NEXA Outcome Dominance

NEXA Outcome Dominance

Product Overview

NEXA Outcome Dominance is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for short-term GOLD market trading.

The EA does not use Moving Averages, RSI, MACD, or other conventional technical indicators as direct entry signals.

It analyzes recent tick movement, builds internal market states, and compares the hypothetical results of three actions:

  • BUY
  • SELL
  • WAIT

A trade is considered only when BUY or SELL shows sufficient expected advantage and confidence over both the opposite direction and WAIT, and when the advantage remains positive after estimated spread and trading costs.

If the conditions are insufficient or WAIT is considered more favorable, the EA does not trade.

Main Features

  • Tick-flow market-state analysis
  • BUY, SELL, and WAIT outcome comparison
  • Internal hypothetical outcome learning
  • Minimum sample and confidence checks
  • Spread and estimated trading-cost filters
  • Fixed Lot and Risk Percent modes
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Logical advantage exit
  • Opposite-direction dominance exit
  • WAIT dominance exit
  • Maximum holding-time limit
  • Daily trade and daily loss limits
  • Pause after consecutive losses
  • Equity Drawdown protection
  • Margin and account-risk checks
  • Duplicate-position prevention
  • Entry Cooldown

This product does not use Grid or Martingale methods.

Recommended Environment

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: GOLD or the broker’s XAUUSD-related symbol
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Recommended Lot Mode: Risk Percent
  • Recommended Risk Percent: 1.00%
  • Allow BUY: true
  • Allow SELL: true
  • Continuous VPS operation is recommended
  • Demo testing is recommended before live use

Broker conditions may differ, including symbol name, digits, Tick Size, Tick Value, contract size, spread, commission, minimum volume, Stop Level, and trading hours.

Results may differ between brokers even when the same settings are used.

If InpSymbol is empty, the EA uses the symbol of the current chart.

Recommended Default Settings

                                                    InpAllowBuy = true
InpAllowSell = true
InpLotMode = NEXA_LOT_RISK_PERCENT
InpRiskPercent = 1.00
InpUseLogicalAdvantageExit = true
InpUseOppositeDominanceExit = true
InpUseWaitDominanceExit = true

For initial use, keep the core learning parameters at their default values.

Changing them may significantly affect trade frequency, warm-up time, confidence, and strategy behavior.

Lot-Size Settings

Risk Percent

Risk Percent calculates trade volume from account Equity and Stop Loss distance.

                                                    InpLotMode = NEXA_LOT_RISK_PERCENT
InpRiskPercent = 1.00

InpRiskPercent = 1.00 represents a target risk of approximately 1% per trade.

Actual loss may differ because of slippage, price gaps, commission, spread expansion, minimum volume, and execution conditions.

Fixed Lot

                                                    InpLotMode = NEXA_LOT_FIXED
InpFixedLot = 0.01

Fixed Lot uses the same volume for every trade and is useful for comparing strategy behavior without compounding.

Entry Logic

A new trade must pass multiple checks, including:

  • Sufficient tick data
  • Minimum learning and matured samples
  • Positive expected BUY or SELL result
  • Selected direction superior to the opposite direction
  • Selected direction superior to WAIT
  • Minimum confidence requirement
  • Expected advantage greater than trading costs
  • Expected profit space greater than trading costs
  • Spread within the permitted range
  • Entry Cooldown completed
  • Daily trade and loss limits not triggered
  • Consecutive-loss protection not triggered
  • Equity Drawdown protection not triggered
  • Sufficient margin and acceptable account risk
  • No existing position on the same symbol
  • Valid market and execution conditions

The EA does not submit an order unless all required conditions are satisfied.

Therefore, a BUY or SELL candidate may be detected without an actual position being opened.

Warm-Up and Initial Trading

After installation, the EA requires a Warm-up period to build internal market states and hypothetical action outcomes.

Trading may not occur for some time because of:

  • Insufficient tick data
  • Insufficient learning or matured samples
  • Confidence requirement not satisfied
  • Insufficient difference between BUY and SELL
  • WAIT being the best action
  • Insufficient advantage after trading costs
  • Risk-protection restrictions

The absence of trades immediately after installation does not necessarily mean that the EA is malfunctioning.

Check the Experts and Journal logs for initialization and trading restrictions.

BUY and SELL Messages in the Journal

BUY or SELL messages in the Journal do not necessarily mean that an actual market order was executed.

Such messages may represent:

  • BUY or SELL candidate evaluation
  • Hypothetical outcome calculation
  • Expected-advantage comparison
  • Final pre-order validation
  • Actual order request
  • Rejected or failed order
  • Successfully opened position

An order may still be blocked because of insufficient samples, low confidence, WAIT dominance, excessive spread, high estimated trading costs, Entry Cooldown, risk protection, insufficient margin, or execution restrictions.

