NightTrader setup and functions for metatrader4



You will find in this article how to use night trader metatrader 4 version installers and important functions.

Strategy: Night Trader as the name suggests, is a scalping expert who trades in the Australian session after closing New York. EA tries to find the quiet market with different indicators in various timeframes and opened trades at short-term prices. if TP or SL can not be reached during the session, an attempt is made to close the trades at the breakveven price.





SETUP



1) You can read how to buy or update EA in detailed description at mql5.com documentation. https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498

2) You will need to allow url needed for webrequest in metatrader station.

Please go to in Metatrader Menü to Tools -> Option

in the opened window please select the tab Expert advisor as in the picture

Please add the following links here

for newsfilter: http://forex-navigator.com/ffcal_week_this.xml

for remotefunction: http://forex-navigator.com/NT_switch_off.txt

For Configaration check: http://forex-navigator.com/NT_switch_off.txt

Please add the links even if you do not want to use the functions then you can exclude individual functions in setting file from use!!!





2) Open chart you want to use, go to Timeframe M15. Select Nighttrader EURUSD on leftside navigation window and click right mouse button. Choose from the open menu "add to chart" option.

3) it opens immediately menu for Expertadivisor.

In common tab both trading allowed functions should be turned on (see picture)



go input tab. here you can see all settings for expert advisor. Here you can also upload previously downloaded setting files. settingfiles are always found on the signal description tab. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/ugur-edin