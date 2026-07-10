Copy Trade Pro Slave EA

  • 实用工具
  • Nitu Brijesh Yadav
    Nitu Brijesh Yadav

    Nitu Brijesh Yadav

    欢迎来到智能交易的新时代 📈🤖
    我们专注开发高效稳定的交易机器人、指标和实用工具，让您的MetaTrader交易变得更简单、更聪明🔥
    不管您是刚入门的新手，还是经验丰富的专业交易者，我们的产品都能助您一臂之力 💼✅
    为什么选择我们：
    ⚙️ 智能EA专家顾问，稳定执行交易策略
    📊 精准无重绘信号指标，助力判断买卖点
    🧰 实用型工具，优化您的交易体验
    🖥️ 清晰界面，操作直观简洁
    🎯 可自定义设置，适合各种交易风格
    📲 实时通知，支持图表提示、邮件、Telegram提醒
    🔄 终身免费更新 + 专业技术支持
    1 评论
  • 版本: 2.0

✅ Updated Premium Description (with Pricing Strategy)

🚀 Copy Trade PRO – Professional Master + Slave Copy Trading System

Complete MT4 Copy Trading Solution with Intelligent Symbol Matching & Premium Dashboard

Master Copy Trade Pro (Paid) + Slave Copy Trade Pro (Free)


Master Copy Trade Pro Download link

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185085?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page


The most reliable and user-friendly copy trading system for MetaTrader 4. Broadcast your trades from the Master account and copy them automatically on multiple Slave accounts with advanced features.

Key Highlights

Smart Automatic Symbol Matching
Automatically maps symbols across different brokers (EURUSD → EURUSDm, EURUSD.pro, #EURUSD, GOLD, etc.)

Powerful Filters & Controls (Master EA)
Symbol whitelist, Magic number, Minimum lot, and Trading hours filters.

Flexible Lot Sizing (Slave EA)
Multiplier, Fixed Lot, and Balance Ratio modes.

Premium Live Dashboards
Beautiful dark/gold panels on both Master and Slave with real-time stats, one-click Pause/Resume, and Close All button.

Complete Trade Replication
Market orders, Pending orders, Modifications, Partial closes, Triggers, and Cancellations — all supported.

Reliable & Secure
No DLLs, no internet, no external servers. Pure file-based fast communication with heartbeat monitoring.

Pricing

Complete Professional System = 1 Master (Paid) + Unlimited Slaves (Free)

Why Traders Love Copy Trade PRO:

  • Works even with different broker symbol names
  • Professional-grade dashboard
  • Easy to use for both signal providers and followers
  • Highly reliable and lightweight

Ready to use in minutes. Attach Master EA on your main account and Slave EA on receiving accounts.

Short Subtitle (for MQL5):

Professional Master + Free Slave Copy Trading System with Auto Symbol Matching | MT4

