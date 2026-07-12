Pattern123 EA — Reversal Trading on the Classic "1-2-3" Price Formation

Introduction

The "1-2-3" pattern is one of the oldest and most reliable reversal formations in technical analysis: it marks the point where an existing trend runs out of steam and a new one begins. Pattern123 EA automates the detection of this formation and manages the full trade lifecycle around it — from signal recognition to entry, stop-loss placement, take-profit, and an optional loss-recovery mechanism for advanced traders.

This EA does not rely on any external indicator file. The ZigZag detection logic (Depth / Deviation / Backstep) is fully embedded in the single .ex5 file, so there is nothing extra to install.

How the pattern is detected

Using an internal, non-repainting ZigZag (Depth, Deviation and Backstep — the same three parameters traders already know from the standard ZigZag indicator), the EA looks for three consecutive swing points:

Point #1 — the extreme of the prior move (the low of a downtrend for a bullish setup, the high of an uptrend for a bearish setup). Point #2 — the retracement swing. At this stage the outcome is still open: continuation or reversal. Point #3 — confirmation that price has turned back, without breaking beyond Point #1.

Once the three points are in place, the EA places a pending stop order at the level of Point #2:

If price breaks through Point #2, the pending order is triggered and becomes a market position — the pattern has "played out."

If price instead breaks back through Point #1 first, the setup is invalidated and the pending order is cancelled automatically.

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Stop Loss can be placed beyond Point #1, beyond Point #3, or at a fixed distance — your choice via input. When Point #3 is selected, the EA temporarily anchors the stop at Point #1 (since Point #3 can still shift while the order is pending) and moves it to the final Point #3 level only once the order is actually triggered.

can be placed beyond Point #1, beyond Point #3, or at a fixed distance — your choice via input. When Point #3 is selected, the EA temporarily anchors the stop at Point #1 (since Point #3 can still shift while the order is pending) and moves it to the final Point #3 level only once the order is actually triggered. Take Profit for the first order can be a fixed distance or a Fibonacci extension of the Point #1→#2 leg.

for the first order can be a fixed distance or a Fibonacci extension of the Point #1→#2 leg. An optional trailing stop, expressed as a ratio of the take-profit distance, manages the first order once it is in profit.

Stop'n'Reverse (SnR) recovery orders — optional, advanced

For traders willing to accept higher risk in exchange for a loss-recovery mechanism, the EA can place a pending order in the opposite direction, right at the stop-loss level of the current trade, with its lot size optionally scaled up by a Martingale coefficient.

If the first trade is stopped out, the opposite SnR order triggers automatically, and a new same-direction order (with an increased lot) is placed back at the level of the position that just closed.

The take-profit of each SnR order is set a configurable distance above the breakeven point of the whole set (i.e., the level needed to recover the running loss).

As soon as any order in the set closes in profit, the lot multiplier resets to 1 and the set starts over from a clean signal.

This feature is disabled by default and is only recommended on high-volatility instruments such as gold, with disciplined money management.

Buy-sets and Sell-sets are tracked separately (via two internally-generated Magic numbers), so the EA can manage a bullish and a bearish 1-2-3 setup on the same chart independently.

Additional features

Trading-time window : restrict the first order to a chosen session. Signals that form outside the window are still tracked, and if still valid once the window opens, the pending order is placed then — useful for catching a pattern that built up overnight.

: restrict the first order to a chosen session. Signals that form outside the window are still tracked, and if still valid once the window opens, the pending order is placed then — useful for catching a pattern that built up overnight. "No more trades after today's profit" filter, with two modes: stop for the day after any profit, or stop only once the account balance is also at a new high.

filter, with two modes: stop for the day after any profit, or stop only once the account balance is also at a new high. Automatic 4/5-digit (and 2/3-digit) quote handling — all pip-based inputs are entered in standard 4-digit format and rescaled internally.

Optional on-chart drawing of the detected ZigZag and the three pattern points, for visual confirmation.

A one-time cooldown/retry guard prevents order-send spam if trading is temporarily blocked (e.g., AutoTrading disabled, account without trading rights) — the EA logs the exact cause once and waits quietly instead of resending every tick.

Recommended use

This EA can run fully automatically, but — as with any reversal-based system — its best results come from combining automated signal execution with a trader's own read of higher-timeframe support/resistance levels. A common workflow: mark key H1/H4 levels at the start of the session, and let the EA watch for a 1-2-3 formation only as price approaches one of them.

A note on risk: the Stop'n'Reverse mechanism increases both potential recovery and potential drawdown. Test thoroughly on a demo account, and size positions conservatively before considering live use with real funds. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results.

Live Account

Exness-MT5-Real25

ID:183249758

pass: View1234@

Key inputs at a glance

Group Parameter Purpose General Magic, No-trade-if-profit-today, Final grid date Order tagging and daily/session-level trading controls Trading Fixed Lot / Risk % Position sizing for the first order Stop Loss Calculation mode (Point1 / Point3 / Fixed), Max/Min SL filter Stop placement and signal filtering by stop distance Take Profit Fixed / Fibonacci extension, Trailing ratio Exit management for the first order Reversal (SnR) Number of orders in a set, Martingale coefficient, TP from breakeven Optional loss-recovery chain Time Trading hours (start/end) Session restriction for new signals ZigZag Depth, Deviation, Backstep Pattern-detection sensitivity Misc Draw on chart, retry cooldown Visualization and order-send safety

This product is an independent implementation of the well-known 1-2-3 reversal concept and Stop'n'Reverse recovery mechanism. It is not affiliated with, and does not reuse code from, any other vendor's product.







