PipPal

PipPal - Your Animated Robot Trading Companion

Trading can feel lonely and stressful. PipPal puts a friendly little robot right on your chart who stays with you through every trade. He flies out of a glowing sci-fi portal, follows your live price in real time, and reacts to what is happening in your account - so your chart finally feels alive.

PipPal is a pure visual companion. It reads your open trades to show emotions, but it never opens, modifies, or closes any position. Your trading stays 100% in your hands.

What PipPal Does

He follows the live price and shows real emotions based on your floating profit or loss. In profit he smiles and cheers. In a losing trade he stays by your side with calm, supportive messages. When price gets close to your Stop Loss he panics and tries to hold the line. When Take Profit is near, he throws a little confetti celebration.

When no trade is running, PipPal rests on top of the candles and waits patiently for the next setup, sharing market-watching and motivational thoughts along the way.

Key Features

Feature What It Does
Live Price Following The robot smoothly tracks the current market price on your chart
Emotional Reactions Happy in profit, supportive in loss, panic near SL, celebration near TP
Sci-Fi Portal Gate An animated glowing gate opens and the robot flies out; close it and he returns
Mouse Interaction Touch his face or body for fun reactions, and drag him anywhere you like
Eye and Head Tracking His eyes and head follow your mouse pointer around the chart
90+ Smart Messages Context-aware lines for watching, motivation, profit, loss, and idle setups
Motivational Support Encouraging trading psychology messages to keep you calm and disciplined
Fully Adjustable Set robot size, movement speed, and turn speech or sound on and off
Safe by Design Read-only utility - it never places or manages any trades

Settings

Input Description
Robot Size Size of the robot in pixels
Animation Timer Animation smoothness in milliseconds
Robot Flying Speed How fast the robot moves across the chart
Near SL / TP Trigger How close to SL or TP before panic or celebration begins
Speech Bubbles Turn the funny and motivational messages on or off
Sound Effects Turn interaction sounds on or off

Who Is It For

PipPal is for every trader who spends long hours watching charts and wants a calmer, friendlier, more motivating experience. It works on any symbol and any timeframe in MetaTrader 5.

Important

PipPal is an entertainment and motivation utility. It does not give trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Always trade with your own plan and proper risk management.

A Gift From Crystal AI Systems

PipPal is offered completely free by Crystal AI Systems. We build tools that make trading feel more human. Download it, enjoy your new chart companion, and happy trading.

If you like PipPal, please leave a review and a rating - it helps us bring you more free tools.