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欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。 附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 应用程序说明 - 模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR - 它禁用比率。  
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT4 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT4 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL4 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT4 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法在
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 专业交易复制器 快速、专业、可靠的 MetaTrader 4 交易复制器。 COPYLOT 可在 MetaTrader 4 与 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制外汇交易，并为不同账户类型和交易场景提供灵活的同步方案。 COPYLOT MT4 版本支持： MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting → MetaTrader 4   MT5 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试与优化 Expforex 的全部产品 您也可以使用 MetaTrader 5 版本，在 MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5 之间进行复制： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5 COPYLOT 是一款专业级交易复制器，可稳定运行于 2、3 甚至 10 个终端之间。 支持从模拟账户和投资者密码账户进行复制 可同时运行在多个终端上
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
实用工具
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了 The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和止盈
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT4”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT5”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT4>MT4、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT5 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
实用工具
这是一个可视化的交易面板，可帮助您轻松进行交易管理，避免人为错误并增强交易活动。它结合了易于使用的视觉界面以及完善的风险和位置管理方法。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用 从图表轻松交易 精确的风险管理交易，无忧 保本是重中之重 让利润不受您的关注 尽快享受无风险交易 所有已开通交易的自动追踪止损 交易开始后立即设置初始止损 进行交易后，EA将执行以下任务： 初始止损/获利被自动放置 它会尽快锁定自由行（可选） 它将止损首次移动到盈亏平衡点（可选） 它使用您所需的方法跟踪止损，直到止损为止 其他很酷的功能是： 出色的终端活动报告 单一但功能强大的尾随止损方法 干净的图表界面 没有输入参数 我进行交易后会怎样？ 这是您进行交易后EA的操作： 它放置初始止损并获利订单。 尽快搭便车并确保保本。默认情况下，这是通过在达到盈亏平衡点时关闭50％的交易来完成的，默认情况下为5点。这意味着，如果您日后被淘汰，您将一无所获（可选）。 盈亏平衡后，跟踪止损开始运行。 它跟踪止损，直到止损为止，让利润运行。 尾随止损如何运作？ 追踪止损表示为所管
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
实用工具
试用版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT4 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易跟单器;它是一套 完整的风险管理与执行框架 (risk management and execution framework), 专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借 稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持   主控端 (Master,发送方) 与 受控端 (Slave,接收方)   两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 :   你可以从下方链接下载并体验   Copy Cat More (跟单猫
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
实用工具
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
Tick Volume Chart
Boris Sedov
4 (2)
实用工具
Tick Volume Chart — fixed volume bars for MetaTrader 4. The tool creates charts on which each candle has a fixed tick volume. Data sampling is carried out not by time but by the tick volume. Each bar contains a given (fixed) tick volume. Tick volume can be adjusted by changing the value of the Volume parameter. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the tick chart. You get a fully functional chart, on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart. In the process of work
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
实用工具
达到目标利润时自动锁定利润 EquityTargetCloser   — 是一款 MetaTrader 5 实用工具型专家顾问，当   净值（Equity）超过当前余额达到指定的利润金额时 ，它会自动平掉所有市价单并删除挂单。平仓后目标自动提高：新门槛 = 新余额 + 指定利润。该 EA 不负责开仓，仅管理现有头寸，帮助可靠地锁定利润并保护积累的资金。 MT5-version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/169839 工作原理 该专家顾问持续将   净值（Equity）   与动态目标进行比较： 目标 =   当前余额（Balance） + plusMoney   （美元）。 当净值大于或等于该金额时，触发保护机制： 平掉   所有市价单   （任何品种）。 如果参数   Delete pending orders = true ，则删除   所有挂单 。 平仓后余额更新，目标重新计算：   新余额 + plusMoney 。这样，EA 在每个成功周期后逐步提高利润锁定门槛。 重要提示 ：触发条件取决于   累计浮动利润 ，而不是
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
实用工具
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — 按总盈利或总亏损自动平仓 这是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的实用型交易管理工具。当总盈利或总亏损达到您设置的水平时，EA 可以自动关闭选定的持仓。 Expert Advisor 会监控当前交易，计算浮动盈亏，并可使用利润跟踪功能，帮助交易者比手动操作更快地管理风险和锁定结果。 MetaTrader 4 仍然被大量手动交易者、剥头皮交易者、网格交易者和 EA 用户使用。但 MT4 本身没有一个方便的内置工具，可以按一组订单的总结果来自动平仓。这个工具正是为了解决这个问题。 Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing 可用于手动交易，也可以与其他 Expert Advisors、网格系统、加仓策略、恢复策略和多品种交易一起使用。您设置规则，EA 负责监控结果，并在条件达到时执行平仓。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么 MT4
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
实用工具
