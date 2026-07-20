PipPal

PipPal - Your Animated Robot Trading Companion

Trading can feel lonely and stressful. PipPal puts a friendly little robot right on your chart who stays with you through every trade. He flies out of a glowing sci-fi portal, follows your live price in real time, and reacts to what is happening in your account - so your chart finally feels alive.

PipPal is a pure visual companion. It reads your open trades to show emotions, but it never opens, modifies, or closes any position. Your trading stays 100% in your hands.

What PipPal Does

He follows the live price and shows real emotions based on your floating profit or loss. In profit he smiles and cheers. In a losing trade he stays by your side with calm, supportive messages. When price gets close to your Stop Loss he panics and tries to hold the line. When Take Profit is near, he throws a little confetti celebration.

When no trade is running, PipPal rests on top of the candles and waits patiently for the next setup, sharing market-watching and motivational thoughts along the way.

Key Features

Feature What It Does
Live Price Following The robot smoothly tracks the current market price on your chart
Emotional Reactions Happy in profit, supportive in loss, panic near SL, celebration near TP
Sci-Fi Portal Gate An animated glowing gate opens and the robot flies out; close it and he returns
Mouse Interaction Touch his face or body for fun reactions, and drag him anywhere you like
Eye and Head Tracking His eyes and head follow your mouse pointer around the chart
90+ Smart Messages Context-aware lines for watching, motivation, profit, loss, and idle setups
Motivational Support Encouraging trading psychology messages to keep you calm and disciplined
Fully Adjustable Set robot size, movement speed, and turn speech or sound on and off
Safe by Design Read-only utility - it never places or manages any trades

Settings

Input Description
Robot Size Size of the robot in pixels
Animation Timer Animation smoothness in milliseconds
Robot Flying Speed How fast the robot moves across the chart
Near SL / TP Trigger How close to SL or TP before panic or celebration begins
Speech Bubbles Turn the funny and motivational messages on or off
Sound Effects Turn interaction sounds on or off

Who Is It For

PipPal is for every trader who spends long hours watching charts and wants a calmer, friendlier, more motivating experience. It works on any symbol and any timeframe in MetaTrader 5.

Important

PipPal is an entertainment and motivation utility. It does not give trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Always trade with your own plan and proper risk management.

A Gift From Crystal AI Systems

PipPal is offered completely free by Crystal AI Systems. We build tools that make trading feel more human. Download it, enjoy your new chart companion, and happy trading.

If you like PipPal, please leave a review and a rating - it helps us bring you more free tools.

