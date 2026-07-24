Radar Signal EA

RadarSignal EA — Multi-Timeframe S/R Breakout & Range Engine with Grok AI Co-Pilot

RadarSignal EA is a fully automated trading system built around a multi-timeframe Support/Resistance zone engine. Instead of firing market orders on a simple crossover, it maps out real S/R zones across three chained timeframes (e.g. M15 → M30 → H1, or higher, depending on your chart period), waits for price to approach those zones at the right distance — not too early, not too late — and then chooses between a Limit or a Stop order depending on whether the market is ranging or breaking out. Position sizing, breakeven, ATR trailing, and a whipsaw/re-test defense system are all handled automatically, and an optional Grok (xAI) module can be layered on top as a second opinion before any trade is confirmed.

This EA was originally converted from the RadarSignal indicator logic and has been hardened with execution-safety layers (market-closed detection, stop-level checks, filling-mode auto-detection, order-expiry cleanup) to reduce broker-side trade errors.

Key Features

  • 3-timeframe weighted bias score — combines ADX, RSI, CCI, OsMA and Williams %R across the current chart timeframe plus the next two higher timeframes into a single weighted directional score.

  • Automatic S/R zone mapping — detects fractal swing clusters, tolerant-merges them using an ATR-scaled tolerance, and keeps only the most relevant zones above/below price.

  • Distance-aware order placement — a zone must be neither too close nor too far (measured in ATR) before the EA considers it tradeable, avoiding both premature entries and chasing price.

  • Adaptive order type — places a Limit order at the zone in range/weak conditions, or a Stop order beyond a confirmed breakout in strong-momentum conditions, with an optional backup retest Limit order.

  • Signal-strength-scaled position sizing — lot size scales with signal strength (Weak / Moderate / Strong) and risk percentage, based on balance, equity, or the lesser of the two.

  • Whipsaw / re-test protection — if price re-enters the entry zone multiple times, the EA automatically de-risks the position with a partial close and tighter SL/TP.

  • Breakeven + ATR trailing stop — moves to breakeven after a configurable R-multiple of profit, then trails using ATR with a minimum step to avoid micro-modifications.

  • Optional Grok AI (xAI) co-pilot — six selectable analysis "personalities" (pure price action, ICT/SMC, fundamental+technical hybrid, scalping, senior combined ICT, quant/risk) can be queried before a trade is confirmed, with an optional hard filter mode.

  • On-chart dashboard — live account balance/equity/floating P&L, current bias score, signal direction and strength, active S/R zone counts, AI status, and open-position summary.

  • Mobile push notifications and detailed Experts-log diagnostics for remote monitoring.

  • Execution-safety layer — auto-detects the broker's best filling mode and expiration type, checks spread/stop-level/market-session before sending any order, and cancels stale pending orders after N bars.

Strengths

  1. Structure-based, not indicator-crossover-based. Entries are anchored to actual price structure (S/R zones), which tends to produce more logical stop-loss placement than pure oscillator signals.

  2. Built-in trade defense. The re-test/whipsaw de-risking logic is a genuinely useful feature most retail EAs lack — it reacts to price chopping back into a zone rather than letting a losing idea run at full size.

  3. Configurable aggressiveness. Score thresholds, lot multipliers per strength category, and ATR distance filters let a user tune the EA from conservative to more active without touching code.

  4. Transparent decision-making. The on-chart dashboard and verbose logging show exactly why the EA did or didn't trade on any given bar (spread too wide, session closed, zone too far, etc.), which shortens debugging time considerably.

  5. AI layer is optional and modular. Traders who don't want to depend on an external API can run the EA purely on its own multi-timeframe logic; the Grok integration is opt-in.

  6. Broker-compatibility handling. Filling-mode and expiration-mode are detected automatically rather than hard-coded, reducing "Invalid Fill" / "Invalid Expiration" rejection errors across different brokers.

Considerations / Limitations

  1. Optional AI module requires a third-party API key and internet dependency. InpUseAIAnalysis relies on an external xAI/Grok endpoint — this adds latency, a recurring API cost, and an external point of failure. If the AI filter (InpAIFilterTrade) is enabled and the API call fails or times out, that trade opportunity may be skipped entirely.

