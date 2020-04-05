Product Overview

NEXA Outcome Dominance

NEXA Outcome Dominance is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for short-term GOLD market trading.

The EA does not use Moving Averages, RSI, MACD, or other conventional technical indicators as direct entry signals.

It analyzes recent tick movement, builds internal market states, and compares the hypothetical results of three actions:

BUY

SELL

WAIT

A trade is considered only when BUY or SELL shows sufficient expected advantage and confidence over both the opposite direction and WAIT, and when the advantage remains positive after estimated spread and trading costs.

If the conditions are insufficient or WAIT is considered more favorable, the EA does not trade.

Main Features

Tick-flow market-state analysis

BUY, SELL, and WAIT outcome comparison

Internal hypothetical outcome learning

Minimum sample and confidence checks

Spread and estimated trading-cost filters

Fixed Lot and Risk Percent modes

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Logical advantage exit

Opposite-direction dominance exit

WAIT dominance exit

Maximum holding-time limit

Daily trade and daily loss limits

Pause after consecutive losses

Equity Drawdown protection

Margin and account-risk checks

Duplicate-position prevention

Entry Cooldown

This product does not use Grid or Martingale methods.

Recommended Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: GOLD or the broker’s XAUUSD-related symbol

Timeframe: M5

Recommended Lot Mode: Risk Percent

Recommended Risk Percent: 1.00%

Allow BUY: true

Allow SELL: true

Continuous VPS operation is recommended

Demo testing is recommended before live use

Broker conditions may differ, including symbol name, digits, Tick Size, Tick Value, contract size, spread, commission, minimum volume, Stop Level, and trading hours.

Results may differ between brokers even when the same settings are used.

If InpSymbol is empty, the EA uses the symbol of the current chart.

Recommended Default Settings

InpAllowBuy = true InpAllowSell = true InpLotMode = NEXA_LOT_RISK_PERCENT InpRiskPercent = 1.00 InpUseLogicalAdvantageExit = true InpUseOppositeDominanceExit = true InpUseWaitDominanceExit = true

For initial use, keep the core learning parameters at their default values.

Changing them may significantly affect trade frequency, warm-up time, confidence, and strategy behavior.

Lot-Size Settings

Risk Percent

Risk Percent calculates trade volume from account Equity and Stop Loss distance.

InpLotMode = NEXA_LOT_RISK_PERCENT InpRiskPercent = 1.00

InpRiskPercent = 1.00 represents a target risk of approximately 1% per trade.

Actual loss may differ because of slippage, price gaps, commission, spread expansion, minimum volume, and execution conditions.

Fixed Lot

InpLotMode = NEXA_LOT_FIXED InpFixedLot = 0.01

Fixed Lot uses the same volume for every trade and is useful for comparing strategy behavior without compounding.

Entry Logic

A new trade must pass multiple checks, including:

Sufficient tick data

Minimum learning and matured samples

Positive expected BUY or SELL result

Selected direction superior to the opposite direction

Selected direction superior to WAIT

Minimum confidence requirement

Expected advantage greater than trading costs

Expected profit space greater than trading costs

Spread within the permitted range

Entry Cooldown completed

Daily trade and loss limits not triggered

Consecutive-loss protection not triggered

Equity Drawdown protection not triggered

Sufficient margin and acceptable account risk

No existing position on the same symbol

Valid market and execution conditions

The EA does not submit an order unless all required conditions are satisfied.

Therefore, a BUY or SELL candidate may be detected without an actual position being opened.

Warm-Up and Initial Trading

After installation, the EA requires a Warm-up period to build internal market states and hypothetical action outcomes.

Trading may not occur for some time because of:

Insufficient tick data

Insufficient learning or matured samples

Confidence requirement not satisfied

Insufficient difference between BUY and SELL

WAIT being the best action

Insufficient advantage after trading costs

Risk-protection restrictions

The absence of trades immediately after installation does not necessarily mean that the EA is malfunctioning.

Check the Experts and Journal logs for initialization and trading restrictions.

BUY and SELL Messages in the Journal

BUY or SELL messages in the Journal do not necessarily mean that an actual market order was executed.

