Fortress MT5

5

Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166

Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01

Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD.

The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's account balance and maximum drawdown settings, although user can also set a preferred trade frequency level. Every trade is protected by a stop-loss and take-profit, enhanced by trailing features to secure profits and minimize exposure.

No Grid/Martingale | Verified Live Results | Fixed Take Profit & Stop Loss | User-Defined Risk | Proprietary Breakout Algo 

!LAUNCH PROMO!

For a limited time, every Fortress EA purchase includes access to 1 additional Expert Advisors (Worth $999+) at no extra cost

This gives buyers access to 2 Expert Advisors for the price of 1 during the launch period. Contact me to find out more!

Current Price: $99 | Final Price: $799

Price will gradually increase as more copies are sold! Please grab it ASAP!

Developer Introduction

I specialize in developing automated trading systems with a focus on consistency, disciplined risk management, and long-term stability.
I don't believe in "holy grail" strategies. Every trading system goes through winning and losing periods—the key is controlling risk and allowing the statistical edge to play out over time.
Through SmiteFX, I build Expert Advisors and trading tools designed to help traders achieve sustainable results rather than chase unrealistic returns.


Product Overview

Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor developed primarily for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4 & 5.

The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's account balance and maximum drawdown settings, although user can also set a preferred trade frequency level.

Every trade is protected by a stop-loss and take-profit, enhanced by trailing features to secure profits and minimize exposure.

Fortress places greater emphasis on:

  • Identifying clean breakout and breakdown zones
  • Entering only when the setup conditions are met

  • Managing each trade according to the user’s defined risk tolerance

  • Maintaining a clean single-entry approach for each confirmation algorithms


Dynamic Risk Management, Not Fixed Rules

Fortress does not use high-risk recovery methods:

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging down
  • No recovery stacking

Each trade is treated as an independent setup and is managed with predefined risk control.

Users can let the EA adjust the position sizing and trade frequency automatically. This makes Fortress suitable for both conservative and more active trading styles, depending on the user’s chosen settings.


Why Fortress Does Not Pursue High-Frequency Trading

Fortress is not designed to open trades continuously throughout the day.

The EA waits for specific breakout or breakdown conditions before entering the market. This means there may be periods where no trades are opened, especially when the market is ranging, unclear, or lacking strong momentum.

Fortress prioritizes setup quality over trade frequency. This disciplined approach is intended to reduce unnecessary entries and maintain a more structured trading process.


About Backtesting and Live Trading Results

Fortress can be tested in the MetaTrader 4 & 5 Strategy Tester using XAUUSD historical data.

Backtesting is useful for understanding the EA’s logic, trade behavior, and risk profile. However, live trading conditions may differ due to spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, VPS latency, and market volatility.

For this reason, backtest results should not be viewed as a guarantee of future performance. Live signal monitoring and forward performance provide additional reference for how the EA performs under real market conditions.

Users should always test the EA on demo first and select risk settings that match their own account size and tolerance.


Recommended Timeframe

It is recommended to attach Fortress to the 15-minute (M15) chart.

Fortress is developed primarily for XAUUSD, and the M15 timeframe provides a balanced structure for identifying breakout and breakdown zones without reacting to excessive short-term noise.

The timeframe itself does not guarantee performance, but using the recommended M15 chart helps the EA evaluate recent market structure more clearly and execute its breakout logic more consistently.


System Positioning

Fortress is designed for traders who prefer:

  • Structured breakout trading
  • Clear Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • User-defined percentage risk per trade
  • A clean single-entry approach
  • No grid, no martingale, and no recovery stacking
  • Lower trade frequency with more selective entries

Fortress is not designed to open trades continuously or chase every market movement. The EA waits for suitable breakout or breakdown conditions before entering the market.

It is not a “guaranteed profit” tool, but an automated trading system built around disciplined execution, controlled risk, and transparent trade management.


Project Philosophy and Transparency

The goal of Fortress is to pursue structured, risk-controlled XAUUSD trading without relying on dangerous recovery methods.

There are no promises of quick profits, account doubling, or overnight wealth. Fortress is built around a long-term approach that values:

  • Risk control
  • Clear trade logic
  • Realistic expectations
  • Transparent backtesting and live signal monitoring
  • Continuous improvement based on forward performance

Live performance and backtest results are shown as reference material only. They are not guarantees of future results.


Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. No automated trading system can guarantee profits, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Gold is a volatile instrument, and trading results may be affected by spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, VPS latency, leverage, and the user’s selected risk settings.

Please test Fortress thoroughly on a demo account and make sure you understand the EA’s logic, risk settings, and trade behavior before using it on a live account.


Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which symbol is Fortress designed for?
Fortress is developed primarily for XAUUSD / Gold.

2. What timeframe should I use?
The recommended timeframe is M15.

3. Does Fortress use grid or martingale?
No. Fortress does not use grid, martingale, averaging down, or recovery stacking.

4. What is the minimum deposit required to start?
The minimum deposit is $500. 

5. How does Fortress manage risk?
The risk is managed based on the Max Drawdown and Trade Frequency set by the user.

6. Does Fortress trade 24/5 automatically?
Yes. Once properly configured, the EA can trade automatically. A VPS is recommended for stable execution.

7. Are updates free?
Yes. Updates are available through the MQL5 Market after purchase.

8. Does Fortress guarantee profits?
No. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo before using a live account.


Final Note

Fortress MT5 is designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading, controlled risk, and automated execution on XAUUSD.

For setup questions or support after purchase, please contact me through MQL5.


