Fortress MT4

5

Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166

Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01

Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD.

The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's account balance and maximum drawdown settings, although user can also set a preferred trade frequency level. Every trade is protected by a stop-loss and take-profit, enhanced by trailing features to secure profits and minimize exposure.

No Grid/Martingale | Verified Live Results | Fixed Take Profit & Stop Loss | User-Defined Risk | Proprietary Breakout Algo 

!LAUNCH PROMO!

For a limited time, every Fortress EA purchase includes access to 1 additional Expert Advisors (Worth $999+) at no extra cost

This gives buyers access to 2 Expert Advisors for the price of 1 during the launch period. Contact me to find out more!

Current Price: $99 | Final Price: $799

Price will gradually increase as more copies are sold! Please grab it ASAP!

Developer Introduction

I specialize in developing automated trading systems with a focus on consistency, disciplined risk management, and long-term stability.
I don't believe in "holy grail" strategies. Every trading system goes through winning and losing periods—the key is controlling risk and allowing the statistical edge to play out over time.
Through SmiteFX, I build Expert Advisors and trading tools designed to help traders achieve sustainable results rather than chase unrealistic returns.


Product Overview

Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor developed primarily for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4 & 5.

The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's account balance and maximum drawdown settings, although user can also set a preferred trade frequency level.

Every trade is protected by a stop-loss and take-profit, enhanced by trailing features to secure profits and minimize exposure.

Fortress places greater emphasis on:

  • Identifying clean breakout and breakdown zones
  • Entering only when the setup conditions are met

  • Managing each trade according to the user’s defined risk tolerance

  • Maintaining a clean single-entry approach for each confirmation algorithms


Dynamic Risk Management, Not Fixed Rules

Fortress does not use high-risk recovery methods:

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging down
  • No recovery stacking

Each trade is treated as an independent setup and is managed with predefined risk control.

Users can let the EA adjust the position sizing and trade frequency automatically. This makes Fortress suitable for both conservative and more active trading styles, depending on the user’s chosen settings.


Why Fortress Does Not Pursue High-Frequency Trading

Fortress is not designed to open trades continuously throughout the day.

The EA waits for specific breakout or breakdown conditions before entering the market. This means there may be periods where no trades are opened, especially when the market is ranging, unclear, or lacking strong momentum.

Fortress prioritizes setup quality over trade frequency. This disciplined approach is intended to reduce unnecessary entries and maintain a more structured trading process.


About Backtesting and Live Trading Results

Fortress can be tested in the MetaTrader 4 & 5 Strategy Tester using XAUUSD historical data.

Backtesting is useful for understanding the EA’s logic, trade behavior, and risk profile. However, live trading conditions may differ due to spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, VPS latency, and market volatility.

For this reason, backtest results should not be viewed as a guarantee of future performance. Live signal monitoring and forward performance provide additional reference for how the EA performs under real market conditions.

Users should always test the EA on demo first and select risk settings that match their own account size and tolerance.


Recommended Timeframe

It is recommended to attach Fortress to the 15-minute (M15) chart.

Fortress is developed primarily for XAUUSD, and the M15 timeframe provides a balanced structure for identifying breakout and breakdown zones without reacting to excessive short-term noise.

The timeframe itself does not guarantee performance, but using the recommended M15 chart helps the EA evaluate recent market structure more clearly and execute its breakout logic more consistently.


System Positioning

Fortress is designed for traders who prefer:

  • Structured breakout trading
  • Clear Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • User-defined percentage risk per trade
  • A clean single-entry approach
  • No grid, no martingale, and no recovery stacking
  • Lower trade frequency with more selective entries

Fortress is not designed to open trades continuously or chase every market movement. The EA waits for suitable breakout or breakdown conditions before entering the market.

It is not a “guaranteed profit” tool, but an automated trading system built around disciplined execution, controlled risk, and transparent trade management.


Project Philosophy and Transparency

The goal of Fortress is to pursue structured, risk-controlled XAUUSD trading without relying on dangerous recovery methods.

There are no promises of quick profits, account doubling, or overnight wealth. Fortress is built around a long-term approach that values:

  • Risk control
  • Clear trade logic
  • Realistic expectations
  • Transparent backtesting and live signal monitoring
  • Continuous improvement based on forward performance

Live performance and backtest results are shown as reference material only. They are not guarantees of future results.


Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. No automated trading system can guarantee profits, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Gold is a volatile instrument, and trading results may be affected by spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, VPS latency, leverage, and the user’s selected risk settings.

Please test Fortress thoroughly on a demo account and make sure you understand the EA’s logic, risk settings, and trade behavior before using it on a live account.


Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which symbol is Fortress designed for?
Fortress is developed primarily for XAUUSD / Gold.

2. What timeframe should I use?
The recommended timeframe is M15.

3. Does Fortress use grid or martingale?
No. Fortress does not use grid, martingale, averaging down, or recovery stacking.

4. What is the minimum deposit required to start?
The minimum deposit is $500. 

5. How does Fortress manage risk?
The risk is managed based on the Max Drawdown and Trade Frequency set by the user.

6. Does Fortress trade 24/5 automatically?
Yes. Once properly configured, the EA can trade automatically. A VPS is recommended for stable execution.

7. Are updates free?
Yes. Updates are available through the MQL5 Market after purchase.

8. Does Fortress guarantee profits?
No. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo before using a live account.


Final Note

Fortress MT4 is designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading, controlled risk, and automated execution on XAUUSD.

For setup questions or support after purchase, please contact me through MQL5.


评分 1
MT102
877
MT102 2026.07.21 15:23 
 

What I see the Fortune EA did in strategy tester and in the Signal is enough for me to grab this Fortress EA as soon as posible, before its price will spike, I believe. I've just downloaded and not runing it in real time yet. However, I'm giving 5 star for the $30 for such a huge potential EA. This is far too kind. I will update the results soon. Let's hope it will do exactly what we saw in the strategy tester !