Such messages may represent:

BUY or SELL candidate evaluation

Hypothetical outcome calculation

Expected-advantage comparison

Final pre-order validation

Actual order request

Rejected or failed order

Successfully opened position

An order may still be blocked because of insufficient samples, low confidence, WAIT dominance, excessive spread, high estimated trading costs, Entry Cooldown, risk protection, insufficient margin, or execution restrictions.

To confirm whether an order was attempted, check:

Entry Attempt

Order request result

Trade Result

Retcode

Position Open

Deal or Order information

If an order was attempted but not executed, check the Retcode in the Journal.

Position Exit

The EA may close a position through:

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Maximum holding time

Reduced advantage in the entry direction

Opposite-direction dominance

WAIT dominance

Account-protection conditions

Logical exits may require a minimum holding time and consecutive confirmation conditions.

Installation

Open MetaTrader 5. Log in to your MQL5 account. Install the product. Open a GOLD or XAUUSD-related M5 chart. Attach NEXA Outcome Dominance from Navigator. Enable Algo Trading. Confirm automated-trading permission. Check Lot Mode and risk settings. Review Experts and Journal. Allow sufficient warm-up time and observe the EA on a demo account.

Running multiple instances with the same Magic Number on the same symbol is not recommended.

When No Trades Occur

Check:

Algo Trading and automated-trading permission

Correct GOLD or XAUUSD symbol

M5 timeframe

Market-open status

Current spread

Sufficient tick, learning, and matured samples

Confidence conditions

BUY or SELL expected advantage

WAIT dominance

Entry Cooldown

Daily trade and loss limits

Consecutive-loss pause

Equity Drawdown protection

Margin level

Existing positions

Minimum volume and Stop Level

Experts and Journal logs

If there is no Entry Attempt , the strategy conditions did not reach the final order stage.

If an order request was submitted but not executed, check the Retcode.

If no actual trades occur during a long backtest, send the test settings, report, and logs through product support.

VPS and Restart Information

NEXA Outcome Dominance uses internal market states and hypothetical outcomes accumulated during operation.

Continuous operation of MetaTrader 5 and the VPS is recommended.

The following may affect the accumulated internal state:

Closing MetaTrader 5

Restarting the VPS

Removing or reinstalling the EA

Closing the chart

Changing symbol or timeframe

Replacing the EX5 file

Updating the product

Changing core input settings

Changing the trading account

After MetaTrader, the VPS, or the EA is restarted, a new Warm-up period may be required before normal trading resumes.

Warm-up time is not fixed and may depend on tick frequency, volatility, trading session, broker data, spread, minimum sample requirements, confidence settings, and other inputs.

The absence of trades immediately after a restart does not necessarily mean that the EA is malfunctioning.

Record restart and setting-change times for troubleshooting.

Strategy Tester Information

NEXA Outcome Dominance builds internal states from recent tick flow.

Results may vary according to modeling mode, broker data, symbol specifications, test period, spread, commission, and tick availability.

Recommended basic test conditions:

MetaTrader 5

GOLD or XAUUSD-related symbol

M5

Allow BUY: true

Allow SELL: true

Default inputs first

Sufficiently long test period

Demo forward testing before live use

Every tick and Every tick based on real ticks may use different tick sequences.

Results from one modeling mode should not be expected to reproduce identically in another mode or in live trading.

A Warm-up period is required at the beginning of the backtest.

If the test period is too short or tick data is insufficient, there may be no trades, very few trades, or BUY/SELL evaluations without actual orders.

If no actual trades occur during a long test, provide:

Broker Name

Exact Symbol Name

Timeframe

Testing Period

Strategy Tester Modeling Mode

Initial Deposit

Leverage

EA Inputs or .set file

Strategy Tester Report

Experts Log

Journal Log

Risk Percent backtests may include compounding because trade volume changes with account Equity.

Backtest results are not guaranteed future results.

Risk Disclosure

Automated trading involves the risk of capital loss.

Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

Actual results may vary because of broker data, spread, commission, slippage, execution delay, server or VPS connection, volatility, price gaps, contract specifications, leverage, minimum volume, account type, liquidity, and execution method.

Displayed results are historical Strategy Tester results, not live-trading results.

Users should test the product sufficiently in Strategy Tester and on a Demo Account before live use.

The user is responsible for all trading decisions and financial risks.

Product Support

Support is available through MQL5.com Product Comments or the MQL5 messaging system.

When requesting support, provide: