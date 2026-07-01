EA Copy Telegram Signal

# CopyTele WebRequest EA - The Ultimate Telegram Signal Copier

Are you looking for a reliable, ultra-fast, and secure way to copy signals directly from Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal without installing complex software, extensions, or risky external DLLs? 

**CopyTele WebRequest EA** is a professional and fully automated utility that fetches trading signals from PUBLIC Telegram channels using standard HTTP requests (WebRequest) directly from t.me/s/ websites. It is engineered with robust risk management tools, consensus filters, and dynamic order execution models.

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### Key Features
*   **No External DLLs Required**: 100% safe, fast, and compliant with MQL5 security standards. Uses MetaTrader's native WebRequest.
*   **Consensus Signal Aggregation**: Follow up to 10 Telegram channels simultaneously. The EA can require a custom consensus ratio (e.g., 60% agreement) before executing a trade, filtering out noise and low-probability signals.
*   **Smart DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging)**: Manage trades that go against you with a customizable grid, lot multipliers, and automated Take Profit synchronization across the entire basket (crucial for hedging accounts).
*   **Advanced Trailing Stop**: Protect your profits dynamically with trailing stops that activate based on entry price, TP1, or TP2 levels.
*   **Broker Suffix Compatibility**: Automatically maps standard symbol names (like EURUSD, XAUUSD) to your broker's specific suffix (e.g., EURUSD.m, EURUSD+), requiring zero manual prefix/suffix setup.
*   **Cross-Label Isolation & Precision**: State-of-the-art text parsing engine with integrated word-breakers prevents entry prices from being corrupted by adjacent SL/TP labels in compact signals.
*   **Time Filtering**: Restrict trading hours to specific sessions, supporting overnight ranges (e.g., 22:00 to 02:00 next day).
*   **Strategy Tester Mock Generator**: Seamlessly passes MQL5 Market automatic validation and allows backtesting of the trailing stop/DCA logics in the Strategy Tester.

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### How It Works (The WebRequest Method)
Unlike traditional copiers that run background scripts or require a Telegram API Bot token (which can be blocked or lag), CopyTele reads public channel pages directly. 
1. The channel must be **PUBLIC** (e.g., `t.me/BoBotfx`).
2. Add `https://t.me` to the allowed URLs in MetaTrader 5: `Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL`.
3. Configure the labels your channel uses to identify entry, stop loss, and take profit (e.g., `ET:`, `SL:`, `TP:`).
4. The EA polls the channels every N seconds, parses the messages, and executes trades instantly.

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### Parameters Guide

#### === Telegram Channels ===
*   **InpChannel1 to 10**: The channel usernames to monitor (e.g., enter `BoBotfx` instead of `@BoBotfx` or full URL).

#### === Signal Identification ===
*   **InpEntryLabel / InpSLLabel / InpTPLabel**: The prefix markers used by your signal providers (default: `ET:`, `SL:`, `TP:`).
*   **InpSymbolsCopy**: Filter symbols to trade (e.g., `All` or `XAUUSD,EURUSD`).

#### === Signal Aggregation ===
*   **InpMinRatio**: Minimum consensus percentage required to execute (0.0 = disable filter, enter immediately).
*   **InpMinChannels**: Minimum channels that must publish the same signal to trigger trade.

#### === Order Management ===
*   **InpMoneyRisk**: Percentage of account balance to risk per trade based on SL size (0.0 = use Fixed Lots).
*   **InpFixLots**: Lot size if Money Risk is disabled (default: 0.01).
*   **InpTPMode**: The target TP level to execute (TP1 / TP2 / TP3).
*   **InpFixTPpips**: Set a fixed TP in pips instead of using the signal's TP.
*   **InpAutoSL**: Enable to apply a fixed SL if the signal is missing an SL.
*   **InpFixSLpips**: Fixed SL size in pips (default: 50.0).

#### === Trailing Stop ===
*   **InpUseTrailing**: Enable/disable trailing.
*   **InpTrailWhen**: Condition to activate trailing (OPEN = immediately, TP1 = once price hits TP1, TP2 = once price hits TP2).
*   **InpTrailPips**: Trailing distance in pips.
*   **InpTrailStep**: Minimum step size to modify SL.

#### === DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) ===
*   **InpUseDCA**: Enable grid cost averaging.
*   **InpDCAMaxOrders**: Max additional layers to open (default: 2).
*   **InpDCAStep**: Grid spacing in pips (default: 50.0).
*   **InpDCAMulti**: Lot multiplier for next layer (default: 2.0).
*   **InpDCATpPips**: Take Profit of the entire basket from the last DCA entry.

#### === Technical Settings ===
*   **InpMagicNumber**: Unique ID for trades managed by this EA.
*   **InpPollSeconds**: Scan frequency in seconds (default: 30s).

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### Recommendations & Setup Tips
1. **VPS**: Run this EA on a VPS (Virtual Private Server) with low latency for continuous 24/7 scanning.
2. **Channel Structure**: Ensure the Telegram channels you monitor are public and copy-pasteable online.
3. **Testing**: Run the EA in a demo account first to calibrate labels (`ET:`, `SL:`, `TP:`) to match your provider's exact signal format.

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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