To confirm whether an order was attempted, check:

  • Entry Attempt
  • Order request result
  • Trade Result
  • Retcode
  • Position Open
  • Deal or Order information

If an order was attempted but not executed, check the Retcode in the Journal.

Position Exit

The EA may close a position through:

  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Maximum holding time
  • Reduced advantage in the entry direction
  • Opposite-direction dominance
  • WAIT dominance
  • Account-protection conditions

Logical exits may require a minimum holding time and consecutive confirmation conditions.

Installation

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.
  2. Log in to your MQL5 account.
  3. Install the product.
  4. Open a GOLD or XAUUSD-related M5 chart.
  5. Attach NEXA Outcome Dominance from Navigator.
  6. Enable Algo Trading.
  7. Confirm automated-trading permission.
  8. Check Lot Mode and risk settings.
  9. Review Experts and Journal.
  10. Allow sufficient warm-up time and observe the EA on a demo account.

Running multiple instances with the same Magic Number on the same symbol is not recommended.

When No Trades Occur

Check:

  • Algo Trading and automated-trading permission
  • Correct GOLD or XAUUSD symbol
  • M5 timeframe
  • Market-open status
  • Current spread
  • Sufficient tick, learning, and matured samples
  • Confidence conditions
  • BUY or SELL expected advantage
  • WAIT dominance
  • Entry Cooldown
  • Daily trade and loss limits
  • Consecutive-loss pause
  • Equity Drawdown protection
  • Margin level
  • Existing positions
  • Minimum volume and Stop Level
  • Experts and Journal logs

If there is no Entry Attempt , the strategy conditions did not reach the final order stage.

If an order request was submitted but not executed, check the Retcode.

If no actual trades occur during a long backtest, send the test settings, report, and logs through product support.

VPS and Restart Information

NEXA Outcome Dominance uses internal market states and hypothetical outcomes accumulated during operation.

Continuous operation of MetaTrader 5 and the VPS is recommended.

The following may affect the accumulated internal state:

  • Closing MetaTrader 5
  • Restarting the VPS
  • Removing or reinstalling the EA
  • Closing the chart
  • Changing symbol or timeframe
  • Replacing the EX5 file
  • Updating the product
  • Changing core input settings
  • Changing the trading account

After MetaTrader, the VPS, or the EA is restarted, a new Warm-up period may be required before normal trading resumes.

Warm-up time is not fixed and may depend on tick frequency, volatility, trading session, broker data, spread, minimum sample requirements, confidence settings, and other inputs.

The absence of trades immediately after a restart does not necessarily mean that the EA is malfunctioning.

Record restart and setting-change times for troubleshooting.

Strategy Tester Information

NEXA Outcome Dominance builds internal states from recent tick flow.

Results may vary according to modeling mode, broker data, symbol specifications, test period, spread, commission, and tick availability.

Recommended basic test conditions:

  • MetaTrader 5
  • GOLD or XAUUSD-related symbol
  • M5
  • Allow BUY: true
  • Allow SELL: true
  • Default inputs first
  • Sufficiently long test period
  • Demo forward testing before live use

Every tick and Every tick based on real ticks may use different tick sequences.

Results from one modeling mode should not be expected to reproduce identically in another mode or in live trading.

A Warm-up period is required at the beginning of the backtest.

If the test period is too short or tick data is insufficient, there may be no trades, very few trades, or BUY/SELL evaluations without actual orders.

If no actual trades occur during a long test, provide:

  • Broker Name
  • Exact Symbol Name
  • Timeframe
  • Testing Period
  • Strategy Tester Modeling Mode
  • Initial Deposit
  • Leverage
  • EA Inputs or .set file
  • Strategy Tester Report
  • Experts Log
  • Journal Log

Risk Percent backtests may include compounding because trade volume changes with account Equity.

Backtest results are not guaranteed future results.

Risk Disclosure

Automated trading involves the risk of capital loss.

Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

Actual results may vary because of broker data, spread, commission, slippage, execution delay, server or VPS connection, volatility, price gaps, contract specifications, leverage, minimum volume, account type, liquidity, and execution method.

Displayed results are historical Strategy Tester results, not live-trading results.

Users should test the product sufficiently in Strategy Tester and on a Demo Account before live use.

The user is responsible for all trading decisions and financial risks.

Product Support

Support is available through MQL5.com Product Comments or the MQL5 messaging system.

When requesting support, provide:

  • MetaTrader 5 Build
  • Broker Name
  • Account Type
  • Exact Symbol Name
  • Timeframe
  • Testing Period
  • Modeling Mode
  • Initial Deposit and Leverage
  • EA Inputs or .set file
  • Strategy Tester Report
  • Experts Log
  • Journal Log
  • Order Retcode
  • Date and time of the issue
  • Date and time of any restart or setting change

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