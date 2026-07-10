Copy Trade Pro Slave EA

✅ Updated Premium Description (with Pricing Strategy)

🚀 Copy Trade PRO – Professional Master + Slave Copy Trading System

Complete MT4 Copy Trading Solution with Intelligent Symbol Matching & Premium Dashboard

Master Copy Trade Pro (Paid) + Slave Copy Trade Pro (Free)





Master Copy Trade Pro Download link



: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185085?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page





The most reliable and user-friendly copy trading system for MetaTrader 4. Broadcast your trades from the Master account and copy them automatically on multiple Slave accounts with advanced features.

Key Highlights

➤ Smart Automatic Symbol Matching

Automatically maps symbols across different brokers (EURUSD → EURUSDm, EURUSD.pro, #EURUSD, GOLD, etc.)

➤ Powerful Filters & Controls (Master EA)

Symbol whitelist, Magic number, Minimum lot, and Trading hours filters.

➤ Flexible Lot Sizing (Slave EA)

Multiplier, Fixed Lot, and Balance Ratio modes.

➤ Premium Live Dashboards

Beautiful dark/gold panels on both Master and Slave with real-time stats, one-click Pause/Resume, and Close All button.

➤ Complete Trade Replication

Market orders, Pending orders, Modifications, Partial closes, Triggers, and Cancellations — all supported.

➤ Reliable & Secure

No DLLs, no internet, no external servers. Pure file-based fast communication with heartbeat monitoring.

Pricing

Master Copy Trade Pro → Paid Version (Signal Broadcaster) https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185085?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

→ (Signal Broadcaster) https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185085?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page Slave Copy Trade Pro → Free (Receiver)

Complete Professional System = 1 Master (Paid) + Unlimited Slaves (Free)

Why Traders Love Copy Trade PRO:

Works even with different broker symbol names

Professional-grade dashboard

Easy to use for both signal providers and followers

Highly reliable and lightweight

Ready to use in minutes. Attach Master EA on your main account and Slave EA on receiving accounts.

Short Subtitle (for MQL5):

Professional Master + Free Slave Copy Trading System with Auto Symbol Matching | MT4