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Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
GA scalp
Jinzhao Qiu
专家
关于EA交易形式： 专注于GBPAUD货币兑的剥头皮型EA。每周交易4天，每天2个小时，不会使用任何马丁、网格、加仓等危险动作。 关于EA参数设置： 如果你想保证稳定而且低风险的收益，那么使用我的默认参数即可。  AutoOrder = 1;《GA scalp EA的单独开关。1为开启、0为关闭》  DefaultLots = 0.1;《固定交易批次》  MoneyManagement = 0;《净值比例交易批次开关。1为开启、0为关闭》  double Risk = 0.5;《净值比例交易批次》  MaxOrder =1 ;《同方向、同时间最大持仓订单数量》  StopLoss = 100;《固定止损》  TakeProfit = 75;《固定止止盈》 ***代码内置一段移动止盈止损，开启条件是盈利7个点后自动止损1个点。  Gmt = 0 ;《交易商时差调整》  OpenTime = 22 ;《开始时间，分钟数：00》  EndTime =23 ;《结束时间，分钟数：59》 ***本人使用的是ICmarkets，交易商时间22：00-23：59。如果有交易时间导致的差异，请以
VSM Basket EA v1
Shanmugam Subramoniapillai -
专家
VSM Basket EA v1 is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed for structured basket trading with H1 trend confirmation, M1 arrow-based entries, news protection, average basket management, and a clean visual control panel. The EA uses the VSM Indicator to identify the higher-timeframe trend and confirm entries using the lower-timeframe arrow signal. It is designed for rule-based trading instead of random grid entries. Main Strategy Buy logic: H1 Trend = Buy M1 Arrow = Buy Sell logic: H1 Trend = S
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
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4.62 (34)
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Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
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4.35 (84)
专家
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Xyron Edge MT4
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
专家
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5 (6)
专家
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4.67 (3)
专家
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Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
专家
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
专家
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Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
专家
Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个   仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护   ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 399 美元的价格有效期至 2 月 15 日，之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。（最终价格为 999 美元） 购买   Vortex Turbo   智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得   我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权   ，该系统可关联到您选择的   三个交易账户    （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件   https://www.mql5.com/en/users
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Quantum Nexus 是一款创新型Expert Advisor，将定量分析、多层级验证、趋势跟踪算法、持仓跟踪机制和统计监控整合在一个统一的自动交易系统中。 为了将这一产品变为现实，开发团队投入了数十年的开发经验和一年的准备时间，打造出Quant v5——一款对冲基金级别的定量分析工具，通过持续滚动OOS测试，从数学上证明策略的统计优势。 定价政策 首批客户可在2026年7月31日至8月5日期间享受限时30%折扣。 每完成10次购买，价格将上涨100 USD。价格上涨为永久性调整。 最终价格：30 000 USD。 结果 在真实交易中，采用高风险和ULTRA模式时，Quantum Nexus目前显示的利润超过250%。 在另一个真实账户中，采用中等风险和MEDIUM模式时，目前的结果超过30%。 在历史测试中，自2021年以来，该Expert Advisor显示的利润超过100亿USD，同时始终保持较低且受控的回撤。 有效性证明 Quantum Nexus使用多种通过测试发现的趋势跟踪策略，以在长期运行中提供优势。 策略搜索分为两个阶段： 一个独立脚本包含用于收集价格统计数据
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
专家
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD ://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  nb: mt5 is a mirror EA; Early days the brain started learning  Gold does not forgive the ordinary.   It hunts stops. It shifts character overnight. It rewards only those who can think faster than the market itself. Neuralis Cortoid Gold was engineered for one purpose only: to survive and thrive where most Expert Advisors eventually fail — in the brutal, high-volatility world of
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
专家
當前促銷： 僅剩 1 件，549 美元 最終價格：999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) 請務必在我們的促銷博客中 查看我們的“   Ultimate EA 組合包 ”   ！   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro 是市場上獨一無二的交易系統。  它完全專注於通過交易支撐位和阻力位的突破來利用比特幣市場的波動性。 EA 的重點在於安全性，這轉化為極低的回撤和非常好的交易風險/回報率。 EA 在內部使用“智能自適應參數係統”，它將根據比特幣的實際價格計算止損、止盈、尾隨止損以及入場和手數。 這意味著如果比特幣以 6000 或 30000 的價格交易，所有參數的值都會不同。 自 2022 年 6 月以來，該 EA 已在真實真實賬戶上進行了前瞻性測試，到目前為止，結果非常有希望。 還進行了 99.90% tickquality 的回溯測試，並且在過去幾年中顯示出非常穩定的增長。 該 EA 需要提供低比特幣點差的經紀商。 私信聯繫我，獲取推薦經紀商名單。 主要特徵： 自適
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
专家
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
专家
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
专家
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD 智能交易系统，提供两种可选模式：经典模式和剥头皮模式 GoldPro 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 打造的自动交易系统，专为希望获得结构化交易、清晰的风险控制以及能够在不同市场节奏下运行的 EA 的交易者而设计。 在一个EA程序内部，您可以选择 其交易方式 ： 1）经典模式——冷静的逻辑，应对波动和回调 经典方法侧重于反转/均值回归行为（从市场“衰竭”区域入场）和结构化仓位管理。 篮式管理（采用一系列职位管理方式） 可选的严格限制平均值计算（距离/步数/批号系数） 多种退出方式：固定目标、盈亏平衡、尾随逻辑 扩散滤波器 交易时间表控制（工作日/周五截止/周末停止交易） 交易方向选项：买入/卖出/双向/季节性模式 2) 超短线模式——更快的逻辑，把握日内交易机会 动态模式，旨在实现更快的操作，提供灵活的入场方式和全系列的利润保护。 入场策略 选择（不同的短线交易入场逻辑） XAUUSD 自动预设 ： 安全/最优（推荐）/激进 （预设值会自动调整一组短线交易参数） 篮子止盈（现金）+ 利润保护（返还逻辑） 可选择采用金字塔式加仓（盈利时
