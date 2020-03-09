Executive Summary:

Spread Logger EA is a MetaTrader 4 monitoring and analytics tool that collects, ranks and logs spread conditions across multiple symbols. It is optimized for overnight spread analysis around rollover periods but can be configured for any trading session.

The goal is to identify the best time spots for entries when you trade night sessions or are using night scalpers which is very sensitive for high spread fluctuations. It will help you Identify the best broker for you preferred night scalping EA´s

Copy the EA to MQL4/Experts, restart MT4, attach the EA to a chart, drg and drop, and enable AutoTrading. Configure symbols and monitoring parameters as required.





Dashboard Overview:

The dashboard provides a real-time overview of spread conditions, quality rankings, symbol status and market quality metrics.





BrokerName and CSV Files generated:

BrokerName is used as a custom identifier and forms part of the generated CSV file name.

CSV files are created as SpreadLogger_<BrokerName>.csv. BrokerName is simply an identifier and does not tie the EA to a specific broker.

You find the CSV file in AppData ->Roaming->MetaQuotes->Terminal->(Terminal identifier number)->MQL4->Files.





This file can be imported to Excel for further analysis. Utilizing pivot and graphs in the Excelfile will give you a clear picture of the spread situation according to your settings for the specific time span given in the EA's settings.





Spread Quality Thresholds:

Threshold values are used to calculate spread quality statistics, ranking and scoring.





Example:

Recommended Night Session Settings

StartHour=23, StartMinute=55, StopHour=01, StopMinute=05, LogIntervalSeconds=60, TargetSpread=20.





Best Practices:

Run the EA for several consecutive days to obtain meaningful spread statistics and compare broker behaviour.





Troubleshooting:

Check symbol suffixes/prefixes, AutoTrading settings and logging time windows if data is missing.





Summary & Benefits:

Provides objective spread monitoring, ranking, historical logging, broker comparison capabilities and market-quality analysis for spread-sensitive trading strategies.

This tool is created for being able to find the best time settings and to identify brokers and EA's best suited for night scalping.