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 用 Averager —— 专业的持仓均价管理与交易篮子恢复系统 这是一款为回撤中的持仓而打造的专业 Expert Advisor，核心任务不是寻找入场点，而是通过均价管理、追加开仓和整组仓位控制，帮助交易者更从容地处理亏损仓位与价格回撤。 Averager 并不是一个独立的自动交易系统，它不会像完整策略那样自动寻找市场信号并主动交易。它的价值在于：当你已经有持仓之后，它可以按照你的设定，对整组交易进行更聪明、更系统化的管理。 如果你希望在 MetaTrader 4 中获得一套更成熟的交易恢复逻辑，让仓位管理不再只是简单补单，而是围绕平均价格、统一止盈和整组追踪进行完整控制，那么这款产品正是为此而设计。 MT5版本 | 详细描述 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试和优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么选择 Averager 针对回撤仓位进行均价管理 支持 顺势追加开仓 与 逆势均价开仓 整组仓位统一追踪止损 自动重算平均价格与整组共同退出点 支持灵活控制距离、手数增长和最大仓位数量 非常适合配合
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
实用工具
Trade Copier Professional — 本地复制解决方案   Trade Copier Professional 是一款可靠的本地交易复制系统，适用于 MetaTrader 4/5。它允许交易者在同一台电脑上的多个账户之间即时复制仓位，内置安全控制，并配备专业级仪表盘。   概览   该 EA 可在单一文件中同时运行 Master 和 Slave 模式，并可无缝切换。交易可在 MT4 与 MT5 终端之间复制，无需依赖互联网，采用本地文件通信以实现最高速度与稳定性。实时仪表盘显示连接状态、复制统计以及每日表现。   手数与风险管理   提供四种手数模式：固定手数、倍数、风险百分比和余额百分比。止损与止盈可按比例调整或缩放，必要时可反向复制信号。安全功能包括每日亏损与交易限制、最小/最大手数控制、断线保护以及错误跟踪与自动关闭。   过滤与可靠性   交易可按品种或 magic number 进行过滤，配置灵活。系统通过错误检测、重试逻辑、安全关闭和全面日志确保可靠性。优化后的执行速度几乎即时，且资源占用极低。   使用方法   将 EA 附加到图表，设置为 Ma
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用   VirtualTradePad PRO SE   升级您的交易流程 — 适用于   MetaTrader 5   和   MetaTrader 4   的新一代专业交易面板。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装    如何获取日志文件    如何测试和优化    Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
实用工具
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
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Vwap Xcalperpro mt4
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
指标
VWAP 交叉信号指标 for MetaTrader 4 解锁精准交易的VWAP 交叉信号指标！ 通过VWAP 交叉信号指标提升您的交易策略，这一专为MetaTrader 4设计的强大且直观的工具，为追求准确性和清晰度的交易者量身打造。该自定义指标利用成交量加权平均价格（VWAP）直接在图表上提供可操作的买入和卖出信号，完美适用于日内交易者、短线交易者和波段交易者，帮助您轻松识别高概率的入场和出场点。 关键功能： 动态VWAP计算：根据可自定义的周期（默认：14）计算VWAP，确保准确反映以成交量加权的平均价格。 清晰的视觉信号：当价格上穿VWAP时显示绿色上箭头并标记“买入”，当价格下穿VWAP时显示红色下箭头并标记“卖出”，使交易决策一目了然。 高度可定制：调整VWAP周期以适应您的交易风格和市场条件，从快速日内交易到长期策略皆可。 简洁专业的设计：VWAP线以醒目的蓝色绘制，便于观察，信号位置经过优化，避免图表杂乱。 优化性能：轻量化且高效，即使在资源密集型图表上也能流畅运行。 通用兼容性：适用于所有时间框架和工具，包括外汇、股票、商品和指数。 为何选择VWAP 交叉信号指
FREE
Smart Liquidity Zones
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
指标
Smart Liquidity Zones (SLZ) — Your All‑in‑One SMC/ICT Radar for MT4 Why SLZ? Tired of squinting at charts trying to spot liquidity grabs, break‑of‑structure candles and Fair Value Gaps before the smart‑money sharks do? SLZ turns your chart into a tactical map —drawing every high‑probability zone and screaming (politely) when price dives in. Core Edge Powered by a rule‑set distilled from Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT mentorship material, SLZ auto‑marks: Component What it shows Why it
FREE
Copy Trade Pro Receiver MT5
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
实用工具
Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA (FREE with Master EA) Receive Trades Automatically from Your Master Account Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA is a professional trade receiver designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically mirrors trades from the Copy Trade PRO Master EA with fast execution, intelligent symbol matching, and flexible risk management.    Telegram Support Link :   @GoldBotXSupport Need help or have questions? Contact me on WhatsApp:      https://wa.me/447378910922 This Slave EA is complete
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
指标
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Trade Terminator Pro
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
实用工具
Trade Terminator — Instant One-Click Trade Closer for MT4 Struggling to exit trades quickly during market spikes? Trade Terminator gives you the power to close all open positions instantly with a single click — saving your profits and protecting your account in fast-moving conditions! Built for speed , security , and simplicity , Trade Terminator ensures you're always in control. Features : One-Click Termination: Instantly close all open BUY and SELL trades on the active chart symbol.
FREE
TradeCloser
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
实用工具
Trade Closer EA v2.0 – 一体化MT4交易管理工具 **版本：**2.00 | 支持： +1786 6057858（WhatsApp） 一键快速管理、控制并关闭交易！ 概述： Trade Closer EA 是一款强大的MetaTrader 4（MT4）交易管理专家顾问（EA），可帮助交易者快速关闭订单或根据特定条件应用移动止损。配有简洁的按钮界面，无论您是剥头皮交易者、日内交易者，还是波段交易者，都能节省时间、避免在行情剧烈波动时错失良机。 主要功能： 一键式交易管理： 关闭所有交易 仅关闭买入交易（Buy） 仅关闭卖出交易（Sell） 关闭所有挂单 仅关闭盈利交易 仅关闭亏损交易 ️ 关闭对冲交易对 应用动态移动止损 可自定义界面： 修改按钮位置、大小、间距和颜色主题 支持英文语言（界面可自动翻译） 用户友好提示： 可选操作确认弹窗 成功执行操作后播放提示音（支持 ok.wav ） 移动止损功能： 可按自定义点数自动应用追踪止损 支持对冲： 自动识别并同时关闭Buy/Sell对冲交易对
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NavigatorGold EA
