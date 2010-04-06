Emotion controlling EA

Do you over trade??? 

Do you lose your account by adjusting the stop loss or not putting stop loss??

Do you cross your daily loss limit and closed your account???

Do you breach your funded account???

Do you fail frequently because of emotion?? 

So you have to control your emotion in trading. And this EA will do the job for you. You can not repeat those mistake even if you try hard. Just set the EA and relax. This will do major role in funded account. This EA will not open orders/positions. It just control your emotional and let you trade disciplined manner. This will work in auto trades and manual trades.

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Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
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Advanced MT5 swing Highs and Lows with extention
Prabhu Jaishankar
Indicators
Indicator Description (MQL5 Market) Swing Structure Levels – Support & Resistance Line Indicator The Swing Structure Levels indicator automatically detects swing highs and swing lows and projects them as dynamic support and resistance lines on your chart. These levels remain extended untill we need, making it easy to identify key breakout and reversal zones. Key Features Detects swing highs and lows using candle-based logic. Draws horizontal support (green) and resistance (red) lines automa
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