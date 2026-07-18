KChrono Timer

KChrono Timer is a four-mode timing utility for MetaTrader 5. It keeps candle, countdown and trading-session time information visible directly on the chart.


Timer modes


1. Candle Close Timer


Displays the remaining time and progress of the active candle. The current chart timeframe or another candle timeframe can be selected.


2. Custom Countdown


Runs a user-defined countdown with optional automatic restart or reset when a new candle begins. Pause, Resume and Reset controls are available directly on the panel. When persistence is enabled, the countdown remembers its state for the same symbol and timeframe.


3. Daily Time Target


Counts down to a selected time of day. The target can repeat every day or operate once for the current indicator attachment.


4. Session Timer


Counts down to the beginning or end of a trading session and displays whether the session is currently active. Standard and overnight sessions, including sessions that cross midnight, are supported.


Time sources


Candle Close Timer uses broker server time so that its calculation remains aligned with MetaTrader chart bars.


Daily Time Target and Session Timer can use broker time, local computer time, GMT or a custom UTC offset.


Panel and alerts


The panel provides a progress gauge, percentage display, urgency colours and optional critical-time flashing. Market, weekend and connection status can also be displayed.


Minimal, Compact and Expanded layouts can be selected from the panel. Its position, size, colours and fonts are configurable, with protection against moving beyond the visible chart area.


Popup, sound, push and email alerts are available. Session-open and session-close notifications can also be enabled. Push and email delivery require the corresponding MetaTrader 5 terminal settings.


KChrono Timer does not generate trading signals, open trades or manage positions. It uses no DLLs, WebRequest connections or external indicators.

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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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