推荐产品
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
指标
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
指标
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
指标
概述 本指标是经典 Donchian 通道 的增强版，增加了多种实用的交易功能。 除了标准的三条线（最高、最低和中线），系统能够检测 突破 ，并在图表上用箭头进行可视化标记，同时只显示 与当前趋势方向相反的那条线 ，让图表更加简洁。 功能包括： 可视化信号 ：突破时在图表上绘制彩色箭头 自动通知 ：弹窗、Push 推送和 Email 邮件 RSI 过滤 ：根据市场相对强弱验证信号 个性化设置 ：颜色、线条粗细、箭头符号、RSI 阈值等 工作原理 Donchian 通道计算： 上轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最高价 下轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最低价 中线 ：最高价和最低价的平均值 看涨突破 ：收盘价高于上轨线 看跌突破 ：收盘价低于下轨线 指标会： 绘制三条 Donchian 通道线 仅在 方向变化后的首次突破 绘制箭头 隐藏顺应趋势方向的那条线（上涨趋势: 只显示红色下轨线；下跌趋势: 只显示绿色上轨线） 可选用 RSI 过滤突破信号，减少虚假突破 支持实时发送通知 参数说明 Donchian 通道设置 indPeriod ：计算通道高低点的已收盘 K 线数量 Lin
FREE
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
指标
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
VolumeBasedColorsBars
Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
指标
VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
4 (2)
指标
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
3.87 (45)
专家
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
指标
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
指标
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
专家
该系统的思路是通过计算复合蜡烛来识别反转形态。 反转形态类似日本蜡烛条分析的 "锤头" 和 "吊颈" 形态。但它使用符合蜡烛替代单一的蜡烛，并且不需要复合蜡烛的小实体来确认反转。 输入参数: Range - 最大柱线数量, 计算复合蜡烛时用。 Minimum - 最小复合蜡烛大小 (传统的点数)。 ShadowBig and ShadowSmall - 影线 (复合蜡烛单元)。 Limit, StopLoss and TakeProfit - 开盘价, 止损位和止盈位, 它们是相对于复合蜡烛的收盘价 (复合蜡烛单元)。 Expiration - 订单过期时间 (单位柱线), 用于挂单 (Limit!=0.0)。 反向蜡烛条形态的判别如下。 它计算复合蜡烛参数，其自最后的完整柱线 (索引为 1) 至由 Range 输入参数定义的柱线数量。如果复合蜡烛大小大于由 Minimum 输入参数指定的数值, 它分析复合蜡烛的影线检测反转条件。 空头能量的特征是复合蜡烛的上影线为零, 多头能量的特征是复合蜡烛的下影线为零。 为确认空头趋势反转 (且多头开始)，需要以下检查: 下影线的大小 (多头能量
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
指标
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
Fimathe PCM Indicador
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
指标
Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator（免费） Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator 是一款免费指标，旨在帮助交易者以简单、快速且直观的方式进行市场分析。 该指标通过清晰的视觉信号帮助交易者识别市场状况，从而更有信心地做出交易决策。 XAUUSD 最佳测试结果： 时间周期： 5分钟（5M） MT5 服务器时间： 02:00 资金管理： 达到 1 次止盈（Take Profit）后： 停止交易，等待下一交易日。 达到 2 次止损（Stop Loss）后： 停止交易，等待下一交易日。 主要功能 简洁直观的用户界面。 安装和配置简单方便。 兼容 MetaTrader 5 平台上的所有金融交易品种。 支持多个时间周期（Timeframes）。 适合初学者和经验丰富的交易者使用。 占用平台资源少，运行高效。 免费 本指标 100% 免费 提供给所有 MQL5 社区用户使用。 如果您觉得本指标对您有所帮助，欢迎留下评分和评论。您的反馈将帮助我们持续开发更多优质工具。 免责声明 本指标仅作为技术分析辅助工具， 不保证任何盈利或投资回报 。在
FREE
Candle Countdown MT5
Sergey Ermolov
指标
Candle Countdown — MT5 精确K线倒计时 Candle Countdown 是一个简单且精确的工具，可在图表上显示 当前K线剩余时间 。 当交易入场依赖K线收盘时，即使几秒钟也非常关键。 该指标帮助您看到准确时间，从而在无需猜测或仓促决策的情况下进行交易。 用于精确控制K线收盘时间的工具。 指标显示内容： 当前K线剩余时间 服务器当前时间 点差（Spread） 止损最小距离（Stop Level） 该计时器独立于行情跳动（tick），通过平台内部定时器更新，即使在市场波动较低时也能保持稳定显示。 在低波动环境下依然可以获得平滑且稳定的倒计时效果。 所有信息显示在带背景的区域中，在任何图表配色下都清晰可见，并且不会影响图表分析。 随着K线接近收盘，计时器颜色会发生变化，帮助您快速判断当前状态。 提供 MT4 版本： Candle Countdown MT4 实际应用 使用该计时器可以提高入场时机和交易控制： 等待信号K线收盘 在新K线开始时同步入场 避免过早决策 指标可自然融入图表界面，不影响分析 ： 不影响图表对象 切换周期时保持稳定 不会增加终端负担 计划更
FREE
UltraFast Trade Manager MT5
Anh Tho Nguyen
实用工具
IMPORTANT NOTE: This is a professional Trade Management Utility and on-chart assistant. It is NOT an automated trading robot. It does not open trades on its own. The UltraFast Trade Manager MT5 is the ultimate execution and risk-management suite designed to give you absolute control over your manual and algorithmic trades. When managing multiple positions, calculating complex net break-even points, or constantly monitoring the economic calendar, hesitation can lead to costly mistakes. This utili
