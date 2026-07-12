Pattern123

Pattern123 EA — Reversal Trading on the Classic "1-2-3" Price Formation

Introduction

The "1-2-3" pattern is one of the oldest and most reliable reversal formations in technical analysis: it marks the point where an existing trend runs out of steam and a new one begins. Pattern123 EA automates the detection of this formation and manages the full trade lifecycle around it — from signal recognition to entry, stop-loss placement, take-profit, and an optional loss-recovery mechanism for advanced traders.

This EA does not rely on any external indicator file. The ZigZag detection logic (Depth / Deviation / Backstep) is fully embedded in the single .ex5 file, so there is nothing extra to install.

How the pattern is detected

Using an internal, non-repainting ZigZag (Depth, Deviation and Backstep — the same three parameters traders already know from the standard ZigZag indicator), the EA looks for three consecutive swing points:

  1. Point #1 — the extreme of the prior move (the low of a downtrend for a bullish setup, the high of an uptrend for a bearish setup).
  2. Point #2 — the retracement swing. At this stage the outcome is still open: continuation or reversal.
  3. Point #3 — confirmation that price has turned back, without breaking beyond Point #1.

Once the three points are in place, the EA places a pending stop order at the level of Point #2:

  • If price breaks through Point #2, the pending order is triggered and becomes a market position — the pattern has "played out."
  • If price instead breaks back through Point #1 first, the setup is invalidated and the pending order is cancelled automatically.

Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Stop Loss can be placed beyond Point #1, beyond Point #3, or at a fixed distance — your choice via input. When Point #3 is selected, the EA temporarily anchors the stop at Point #1 (since Point #3 can still shift while the order is pending) and moves it to the final Point #3 level only once the order is actually triggered.
  • Take Profit for the first order can be a fixed distance or a Fibonacci extension of the Point #1→#2 leg.
  • An optional trailing stop, expressed as a ratio of the take-profit distance, manages the first order once it is in profit.

Stop'n'Reverse (SnR) recovery orders — optional, advanced

For traders willing to accept higher risk in exchange for a loss-recovery mechanism, the EA can place a pending order in the opposite direction, right at the stop-loss level of the current trade, with its lot size optionally scaled up by a Martingale coefficient.

  • If the first trade is stopped out, the opposite SnR order triggers automatically, and a new same-direction order (with an increased lot) is placed back at the level of the position that just closed.
  • The take-profit of each SnR order is set a configurable distance above the breakeven point of the whole set (i.e., the level needed to recover the running loss).
  • As soon as any order in the set closes in profit, the lot multiplier resets to 1 and the set starts over from a clean signal.
  • This feature is disabled by default and is only recommended on high-volatility instruments such as gold, with disciplined money management.

Buy-sets and Sell-sets are tracked separately (via two internally-generated Magic numbers), so the EA can manage a bullish and a bearish 1-2-3 setup on the same chart independently.

Additional features

  • Trading-time window: restrict the first order to a chosen session. Signals that form outside the window are still tracked, and if still valid once the window opens, the pending order is placed then — useful for catching a pattern that built up overnight.
  • "No more trades after today's profit" filter, with two modes: stop for the day after any profit, or stop only once the account balance is also at a new high.
  • Automatic 4/5-digit (and 2/3-digit) quote handling — all pip-based inputs are entered in standard 4-digit format and rescaled internally.
  • Optional on-chart drawing of the detected ZigZag and the three pattern points, for visual confirmation.
  • A one-time cooldown/retry guard prevents order-send spam if trading is temporarily blocked (e.g., AutoTrading disabled, account without trading rights) — the EA logs the exact cause once and waits quietly instead of resending every tick.

Recommended use

This EA can run fully automatically, but — as with any reversal-based system — its best results come from combining automated signal execution with a trader's own read of higher-timeframe support/resistance levels. A common workflow: mark key H1/H4 levels at the start of the session, and let the EA watch for a 1-2-3 formation only as price approaches one of them.

A note on risk: the Stop'n'Reverse mechanism increases both potential recovery and potential drawdown. Test thoroughly on a demo account, and size positions conservatively before considering live use with real funds. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results.

Live Account

Exness-MT5-Real25

ID:183249758

pass: View1234@

Key inputs at a glance

Group Parameter Purpose
General Magic, No-trade-if-profit-today, Final grid date Order tagging and daily/session-level trading controls
Trading Fixed Lot / Risk % Position sizing for the first order
Stop Loss Calculation mode (Point1 / Point3 / Fixed), Max/Min SL filter Stop placement and signal filtering by stop distance
Take Profit Fixed / Fibonacci extension, Trailing ratio Exit management for the first order
Reversal (SnR) Number of orders in a set, Martingale coefficient, TP from breakeven Optional loss-recovery chain
Time Trading hours (start/end) Session restriction for new signals
ZigZag Depth, Deviation, Backstep Pattern-detection sensitivity
Misc Draw on chart, retry cooldown Visualization and order-send safety

This product is an independent implementation of the well-known 1-2-3 reversal concept and Stop'n'Reverse recovery mechanism. It is not affiliated with, and does not reuse code from, any other vendor's product.



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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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