Radar Signals

RadarSignal XAUUSD — Multi-Timeframe Radar Dashboard for Gold Trading

Stop guessing where Gold is heading. Let the Radar scan it for you.

RadarSignal XAUUSD is a multi-timeframe technical dashboard built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want a single, clean, visual answer to three questions every trade requires: Where do I enter? Where is my safe invalidation zone? Where is my realistic target?

Instead of flipping between five indicators on three charts, RadarSignal fuses ADX, RSI, CCI, OsMA and Williams %R into one weighted bias score, cross-checked across three timeframes automatically (your current chart plus the two higher timeframes above it), and turns the result into a live on-chart signal panel — entry level, safe zone, target, running P/L in pips, and a close-based stop condition — updated in real time, with push notifications straight to your MetaTrader 5 mobile app.

Why RadarSignal is different

Most signal indicators give you a single arrow and leave you to figure out risk management yourself. RadarSignal was built the other way around: risk and structure come first.

  • Structure-aware levels, not blind ATR math. The Safe zone and Target are first calculated from ATR volatility, then automatically validated and snapped to the nearest real swing High/Low — so your invalidation zone sits behind actual market structure, not an arbitrary distance.
  • Close-based stop, not tick noise. The Safe zone only counts as broken when a candle actually closes beyond it — filtering out stop hunts and wick spikes that trigger ordinary tick-based stops.
  • Built-in trailing. Once a trade reaches your defined profit-in-R threshold, RadarSignal automatically trails the Safe zone behind price to lock in gains — it only tightens, never loosens, and the chart updates live so you always see exactly where your protection sits.
  • Gold-aware pip math. P/L is calculated correctly whether your broker quotes XAUUSD with 2 or 3 decimal digits — no more mismatched pip counts when you switch brokers.
  • Three-timeframe confirmation, done for you. RadarSignal automatically detects your chart's timeframe and layers in the two timeframes above it, so a signal only fires when short-term and higher-timeframe momentum agree.

Key Features

  • Multi-indicator bias engine: ADX, RSI, CCI, OsMA, Williams %R
  • Automatic 3-timeframe confirmation (current TF + 2 higher TFs)
  • On-chart info panel: Entry, Safe zone, Target, live P/L in pips, SL condition
  • Structure-validated Entry / Safe zone / Target (ATR + swing High/Low snapping)
  • Close-based stop-loss logic (no tick-noise stop-outs)
  • Automatic trailing of the Safe zone as profit grows (locks in gains, never loosens)
  • Correct pip calculation for both 2-digit and 3-digit Gold quotes
  • Three live multi-timeframe gauge panels (ADX / RSI / CCI / OsMA / %WPR)
  • Stochastic Histogram sub-window for momentum confirmation
  • Push notifications to your MT5 mobile app on signal, safe-zone approach, stop, and target events
  • Fully adjustable inputs — tune it to your own trading style and risk tolerance
  • Clean, non-intrusive chart objects that don't clutter your workspace

How It Works

  1. On every new candle, RadarSignal scores momentum and trend strength on your current timeframe and the two timeframes above it, weighting the higher timeframes more heavily.
  2. When the combined score crosses your chosen threshold, a BUY or SELL setup is generated: Entry at the signal price, a Safe zone sized by ATR and validated against the nearest swing structure, and a Target sized the same way.
  3. RadarSignal then monitors price live — notifying you as price approaches the Safe zone, trailing that zone forward once you're in profit, confirming a close-based stop if structure fails, or confirming the Target once it's reached.
  4. Every event is mirrored to your MetaTrader 5 mobile app via push notification, so you're never tied to your desk.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — designed and tuned for Gold's volatility profile
  • Timeframe: M5–M30 for intraday setups; H1+ for swing setups
  • Recommended workflow: run RadarSignal in the Strategy Tester (visual mode) first to calibrate the score threshold, ATR multipliers and trailing settings to your broker's spread and typical volatility before trading live

Inputs

  • Signal Engine: ADX period & trend level, RSI/CCI/%WPR period, OsMA fast/slow/signal, score threshold
  • Entry / Safe / Target: ATR period, Safe-zone ATR multiplier, Target R-multiple, swing lookback bars, swing snap buffer
  • Trailing: enable/disable, start-trailing R-multiple, trailing ATR multiplier, re-trail step (R)
  • Stochastic Histogram: %K, %D, slowing
  • Visual: panel position, line colors
  • Notifications: enable/disable Alert and Push Notification

Important Notes

RadarSignal XAUUSD is an analytical and signal tool — it does not place, modify or close trades automatically. All entries, exits and position sizing remain fully under the trader's control. Past performance of any indicator or signal logic does not guarantee future results, and no indicator can eliminate trading risk. Gold is a highly volatile instrument — always trade with proper risk management and test thoroughly on a demo account before applying any settings to a live account.

Support

Questions, setting requests or feature suggestions are welcome — please reach out through the comments section or private message. Updates and refinements are ongoing based on trader feedback.