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
专家
AI 游戏规则改变者——多对平均+对冲系统（智能方向扩展） 版本：完美交互式用户界面 - MT4（已打补丁） 开发者：CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N 交易是赌博吗？如果你承认外汇和资本市场与高风险赌博如出一辙——财富可能在瞬间暴涨或暴跌，那么答案无疑是肯定的。这一现实引发了无休止的争论：有人将其视为结构化的商业活动，并对其风险进行计算；然而，统计数据显示，超过95%的交易者都面临着毁灭性的损失，而只有区区5%——通常是顶尖的基金经理——能够持续盈利。为什么会将交易与赌博联系起来？从法律角度来看，由于交易基于全球金融数据，因此它不属于赌博，但波动性、杠杆和衍生品使其与高风险赌博有着惊人的相似之处。价格波动难以预测，长期预测失效，数月积累的利润也可能在一夜之间化为乌有。 颠覆游戏规则的理念：如果交易是赌博，那就明智地接受它。通过同时激活多达 20 个货币对，互补的价格模式可以创造出远胜于单一货币对的稳定平衡点。核心原则是什么？更多的数据意味着更高的获胜概率。 多对策略的优势 降低单一货币对风险：不依赖
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
专家
交易顾问 Ice Cube Scalper -         这是一天的黄牛     , 每天进行大量交易，每笔交易拿几个点。 EA 的策略是使用 RSI 指标与趋势进行交易。 EA 使用乘数平均，您需要在使用 EA 之前了解这一点，但是该策略在回测和实时交易中表现良好。 购买前，请务必在策略测试器中测试顾问的工作。 为了控制 EA 交易中的风险，您可以限制平均订单的最大数量以及股权风险。 为了了解顾问的工作方式，您可以订阅免费信号，这样您就可以了解顾问的工作方式及其潜力。 输入参数 很多     _     乘数             -             手数乘数         参展时       平均订单 起始批次           -           起始批次 命令     _     斯佩特             - 介于两者之间       亲   命令         平均 智能步         =真/     错误的           包括/在         用于更改订单之间步骤的智能模式 起始步长系数           - 在平均顺序之
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
专家
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Fortune MT5
Shane Lee
4.94 (16)
专家
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Fortress MT5
Shane Lee
5 (6)
专家
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
专家
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Trading Calendar MT5
Shane Lee
5 (2)
指标
Trading Calendar MT5 is a professional account analytics indicator designed to help traders visually track their daily trading performance directly inside MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically reads your MT5 account history and transforms it into a clean monthly trading calendar with detailed profit/loss statistics for each trading day. Perfect for: Day traders Scalpers Prop firms Journal-focused traders Performance tracking & discipline improvement Key Features Daily profit & loss visual
FREE
Trading Calendar
Shane Lee
指标
Trading Calendar MT5 is a professional account analytics indicator designed to help traders visually track their daily trading performance directly inside MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically reads your MT5 account history and transforms it into a clean monthly trading calendar with detailed profit/loss statistics for each trading day. Perfect for: Day traders Scalpers Prop firms Journal-focused traders Performance tracking & discipline improvement Key Features Daily profit & loss visual
FREE
RiskLock MT5
Shane Lee
实用工具
RiskLock MT5 — Professional Drawdown Protection & Emergency Account Lock System RiskLock MT5 is a professional risk management utility designed to protect trading accounts from excessive drawdown and catastrophic loss events. Main Features Drawdown Percentage Protection Fixed Monetary Loss Protection Emergency Account Lockdown Automatic Position Liquidation Pending Order Deletion Optional Close-All-Charts Protection Real-Time Color Dashboard Emergency Global Variable Lock Mult
FREE
RiskLock
Shane Lee
实用工具
RiskLock MT4 — Professional Drawdown Protection & Emergency Account Lock System RiskLock MT4 is a professional risk management utility designed to protect trading accounts from excessive drawdown and catastrophic loss events. Main Features Drawdown Percentage Protection Fixed Monetary Loss Protection Emergency Account Lockdown Automatic Position Liquidation Pending Order Deletion Optional Close-All-Charts Protection Real-Time Color Dashboard Emergency Global Variable Lock Mult
FREE
筛选:
MT102
877
MT102 2026.07.21 15:23 
 

What I see the Fortune EA did in strategy tester and in the Signal is enough for me to grab this Fortress EA as soon as posible, before its price will spike, I believe. I've just downloaded and not runing it in real time yet. However, I'm giving 5 star for the $30 for such a huge potential EA. This is far too kind. I will update the results soon. Let's hope it will do exactly what we saw in the strategy tester !

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.21 16:06
Thank you very much for your trust and support! We’re glad that Fortune’s strategy tester results and live signal gave you the confidence to try Fortress. As Fortress has only just been installed, we appreciate your realistic approach and look forward to hearing about your experience after it has had enough time and trades to demonstrate its performance. Please use a comfortable risk level and allow the EA’s strategy to operate consistently without judging it from only a few trades. Wishing you a smooth setup and a successful long-term journey with Fortress. We’ll be happy to assist whenever needed! 🏰⚔️
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