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
专家
EA Profit Navigator - Your Path to Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with EA Profit Navigator! EA Profit Navigator is a sophisticated, RSI-based automated trading robot designed to help traders navigate the Forex market with precision and confidence. Built for MetaTrader 4, this Expert Advisor combines robust trading logic with dynamic risk management to deliver consistent results, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader. With its user-friendly interface and cust
ForexMind AI
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
专家
ForexMind AI 策略 精准驱动 · 安全可靠 · 盈利稳定 ForexMind AI 策略 是一款基于突破逻辑的智能外汇交易机器人（EA），运用严谨的价格行为规则进行交易。它根据K线突破行为自动开仓和平仓，是一款干净、高效、可靠的工具，适合重视控制、安全和结果的交易者。 核心功能： 基于突破的进场机制 反向出场逻辑 当价格反转并突破相反方向时自动平仓，有效保护利润并减少亏损。 AI驱动的极简逻辑 无指标，无信号，仅依靠纯粹的价格波动逻辑进行判断。 合规友好型设计 无对冲 无马丁策略 无反马丁策略 无网格交易 有效避免高风险方式，保护账户资金安全。 ️ 用户友好参数设置 简洁明了的风险管理参数： LotSize （手数）、 Slippage （滑点）、 MagicNumber （魔术编号）。 支持所有时间周期和交易品种 无论是主流外汇对、黄金还是指数，该策略都能完美适配。 轻量高效运行 即使在配置较低的VPS或网络较慢的环境中也能高效运行。 ️ 参数概览： 参数名 描述 LotSize 每
Goldstrike
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
指标
GoldStrike Momentum Trend Indicator - The Ultimate Forex Trading Tool Description: Introducing the GoldStrike Momentum Trend Indicator , a powerful and intuitive tool designed for traders seeking precision in their Forex strategies. Using a combination of momentum analysis and the RSI (Relative Strength Index) , this indicator provides buy and sell signals that help you identify optimal entry and exit points, improving your trading decisions. Perfect For: Day traders who need quick, precise sign
Forex Blaster
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
指标
Gold EMA-SMA Crossover Indicator for MT4 – Free Download Boost Your Gold Trading with This Free, Eye-Catching Indicator! Looking for a powerful tool to enhance your gold (XAUUSD) trading strategy? The Gold EMA-SMA Crossover Indicator is a custom-built MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability buy and sell opportunities in the fast-moving gold market. And the best part? It’s completely free ! Why Choose This Indicator? Gold trading demands precision and clar
Turbo Scalper Pro MT4 Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
指标
Turbo Scalper Pro  Fast. Smart. Reliable. The ultimate scalping companion built for serious traders who love precision and style! What Is It? Turbo Scalper Pro is a powerful non-repainting scalping indicator based on a time-tested strategy: EMA crossover  RSI filter  Session time filtering for smarter signals All this, packed into a clean, modern on-screen dashboard with live signals, status lights, and a real-time clock. Key Features: Non-Repainting Buy/Sell Arrows Accurat
Copy Trade Pro
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
实用工具
Master Copy Trade PRO – Premium Master (Sender) EA Advanced Copy Trading Solution for MT4 – Professional Signal Broadcasting System Master Copy Trade Pro is a powerful and reliable Master (Sender) Expert Advisor designed to broadcast your trading signals from one MT4 terminal to multiple Slave accounts with precision and full control. Slab EA Free Download Link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185089?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description Built for serious traders, signal providers
QuickTrade Pro
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
实用工具
Ultimate MT5 Trade Panel – Full Control at Your Fingertips Take your trading to the next level with the Ultimate MT5 Trade Panel – a powerful, fully customizable tool designed for speed, precision, and complete control over your trades. Whether you manage a few positions or hundreds across multiple symbols, this panel will make your life easier! Key Features: Multiple Close Options Close All Positions & Orders with One Click Close Only Buy Positions Close Only Sell Positions Close All Pr
Copy Trade Pro MT5
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
实用工具
MasterEA MT5 Premium – Professional Copy Trade Sender One Purchase. Unlimited Possibilities. MasterEA MT5 Premium is a professional MT5 trade broadcasting solution that instantly sends your trading activity to one or multiple receiving accounts. Buy only the Master EA. SlaveEA MT5 Premium (Trade Receiver) is included FREE with your purchase. No additional payment is required for the Receiver EA. What Can Be Copied? MasterEA automatically broadcasts: Market Buy Orders Market Sell Orders
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