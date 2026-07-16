DW Connection Monitor MT4

  • Utilities
  • Yau Cheong Wong
    Yau Cheong Wong

    Yau Cheong Wong

    I specialize in developing robust Expert Advisors (EAs) and practical trading utilities. My core philosophy is simple: long-term, stable profitability always outweighs high-risk gambling.
  • Version: 1.12
  • Activations: 20

Product Overview

DW Connection Monitor MT4 is a lightweight utility EA for MetaTrader 4 that keeps a constant eye on your terminal's connection to the broker and its network latency. The moment your connection drops — or comes back — it sends a push notification straight to your phone, so you always know the real state of your trading terminal, even when you're away from the screen.

It's built for traders running EAs on a VPS or a home PC who need to be sure their automated strategies are actually online and executing.

Key Features

  • Instant LOST / RESUME alerts — get a push (and optional pop-up) the moment the broker connection drops or recovers, including the exact downtime duration.
  • Jitter-proof — a confirmation delay filters out brief network flickers, so you only get real alerts, never notification spam from momentary blips.
  • High-ping warning — set a latency threshold (e.g. 200 ms); if ping stays above it you get a "High Ping" push, and a "Recovered" push once it drops back to normal.
  • Clean on-chart panel — live connection status, broker name, account, server, colour-graded ping (green / yellow / red), and the last disconnection with its timestamp and duration. The panel auto-sizes to its content.
  • Flexible layout — place the panel in any corner and pick your text size.
  • Resource-friendly — timer-based checks with event-driven drawing; no load on every tick, and it keeps working on weekends when there are no ticks.

How to Use

1. Install

  • Install from Market

2. Enable phone push notifications (one-time)

  1. Install the MetaTrader app on your phone and open Settings → Messages to find your MetaQuotes ID.
  2. On the desktop terminal: Tools → Options → Notifications → tick Enable Push Notifications and paste your MetaQuotes ID → OK.
  3. Send a test to confirm it works.

3. Attach to a chart

  • Drag the EA onto any one chart (one instance monitors the whole terminal — you don't need it on every chart).
  • On the Common tab, make sure Allow Algo Trading is enabled.
  • Set the inputs (below) and click OK. The panel appears immediately.

4. Inputs

Input Purpose
Note A label to identify this terminal in your notifications (e.g.  VPS-1 ,  Home PC ). Optional.
Check interval How often to poll the connection, in seconds (default 1).
Push notification on LOST / RESUME Send a phone push when the connection drops / recovers.
Alert() popup on LOST / RESUME Also show a desktop pop-up.
High-ping threshold (ms) Ping above this triggers the high-ping alert. Set  0  to turn the ping alert off.
Push notification on high ping Send a push on high ping and on recovery.
Seconds ping must stay high Ping must exceed the threshold this long before the first alert (filters spikes).
Panel position Top-Left / Top-Right / Bottom-Left / Bottom-Right.
Panel text size Extra Small → Extra Large.

5. Read the panel

  • ● CONNECTED / ● LOST — live connection status (green / red), with the broker name beside it.
  • Ping — current latency, colour-graded: green (good), yellow (elevated), red (above your threshold).
  • Last down — date, time and duration of the most recent disconnection.

Notes

  • The EA monitors only — it never places, modifies, or closes trades.
  • Notifications rely on MetaQuotes push; if a push fails, check the terminal's Notifications settings and your MetaQuotes ID.
  • Keep the terminal (or VPS) running for monitoring to stay active.

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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Gold Anchor
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Only 10 copies at Special price USD 30 , Next Price USD 199  Gold Anchor EA XAUUSD swing high/low breakout — three strategies in parallel — a real stop loss on every trade — no grid, no martingale. Philosophy This is not an EA chasing exaggerated returns . It is designed for long-term, steady account growth rather than short-term spikes in the numbers. Risk control comes in multiple levels, so users with different risk tolerances and different goals can each find a setting that fits. How it wor
DW Connection Monitor MT5
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Product Overview DW Connection Monitor MT5   is a lightweight utility EA for MetaTrader 5 that keeps a constant eye on your terminal's connection to the broker and its network latency. The moment your connection drops — or comes back — it sends a push notification straight to your phone, so you always know the real state of your trading terminal, even when you're away from the screen. It's built for traders running EAs on a VPS or a home PC who need to be sure their automated strategies are actu
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