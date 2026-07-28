X AI Gold

(X AI Gold) Grok Gold EA: Revolutionary XAUUSD Trading with xAI Artificial Intelligence & Real-Time Macroeconomic Calendar
Greetings to traders and developers on MQL5,

The gold market (XAUUSD) has always been one of the most fiercely contested battlefields in the Forex world. Extreme volatility, high liquidity, and absolute sensitivity to macroeconomic news make traditional Expert Advisors (EAs) based on rigid technical rules (if-else) very susceptible to Stop Loss triggers when the market changes state or during periods of strong news events.

Today, I would like to introduce Grok Gold EA – one of the world's first trading systems to directly integrate Grok's API (xAI) running in real time, combined with MetaTrader 5's internal Economic Calendar filter to make trading decisions with the mindset of a professional analyst.

1. Core Idea: When Technical Analysis Combines with LLM's Qualitative Thinking
Conventional EAs only see the market through lifeless numbers: RSI > 70 means sell, EMA crossing above means buy. However, the real market is much more complex than that.

Grok Gold EA operates according to a completely different process:

Multi-Timeframe Data Collection (3-TF Alignment): The EA calculates technical status on 3 different timeframes: Master TF (D1) identifies the major trend, HTF (H4) finds pullbacks, and LTF (H1) finds trigger points for orders.

Economic Calendar Synchronization: The EA automatically scans the MT5 economic calendar database to find macroeconomic news from the US (USD) or global sources that are likely to cause significant volatility.

Data Transformation into Text Prompt: All detailed technical data (OHLC candlesticks, EMA Alignment, RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, Pivot Points) along with a list of daily news are formatted into a professional prompt sent to Grok's API.
Artificial Intelligence Reasoning & Decision Making: Grok acts as a "Risk Manager" and "Chief Analyst". The AI ​​will read the entire technical and fundamental picture, perform multi-dimensional reasoning, and then return a standard JSON data structure containing: Action (Buy/Sell/Hold), Entry Price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Confidence Level.

2. Outstanding Features
Non-linear analytical thinking: The AI ​​can make decisions to stay out of the market (HOLD) when it detects strongly conflicting technical indicators or when major news events are about to occur – something that conventional robots cannot do. Smart Pullback Strategy: Allows "buy the dip / sell the rally" when the long-term trend (D1) and short-term entry point (H1) are in sync, regardless of a medium-term correction (H4) moving in the opposite direction.

Active News Filter: Automatically locks trades before and after important economic news (e.g., CPI, NFP, FOMC interest rates) to prevent slippage and stop-loss hunting. Simultaneously, news is inserted into the prompt so the AI ​​can automatically decide whether to hold/close the current position.

Multifunctional Capital Management System: Supports Fixed Lot, Risk % (capital management based on a percentage of the account), and a smart Martingale mode (only increasing the lot size after a previous trade incurs a loss to quickly recover capital). 3. In-depth Expert Trading Review
To ensure transparency and help investors understand the product before actual operation, here is a detailed analysis of the system's advantages and disadvantages:

ADVANTAGES (The Strengths)
High adaptability to market structure: XAUUSD frequently changes behavior between trending and ranging phases. Thanks to Grok's comprehensive analysis capabilities, the EA automatically adjusts the TP/SL distance dynamically based on ATR and Pivot resistance levels instead of fixed pip levels.
Extremely effective at avoiding news storms: The integration of the live Economic Calendar helps the EA protect accounts from price swings of hundreds of pips in Gold when strong news is released.
Decoding the black box (Explainable AI): Each Grok signal is accompanied by a short technical explanation in text (reason for entering the trade). You fully understand why the AI ​​executed that order, eliminating the ambiguity often associated with robot trading.

THE CHALLENGES & RISKS
API Latency: Calling third-party APIs takes an average of 1-3 seconds. Therefore, this EA is not suitable for ultra-short-term scalping (M1/M5) or high-speed trading (HFT). It works best on medium-term timeframes (H1, H4).
API Operating Costs: Investors need an API Key from console.x.ai and must pay token fees for each analysis request (although using the grok-3-mini model is extremely inexpensive, costing only a few USD/month for H1 scan frequency).
Backtest Limitations: MT5's Strategy Tester blocks the WebRequest function from connecting to the internet. Therefore, historical backtesting requires the use of simulated data or running a real demo (Forward Test).

Dependent on Broker's Calendar data: If the broker's server does not fully update its Economic Calendar database.

