Volquis Nasdaq M15
- Experts
-
Koo HotbeomAn algorithm designer with over 10 years of market experience.
★ Forward Test
OFFICIAL VERIFIED LIVE DEMO TRACK RECORD VIA MYFXBOOK
TITLE: NASDAQ M15 Intraday Forward Test
ID: strateric
★ Telegram
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 9 July 2026
- Activations: 5
VOLQUIS NASDAQ M15
Professional Algorithmic Trading System
7 Consecutive Years of Positive Annual Performance (2020–2026)No Losing Year. Controlled Drawdown.
Built on Proven Performance
VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing.
Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows.
Signals / MetaTrader5 /Volquis Nasdaq M15 intraday
>> Live Signal
|
Verified Live Performance
The official live performance link is available in my MQL5 profile.
PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
|Backtest Period
|2020.01.01 – 2026.06.30
|History Quality
|99%
|Net Profit
|$27,189
|Maximum Equity Drawdown
|10.86%
|Profit Factor
|1.53
|Recovery Factor
|14.85
|Sharpe Ratio
|3.32
|Completed Trades
|995
|Winning Trades
|58.39%
YEARLY PERFORMANCE
|Year
|Net Profit
|Annual Return
|Maximum Drawdown
|2020
|$4,375
|+43.75%
|8.08%
|2021
|$2,014
|+20.14%
|11,37%
|2022
|$3,324
|+33.24%
|10.85%
|2023
|$2,064
|+20.64%
|10.09%
|2024
|$3,946
|+39.46%
|15.49%
|2025
|$7,684
|+76.84%
|12.95%
|2026*
|$2,881
|+28.81%
|9.43%
* Results through June 30, 2026
WHY VOLQUIS
Unlike many Expert Advisors optimized for a single market period, VOLQUIS demonstrates consistent profitability across multiple market environments.
- Positive performance every calendar year since 2020
- Verified using 99% tick quality historical data
- Single-contract execution only
- No Martingale. No Averaging Down.
- Intraday trading — no overnight positions.
- Fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
KEY STATISTICS
|
$27KNet Profit
|
10.86%Max DD
|
14.85Recovery
|
997Trades
|3.32
Sharpe Ratio
|
99%Tick Quality
|
Risk Disclosure
Trading leveraged financial products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.
Past performance, including historical testing and verified live records, does not guarantee future results.
Users are solely responsible for all trading decisions and account management.
Designed for Consistency, Not Speculation.
Professional MT5 Expert Advisor
Copyright © 2026 VOLQUIS
For product, licensing, and technical support inquiries:
volquis2026@gmail.com