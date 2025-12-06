# Product Name: SamuraiFX Pro Volume Profile & Signals (MT5)

**Stop Trading Blindly. See Where the "Smart Money" is Moving.

** Most indicators only tell you *when* price moved. **SamuraiFX Pro** reveals *where* the volume actually is. This institutional-grade tool combines **Volume Profile**, **VWAP**, and **Price Action Analysis** into one clean, non-repainting chart overlay.

It automatically detects the daily market structure and provides high-probability **Buy & Sell arrows** based on institutional rejection zones.

### 🚀 Why You Need This:

* **Trade Like a Pro:** Instantly see the "Fair Value" zones where banks are accumulating positions.

* **No More Guesswork:** The built-in **Dashboard** tells you if the market is Bullish (P-Shape), Bearish (b-Shape), or Ranging (D-Shape).

* **Universal Engine:** Works perfectly on **Gold, Bitcoin, US30, NASDAQ, and Forex** without changing any settings. The indicator automatically adjusts to the volatility.

* **Zero Repaint:** Signals appear on the close of the candle and never disappear.

---

### 📊 How to Use (Simple Strategy) **

1. The "Rejection" Strategy (Best for Day Trading)**

* **🟢 BUY SIGNAL:** Wait for price to touch the **Green Line (Value Area Low)**. If a **Green Arrow** appears, Buyers are defending this level.

* *Target:* The Magenta Line (POC).

* **🔴 SELL SIGNAL:** Wait for price to touch the **Red Line (Value Area High)**. If a **Red Arrow** appears, Sellers are defending this level.

* *Target:* The Magenta Line (POC). **

2. The "Trend" Filter (Using VWAP)**

* Use the **Orange Line (VWAP)** to confirm the trend.

* If Price is **Above VWAP**, focus on Buy signals.

* If Price is **Below VWAP**, focus on Sell signals.

---

### 🌟 Key Features

1. **Smart Dashboard:** Displays Market Bias (Bullish/Bearish) and Trend Strength in real-time.

2. **Auto-Resolution:** Automatically calculates the perfect profile density for Crypto or Indices.

3. **Strict Filters:** Arrows only appear if the candle body confirms the move (Green candle for Buys, Red for Sells).

4. **Clean Charts:** The profile sits on the right side (DOM view), keeping your historical data clean.

5. **Full Alerts:** Get notified via Pop-up or Mobile Push Notification instantly.

### ⚙️ Easy Setup

1. Load the indicator on any chart (M15 or M30 recommended).

2. **Important:** Click the **"Chart Shift"** button in MT5 (Top Toolbar) to create space on the right for the profile.

3. Start trading with clarity.