SETUP:

1. Get API key: https://console.x.ai/

2. MT5 -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest

     Add URL: https://api.x.ai

3. Attach to XAUUSD chart

4. Set GrokApiKey in Inputs tab


👉 Main cause: The API Key you are configuring for the EA belongs to an x.AI account that has not been topped up or configured with a payment card to purchase Credits. Although newly created accounts usually receive trial credits (if available), this API Key currently has a zero balance, so it cannot perform further analysis.


2. Solution


You can fix this error in the following two ways:


Method 1: Top up your current x.AI account with Credits (Recommended)

Click directly on the link in your log: https://console.x.ai/ (or access the management page https://console.x.ai/).


Log in using the account containing your API Key.


Go to Billing / Funding.


Add an international payment card (Visa/Mastercard) and deposit a small amount (e.g., $5 or $10) into the account.


Once the account has an available balance (Credit balance > 0), the old API Key will automatically become active again without needing to change to a new key.


Method 2: Change to a different API Key (if you already have another account with funds available)

If you have another x.AI account that has been funded and is functioning normally, create a new API Key from that account and update it in the EA in one of two ways:


Method A (Configure directly on the EA): In the EA's input settings window on the MT5 chart, find the === GROK API === section and paste the new API Key into the GrokApiKey field.


Method B (Save to file): Leave the GrokApiKey field blank in the EA's input settings. Next, open the MT5 data folder (File -> Open Data Folder -> go to the MQL5/Files folder), open the grok_key.txt file (create a new one if it doesn't exist), paste the new API Key into it, and save it. The EA will automatically read the key from this file.

Guide Setup

1. The complete operating logic of Hybrid/Multi-Timeframe mode (GrokUseOnlyAPI = false).


When GrokUseOnlyAPI = false, the EA will operate as a 3-timeframe filter system (D1/H4/H1 or your chosen timeframe). The detailed order entry logic for this mode is as follows:


1. Analysis & Data Collection Cycle (OnInit/OnTick)

Indicator Initialization: The EA initializes 18 indicator handles on 2 timeframes, HTF (e.g., H4) and LTF (e.g., H1), including EMA 9/21/50/200, RSI, MACD, ATR, Bollinger Bands, and Stochastic.

Checking historical candlestick count: Before running the analysis, OnTick checks if the Terminal has loaded a minimum of 250 candlesticks for both HTF and LTF. If not, the EA will postpone the analysis and wait 30 seconds for MT5 to load more data.


1. Master Trend Update (EMA D1): The EA automatically retrieves candlestick data from the Master timeframe (GrokMasterTF - default is D1). Master Bias is filtered by comparing EMA50 and EMA200 on D1:


g_masterBias = "UPTREND" (if EMA50 > EMA200 and the closing price is above EMA50).


g_masterBias = "DOWNTREND" (if EMA50 < EMA200 and the closing price is below EMA50).


g_masterBias = "NEUTRAL" (other cases).


2. Create a Prompt combining Local Analysis to Send to Grok API

The EA collects all technical indicators from H4, H1, and SMC structure (BOS, CHoCH, Key Zones) and packages them into a highly detailed JSON prompt to send to the Grok API for decision-making.


After receiving feedback from Grok, the EA forwards the data through the 3-Timeframe Alignment Check filter (GrokCheck3TFAlignment).


3. 3-TF Filter Logic for Entry Decision (GrokCheck3TFAlignment)

This function compares the Master Bias (D1), the HTF trend analysis (H4), and the LTF signal (H1) returned by Grok:


🔹 Scenario 1: Absolute Trend Consensus (Full Alignment)

Decision: Enter the trade immediately with a Market order.


BUY Condition (TREND_BUY):

Grok's suggested signal: BUY

Master D1 Bias: UPTREND

Grok HTF analysis: UPTREND

Grok LTF analysis: BUY_SETUP or BUY

SELL Condition (TREND_SELL):

Grok's suggested signal: SELL

Master D1 Bias: DOWNTREND

Grok HTF analysis: DOWNTREND

Grok LTF analysis: SELL_SETUP or SELL

Reliability Requirement: Exceeds the user's GrokMinConfidence level (default 65%).


🔹 Scenario 2: Pullback Trade (Major D1 trend, Medium H4 trend countertrend)

If the user enables GrokAllowPullback = true (Allows pullback trading):


Meaning: Catching the retracement wave. Example: The long-term trend on D1 is upward, but H4 is undergoing a downward correction (Pullback). When a Buy signal appears on H1, reversing the trend back to the D1 trend → Place a BUY order.

