PipPal

PipPal - Your Animated Robot Trading Companion

Trading can feel lonely and stressful. PipPal puts a friendly little robot right on your chart who stays with you through every trade. He flies out of a glowing sci-fi portal, follows your live price in real time, and reacts to what is happening in your account - so your chart finally feels alive.

PipPal is a pure visual companion. It reads your open trades to show emotions, but it never opens, modifies, or closes any position. Your trading stays 100% in your hands.

What PipPal Does

He follows the live price and shows real emotions based on your floating profit or loss. In profit he smiles and cheers. In a losing trade he stays by your side with calm, supportive messages. When price gets close to your Stop Loss he panics and tries to hold the line. When Take Profit is near, he throws a little confetti celebration.

When no trade is running, PipPal rests on top of the candles and waits patiently for the next setup, sharing market-watching and motivational thoughts along the way.

Key Features

Feature What It Does
Live Price Following The robot smoothly tracks the current market price on your chart
Emotional Reactions Happy in profit, supportive in loss, panic near SL, celebration near TP
Sci-Fi Portal Gate An animated glowing gate opens and the robot flies out; close it and he returns
Mouse Interaction Touch his face or body for fun reactions, and drag him anywhere you like
Eye and Head Tracking His eyes and head follow your mouse pointer around the chart
90+ Smart Messages Context-aware lines for watching, motivation, profit, loss, and idle setups
Motivational Support Encouraging trading psychology messages to keep you calm and disciplined
Fully Adjustable Set robot size, movement speed, and turn speech or sound on and off
Safe by Design Read-only utility - it never places or manages any trades

Settings

Input Description
Robot Size Size of the robot in pixels
Animation Timer Animation smoothness in milliseconds
Robot Flying Speed How fast the robot moves across the chart
Near SL / TP Trigger How close to SL or TP before panic or celebration begins
Speech Bubbles Turn the funny and motivational messages on or off
Sound Effects Turn interaction sounds on or off

Who Is It For

PipPal is for every trader who spends long hours watching charts and wants a calmer, friendlier, more motivating experience. It works on any symbol and any timeframe in MetaTrader 5.

Important

PipPal is an entertainment and motivation utility. It does not give trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Always trade with your own plan and proper risk management.

A Gift From Crystal AI Systems

PipPal is offered completely free by Crystal AI Systems. We build tools that make trading feel more human. Download it, enjoy your new chart companion, and happy trading.

If you like PipPal, please leave a review and a rating - it helps us bring you more free tools.