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CRYSTAL GOLD SCALPER — MT5 Expert Advisor Обзор Crystal Gold Scalper — автоматическая система для XAUUSD (золото) с двумя режимами работы — Recovery Mode и Single Trade Mode — и живой панелью на графике для прозрачного контроля. Движок может использовать AI-прогнозирование (LSTM, механизм внимания, сентимент) с фильтром уверенности для выбора сделок и управления риском. Прибыль не гарантируется; см. предупреждение о рисках. Торговые режимы Recovery Mode (скальпирующий движок) — адаптивная мно
The Real RSI Divergence Hunter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Индикаторы
The Real RSI – Профессиональный Индикатор Дивергенций Обзор The Real RSI — это профессиональный индикатор для обнаружения дивергенций, созданный для трейдеров, стремящихся к институциональной точности при выявлении разворотных и продолжательных сигналов, основанных на RSI. Он автоматически определяет как обычные , так и скрытые дивергенции между ценой и RSI, подтверждая каждую структуру с помощью умной логики пивотов и проверки в реальном времени. Этот индикатор создан для точности, стабильности
FREE
Crystal Smart Volume MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Crystal Smart Volume Обзор Crystal Smart Volume для MT4 — это продвинутый индикатор анализа объема и дельты, разработанный для выявления активности институциональных трейдеров, скрытой за обычными движениями цены. Он объединяет концепции Smart Money (SMC), Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) и дельта-логику для анализа как цены, так и поведения объема. Индикатор определяет события, такие как покупочный климакс (Buying Climax), продажный климакс (Selling Climax), слабые свечи (Weak Candles) и высокообъе
FREE
Auto Candle Sequence Counter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Auto Candle Sequence Counter – Индикатор для MT5 Обзор Auto Candle Sequence Counter — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически определяет и выделяет последовательности бычьих и медвежьих свечей. Вместо ручного подсчета, инструмент отображает сигналы в реальном времени, предоставляет статистику и уведомления, помогая трейдерам анализировать ценовое движение. Основные функции Определение последовательностей от 2 до 7 свечей (бычьих/медвежьих). Точная разметка без пр
FREE
Crystal MTF Candle Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Crystal MTF Candle Pro – Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool Overview Crystal MTF Candle Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide direct visualization of higher timeframe candles on the current chart. The tool overlays selected higher timeframe candles with precise countdown timers, allowing traders to monitor live candle development without switching charts. This indicator is optimized for multi-timeframe (MTF) analysis, offering professional styling, custo
FREE
Dynamic CCI
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Индикаторы
CCI with Dynamic OSB Zones The CCI indicator you have been using is broken. Not because of the formula — because of the fixed levels. Every market condition is different. A reading of +150 in a low-volatility pair is extreme. The same reading in a trending, high-volatility session is completely normal. Yet every standard CCI indicator treats both situations identically. Crystal AI Systems built this indicator to fix that problem permanently. Two Modes. One Indicator. Full Market Coverage. This i
FREE
Export History Data to CSV
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Crystal AI Data Extractor — Get Clean MT5 Data Into Excel or Python in One Click If you have ever tried to pull historical data out of MetaTrader 5 and ended up with a messy file where everything lands in one column — this tool is for you. Crystal AI Data Extractor does one job and does it properly: it takes your MT5 chart data and saves it as a clean, properly separated CSV file that opens correctly in Excel, Python, or any other tool you use. No more copying and pasting from the terminal. No m
FREE
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
3 (1)
Утилиты
Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE v4.00 – Профессиональный копировщик сделок MT5 Обзор Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE v4.00 — это высокопроизводительный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5, обеспечивающий сверхбыстрое и надежное копирование между терминалами. Система работает локально через общую папку MT5, что делает её идеальной для VPS и многосчетных сред, где критичны скорость, стабильность и безопасность. Ключевые функции Два режима : MASTER: передача рыночных/отложенных ордеров, модификаций, закрытий. SL
FREE
Crystal Cross Sync
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Cross Sync Advanced MT5 Chart Synchronization & Backtesting Engine Crystal Cross Sync is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 utility designed to transform the way traders analyze, replay, and synchronize market data. Built specifically for serious MT5 traders, this tool delivers ultra-fast chart synchronization, automatic time alignment, precision zoom control, and structured backtesting assistance — all in one optimized engine. This is not an indicator. This is a professional chart control
FREE
Crystal Volatility Monitor Spike Detection
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Индикаторы
Russian – Полное описание Volatility Monitor – Индикатор Определения Волатильности в Реальном Времени Обзор Volatility Monitor – это лёгкий и профессиональный индикатор MT5, разработанный для отслеживания резких движений цены и оповещения трейдеров в реальном времени. Независимо от того, торгуете ли вы Forex, золотом, парами JPY или криптовалютами, инструмент даёт чёткие сигналы волатильности рынка, используя автоматический режим на основе ATR или ручные пороги в пунктах. Помечая свечи прям
FREE
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
ИНДИКАТОР ОТОБРАЖЕНИЯ ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЫ И ОБЩЕЙ ПРИБЫЛИ ИДЕАЛЬНО ДЛЯ ЖИВОЙ ТОРГОВЛИ И ДЕМОНСТРАЦИИ ЭКРАНА Разработан специально для дейтрейдеров, скальперов и прямых трансляций торговых сессий Этот профессиональный индикатор обеспечивает отображение цены в реальном времени и комплексное отслеживание прибыли непосредственно на вашем графике - необходим для высокочастотной торговли и прямых торговых трансляций. КЛЮЧЕВЫЕ ОСОБЕННОСТИ ОТОБРАЖЕНИЕ ЦЕНЫ В РЕАЛЬНОМ ВРЕМЕНИ Обновление текущей цены бид каждую
FREE
News With Sessions
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
News With Sessions Professional Session Tracker with Integrated Economic Calendar for MT5 News With Sessions is a professional trading intelligence indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines live market session tracking with the MT5 economic calendar on a single chart. It shows when institutional sessions are active and which news events are driving price , without external websites, manual time-zone work, or extra tools. Built for traders who rely on time, liquidity, and fundamentals , this indic
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Продвинутая система контроля рисков и управления сделками для MT4 Бесплатная версия: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Обзор Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) — это полнофункциональная утилита для MetaTrader 4, предназначенная для профессионального управления рисками, автоматизации сделок и обеспечения строгой торговой дисциплины. Система защищает капитал, контролирует дневную просадку, автоматически устанавливает SL/TP, обеспечивает быстрые команды управле
Crystal Dashboard
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Profit Dashboard – Real-Time MT5 Account Performance Utility Overview Crystal Profit Dashboard is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility that provides real-time profit and loss monitoring directly on the chart. It offers a clean, modern dashboard interface that updates account performance without clutter, allowing traders to focus on execution while keeping essential metrics visible. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders, this tool provides accurate floating profit/los
FREE
Live Price With PNL MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
ИНДИКАТОР ОТОБРАЖЕНИЯ ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЫ И ОБЩЕЙ ПРИБЫЛИ Идеальный спутник для реального времени торговли для профессиональных трейдеров, дейтрейдеров и стримеров Преобразите свой торговый опыт с этим мощным индикатором, который отображает текущие цены бид и комплексное отслеживание прибыли прямо на вашем графике. Разработан специально для высокочастотной торговой среды и прямых торговых трансляций. ОСНОВНЫЕ ФУНКЦИИ ОТОБРАЖЕНИЕ ЦЕНЫ В РЕАЛЬНОМ ВРЕМЕНИ Обновления цены бид каждую секунду с профессионал
FREE
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Copycat – MT5 Trade Copier Pro (Local + Online) OVERVIEW Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE HYBRID  is a professional MT5 trade copier designed for prop accounts, money managers, and signal providers who need both ultra-fast local copying and flexible online distribution. It supports 2 engines in one EA: Local File Engine – copies trades between MT5 terminals on the same PC/VPS using the MT5 Common folder (no DLLs, no external web APIs). Online Telegram Engine – sends master trades to a Telegram b
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