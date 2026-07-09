Volquis Nasdaq M15

  • Experts
  • Koo Hotbeom
    Koo Hotbeom

    Koo Hotbeom

    An algorithm designer with over 10 years of market experience.
    ★ Forward Test
    OFFICIAL VERIFIED LIVE DEMO TRACK RECORD VIA MYFXBOOK
    TITLE: NASDAQ M15 Intraday Forward Test
    ID: strateric
    ★ Telegram
  • Version: 3.2
  • Updated: 9 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

VOLQUIS NASDAQ M15

Professional Algorithmic Trading System

7 Consecutive Years of Positive Annual Performance (2020–2026)

No Losing Year. Controlled Drawdown.


Built on Proven Performance

VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing.

Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows.

Signals / MetaTrader5 /Volquis Nasdaq M15 intraday  
>> Live Signal


Verified Live Performance


Official Myfxbook verified live demo track record available.

The official live performance link is available in my MQL5 profile.

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Backtest Period 2020.01.01 – 2026.06.30
History Quality 99%
Net Profit $27,189
Maximum Equity Drawdown 10.86%
Profit Factor 1.53
Recovery Factor 14.85
Sharpe Ratio 3.32
Completed Trades 995
Winning Trades 58.39%

YEARLY PERFORMANCE

Year Net Profit Annual Return Maximum Drawdown
2020 $4,375 +43.75% 8.08%
2021 $2,014 +20.14% 11,37%
2022 $3,324 +33.24% 10.85%
2023 $2,064 +20.64% 10.09%
2024 $3,946 +39.46% 15.49%
2025 $7,684 +76.84% 12.95%
2026* $2,881 +28.81% 9.43%

* Results through June 30, 2026

Performance results are based on annual tests with a $10,000 starting balance.
Maximum Drawdown represents the largest equity decline recorded during each test period.

WHY VOLQUIS

Unlike many Expert Advisors optimized for a single market period, VOLQUIS demonstrates consistent profitability across multiple market environments.

  • Positive performance every calendar year since 2020
  • Verified using 99% tick quality historical data
  • Single-contract execution only
  • No Martingale. No Averaging Down.
  • Intraday trading — no overnight positions.
  • Fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

KEY STATISTICS

$27K
Net Profit
10.86%
Max DD
14.85
Recovery
997
Trades 		3.32
Sharpe Ratio
99%
Tick Quality



Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Past performance, including historical testing and verified live records, does not guarantee future results.

Users are solely responsible for all trading decisions and account management.

Designed for Consistency, Not Speculation.

Professional MT5 Expert Advisor

Copyright © 2026 VOLQUIS


For product, licensing, and technical support inquiries:
volquis2026@gmail.com

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>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Experts
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy.  GOLD - XAUUSD  Key Features: Proven Trading Strategy : Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions. Aut
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
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