  2. Zone-based entries mean the EA doesn't always trade every bar. With a strict score threshold and ATR distance window, the EA can go through quiet periods with no valid setup — this is by design, but it is not a "high-frequency" system.

  3. Backtest quality depends on broker tick/spread data. Because entries are highly sensitive to spread (InpMaxSpreadPips) and ATR-based zone distances, results will vary noticeably between brokers with different average spreads and between real-tick vs. generated-tick backtests.

  4. Multi-symbol/multi-timeframe indicator load. The EA opens indicator handles on three timeframes simultaneously (ADX, RSI, CCI, OsMA, WPR, ATR); on very low-spec VPS setups with many charts running in parallel this adds some overhead.

  5. No built-in news filter. Trading-hours filtering (InpUseTimeFilter) is time-of-day only — there is no economic-calendar avoidance, so high-impact news spikes can still trigger breakout-style Stop entries.

  6. Like any automated strategy, past performance and backtests are not a guarantee of future results. Users should forward-test on a demo account and understand the risk settings before running the EA lives

Input Parameters Explained

General

Parameter

Description

InpMagic

Unique magic number used to identify and manage this EA's own orders/positions.

InpComment

Comment tag attached to every order sent by the EA.

InpMaxSlippagePips

Maximum allowed slippage/deviation (in pips) on market execution.

InpVerboseLogging

Prints detailed step-by-step decision logs to the Experts tab — useful for diagnostics.

Signal Engine (multi-timeframe bias score)

Parameter

Description

InpReverseSignal

Inverts the final Buy/Sell direction — useful for testing contrarian variants.

InpADXPeriod / InpADXTrendLevel

ADX period and the minimum ADX value considered "trending" (adds directional weight to the score only when trending).

InpRSIPeriod

RSI period; score is +1 if RSI > 50, else −1.

InpCCIPeriod

CCI period; score is +1 if CCI > 0, else −1.

InpWPRPeriod

Williams %R period; score is +1 if WPR > −50, else −1.

InpOsMAFast / InpOsMASlow / InpOsMASignal

MACD-OsMA settings; score is +1 if the OsMA histogram is positive, else −1.

InpScoreThreshold

Minimum absolute weighted score required before the EA considers a directional bias valid.

InpWeakThreshold / InpStrongThreshold

Score magnitude cut-offs that classify the signal as Weak/Moderate/Strong (used for lot sizing).

How the score works: each of the 5 indicators contributes ±1 per timeframe, are summed per timeframe, and the 3 timeframes are combined with weights 1 / 2 / 3 (current chart timeframe weighted least, the highest timeframe weighted most).

Filters & Execution Protection

Parameter

Description

InpMaxSpreadPips

Blocks new order placement above this spread (0 disables the filter).

InpUseTimeFilter / InpStartHour / InpEndHour

Restricts trading to a specific hour window (broker server time), with overnight wrap-around support.

AI Analysis (Grok xAI) — optional

Parameter

Description

InpUseAIAnalysis

Master switch for the Grok AI co-pilot.

InpGrokApiKey

Your personal xAI API key (obtained from console.x.ai).

InpGrokModel

Which Grok model to query (e.g. grok-2, grok-3, grok-4.5).

InpPromptStyle

Selects one of 6 analysis personas: Pure Price Action, Pure ICT/SMC, Fundamental+Technical Hybrid, Short-Term Scalping, Senior Combined ICT/SMC, Quant & Risk Evaluator, or Random (rotates per request).

InpGrokTimeoutMs

Timeout for the API request.

InpAIFilterTrade

When enabled, a trade is only sent if Grok's analysis confirms the EA's own signal.

Dashboard & Mobile Notifications

Parameter

Description

InpShowDashboard

Toggles the on-chart status panel.

InpSendMobileNotify

Sends MT5 mobile push notifications on key events.

ATR / Volatility

Parameter

Description

InpATRPeriod

ATR period used throughout the EA for zone tolerance, engagement distance, breakout confirmation, and trailing.