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
指标
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (7)
指标
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators
Chun Cai Lu
5 (1)
实用工具
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators 每12秒产生一个K线，而且自带Alligator指标，对超短线选手交易非常有帮助。程序启动时可能不成功，是因为MT5 MqlTick 数据加载少的原因。可以通过修改显示的数据参数避免，比如display=100，程序正常之后再将参数调大 display=300 。如果数据不正常，也可以采用重新加载的方式解决。 如果您对这个指标有任何建议，请联系作者。  Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators  produced a candle per 12 seconds,include Alligator, it's helpful to Short-Term Trading。You'd better reload the indicator every start MT5 or change display parameter to reslove data bug. Please attach author when  you had some su
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
3 (1)
指标
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
指标
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.33 (3)
指标
RSI ABCD形态查找器：技术策略 1. 指标工作原理 结合 经典RSI 与自动检测 ABCD谐波形态 。 主要组件 标准RSI （可调周期） 高低点标记 （箭头） ABCD形态 （绿/红线） 超买(70)和超卖(30)过滤器 2. MT5设置 period = 14 ; // RSI周期 size = 4 ; // 最大形态尺寸 OverBought = 70 ; // 超买水平 OverSold = 30 ; // 超卖水平 Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // 确认过滤器 3. 交易策略 3.1. 买入信号（看涨ABCD） 条件： RSI形成： 低点( A ) → 高点( B ) → 更高低点( C ) D 高于超卖区(30)但低于 C 确认：绿色连线A-B-C-D 目标： TP1: B-C的61.8% TP2: B-C的100% 止损： 低于 D 3.2. 卖出信号（看跌ABCD） 条件： RSI形成： 高点( A ) → 低点( B ) → 更低高点( C ) D 低于超买区(70)但高于 C 确认：红色连线A-B-C-D 目标： TP1: B-C的6
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Pip ST - Fixed Brick Renko Chart Tool for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST is a Renko chart tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want to build and study fixed brick Renko movement using a practical pip or point-based setup. The purpose of this tool is simple: create a cleaner Renko structure so the trader can observe direction, brick runs, pullbacks, support and resistance behavior without normal candle noise. This is not a signal indicator and it does not predict the market. It
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
指标
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
指标
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
指标
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
RM Sync Master
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
5 (1)
指标
IF YOU FIND THIS TOOL HELPFUL, PLEASE LEAVE A 5-STAR RATING & REVIEW! Your feedback helps us maintain and update this FREE tool for the trading community. ================================================================= RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility ================================================================= RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
指标
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
指标
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
指标
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Daily Levels Indicator
Aissam Atti
5 (1)
指标
Daily Support and Resistance Levels 是一款专业指标，基于经典枢轴点方法自动计算并显示日内交易关键价格水平。 主要功能： 自动计算枢轴点(PP) 三个阻力位(R1, R2, R3) 三个支撑位(S1, S2, S3) 显示前一天高点/低点 实时信息面板 市场趋势方向(多头/空头)提示 显示与最近价格水平的距离 完全自定义颜色与样式 每日自动更新 支持所有周期 计算方法：基于昨日最高价、最低价、收盘价的经典枢轴点算法。 交易用途： 支撑/阻力反弹交易 突破策略 区间震荡交易 市场方向判断 盈利目标设置 使用方法： 将指标加载到图表 自动生成水平线 价格 > PP = 多头倾向 价格 < PP = 空头倾向 S1-S3 = 支撑区域 R1-R3 = 阻力区域 自定义设置： 枢轴点/支撑/阻力颜色 线条宽度与样式 显示/隐藏价格标签 显示/隐藏信息面板 面板位置与字体大小 显示/隐藏前日高低点 优点： 专业界面 无重绘 资源占用低 支持所有经纪商 适合剥头皮与日内交易 免费用于展示我的MQL5能力 如果喜欢，请留下评价。