Recommended products
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Indicators
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
VolumeBasedColorsBars
Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
Indicators
VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
4 (2)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
3.87 (45)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicators
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
Fimathe PCM Indicador
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Indicators
Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator (FREE) The Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator is a free indicator designed to help traders analyze the market visually in a simple, fast, and effective way. Its purpose is to make it easier to identify market conditions through clear visual signals, allowing traders to make more confident trading decisions. Best result: 5M timeframe MT5 server time: 2:00 Management: 1 Take Profit: stop trading, wait for the next day 2 Losses: stop trading, wait for the next day
FREE
Candle Countdown MT5
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT5 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
UltraFast Trade Manager MT5
Anh Tho Nguyen
Utilities
IMPORTANT NOTE: This is a professional Trade Management Utility and on-chart assistant. It is NOT an automated trading robot. It does not open trades on its own. The UltraFast Trade Manager MT5 is the ultimate execution and risk-management suite designed to give you absolute control over your manual and algorithmic trades. When managing multiple positions, calculating complex net break-even points, or constantly monitoring the economic calendar, hesitation can lead to costly mistakes. This utili
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators
Chun Cai Lu
5 (1)
Utilities
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators 每12秒产生一个K线，而且自带Alligator指标，对超短线选手交易非常有帮助。程序启动时可能不成功，是因为MT5 MqlTick 数据加载少的原因。可以通过修改显示的数据参数避免，比如display=100，程序正常之后再将参数调大 display=300 。如果数据不正常，也可以采用重新加载的方式解决。 如果您对这个指标有任何建议，请联系作者。  Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators  produced a candle per 12 seconds,include Alligator, it's helpful to Short-Term Trading。You'd better reload the indicator every start MT5 or change display parameter to reslove data bug. Please attach author when  you had some su
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
3 (1)
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.33 (3)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST - Fixed Brick Renko Chart Tool for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST is a Renko chart tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want to build and study fixed brick Renko movement using a practical pip or point-based setup. The purpose of this tool is simple: create a cleaner Renko structure so the trader can observe direction, brick runs, pullbacks, support and resistance behavior without normal candle noise. This is not a signal indicator and it does not predict the market. It
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicators
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Indicators
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Only Wif
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Experts
>> Announcements Channel << What if Gold Pump? What if Gold Dump? Fulll version of Wif is available here >> Live Signal >> Exclusive Bonus:   Get special access to   FX Monitor   ( product page >> , contact me for more info) — an advanced monitoring and analytics service for your MT4/MT5 trading accounts. Track performance, analyze results, and manage your portfolio with professional-grade tools included with your purchase. What if the doge just handled it? Only Wif is a free, plug-and-play br
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicators
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Daily Levels Indicator
Aissam Atti
5 (1)
Indicators
# DAILY SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LEVELS - SEO OPTIMIZED DESCRIPTION ## SHORT DESCRIPTION (160 characters max) ``` Free pivot points indicator with daily support resistance levels for MT5. Perfect for intraday forex day trading and scalping strategies. ``` **Character count:** 159 **Keywords included:** pivot points, support, resistance, MT5, forex, day trading, scalping, free --- ## FULL DESCRIPTION (HTML Formatted for MQL5) ### Main Title **Daily Support and Resistance Levels - Free Pivot
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
More from author
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Crystal Heikin Ashi
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.7 (33)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi – Advanced Visual Heikin Ashi with Smart Volume Support Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi is a professional-grade Heikin Ashi indicator for MetaTrader 5. It provides enhanced visualization of price trends and momentum, with advanced customization options, theme integration, and seamless compatibility with volume-based tools. Designed for manual traders, scalpers, and algorithmic analysts, this indicator offers superior clarity for trend detection, momentum strength, and reversal
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro Ultimate - Professional Trading Automation System Revolutionary Dual-Mode Trading Strategy with Advanced Risk Management Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro Ultimate represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining the proven effectiveness of Heikin Ashi candle analysis with cutting-edge algorithmic trade management. This sophisticated Expert Advisor is designed for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and professional-grade automation in their trading
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.35 (17)
Indicators
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC — Smart Volume Analysis for MetaTrader 5 See where volume is concentrated. Trade the levels that actually matter. Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC is a professional-grade free indicator from Crystal AI Systems. It calculates and displays the volume distribution across your visible chart range and automatically highlights the Point of Control (POC) — the price level with the highest traded volume. This is the foundation of institutional volume analysis, available to
FREE
Crystal Quantum Flow
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Crystal Quantum Flow Advanced Market Intelligence Indicator Crystal Quantum Flow is a next-generation professional trading indicator designed for traders who demand clarity, precision, and institutional-grade market insight. This indicator is built as a complete decision-support system, combining multi-dimensional market flow analysis, synchronized timeframe intelligence, and advanced visual interpretation into one powerful chart environment. The internal architecture of Crystal Quantum Flow is
FREE
Crystal Supply Demand Indicator