S/R Zone Detection (M15/M30/H1/H4-style multi-TF)

Parameter

Description

InpSRLookback

Number of bars scanned per timeframe to find fractal swing highs/lows.

InpZoneTolATR

Clustering tolerance for merging nearby swing points into one zone (as a multiple of ATR).

InpMaxZoneDistATR

Ignores zones farther than this many ATR units from current price.

InpMaxZonesPerSide

Maximum number of zones kept above and below price.

InpSRRecalcBars

Recomputes all zones every N bars of the chart timeframe.

Order Placement / Timing

Parameter

Description

InpMinEngageATR

Minimum distance (in ATR) to a zone before it is considered worth engaging.

InpMaxEngageATR

Beyond this ATR distance, a zone is treated as "too early" and skipped for now.

InpBreakoutConfirmATR

Distance (in ATR) past a zone required to classify it as a confirmed breakout (switches order type to Stop).

InpPendingExpiryBars

Cancels unfilled pending orders after this many bars.

InpUseBackupLimit

Places an additional retest Limit order behind a breakout Stop order.

Lot Sizing / Risk

Parameter

Description

InpRiskBase

Capital base used for risk %: Balance, Equity, or the lesser of Balance/Equity.

InpRiskPercent

Risk percentage of the chosen capital base per new order.

InpLotMultWeak / InpLotMultModerate / InpLotMultStrong

Lot-size multipliers applied according to signal strength category.

InpMaxLot / InpMinLot

Hard caps on calculated lot size.

Breakeven

Parameter

Description

InpEnableBreakeven

Enables automatic move-to-breakeven.

InpBEStartR

Profit (in R-multiples of initial risk) required to trigger the breakeven move.

InpBEBufferPips

Buffer added past entry price when moving SL to breakeven.

Trailing (safe zone)

Parameter

Description

InpEnableTrailing

Enables ATR-based trailing stop.

InpTrailStartR

Profit (in R) required before trailing begins.

InpTrailATRMult

Trailing distance behind price, as a multiple of ATR.

InpTrailStepR

Minimum trailing step (in R) to prevent excessive micro-modifications.

Whipsaw / Retest Position Management

Parameter

Description

InpRetestThreshold

Number of times price must re-enter the entry zone before the EA de-risks the position.

InpPartialProfitPct

% of volume closed when de-risking a position that is currently profitable.

InpPartialLossPct

% of volume closed when de-risking a position that is currently losing.

InpTPTightenFactor

Multiplier applied to the remaining distance to TP when de-risking (tightens the target).

InpBreakevenBufferPips

Buffer added beyond entry when the whipsaw logic moves SL to breakeven.

Recommended Use

  • Best suited to traders who want a structure-driven, semi-discretionary-feeling automated system rather than a pure scalper or grid/martingale EA.

  • Start on a demo account to observe the dashboard, confirm zone detection matches your own chart reading, and tune InpScoreThreshold, InpMaxSpreadPips, and the ATR distance filters to your broker's typical conditions.

  • The Grok AI module is optional — test the EA with InpUseAIAnalysis = false first to understand the baseline logic before layering AI confirmation on top.

  • As with any automated trading tool, use appropriate risk percentage settings and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance shown in backtests or live results does not guarantee future performance.