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT5”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT4”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
作者的更多信息
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Crystal Heikin Ashi
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.7 (33)
指标
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 智能交易系统（EA） 概述 适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） 与主要外汇品种的自动交易系统；管理入场、SL/TP、跟踪止损与回撤控制，遵循规则执行。不承诺盈利；请阅读风险提示。 运行要求 平台：MetaTrader 5 账户类型：ECN/RAW 推荐 连接：24/7 运行（建议 VPS） 周期：M1–H4 初始设置 启用 Algo Trading 。 将 EA 挂到图表（每个品种单独图表）。 在 Inputs 中设置 AI_Access_Mode = ON ，然后重新加载 EA。 根据资金/杠杆/经纪商条件调整风险参数。 建议条件 充足保证金与稳定执行（低点差/低延迟）。 黄金建议起始资金 $5,000+ （1:500）；多品种交易时降低风险。 先在模拟或 cent 账户验证。 核心功能 规则化入场与 SL/TP 、 保本 、 跟踪止损 。 回撤控制 ：在劣势阶段降低交易频率。 多品种支持（每品种一张图表）。 适配不同波动与交易时段。 在模拟/cent 账户可完整评估逻辑。 Inputs（要点） AI_Access_Mode 开启完
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro Ultimate - Professional Trading Automation System Revolutionary Dual-Mode Trading Strategy with Advanced Risk Management Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro Ultimate represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining the proven effectiveness of Heikin Ashi candle analysis with cutting-edge algorithmic trade management. This sophisticated Expert Advisor is designed for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and professional-grade automation in their trading
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.35 (17)
指标
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC — 精准交易的成交量分布分析工具 概述 Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC 是一款 MetaTrader 5 指标，用于显示成交量分布并自动标记控制点 (POC)。它帮助交易者识别关键支撑与阻力区域，揭示市场中成交量最集中的价格水平。 主要功能 动态成交量分布（适用于可见图表区域或自定义区间） 自动检测 POC（成交量最大的价格水平） 可自定义直方图大小、颜色和线型 固定区间成交量分析 支持实时更新（每根K线自动刷新） 内置按钮：Reset VP（重算分布）和 Hide VP（隐藏/显示） 支持浅色和深色背景 优势 识别市场累积与分布区 揭示机构资金活跃的关键区域 提高入场和出场的时机选择 适用于突破与反转交易策略 使用方法 将指标加载到任意图表 使用 Reset VP 计算可见区间分布 拖动垂直线可手动选择范围 使用 Hide VP 隐藏或显示分析结果 兼容性 平台：MetaTrader 5 市场：外汇、股票、加密货币、指数 时间周期：全部支持 优化结构，降低 CPU 占用 关键词 成交量
FREE
Crystal Quantum Flow
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.86 (7)
指标
Crystal Quantum Flow 高级市场智能分析指标 Crystal Quantum Flow 是一款新一代专业交易指标，专为追求清晰度、精准度和机构级市场洞察的交易者而设计。 该指标被构建为完整的决策支持系统，将多维度市场流分析、多时间周期同步以及高级可视化解释整合到一个强大的图表环境中。 Crystal Quantum Flow 的内部架构完全专有并受到保护。 所有分析模型均作为封闭系统运行，并非基于常见的零售指标或公开公式。 核心理念 Crystal Quantum Flow 将市场行为解读为持续的压力、动量和方向主导流，而不是孤立的价格波动。 它不会对市场噪音做出反应，而是专注于已确认的市场状态和转换，帮助交易者始终与主导力量保持一致。 所有信号仅基于已确认的价格数据生成。 不存在重绘行为。 主要功能 非重绘信号引擎 所有买入和卖出信号仅在蜡烛收盘后确认 历史信号保持固定不变 适用于回测、前向测试和实盘交易的一致性 量子流蜡烛 高级蜡烛显示模式，增强趋势清晰度 可在专有蜡烛和标准蜡烛之间切换 用于过滤市场噪音并突出真实方向 智能趋势流线 根据市场条件自适应变
FREE
Crystal Supply Demand Indicator
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (4)
指标
Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) 不要在每根K线中交易 – 等待机构级别的供需区间. Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业供需区间指标。 它为希望在图表上看到 干净、机构级别的区间 的交易者而设计，而不是杂乱无章的方框。 通过高时间框架优化、动态更新和专业视觉效果，SD Pro 确保您的图表只显示真正重要的水平。 功能特点 机构级供需区检测。 区分“新鲜”与“已测试”区域。 针对 H1, H4, D1, W1 优化。 实时更新，无重绘。 专业可视化（颜色、透明度、50%中线、标签）。 实时统计面板。 时间框架提醒系统。 高效轻量运行。 为什么选择 SD Pro? 大多数供需指标会在图表上充满随机区域。 SD Pro 只过滤真正有意义的区域，并以专业方式呈现。 用户指南 购买后，您将获得完整的使用指南，包括： 设置与参数推荐。 入场策略（触及区间、50%中线回调、共振方法）。 风险管理技巧。 风险免责声明 此指标仅为技术分析工具。 不保证利润，交易存在风险。 强烈建议在真