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (4)
Indicators
Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) Don’t trade in every candle – wait for institutional zones. Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) is a professional Supply & Demand zone indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is built for traders who want clean, institutional-quality zones on their charts instead of cluttered boxes or outdated concepts. With higher-timeframe optimization, dynamic updates, and professional visuals, SD Pro ensures your charts display only the levels that truly matter . Key Features Institu
FREE
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (5)
Indicators
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC (MT4) – Volume Profile with Automatic POC Detection Overview Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC is a lightweight and performance-optimized indicator for MetaTrader 4. It provides traders with precise volume distribution visualization, highlighting key price levels where market activity is concentrated. By automatically detecting the Point of Control (POC), the indicator helps identify hidden support/resistance zones, institutional trading footprints, and critical ar
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi – Advanced Visual Heikin Ashi -MT4 Version Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi for MetaTrader 4 is a clean, professional-grade Heikin Ashi indicator that enhances chart visualization and provides clarity for price action traders, scalpers, and analysts. This MT4 version focuses on pure Heikin Ashi candles with smart styling , while keeping the system lightweight and optimized for fast performance. Note: Trend-based coloring and advanced momentum detection are available in the MT5 ve
FREE
Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity Indicator
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (4)
Indicators
Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity – Professional Liquidity Sweep Indicator for MT5 Overview Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to detect high-probability buy and sell opportunities using liquidity sweep patterns. The indicator analyzes intraday market structure, identifies institutional liquidity hunting activities, and provides clear visual signals when retail liquidity is swept and price shows reversal confirmation. This approach helps traders
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.33 (3)
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager FREE (MT5) What this tool is Crystal Trade Manager FREE is a chart-side trade utility for MT5 that helps discretionary traders manage risk, position size, and exits with one-click controls and on-chart automation. The FREE version is fully functional on demo accounts for testing; on real accounts it enables essential manual tools while advanced automation remains locked. Demo accounts: All features enabled for testing and evaluation. Real accounts: Core manual tools enabled
FREE
Crystal Smart Volume
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Volume Indicator – Smart Volume Analysis Tool for MT5 Overview MT4 Version:- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152098 Crystal Volume Indicator is an advanced yet user-friendly volume analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders understand the hidden market dynamics behind price movement by combining price action with volume behavior. The indicator highlights critical events such as Buying Climax, Selling Climax, and Weak Candles, allowing traders to identify potential reversa
FREE
Crystal FVG Detector Multitime Frames
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Indicators
Crystal FVG Touch Detector – Advanced Smart Money Concept Tool The Crystal FVG Touch Detector is a professional-grade indicator designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodology. It automatically detects Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on any symbol or timeframe and visually marks them on your chart with precise color coding and touch detection. Built with non-repainting logic and optimized performance, it helps traders identify institutional imbalance zones in real time. Key
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Indicators
CRYSTAL HEIKIN ASHI SIGNALS MT4 Professional Trend Detection Indicator with Smart Entry Signals See the Trend. Catch the Move. Trade with Confidence. The professional Heikin Ashi indicator built for traders who want clarity, precision, and EA-ready signal automation. WHAT IS CRYSTAL HEIKIN ASHI SIGNALS? Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both
Crystal Smart Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (2)
Experts
Crystal Smart Pro—Adaptive Dual-Mode Trading System Overview Crystal Smart Pro is an intelligent and self-adjusting Expert Advisor developed by Crystal AI Systems . It combines precision entries with advanced recovery management and offers two fully independent operating modes: Sharp Mode and Smart Mode . The system dynamically adapts to market volatility, account equity, and trend conditions to maintain consistent performance. Core Trading Modes Sharp Mode – Precision and Speed • Executes sing
FREE
Crystal Gold Scalper Neural Recovery System
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL GOLD SCALPER — MT5 Expert Advisor Overview Crystal Gold Scalper is an automated system for XAUUSD (Gold) designed to operate with two execution styles— Recovery Mode and Single Trade Mode —and a live on-chart dashboard for transparent control. The engine can incorporate AI-based forecasting (LSTM, transformer-style attention, and sentiment inputs) with confidence filtering to decide when to participate and how to manage risk. No profit is guaranteed; see Risk Notice. Trading Modes Recov
The Real RSI Divergence Hunter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Indicators
The Real RSI – Professional Divergence Hunter Overview The Real RSI is a professional divergence detection indicator designed for traders who want institutional-grade accuracy in identifying RSI-based reversal and continuation signals. It automatically detects both Regular and Hidden Divergence s between price and RSI, confirming each setup through smart pivot logic and real-time structure validation. This indicator is built for precision, performance, and practical use in real-market trading —
FREE
Crystal Smart Volume MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Smart Volume MT5 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136808 Overview Crystal Smart Volume for MT4 is an advanced volume and delta analysis indicator developed to uncover institutional market activity hidden behind ordinary price movements. It merges Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Volume Spread Analysis (VSA), and Delta logic to analyze both price and volume behavior. The indicator identifies events such as Buying Climax, Selling Climax, Weak Candles, and High-Volume Reversals,
FREE
Crystal MTF Candle Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Utilities