Recommended products
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Supertrend Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3 (2)
Experts
Introducing the SuperTrend Strategy Multicurrency EA MT5, a cutting-edge trading tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This expert advisor harnesses the power of the Supertrend Indicator to automate trading across multiple currency pairs, catering to both novice and experienced traders looking to maximize their market potential. With its sophisticated trading strategy that includes advanced signal logic, this EA stands out by offering features such as grid recovery, hedging options, and co
Error EA
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
EA Secret Average Trade MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
SecUnit B22
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Experts
SecUnit B22 is a professional   ATR Trailing Stop strategy   designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on 4-hour timeframe. Built with prop firm challenges in mind, it combines dynamic trend following with 15 layers of advanced risk protection. Strategy Overview The EA uses an intelligent ATR-based trailing stop system that adapts to market volatility. It enters trades when price crosses the dynamic ATR stop line and exits when the trend reverses, ensuring you capture strong trends while m
FREE
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
Experts
Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
Aurum Gold Pro
Mainara Mello Da Silva
1 (1)
Experts
Aurum Gold Pro Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) Aurum Gold Pro is an automated trading system developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The system uses technical filters designed to identify market trend conditions and volatility levels before opening positions. The strategy operates on the H1 timeframe and is designed to participate in trending market environments while applying structured risk management rules. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • One trade at a time • A
FREE
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.21 (24)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
GoldRushX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
Experts
GoldRushX - The Trading Robot You Can't Miss Introducing GoldRushX, your new automated partner to maximize your profits in the financial market. Developed based on robust algorithms and directly converted from Pine Script, GoldRushX is a complete solution for traders seeking efficiency, precision, and advanced risk control. Main Features: Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages: With precise Bollinger Bands calculations, this robot identifies buy and sell opportunities based on market volatility and
FlashTrader Pro
Roman Lomaev
Experts
FlashTrader Pro - Forex Scalping Expert Advisor   General Description FlashTrader Pro   is an automated trading Expert Advisor specifically designed for   scalping   and   short-term trading   in the Forex market. This EA reacts to sharp price movements by opening positions when predetermined time and volatility conditions are met. The system utilizes a   small order grid , implements   trailing stop functionality   to secure profits, and incorporates   spread monitoring   to minimize tradin
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Bobot AI
Namu Makwembo
Experts
Bobot AI is a sophisticated automated forex trading program that utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze market data and make predictions about future price movements. Our system is designed to quickly identify patterns and trends in the market, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. With automatic trade execution and a risk management strategy in place, Bobot AI empowers you to trade with confidence and ease Our focus is on helping traders make better-informed decisions and providing
Stochastic Gold Scalper
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
Stochastic Gold Scalper Automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 trading on candlestick patterns with optional Stochastic oscillator confirmation, controlled grid strategy, and flexible capital management DESCRIPTION Stochastic Gold Scalper is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5, designed for fully automatic and disciplined trading based on classical candlestick analysis. Instead of trading based on subjective feelings, the system operates according to objective rule
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
4 (1)
Experts
GridWeaverFX   Product Description:   GridWeaverFX is a highly adaptive automated trading system engineered to manage positions using a precise grid and martingale strategy. Driven by a dynamic Moving Average crossover, it accurately targets optimal entry points. This EA is perfectly suited for traders seeking a systematic, hands-free approach to averaging positions and extracting consistent profits in volatile market conditions. Core Strategy & Execution: Precision Entry:   Initiates the fi
FREE
LittleLight
Rukhzoramo Qurbonnazarova
Experts
LittleLight is an advanced expert advisor (TEMA and MA) designed to help traders profit from market trends. This Advisor is based on 2 standard indicators from the terminal, both indicators have the period settings of 14 Moving Average (MA) and Triple Exponential Moving Average. A buy/sell deal will be opened when the two lines intersect. If the TEMA line is below the MA at the time of intersection, we will open a sell order. Accordingly, it eats and the TEMA line became higher than the Moving A
Gold Lance
Daichi Matsuki
Experts