FREE
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (5)
指标
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC (MT4) — 自动POC成交量剖面指标 概述 Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC 是一款轻量化、性能优化的 MetaTrader 4 指标。它通过可视化成交量分布来帮助交易者识别市场关键价位，并自动标记成交量最大的价格水平 (POC)。该工具揭示了隐藏的支撑/阻力区域、机构交易活动和累积/分配区域。 另有 MT5 版本: Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC (MT5) 。 主要功能 自动POC检测 动态成交量分布 (可见范围或自定义区间) 固定剖面选项用于详细分析 灵活设置直方图大小、颜色和线条样式 每根K线实时更新 内置按钮：Reset VP 和 Hide VP 自动适配浅色/深色主题 为什么使用本指标? 快速识别累积与分配区域 找到高成交量突破/反转区 跟踪机构资金活动 将POC用作精确进出场的参考 提高反转与延续策略的准确性 使用方法 (MT4) 将指标加载到图表 点击 Reset VP 生成剖面 使用 Hide VP 开关显示 拖动垂直线设定分析区间 观
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (2)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi – 高级可视化 Heikin Ashi (MT4 版本) 概述 Crystal Heikin Ashi for MetaTrader 4 是一款专业级别的 Heikin Ashi 指标，为价格行为交易者、剥头皮交易者和分析师提供清晰的图表可视化。 此 MT4 版本专注于纯净的 Heikin Ashi 蜡烛与智能样式，同时保持轻量化和高速性能。 提示： 趋势着色和高级动能检测仅在 MT5 版本提供： MT5 版本 → https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142042 主要功能 (MT4) 原生 Heikin Ashi 蜡烛。 可自定义多头/空头颜色。 可隐藏默认蜡烛。 支持浅色/深色主题。 高速计算，适合长周期历史。 清晰显示价格走势和反转。 参数 蜡烛样式：标准。 图表主题：浅色/深色。 适合人群 价格行为交易者。 剥头皮交易者。 希望在 MT4 使用简洁 Heikin Ashi 图表的交易者。 风险提示 该指标仅为技术可视化工具，不提供投资建议，也不能保证盈利。请在模拟账户测试后再用于真实交易，并做好风
FREE
Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity Indicator
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (4)
指标
Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity — MT5流动性扫单指标 概述 Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 指标，用于识别基于流动性扫单模式的高概率买卖机会。该指标分析日内市场结构，检测机构的流动性狩猎行为，并在零售流动性被扫后出现价格反转时提供清晰信号。 主要功能 自动检测高点/低点的流动性扫单 反转确认后生成买卖信号 融合 SMC (Smart Money Concepts) 思路 日内结构分析（会话高低点） 推荐在 H1、M15、M5 时间框架使用 简洁清晰的图表显示 工作原理 识别价格突破会话高/低点 检测零售流动性被吸收后的反转条件 生成买卖信号 使用方法 将指标加载到 MT5 图表 选择时间周期（M5、M15、H1） 关注会话高低点附近的信号 与市场结构或订单流结合使用 兼容性 平台: MetaTrader 5 市场: 外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币 时间周期: 推荐 H1, M15, M5 轻量化设计 关键词 流动性指标, buy sell liquidity MT5, 智能资金, 流动性扫单,
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.33 (3)
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager – 全能交易控制中心 概述 Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) 是一款 MetaTrader 5 风险管理与即时交易执行工具。集成风险保护、自动化和交易控制，适合手动交易者、挑战 prop firm 的交易者以及 专业资金管理者。 核心功能 风险保护 ：每日回撤限制 (1–70%) ，自 动平仓，挂单删除，每日锁定 (FTMO 规则兼容 ) 。 盈 亏目 标 ：自 动平仓达到的利润 / 亏 损目标。 自 动 SL/TP ：新 订单自动附加 SL/TP 。 保本保 护 ：到达盈利后自 动移动至 BE+ 缓冲。 移 动止损 ： 动态跟随止损。 手数控制 ： 设定最大手数，超出自动部分 / 全部平 仓。 快捷操作面板 ： 6 个按 钮 ( 平 50% ， 转 BE ，平全部， 删挂单，加倍仓位， Profit Shield) 。 信息面板 ：余 额、净值、浮盈亏、当日盈亏 % 、 风险暴露、回撤。 通知系 统 ：横幅、推送、声音提醒。 安全 逻辑 ： 检测锁仓违规， pip 精度，重启恢复。 适用人群 Prop firm 交
FREE
Crystal Smart Volume
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Volume Indicator — 智能成交量分析工具 (MT5) 概述 Crystal Volume Indicator 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的高级成交量分析工具。它结合价格行为与成交量动态，识别关键的成交量事件，如买入高潮、卖出高潮以及低量蜡烛，帮助交易者发现潜在的反转或延续区域。 主要功能 支持 Tick Volume 与 Real Volume（取决于经纪商） 彩色直方图分类成交量事件 自动识别买入高潮与卖出高潮 低成交量蜡烛检测 可选成交量均线 (MA) 自定义回溯周期 (Lookback Window) 按蜡烛方向着色（看涨/看跌/中性） 成交量事件分类 买入高潮 — 极高成交量，收盘接近最高点 卖出高潮 — 极高成交量，收盘接近最低点 弱势蜡烛 — 处于回溯周期内的最低成交量 相对高成交量 — 与蜡烛区间相比显著偏高 中性柱 — 普通成交量，无明显倾向 高级功能 (版本 4.3) 六色成交量分类系统 TradingView 风格的显示模式 实时 Volume Delta 买卖压力分析 DOM 深度盘口面板 模式识别：TBR、STBR
FREE
Crystal Smart Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (2)
专家
