Copy Trade Pro Slave EA

✅ Updated Premium Description (with Pricing Strategy)

🚀 Copy Trade PRO – Professional Master + Slave Copy Trading System

Complete MT4 Copy Trading Solution with Intelligent Symbol Matching & Premium Dashboard

Master Copy Trade Pro (Paid) + Slave Copy Trade Pro (Free)


Master Copy Trade Pro Download link

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185085?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page


The most reliable and user-friendly copy trading system for MetaTrader 4. Broadcast your trades from the Master account and copy them automatically on multiple Slave accounts with advanced features.

Key Highlights

Smart Automatic Symbol Matching
Automatically maps symbols across different brokers (EURUSD → EURUSDm, EURUSD.pro, #EURUSD, GOLD, etc.)

Powerful Filters & Controls (Master EA)
Symbol whitelist, Magic number, Minimum lot, and Trading hours filters.

Flexible Lot Sizing (Slave EA)
Multiplier, Fixed Lot, and Balance Ratio modes.

Premium Live Dashboards
Beautiful dark/gold panels on both Master and Slave with real-time stats, one-click Pause/Resume, and Close All button.

Complete Trade Replication
Market orders, Pending orders, Modifications, Partial closes, Triggers, and Cancellations — all supported.

Reliable & Secure
No DLLs, no internet, no external servers. Pure file-based fast communication with heartbeat monitoring.

Pricing

Complete Professional System = 1 Master (Paid) + Unlimited Slaves (Free)

Why Traders Love Copy Trade PRO:

  • Works even with different broker symbol names
  • Professional-grade dashboard
  • Easy to use for both signal providers and followers
  • Highly reliable and lightweight

Ready to use in minutes. Attach Master EA on your main account and Slave EA on receiving accounts.

Short Subtitle (for MQL5):

Professional Master + Free Slave Copy Trading System with Auto Symbol Matching | MT4

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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
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Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT4", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT5" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
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Andrew Tsujiguchi
Утилиты
Уровни гамма-экспозиции (GEX) из данных опционов CBOE в реальном времени. ES, NQ, RTY, Gold. Обновление каждые 2 минуты. Full description: GammaOrderBook — Советник «всё в одном», загружает и отображает данные GEX в реальном времени прямо на графике. Отдельный индикатор не нужен. Что отображается • GEX Bars — Уровни гаммы Call/Put в виде горизонтальных баров, разделённые по источнику ETF/Index • Zero Gamma Line — Критический уровень смены направления хеджирования • Panorama V4 — Мультитаймфр
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Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Утилиты
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Менеджер соотношения риска и прибыли — это визуальный инструмент управления ордерами и калькулятор размера позиции, разработанный для поддержки дисциплинированной торговли и профессионального управления рисками. Он позволяет трейдерам визуально устанавливать уровни входа, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита непосредственно на графике, автоматически рассчитывая размер лота и соотношение риска и прибыли перед отправкой ордера. Инструмент помогает стандартизировать подготовку к торговле и гарантирует, что ка
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
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Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
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MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Утилиты
Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
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Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
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Azuan Noor
Утилиты
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
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Boris Sedov
4 (2)
Утилиты
Tick Volume Chart — график тиковых объемов для MetaTrader 4. Инструмент создает графики, на которых каждая свеча имеет фиксированный тиковый объем. Распределение данных происходит не по времени, а по тиковому объему. Каждый бар содержит заданный (фиксированный) тиковый объем. Тиковый объем можно регулировать изменяя значение параметра Volume . На полученный график можно прикреплять индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Получается полностью рабочий график, на котором можно работать точно так же, как и
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Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Утилиты
Автоматическая фиксация прибыли по достижении целевого профита EquityTargetCloser   — это утилитарный советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически закрывает все рыночные позиции и удаляет отложенные ордера, как только   эквити (Equity) превысит текущий баланс на заданную сумму прибыли . После закрытия всех позиций цель автоматически повышается: новый порог = новый баланс + заданная прибыль. Советник не открывает сделки, а только управляет существующими позициями, помогая надёжно фиксировать
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing для MetaTrader 4 — автоматическое закрытие по общей прибыли или убытку Надёжная торговая утилита для MetaTrader 4, которая автоматически закрывает позиции, когда общая прибыль или общий убыток достигает заданного уровня. Советник контролирует открытые сделки, считает плавающий результат, может использовать трейлинг прибыли и помогает закрывать позиции быстрее, чем ручная реакция трейдера. MetaTrader 4 до сих пор активно используют ручные трейдеры, скальперы
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Утилиты
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Утилиты
Усреднитель для MetaTrader 4 — профессиональная система сопровождения сделок и управления средней ценой Профессиональный советник для тех, кто хочет не просто усреднять позиции, а грамотно управлять серией сделок, просадкой и общей точкой выхода. Этот инструмент помогает сопровождать уже открытые позиции, улучшать среднюю цену входа и выстраивать понятную логику выхода всей серии в безубыток или прибыль. Усреднитель для MT4 создан не как автономная торговая система, а как специализированный мод
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Утилиты
Trade Copier Professional — Локальное решение для копирования сделок   Trade Copier Professional — это надёжная локальная система копирования сделок для MetaTrader 4/5. Она позволяет трейдерам мгновенно дублировать позиции на нескольких счетах на одном компьютере, оснащена встроенными средствами безопасности и профессиональной панелью управления.   Обзор   Советник работает в режимах Master и Slave из одного файла, с лёгким переключением. Сделки могут копироваться между терминалами MT4 и MT5 бе
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
Trade Copier Global
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5 (15)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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