Gold Lance Gold Lance is a preset Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It aims to keep the entry logic as simple and testable as possible during breakout conditions, while combining filters such as RSI to reduce low-quality entries. This EA focuses on risk management through practical, transparent logic rather than exaggerated marketing claims (e.g., “AI / machine learning / quantum computer” buzzwords). It uses a DD% forced exit (Balance/Equity selectable) together with SL/
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Piazza MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
5 (1)
Experts
Piazza MT5 — Professional Automated Trading Tool Piazza MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who value a systematic approach and advanced technology. Its architecture combines market analysis algorithms with adaptive risk management mechanisms, allowing you to automate trading and reduce the impact of subjective decisions. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Key Features of Piazza MT5 Algorithmic Analysis: built-in models det
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
GoldMachina MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
I invite you to buy my EA and support me,   GoldMachina MT5 10 copies left for $50 Discounted price .  The price will increase by $20  with every 10 purchases. Final price $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare! The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $2
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
NEXA Bb Zone Recovery
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Bb Zone Recovery 1. Product Overview NEXA Bb Zone Recovery is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on a mean reversion concept using Bollinger Bands. The system is designed to identify situations where price temporarily expands beyond its normal volatility range and then returns toward the central area. The Expert Advisor operates using objective, rule-based conditions and evaluates signals only on closed candles. It is not limited to a specific symbol or timeframe and adapts to broker tradi
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
ADX Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
ADX Scalper Pro EA — Automated Expert Advisor for trend trading with the ADX indicator on MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION ADX Scalper Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses the Average Directional Index (ADX) to assess trend strength and the +DI/−DI lines to determine trade direction. If the ADX value is below the set threshold, the market is treated as ranging and no new trades are opened. Trading only begins once sufficient trend strength has been confirmed. Trades a
Maxi Daxi
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
Experts
Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
MohZone 10K EA
Mohannad Al Myzed
Experts
Moh Zone 10K – Smart Trend Recovery EA for MT5 Moh Zone 10K is a professional trend-based recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed to combine directional trend trading with controlled recovery logic and advanced account protection. The system uses a smart EMA trend filter combined with a structured zone recovery strategy that manages trades inside organized trading cycles. Once the predefined profit target is reached, the EA automatically closes the entire basket and resets for the n
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
TrianglePatternGannEA Pro Standalone
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
Experts
TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 Standalone - Complete Analysis & Optimization Guide Overview TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 is an advanced all-in-one Expert Advisor that combines Gann Triangle pattern detection with an intelligent anti-extreme filtering system. This EA operates completely standalone without requiring external indicators, making it efficient and reliable for automated trading. Core Features Analysis 1. Pattern Detection System Gann Triangle Recognition The EA identifies classic G
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (2)
Experts
Triangle Pattern Gann EA v3.4 - Trade Like the Legendary W.D. Gann Harness the Power of Geometric Price Patterns & Sacred Ratios Are you ready to trade with one of the most powerful pattern recognition systems ever developed? The Triangle Pattern Gann EA v3.4 brings the legendary wisdom of W.D. Gann into the modern algorithmic trading era. What Makes This EA Exceptional? Based on Proven Gann Methodology W.D. Gann was one of history's most successful traders, achieving over 90% accuracy u
FREE
Radar Signals
Nguyen Van Kien
Indicators
RadarSignal XAUUSD — Multi-Timeframe Radar Dashboard for Gold Trading Stop guessing where Gold is heading. Let the Radar scan it for you. RadarSignal XAUUSD is a multi-timeframe technical dashboard built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want a single, clean, visual answer to three questions every trade requires: Where do I enter? Where is my safe invalidation zone? Where is my realistic target? Instead of flipping between five indicators on three charts, RadarSignal fuses ADX, RSI, CCI
FREE
Radar Signal MT4
Nguyen Van Kien
Indicators
RadarSignal XAUUSD — Multi-Timeframe Radar Dashboard for Gold Trading Stop guessing where Gold is heading. Let the Radar scan it for you. RadarSignal XAUUSD is a multi-timeframe technical dashboard built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want a single, clean, visual answer to three questions every trade requires: Where do I enter? Where is my safe invalidation zone? Where is my realistic target? Instead of flipping between five indicators on three charts, RadarSignal fuses ADX, RSI, CCI
