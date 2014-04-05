Dynamoc SR Trend Channel

DYNAMIC SR TREND CHANNEL



Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well.

In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the resistance while for down trend red line (main line) serves as resistance and the blue line serves as the support.

If candles continuously close above or around the blue line in the uptrend it shows that the uptrend is strong while if candles continuously close below or around the blue line in a down trend it also shows a strong down trend.

The arrows alert for change in trend direction and if the trend looks very strong, buy immediately otherwise wait for a retracement to the middle line (thin gray line) or the main line (red line).

The indicator works on all currency pairs and instruments and on all timeframes as well.

Parameters: