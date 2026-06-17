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Shane Lee

Fortress x VT

Shane Lee
Shane Lee

Shane Lee

4.8 (27)
I have 5+ years in FX algo trading and trading system development focused on consistency, disciplined risk management, and longevity.
I employ a transparent trading approach — no grid, no martingale systems and definitely no hidden "recovery mechanisms".
8 products 3 signals 27 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 85%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
315
Profit Trades:
217 (68.88%)
Loss Trades:
98 (31.11%)
Best trade:
148.25 USD
Worst trade:
-42.78 USD
Gross Profit:
1 921.46 USD (193 198 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 074.37 USD (106 806 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (369.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
369.73 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
13.42%
Max deposit load:
11.37%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.75
Long Trades:
136 (43.17%)
Short Trades:
179 (56.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
2.69 USD
Average Profit:
8.85 USD
Average Loss:
-10.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-51.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.69 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.05%
Annual Forecast:
12.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
307.80 USD (16.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.45% (307.80 USD)
By Equity:
13.30% (225.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 315
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 847
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 86K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +148.25 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +369.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

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No reviews
2026.07.29 20:15
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.6% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 13:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.17 18:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.17 02:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 02:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Fortress x VT
49 USD per month
85%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
14
100%
315
68%
13%
1.78
2.69
USD
16%
1:500
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