Crystal Smart Pro — 自适应双模式智能交易系统 概述 Crystal Smart Pro 是由 Crystal AI Systems 开发的智能自适应型 MT5 智能交易系统（Expert Advisor） 。 该系统将精准入场与先进的恢复算法相结合，提供两个独立的工作模式： Sharp 模式 和 Smart 模式 。 系统会根据市场波动性、账户资金以及趋势状况进行动态调整，从而保持稳定的表现和风险控制。 核心交易模式 Sharp 模式 – 精准与速度 • 基于 MACD 趋势变化执行单向交易。 • 内置动态利润保护机制与即时止损逻辑。 • 适合喜欢“一次入场，一次出场”简洁操作的日内交易者。 Smart 模式 – 自适应恢复与目标利润管理 • 采用高级恢复算法，逐步增加仓位以优化收益。 • 支持基于 MACD 或 MACD 背离信号的智能加仓机制。 • 达到预设美元利润目标后，自动关闭全部恢复交易循环。 主要功能特点 • 双模式运行：Sharp（单笔交易）与 Smart（多阶段恢复）。 • 固定手数或基于权益（Equity-Based）自动计算手数。 • 动态追
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
指标
CRYSTAL HEIKIN ASHI SIGNALS MT4 Professional Trend Detection Indicator with Smart Entry Signals See the Trend. Catch the Move. Trade with Confidence. The professional Heikin Ashi indicator built for traders who want clarity, precision, and EA-ready signal automation. WHAT IS CRYSTAL HEIKIN ASHI SIGNALS? Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both
Crystal FVG Detector Multitime Frames
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
指标
Crystal FVG Touch Detector – 智能资金概念高级指标 Crystal FVG Touch Detector 是为使用 Smart Money Concepts (SMC) 与 ICT 方法的专业交易者设计的高性能指标。 它能自动检测任何周期或品种的 Fair Value Gaps (FVG)，并通过颜色区域与触碰检测清晰显示在图表上。 采用无重绘算法和高效结构，实时识别机构失衡区间。 主要特点 精准检测多空 FVG 区域。 实时跟踪价格触碰并自动更新。 多时间框架兼容并显示提醒。 自动配色适配深浅主题。 高效、稳定、无延迟。 参数全面可调。 关键词： FVG, 公允价值缺口, Smart Money Concepts, SMC, ICT, 订单块, 不平衡, 流动性, 机构交易, 供需, 不重绘, 成交量价差分析, 市场结构, 结构突破, CHoCH, BOS, 流动性清扫, 外汇指标, 黄金交易, MT5 指标, 剥头皮, 波段交易.
FREE
The Real RSI Divergence Hunter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
指标
The Real RSI – 专业级背离识别指标 概述 The Real RSI 是一款面向专业交易者的 RSI 背离识别指标，旨在以机构级精度识别基于 RSI 的反转和趋势延续信号。 它能够自动检测价格与 RSI 之间的 常规背离 和 隐藏背离 ，并通过智能枢轴逻辑与实时结构验证来确认每一个信号。 该指标以高精度、稳定性和实战性能为目标而设计，在真实市场环境中运行时 无重绘、无信号延迟 。 如果您希望基于这些信号实现自动化交易，可使用以下版本： The Real RSI BOT – Auto Divergence Trading EA 核心功能 1. 自动背离检测 • 自动识别常规与隐藏背离，支持多空两种结构。 • 适用于所有时间周期及品种，包括外汇、黄金、指数与加密货币。 • 同时识别反转型与趋势延续型结构。 2. 智能枢轴识别系统 • 通过左右柱逻辑自动定位高概率拐点。 • 可调节最小与最大枢轴间距，提升精确度与计算效率。 • 非重绘算法，仅基于已确认的枢轴生成信号。 3. 实时与历史扫描引擎 • 渐进式历史加载算法，提升图表响应速度。 • 实时扫描新K线，确保信号即时更新。 •
FREE
Crystal Gold Scalper Neural Recovery System
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
CRYSTAL GOLD SCALPER — MT5 智能交易系统（EA） 概述 Crystal Gold Scalper 面向 XAUUSD（黄金） ，提供 Recovery Mode 与 Single Trade Mode 两种执行方式，并带有图表面板便于透明控制。引擎可选用 AI 预测 （LSTM、注意力、情绪）与 置信度过滤 来决定参与与风险管理。不承诺盈利；详见风险提示。 交易模式 Recovery Mode ：多笔自适应策略，基于权益的目标， 可选“阶梯增仓”，神经网络确认，首单可选跟踪止损。 Single Trade Mode ：单笔交易，结合预测与技术过滤；自定义 SL/TP、RR 目标、可选的定时平仓，达到最小浮盈后启用跟踪。 核心能力 预测选项：LSTM/attention/sentiment（可选）， 置信度阈值 （常用 40%–80%）。 基于权益的仓位与回撤保护。 神经型跟踪止损（pip/ATR 变体）。 多经纪商黄金符号：XAUUSD、XAUUSD.m、XAUUSD.c 等。 会话/波动意识与基础点差/延迟检查。 自动保护：周末清仓、符号校验、测试器友
Crystal Smart Volume MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
指标
Crystal Smart Volume 概述 Crystal Smart Volume 是一款专为 MT4 平台开发的高级成交量与 Delta 分析指标，用于揭示隐藏在普通价格波动背后的机构交易活动。 它结合了 Smart Money Concepts (SMC) 、 Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) 和 Delta 逻辑 ，以同时分析价格与成交量的行为。 该指标能够识别关键市场事件，例如 Buying Climax（买入高潮） 、 Selling Climax（卖出高潮） 、 Weak Candles（弱势蜡烛） 以及 High-Volume Reversals（高成交量反转） ，帮助交易者精确捕捉市场的潜在转折点。 系统内置 TBR（Trap Break Reversal） 、 STBR（Sweep Trap Break Reversal） 与 EVR（Engulf Volume Reversal） 等反转形态识别模块，同时包含专业的六色成交量柱状图和实时 Delta 计算。 该指标拥有简洁直观的图形界面与极低的 CPU 占用率，非常适合专业日内交易员及依
FREE
Crystal MTF Candle Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
实用工具