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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor Revolutionary AI-Powered Trading System for MT5 Transform your XAUUSD (Gold) trading with the most advanced multi-AI Expert Advisor available. Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 combines classical Gann pattern recognition with cutting-edge artificial intelligence from multiple providers, creating a powerful automated trading solution that adapts to market conditions in real-time. CORE FEATURES Multi-AI Integration with A
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Pattern Zone AutoTrading Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro - Complete Analysis & Marketing Guide Professional EA Analysis Core Functionality Overview PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro v3.00 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced candlestick pattern recognition with dynamic support/resistance zone analysis and an intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. This EA represents a comprehensive automated trading solution designed for both novice and experienced traders. Key Technical Features 1
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Reversal Detection Ea
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
REVERSAL DETECTION EA v1.2 - PROFESSIONAL MARKET REVERSAL TRADING SYSTEM CAPTURE MARKET TURNING POINTS WITH PRECISION AND CONFIDENCE In the dynamic world of financial markets, identifying reversal points before they fully develop can be the difference between consistent profitability and missed opportunities. The Reversal Detection EA v1.2 represents a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution engineered to detect, confirm, and execute trades at critical market reversal zones with institutio
Reversal Detection Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Reversal Detection Pro - Professional Trading Indicator REVERSAL DETECTION PRO Advanced Market Turning Point Indicator for MetaTrader 5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Reversal Detection Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability market reversal points with exceptional precision. Built on advanced ZigZag methodology combined with dynamic ATR-based calculations and multiple EMA filters, this professional-grade tool provides traders with acti
Gann Triangle Pro Multi Layer Filter System
Nguyen Van Kien
4 (1)
Индикаторы
GANN TRIANGLE PRO v4.0 - OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS REPORT CURRENT VERSION ASSESSMENT (v3.8) Strengths Feature Evaluation Swing Point Detection Clear logic using Left/Right bars Fibonacci/Gann Ratios Properly applied 61.8%, 100%, 161.8% Dashboard Real-time updates with visual indicators Code Structure Clean, maintainable architecture Critical Limitations Issue Impact Win Rate Effect No Trend Filter Signals against major trend -20% to -30% Missing Volume Confirmation False breakouts not filt
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Advanced Gann Pattern
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Индикатор паттернов Ганна Advanced Gann Pattern - навсегда изменит вашу торговлю Откройте для себя секретную торговую систему с вероятностью выигрыша 70-95%, о которой профессиональные трейдеры не хотят, чтобы вы знали! Устали от индикаторов, которые перерисовываются, дают ложные сигналы или сбивают с толку относительно того, когда входить и выходить из сделки? Индикатор Advanced Gann Pattern изменит все. Созданный на основе легендарной теории паттерна Pattern-123 У. Д. Ганна — той же систем
Triangle Pattern Gann Ea Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
Эксперты
Triangle Pattern Gann EA Pro v5.2.5 - Экспертный анализ Профессиональный обзор После тщательного анализа исходного кода Triangle Pattern Gann EA Pro v5.2.5 оценивается как профессионально созданный Экспертный Советник (Expert Advisor) с надежной архитектурой кода и научно обоснованной торговой логикой. Выдающиеся сильные стороны Интеллектуальная система обнаружения паттернов Использует алгоритм Swing Point для идентификации точек разворота (P1, P2, P3). Рассчитывает коэффициенты Фибоначчи (0.3
Smart Recovery EA Ultimate
Nguyen Van Kien
Утилиты
SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate: Revolutionizing Forex Gold Trading with Intelligent Recovery and Risk Mastery Introduction: Elevate Your Gold Trading Game in the Volatile Forex Arena In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, particularly on the gold market (XAUUSD), where volatility reigns supreme and price swings can make or break fortunes in minutes, having a robust Expert Advisor (EA) is not just an advantage—it's a necessity. Enter SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate v1.0 , a cutting-edge MT5 EA meticulously
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Quantum Price Advanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Professional Analysis: QuantumPriceAdvancedEA - A Critical Evaluation Executive Summary The QuantumPriceAdvancedEA represents an attempt to integrate quantum computing concepts into forex trading automation. While the implementation demonstrates technical competence in MQL5 programming, this analysis reveals significant discrepancies between the marketed quantum computing features and the actual algorithmic implementation. This review provides an objective assessment from both technical and prac
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Legacy of Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision. KEY FEATURES Advanced Pattern Recognition Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator Identifies impulse moves and co
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Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA v4.0 AI-Powered Trading System with Groq Integration Overview Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines classical Gann trading principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This revolutionary trading system uses the proven Pattern 123 methodology enhanced with Groq AI analysis and economic news filtering to identify high-probability trade setups. What Makes This EA Special? AI-Powered Decision Making - Integ
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Triangle Pattern Gann For EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Triangle Pattern Gann v3.1 - Complete Feature Documentation Core Functionality OverviewTriangle Pattern Gann v3.1 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines W.D. Gann's geometric trading principles with advanced triangle pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals. Primary Features1. Triangle Pattern Detection SystemAscending Triangle Recognition Function: Automatically identifies bullish continuation patterns Detection Criteria: Flat horizontal resistance line
AI Smart Trader Smart Entry
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Professional Analysis: AI Smart Trader v6.0 EA - A Comprehensive Technical Review Executive Summary After extensive evaluation of the AI Smart Trader v6.0 Expert Advisor, I can confidently say this represents a sophisticated approach to automated forex trading that addresses one of the most critical challenges traders face: recovery from drawdown situations. Having analyzed hundreds of trading systems over my career, this EA stands out for its intelligent state machine architecture and multi-lay
PZ Penta O Pro EA AutoTrader
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
PZ PENTA-O PRO EA AUTOTRADER - PROFESSIONAL HARMONIC PATTERN TRADING SYSTEM PRODUCT OVERVIEW PZ Penta-O Pro EA AutoTrader is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5 platform, specializing in the detection and execution of six classical harmonic pattern formations. This sophisticated system combines advanced pattern recognition algorithms with professional-grade money management and comprehensive position management capabilities to deliver consistent trading oppo
Pattern123
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Pattern123 EA — Reversal Trading on the Classic "1-2-3" Price Formation Introduction The "1-2-3" pattern is one of the oldest and most reliable reversal formations in technical analysis: it marks the point where an existing trend runs out of steam and a new one begins. Pattern123 EA automates the detection of this formation and manages the full trade lifecycle around it — from signal recognition to entry, stop-loss placement, take-profit, and an optional loss-recovery mechanism for advanced tra
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