BUY Condition (PULLBACK_BUY):

Grok's suggested signal: BUY

Master D1 Bias: UPTREND

Grok's HTF analysis: DOWNTREND (H4 Pullback)

Grok's LTF analysis: BUY_SETUP or BUY

SELL Condition (PULLBACK_SELL):

Grok's suggested signal: SELL

Master D1 Bias: DOWNTREND

Grok's HTF analysis: UPTREND (H4 Pullback)

Grok's LTF analysis: SELL_SETUP or SELL

Reliability Requirement (Very Important): Pullbacks carry higher risk, so the AI's reliability must meet a minimum of GrokPullbackMinConf (default setting is 75%, higher than the usual 65%).


🔹 Scenario 3: Master Neutral (D1 sideways)

Decision: Short-term trade based entirely on HTF + LTF consensus.


Conditions (HTF_LTF_TRADE):

Master D1 Bias: NEUTRAL

The Grok signal returned has: sig.alignment == "ALIGNED" (HTF and LTF agree in the same direction).


Reliability Requirement: GrokMinConfidence level (65%).


🔹 Scenario 4: Trend Conflict (CONFLICTED)

If it does not match any of the above scenarios, the system assesses this as a noisy area, assigns tradeType = "CONFLICTED" and rejects the order (in log: HOLD: 3-TF conflict [Master = ...]).


4. Order Management after successful entry

Trailing Stop: Update each tick according to the actual ATR of the LTF timeframe (g_market.ltf.atr14) instead of using the fallback point.

Multi-TP: If GrokUseMultiTP = true, the order is divided into 3 equal parts (TP1, TP2, TP3) and the Stop Loss is automatically moved to the Entry point (Breakeven) immediately after TP1 is successfully closed with profit.


2. Overall system logic for the "Only trade using Grok API" (GrokUseOnlyAPI = true) feature, both when running in Text-Only and Vision-Mode.


Below is a detailed logic evaluation report:


🔍 Candlestick cycle & order placement logic sequence (GrokUseOnlyAPI = true)

OnInit()



├── Skip indicator initialization (avoid wasting resources on VPS)


└── g_masterBias = "NONE" (do not calculate local HTF trend)


OnTick()



├── [Passed] Skip checking historical HTF/LTF candlestick count (avoid EA crashing due to missing old data)


└── Trailing Stop: g_market.ltf.atr14 = 0.0 → automatic fallback:


atrVal = GrokTrailingStopATR * Point * 100 (calculates trailing stop loss based on safe point)


GrokRunAnalysis()


├── Populates basic info: bid, ask, spread


├── Call GrokSendRequest()


│ │


│ ├── IF GrokUseVision = true:


│ │ ├── Capture chart PNG -> encode base64


│ │ └── Send Vision prompt + Image to API via model grok-2-vision-1212


│ │


│ └── IF GrokUseVision = false:


│ └── Send text-only prompt (SMC or Analyst)


GrokParseKVResponseContent()



├── Extract: DIRECTION, ENTRY, SL, TPs, CONFIDENCE


└── Extract new fields:


├── RISK_PERCENT (AI suggests risk, e.g., 0.5%)


└── PULLBACK_ENTRY (AI suggests waiting for a pullback to buy at a lower price)


Trading Block



├── IF PULLBACK_ENTRY > 0.0 (and Vision=true):


│ └── Place a LIMIT order (BuyLimit/SellLimit) at that pullback price



└── IF ENTRY has a value (or PULLBACK_ENTRY = 0.0):


└── Enter the trade directly using the Market order


* Lot Size: g_trade.Buy/Sell(lots, ...) with


lots = GrokCalcLot(..., sig.riskPercent)


→ effectiveRisk = min(AI proposed risk%, GrokRiskPercent input) (account protection)

🛡️ EA's Error and Fallback Tolerance

When GrokUseVision is disabled (Text-Only Mode):


The PULLBACK_ENTRY and RISK_PERCENT fields are parsed to 0.0.

The GrokCalcLot function receives the 0.0 parameter and automatically falls back to using the user-defined fixed GrokRiskPercent (e.g., 1.0%).

The GrokRunAnalysis block automatically runs in direct order mode using Market order as before.


No logic conflicts detected.


When Vision is enabled but screenshot capture fails:


The GrokCaptureChartBase64() function automatically frees memory, deletes junk images, and returns an empty string.


GrokSendRequest() detects the faulty image, prints a message to the Journal, and automatically falls back to the normal Text Prompt to send. The EA still runs smoothly, without crashing or interrupting analysis.


When GrokUseOnlyAPI = false (Hybrid/Multi-frame mode):


The entire mechanism for checking HTF/LTF history (250 candles), initializing MT5 Indicator handles, and checking the 3-TF trend filter still works normally as in previous v2.0 versions.

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Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
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4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
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Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
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5 (46)
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IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
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PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
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Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
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Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
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5 (3)
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ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
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Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
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Thierry Ouellet
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
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No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
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Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
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Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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