FREE
Supper Trend
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
Supertrend Hybrid EA — Trend Following + Sideway Scalping (AI-Assisted Regime Filter) A multi-strategy EA that automatically switches between trend-following via Supertrend and scalping during sideways markets, with an optional AI confirmation layer. Overview Most trend-following EAs (including the original Supertrend) share the same weakness: they perform great in a clear trending market but bleed losses repeatedly during sideways conditions , because reversal signals get whipsawed back and fo
FREE
Legacy Of Gann Multi Ai Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
3 (2)
Experts
Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor Revolutionary AI-Powered Trading System for MT5 Transform your XAUUSD (Gold) trading with the most advanced multi-AI Expert Advisor available. Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 combines classical Gann pattern recognition with cutting-edge artificial intelligence from multiple providers, creating a powerful automated trading solution that adapts to market conditions in real-time. CORE FEATURES Multi-AI Integration with A
FREE
Harmonacci Pattern AI
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
Harmonacci Pattern EA — Review & Parameter Guide Overview Harmonacci Pattern EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automates harmonic (XABCD) price pattern trading. It scans price swings using a faithful port of MetaQuotes’ own ZigZag indicator, matches the swing points against 19 harmonic pattern templates (Fibonacci ratio tables), constructs a Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) for each candidate, and only opens a trade after price breaks out of that zone in the expected direction
FREE
Gold Easy Professional
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
GoldEasy MT5 - Professional DCA & Hedging Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview GoldEasy MT5 is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD). This Expert Advisor combines intelligent entry signals with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) and optional hedging strategies to manage risk while maximizing profit potential in the volatile gold market. Key Features Smart Entry System Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) with 1.618 extension for precise overbought/ov
FREE
X AI Gold
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
(X AI Gold) Grok Gold EA: Revolutionary XAUUSD Trading with xAI Artificial Intelligence & Real-Time Macroeconomic Calendar Greetings to traders and developers on MQL5, The gold market (XAUUSD) has always been one of the most fiercely contested battlefields in the Forex world. Extreme volatility, high liquidity, and absolute sensitivity to macroeconomic news make traditional Expert Advisors (EAs) based on rigid technical rules (if-else) very susceptible to Stop Loss triggers when the market cha
FREE
Reversal Detection Ea
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
REVERSAL DETECTION EA v1.2 - PROFESSIONAL MARKET REVERSAL TRADING SYSTEM CAPTURE MARKET TURNING POINTS WITH PRECISION AND CONFIDENCE In the dynamic world of financial markets, identifying reversal points before they fully develop can be the difference between consistent profitability and missed opportunities. The Reversal Detection EA v1.2 represents a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution engineered to detect, confirm, and execute trades at critical market reversal zones with institutio
Reversal Detection Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
Indicators
Reversal Detection Pro - Professional Trading Indicator REVERSAL DETECTION PRO Advanced Market Turning Point Indicator for MetaTrader 5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Reversal Detection Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability market reversal points with exceptional precision. Built on advanced ZigZag methodology combined with dynamic ATR-based calculations and multiple EMA filters, this professional-grade tool provides traders with acti
EA Copy Telegram Signal
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
# CopyTele WebRequest EA - The Ultimate Telegram Signal Copier Are you looking for a reliable, ultra-fast, and secure way to copy signals directly from Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal without installing complex software, extensions, or risky external DLLs?  **CopyTele WebRequest EA** is a professional and fully automated utility that fetches trading signals from PUBLIC Telegram channels using standard HTTP requests (WebRequest) directly from t.me/s/ websites. It is engineered with robu
FREE
Advanced Gann Pattern
Nguyen Van Kien
Indicators
Advanced Gann Pattern Indicator - Transform Your Trading Forever Discover the Secret Trading System with 70-95% Win Rate That Professional Traders Don't Want You to Know! Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give false signals, or leave you confused about when to enter and exit? Advanced Gann Pattern is here to change everything. Built on W.D. Gann's legendary Pattern-123 theory - the same system that helped him achieve over 90% trading accuracy - this indicator brings century-old wisdom
Pattern Zone AutoTrading Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro - Complete Analysis & Marketing Guide Professional EA Analysis Core Functionality Overview PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro v3.00 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced candlestick pattern recognition with dynamic support/resistance zone analysis and an intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. This EA represents a comprehensive automated trading solution designed for both novice and experienced traders. Key Technical Features 1