Crystal MTF Candle Pro – Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool Overview Crystal MTF Candle Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide direct visualization of higher timeframe candles on the current chart. The tool overlays selected higher timeframe candles with precise countdown timers, allowing traders to monitor live candle development without switching charts. This indicator is optimized for multi-timeframe (MTF) analysis, offering professional styling, custo
FREE
Auto Candle Sequence Counter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Candle Sequence Counter – MT5 Indicator Overview Auto Candle Sequence Counter is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects and highlights consecutive bullish and bearish candle sequences. Instead of manually counting candles, the tool provides real-time visualization, alerts, and statistics to support price action trading strategies. It is designed for professional traders who want a clean and efficient way to confirm momentum, identify exhaustion points, and integra
FREE
Dynamic CCI
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Indicators
CCI with Dynamic OSB Zones The CCI indicator you have been using is broken. Not because of the formula — because of the fixed levels. Every market condition is different. A reading of +150 in a low-volatility pair is extreme. The same reading in a trending, high-volatility session is completely normal. Yet every standard CCI indicator treats both situations identically. Crystal AI Systems built this indicator to fix that problem permanently. Two Modes. One Indicator. Full Market Coverage. This i
FREE
Export History Data to CSV
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Utilities
Crystal AI Data Extractor — Get Clean MT5 Data Into Excel or Python in One Click If you have ever tried to pull historical data out of MetaTrader 5 and ended up with a messy file where everything lands in one column — this tool is for you. Crystal AI Data Extractor does one job and does it properly: it takes your MT5 chart data and saves it as a clean, properly separated CSV file that opens correctly in Excel, Python, or any other tool you use. No more copying and pasting from the terminal. No m
FREE
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
3 (1)
Utilities
Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE HYBRID 7.0 – MT5 Trade Copier (Local + Online) OVERVIEW Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE HYBRID 7.0 is a professional MT5 trade copier designed for prop accounts, money managers, and signal providers who need both ultra-fast local copying and flexible online distribution. It supports 2 engines in one EA: Local File Engine – copies trades between MT5 terminals on the same PC/VPS using the MT5 Common folder (no DLLs, no external web APIs). Online Telegram Engine – sends master tra
FREE
Crystal Volatility Monitor Spike Detection
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Indicators
Volatility Monitor – Real-Time Spike Detection Indicator Overview The Volatility Monitor is a lightweight and professional MT5 indicator designed to track sudden price movements and alert traders in real time. Whether you trade Forex, Gold, JPY pairs, or Crypto, this tool provides clear signals of market volatility using a combination of ATR-based auto detection or manual pip thresholds . By marking candles directly on the chart and sending progressive alerts, the indicator helps traders react q
FREE
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
LIVE PRICE AND TOTAL PROFIT DISPLAY INDICATOR PERFECT FOR LIVE TRADING & SCREEN SHARING Designed specifically for day traders, scalpers, and live stream trading sessions This professional indicator provides real-time price display and comprehensive profit tracking directly on your chart - essential for high-frequency trading and live trading broadcasts. KEY FEATURES REAL-TIME PRICE DISPLAY Live bid price updates every second Professional formatting for all symbol types Special Gold/XAU formatti
FREE
Crystal Cross Sync
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Cross Sync Advanced MT5 Chart Synchronization & Backtesting Engine Crystal Cross Sync is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 utility designed to transform the way traders analyze, replay, and synchronize market data. Built specifically for serious MT5 traders, this tool delivers ultra-fast chart synchronization, automatic time alignment, precision zoom control, and structured backtesting assistance — all in one optimized engine. This is not an indicator. This is a professional chart control
FREE
News With Sessions
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
News With Sessions Professional Session Tracker with Integrated Economic Calendar for MT5 News With Sessions is a professional trading intelligence indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines live market session tracking with the MT5 economic calendar on a single chart. It shows when institutional sessions are active and which news events are driving price , without external websites, manual time-zone work, or extra tools. Built for traders who rely on time, liquidity, and fundamentals , this indic
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
Crystal Dashboard
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Profit Dashboard – Real-Time MT5 Account Performance Utility Overview Crystal Profit Dashboard is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility that provides real-time profit and loss monitoring directly on the chart. It offers a clean, modern dashboard interface that updates account performance without clutter, allowing traders to focus on execution while keeping essential metrics visible. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders, this tool provides accurate floating profit/los
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager Advanced MT4 Risk Control
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT4 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 4 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and fast execution control . It helps traders protect equity, manage daily drawdowns, control lot sizes, and automate key trade management functions (Auto SL/TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop). This tool is highly useful for manual traders, prop-firm challenges, and professional money managers who need precisio
FREE
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Copycat – MT5 Trade Copier Pro (Local + Online) OVERVIEW Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE HYBRID  is a professional MT5 trade copier designed for prop accounts, money managers, and signal providers who need both ultra-fast local copying and flexible online distribution. It supports 2 engines in one EA: Local File Engine – copies trades between MT5 terminals on the same PC/VPS using the MT5 Common folder (no DLLs, no external web APIs). Online Telegram Engine – sends master trades to a Telegram b
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review