Crystal MTF Candle Pro – Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool Overview Crystal MTF Candle Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide direct visualization of higher timeframe candles on the current chart. The tool overlays selected higher timeframe candles with precise countdown timers, allowing traders to monitor live candle development without switching charts. This indicator is optimized for multi-timeframe (MTF) analysis, offering professional styling, custo
FREE
Dynamic CCI
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
指标
CCI with Dynamic OSB Zones The CCI indicator you have been using is broken. Not because of the formula — because of the fixed levels. Every market condition is different. A reading of +150 in a low-volatility pair is extreme. The same reading in a trending, high-volatility session is completely normal. Yet every standard CCI indicator treats both situations identically. Crystal AI Systems built this indicator to fix that problem permanently. Two Modes. One Indicator. Full Market Coverage. This i
FREE
Auto Candle Sequence Counter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
指标
Auto Candle Sequence Counter – MT5指标 概述 Auto Candle Sequence Counter 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 指标，可以自动检测并标记连续的多头/空头K线序列。该工具提供实时可视化、统计和提醒，帮助交易者快速分析价格动能和趋势。 主要功能 检测2–7根连续K线（看涨或看跌）。 实时信号，无遗漏。 Doji检测（灵敏度0.01–0.10可调）。 过滤弱势/噪音K线。 专业可视化（绿色=看涨序列，红色=看跌序列，黄色=Doji）。 实时统计面板：多头/空头序列数量。 报警系统：弹窗、声音、推送通知。 优势 快速识别趋势延续或动能衰竭。 与供需、支撑/阻力、SMC结合使用。 适合剥头皮、波段和日内交易。 节省时间，不再手动数K线。 参数设置 序列阈值：2–7根K线。 回溯范围：50–500根。 Doji灵敏度：0.01–0.10。 主题：黑/白背景。 提醒：弹窗、声音、推送。 兼容性 平台: MetaTrader 5 市场: 外汇、黄金、指数、股票、大宗商品、加密货币 时间周期: 所有 (M1–MN1) 免责声明 该指
FREE
Export History Data to CSV
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
实用工具
Crystal AI Data Extractor — Get Clean MT5 Data Into Excel or Python in One Click If you have ever tried to pull historical data out of MetaTrader 5 and ended up with a messy file where everything lands in one column — this tool is for you. Crystal AI Data Extractor does one job and does it properly: it takes your MT5 chart data and saves it as a clean, properly separated CSV file that opens correctly in Excel, Python, or any other tool you use. No more copying and pasting from the terminal. No m
FREE
Crystal Cross Sync
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Cross Sync Advanced MT5 Chart Synchronization & Backtesting Engine Crystal Cross Sync is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 utility designed to transform the way traders analyze, replay, and synchronize market data. Built specifically for serious MT5 traders, this tool delivers ultra-fast chart synchronization, automatic time alignment, precision zoom control, and structured backtesting assistance — all in one optimized engine. This is not an indicator. This is a professional chart control
FREE
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
3 (1)
实用工具
Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE v4.00 – 专业 MT5 交易复制工具 概述 Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE v4.00 是一款高性能 MetaTrader 5 交易复制器，可 实现不同账户与经纪商之间的超高速、可靠复制。系统通过 MT5 本地公共文件 夹运行，无需 DLL 或 API ，适合 VPS 与多 账户环境。 核心功能 双模式 ： MASTER: 广播 订单、修改与关闭。 SLAVE: 即 时执行并带风险控制。 智能 仓位缩放 ：固定手数、 资金比例、基于风险百分比。 风险管理 ：最大回撤保 护、资金监控、单笔风险控制、基于 SL 的 计算。 订单覆盖 ：市价、挂 单、修改、删除、 CLOSE_ALL 。 符号映射 ：自 动 / 手 动支持（如 XAUUSD=XAUUSD.r ）。 文件通信 ：基于本地文件 夹，无需 DLL 和 API 。 可 视化面板 ： 实时显示交易状态、风险、错误。 应用场景 多 终端复制交易。 Prop Firm 账户管理。 信号提供。 多 经纪商环境。 亮点 支持跨 经纪商复制。 支持市价与挂 单。 兼容
FREE
Crystal Volatility Monitor Spike Detection
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
