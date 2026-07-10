Copy Trade Pro Slave EA
- Утилиты
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Nitu Brijesh YadavДобро пожаловать в мир умного трейдинга 📈🤖
Мы создаём современные торговые инструменты — роботы, индикаторы и утилиты для MetaTrader, которые действительно работают 🔥
- Версия: 2.0
✅ Updated Premium Description (with Pricing Strategy)
🚀 Copy Trade PRO – Professional Master + Slave Copy Trading System
Complete MT4 Copy Trading Solution with Intelligent Symbol Matching & Premium Dashboard
Master Copy Trade Pro (Paid) + Slave Copy Trade Pro (Free)
Master Copy Trade Pro Download link
: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185085?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
The most reliable and user-friendly copy trading system for MetaTrader 4. Broadcast your trades from the Master account and copy them automatically on multiple Slave accounts with advanced features.
Key Highlights
➤ Smart Automatic Symbol Matching
Automatically maps symbols across different brokers (EURUSD → EURUSDm, EURUSD.pro, #EURUSD, GOLD, etc.)
➤ Powerful Filters & Controls (Master EA)
Symbol whitelist, Magic number, Minimum lot, and Trading hours filters.
➤ Flexible Lot Sizing (Slave EA)
Multiplier, Fixed Lot, and Balance Ratio modes.
➤ Premium Live Dashboards
Beautiful dark/gold panels on both Master and Slave with real-time stats, one-click Pause/Resume, and Close All button.
➤ Complete Trade Replication
Market orders, Pending orders, Modifications, Partial closes, Triggers, and Cancellations — all supported.
➤ Reliable & Secure
No DLLs, no internet, no external servers. Pure file-based fast communication with heartbeat monitoring.
Pricing
- Master Copy Trade Pro → Paid Version (Signal Broadcaster) https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185085?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
- Slave Copy Trade Pro → Free (Receiver)
Complete Professional System = 1 Master (Paid) + Unlimited Slaves (Free)
Why Traders Love Copy Trade PRO:
- Works even with different broker symbol names
- Professional-grade dashboard
- Easy to use for both signal providers and followers
- Highly reliable and lightweight
Ready to use in minutes. Attach Master EA on your main account and Slave EA on receiving accounts.
Short Subtitle (for MQL5):
Professional Master + Free Slave Copy Trading System with Auto Symbol Matching | MT4