Reviews 8
coolmin123
45
coolmin123 2026.08.06 13:51 
 

I'm giving a 5-star rating right away — the author is incredibly friendly, conscientious, quick to respond, and truly trustworthy

Yppen
62
Yppen 2026.08.05 11:41 
 

The backtests went well. The logic behind it is clear. The author is very responsive. EAs is running live!

Alesamo
1593
Alesamo 2026.07.22 19:43 
 

For now I can give 5*, what are the reasons? First - my backtests with real tick data match more or less the vendor's results. Second - there is a live signal with a reputable broker. Third - this EA is not using grid/martingale. These are good signs, but only forward testing will see if I am right with my judgment. As it's a breakout EA I assume that a VPS with low latency to one's broker will be essential. Will update in a few weeks with real results, for now thanks for the support to the developer!

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Experts
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4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Experts
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4.5 (20)
Experts
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4.31 (113)
Experts
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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coolmin123
45
coolmin123 2026.08.06 13:51 
 

I'm giving a 5-star rating right away — the author is incredibly friendly, conscientious, quick to respond, and truly trustworthy

Shane Lee
1632
Reply from developer Shane Lee 2026.08.06 15:47
Thank you so much for the support and kind words! We're looking forward to our continued partnership! 🏰⚔️
Yppen
62
Yppen 2026.08.05 11:41 
 

The backtests went well. The logic behind it is clear. The author is very responsive. EAs is running live!

Shane Lee
1632
Reply from developer Shane Lee 2026.08.05 11:55
Thank you so much for the wonderful feedback! 🙏 It's excellent to hear that your backtests showed a solid profit factor and that the EA is already performing well for you live. I really appreciate your shoutout regarding our customer support—I’m always here to help our users navigate the system smoothly. Welcome aboard, and here's to many profitable trades ahead! 🚀⚔️
Alesamo
1593
Alesamo 2026.07.22 19:43 
 

For now I can give 5*, what are the reasons? First - my backtests with real tick data match more or less the vendor's results. Second - there is a live signal with a reputable broker. Third - this EA is not using grid/martingale. These are good signs, but only forward testing will see if I am right with my judgment. As it's a breakout EA I assume that a VPS with low latency to one's broker will be essential. Will update in a few weeks with real results, for now thanks for the support to the developer!

Shane Lee
1632
Reply from developer Shane Lee 2026.07.23 00:52
Thank you very much for the thoughtful and balanced review! 🙏 We’re glad that your real-tick backtests closely match our results and that the live signal, transparent track record, and no-grid/no-martingale approach have given you confidence so far. We completely agree that forward testing is the true test, and a stable low-latency VPS is recommended for optimal breakout execution. We truly appreciate your support and look forward to hearing about your live results in the coming weeks. Welcome to Fortress! 🏰⚔️
ankurloading
20
ankurloading 2026.07.22 13:46 
 

Fortress EA — Dynamic Lot Preset (XAUUSD 15MIN) Backtest results were impressive — solid profit factor, good win rate, drawdown well controlled. Already running it live and it's off to a promising start. Beyond the EA itself, big shoutout to Lee See Hao. Super responsive — quick replies to every question, no communication issues at all, and clearly knows the product inside out. Great support experience alongside a great EA. Highly recommended.

Shane Lee
1632
Reply from developer Shane Lee 2026.07.22 14:47
Thank you so much for the detailed review and recommendation! 🙏 We’re delighted to hear that the Dynamic Lot Preset delivered encouraging backtest results and that your live trading experience is off to a promising start. It also means a lot to know that our support and communication have been helpful. Wishing you a smooth journey and long-term success with Fortress EA—welcome to the SmiteFX community! 🏰⚔️
theojunior199
19
theojunior199 2026.07.22 11:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shane Lee
1632
Reply from developer Shane Lee 2026.07.22 11:53
Thank you so much for your continued support! It means a lot to know that you have been following and copying the Fortress live signal since the very beginning. We’re delighted that you can finally run Fortress directly on your own account. Wishing you a smooth experience and long-term success with the EA. Welcome officially to Fortress! 🏰⚔️
deor
142
deor 2026.07.21 14:58 
 

Very impressed with the service. The developer is very responsive and helpful. They were generous enough to include extra EAs alongside the main purchase. 5 stars for the great communication and support!

Shane Lee
1632
Reply from developer Shane Lee 2026.07.21 16:07
Thank you very much for the kind words and five-star review! We’re delighted that you had a positive experience with our communication and support. Providing responsive assistance and extra value to our users is very important to us. We hope you enjoy using Fortress and the additional EAs, and we’ll continue to be here whenever you need help. Welcome to the SmiteFX community! 🏰⚔️
kartikkk_sharmaaa
126
kartikkk_sharmaaa 2026.07.21 11:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shane Lee
1632
Reply from developer Shane Lee 2026.07.21 12:15
Thank you for the support! We’re just as excited to finally have Fortress live. It means a lot that you’ve been waiting for another SmiteFX EA after your experience with Fortune. We hope Fortress becomes another valuable addition to your trading portfolio. Wishing you a smooth setup and great long-term results! 🏰⚔️
Sachin Giri
45
Sachin Giri 2026.07.21 11:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shane Lee
1632
Reply from developer Shane Lee 2026.07.21 11:38
Thank you so much for your continued support! It means a lot to know that you have been following and copying the Fortress live signal since the very beginning. We’re delighted that you can finally run Fortress directly on your own account. Wishing you a smooth experience and long-term success with the EA. Welcome officially to Fortress! 🏰⚔️
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