指标
Volatility Monitor – 实时波动检测指标 概述 Volatility Monitor 是一款轻量级且专业的 MT5 指标，用于跟踪突发价格波动并实时提醒交易者。无论您交易外汇、黄金、日元货币对还是加密货币，该工具都能通过 ATR 自动检测或手动点数阈值提供清晰的市场波动信号。 它会在图表上直接标记蜡烛，并发送渐进式提醒，帮助交易者快速应对行情波动、新闻事件和突破行情。 主要功能 实时波动检测 – 即时识别市场波动。 灵活的检测模式 – ATR 自动模式或手动点数模式。 渐进式提醒 – 声音提示 (1–3 次)，弹窗通知和推送提醒。 智能蜡烛标记 – 彩色圆点 (黄色/橙色/红色) 标示不同波动强度。 自动适配颜色 – 自动识别深色或浅色图表背景。 内置仪表盘 – 显示实时蜡烛范围、ATR 值、波动百分比及历史峰值。 通用支持 – 兼容外汇、黄金、日元货币对和加密货币。 输入与设置 检测模式: ATR 自动或手动点数。 历史回溯: 自定义分析蜡烛数量。 标记设置: 启用/禁用标记，选择大小和颜色模式。 提醒: 启用声音、弹窗、推送提醒。 仪表盘: 可调整位置，实时显示波
FREE
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
实时价格和总利润显示指标 完美适用于实盘交易和屏幕分享 专为日内交易者、剥头皮交易者和实时交易直播会话设计 这个专业指标直接在您的图表上提供实时价格显示和综合利润跟踪 - 对于高频交易和实时交易广播至关重要。 核心功能 实时价格显示 每秒更新实时买价 所有品种类型的专业格式化 黄金/XAU的特殊格式化 大型清晰显示，完美适合屏幕分享 日内交易决策的即时价格更新 综合利润跟踪 来自交易历史的账户总利润 交易平仓时的实时利润更新 自定义额外利润金额 包含佣金和库存费 带正负指标的专业利润格式化 性能优化 智能缓存系统 - 最小CPU使用 1秒更新间隔 - 闪电般快速 高效的基于定时器的更新 实时交易监控 专业错误处理 高级自定义 可调节字体名称和大小 盈亏自定义颜色 图表上任意位置的灵活定位 专业角落锚定 关键词： 实时价格显示，实时利润追踪器，交易利润指标，账户监视器，日内交易工具，剥头皮指标，直播显示，屏幕分享工具，高频交易，外汇指标，黄金价格显示，利润计算器，实时更新，实时图表显示，交易表现监视器，MT5指标，MetaTrader 5工具
FREE
News With Sessions
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
News With Sessions Professional Session Tracker with Integrated Economic Calendar for MT5 News With Sessions is a professional trading intelligence indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines live market session tracking with the MT5 economic calendar on a single chart. It shows when institutional sessions are active and which news events are driving price , without external websites, manual time-zone work, or extra tools. Built for traders who rely on time, liquidity, and fundamentals , this indic
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – 高级 MT4 风险与交易控制系统 免费版： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 概述 Crystal Trade Manager PRO（CTM）是一款为 MetaTrader 4 打造的完整专业级风险管理与交易控制工具。 它专为需要严格执行、稳定风险保护和智能自动化的交易者而设计。 系统可全面管理风险、保护账户权益、执行每日限制、自动设置 SL/TP，并提供专业级的一键式快速交易面板。 非常适合参与 prop firm 挑战、日内交易、剥头皮交易以及专业资金管理的交易者。 同时提供完整的 MT5 版本。 核心亮点功能 1. 高级风险与回撤保护 支持每日回撤限制 1%–70% 。 一旦达到回撤上限，系统将立即平掉 所有仓位 。 可选：突破后自动删除 所有挂单 。 每日锁仓模式：当天达到限制后阻止新下单，次日自动恢复。 完全符合各大 prop firm 的规则与要求。 2. 日内盈利与亏损目标自动化 可设置每日 盈利目标 与 亏损限制 （账户货币，例如 USD）。 达到任何目
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Copycat – MT5 Trade Copier Pro (Local + Online) OVERVIEW Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE HYBRID  is a professional MT5 trade copier designed for prop accounts, money managers, and signal providers who need both ultra-fast local copying and flexible online distribution. It supports 2 engines in one EA: Local File Engine – copies trades between MT5 terminals on the same PC/VPS using the MT5 Common folder (no DLLs, no external web APIs). Online Telegram Engine – sends master trades to a Telegram b
Crystal Dashboard
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Profit Dashboard – Real-Time MT5 Account Performance Utility Overview Crystal Profit Dashboard is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility that provides real-time profit and loss monitoring directly on the chart. It offers a clean, modern dashboard interface that updates account performance without clutter, allowing traders to focus on execution while keeping essential metrics visible. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders, this tool provides accurate floating profit/los
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
筛选:
无评论
回复评论