FREE
Gann Triangle Pro Multi Layer Filter System
Nguyen Van Kien
4 (1)
Indicators
GANN TRIANGLE PRO v4.0 - OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS REPORT CURRENT VERSION ASSESSMENT (v3.8) Strengths Feature Evaluation Swing Point Detection Clear logic using Left/Right bars Fibonacci/Gann Ratios Properly applied 61.8%, 100%, 161.8% Dashboard Real-time updates with visual indicators Code Structure Clean, maintainable architecture Critical Limitations Issue Impact Win Rate Effect No Trend Filter Signals against major trend -20% to -30% Missing Volume Confirmation False breakouts not filt
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann Ea Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
Experts
Triangle Pattern Gann EA Pro v5.2.5 - Expert Analysis Professional Overview After thorough source code analysis, Triangle Pattern Gann EA Pro v5.2.5 is evaluated as a professionally built Expert Advisor with solid code architecture and scientifically grounded trading logic. Outstanding Strengths 1. Intelligent Pattern Detection System Uses Swing Point algorithm to identify pivot points (P1, P2, P3). Calculates Fibonacci retracement ratios (0.382–0.786) to validate patterns. Features pattern fi
Smart Recovery EA Ultimate
Nguyen Van Kien
Utilities
SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate: Revolutionizing Forex Gold Trading with Intelligent Recovery and Risk Mastery Introduction: Elevate Your Gold Trading Game in the Volatile Forex Arena In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, particularly on the gold market (XAUUSD), where volatility reigns supreme and price swings can make or break fortunes in minutes, having a robust Expert Advisor (EA) is not just an advantage—it's a necessity. Enter SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate v1.0 , a cutting-edge MT5 EA meticulously
FREE
Quantum Price Advanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
Professional Analysis: QuantumPriceAdvancedEA - A Critical Evaluation Executive Summary The QuantumPriceAdvancedEA represents an attempt to integrate quantum computing concepts into forex trading automation. While the implementation demonstrates technical competence in MQL5 programming, this analysis reveals significant discrepancies between the marketed quantum computing features and the actual algorithmic implementation. This review provides an objective assessment from both technical and prac
FREE
Legacy of Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision. KEY FEATURES Advanced Pattern Recognition Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator Identifies impulse moves and co
FREE
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA v4.0 AI-Powered Trading System with Groq Integration Overview Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines classical Gann trading principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This revolutionary trading system uses the proven Pattern 123 methodology enhanced with Groq AI analysis and economic news filtering to identify high-probability trade setups. What Makes This EA Special? AI-Powered Decision Making - Integ
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann For EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Indicators
Triangle Pattern Gann v3.1 - Complete Feature Documentation Core Functionality OverviewTriangle Pattern Gann v3.1 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines W.D. Gann's geometric trading principles with advanced triangle pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals. Primary Features1. Triangle Pattern Detection SystemAscending Triangle Recognition Function: Automatically identifies bullish continuation patterns Detection Criteria: Flat horizontal resistance line
AI Smart Trader Smart Entry
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
Professional Analysis: AI Smart Trader v6.0 EA - A Comprehensive Technical Review Executive Summary After extensive evaluation of the AI Smart Trader v6.0 Expert Advisor, I can confidently say this represents a sophisticated approach to automated forex trading that addresses one of the most critical challenges traders face: recovery from drawdown situations. Having analyzed hundreds of trading systems over my career, this EA stands out for its intelligent state machine architecture and multi-lay
PZ Penta O Pro EA AutoTrader
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
PZ PENTA-O PRO EA AUTOTRADER - PROFESSIONAL HARMONIC PATTERN TRADING SYSTEM PRODUCT OVERVIEW PZ Penta-O Pro EA AutoTrader is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5 platform, specializing in the detection and execution of six classical harmonic pattern formations. This sophisticated system combines advanced pattern recognition algorithms with professional-grade money management and comprehensive position management capabilities to deliver consistent trading oppo
Pattern123
Nguyen Van Kien
Experts
Pattern123 EA — Reversal Trading on the Classic "1-2-3" Price Formation Introduction The "1-2-3" pattern is one of the oldest and most reliable reversal formations in technical analysis: it marks the point where an existing trend runs out of steam and a new one begins. Pattern123 EA automates the detection of this formation and manages the full trade lifecycle around it — from signal recognition to entry, stop-loss placement, take-profit, and an optional loss-recovery mechanism for advanced tra
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review