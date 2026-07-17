Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Indicator

Short description

Four-speed stochastic momentum rotation indicator with closed-bar signals, divergence confirmation, quality scoring, an embedded FDI regime filter and configurable alerts.



Kito Quad Momentum Rotation combines four stochastic speeds—9-3, 14-3, 40-4 and 60-10—to identify coordinated momentum turns from overbought and oversold conditions.

The indicator follows a structured sequence:

Momentum enters an extreme zone and arms a setup.

The first reference stage is locked.

Price and fast stochastic divergence is evaluated.

All four stochastic bands must rotate in the same direction before a core signal is confirmed.

Signals are calculated from completed candles. The indicator does not move a confirmed signal to another historical candle after that candle has closed. The current open candle remains provisional and is not used to issue a completed-bar signal.

Main features

Four coordinated stochastic bands

Buy and sell rotation markers

Core, Confirmed and Elite signal modes

Optional price/stochastic divergence requirement

Embedded Fractal Dimension Index regime filter

Optional EMA trend-alignment filter

Signal quality score

On-chart status panel

Popup, push and email alerts

Historical signal display

EA-readable data buffers

Standalone operation with no custom-indicator dependency

Suggested use

Use the indicator as a confirmation tool alongside market structure, support and resistance, liquidity analysis and disciplined risk management. Lower timeframes produce more signals and more market noise. Higher timeframes generally produce fewer, more deliberate setups.

Signal modes

Core: requires the complete armed setup, divergence and four-band rotation.

Confirmed: adds candle confirmation.

Elite: adds the configured trend, regime and minimum-quality requirements.

Important

This product is an analytical tool and does not execute trades. It does not guarantee profit. Trading involves risk, and every signal should be evaluated in its market context. Test the settings on a demo account before live use.



