Copy Trade Pro Slave EA
- 实用工具
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Nitu Brijesh Yadav欢迎来到智能交易的新时代 📈🤖
我们专注开发高效稳定的交易机器人、指标和实用工具，让您的MetaTrader交易变得更简单、更聪明🔥
不管您是刚入门的新手，还是经验丰富的专业交易者，我们的产品都能助您一臂之力 💼✅
为什么选择我们：
⚙️ 智能EA专家顾问，稳定执行交易策略
📊 精准无重绘信号指标，助力判断买卖点
🧰 实用型工具，优化您的交易体验
🖥️ 清晰界面，操作直观简洁
🎯 可自定义设置，适合各种交易风格
📲 实时通知，支持图表提示、邮件、Telegram提醒
🔄 终身免费更新 + 专业技术支持
- 版本: 2.0
✅ Updated Premium Description (with Pricing Strategy)
🚀 Copy Trade PRO – Professional Master + Slave Copy Trading System
Complete MT4 Copy Trading Solution with Intelligent Symbol Matching & Premium Dashboard
Master Copy Trade Pro (Paid) + Slave Copy Trade Pro (Free)
Master Copy Trade Pro Download link
: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185085?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
The most reliable and user-friendly copy trading system for MetaTrader 4. Broadcast your trades from the Master account and copy them automatically on multiple Slave accounts with advanced features.
Key Highlights
➤ Smart Automatic Symbol Matching
Automatically maps symbols across different brokers (EURUSD → EURUSDm, EURUSD.pro, #EURUSD, GOLD, etc.)
➤ Powerful Filters & Controls (Master EA)
Symbol whitelist, Magic number, Minimum lot, and Trading hours filters.
➤ Flexible Lot Sizing (Slave EA)
Multiplier, Fixed Lot, and Balance Ratio modes.
➤ Premium Live Dashboards
Beautiful dark/gold panels on both Master and Slave with real-time stats, one-click Pause/Resume, and Close All button.
➤ Complete Trade Replication
Market orders, Pending orders, Modifications, Partial closes, Triggers, and Cancellations — all supported.
➤ Reliable & Secure
No DLLs, no internet, no external servers. Pure file-based fast communication with heartbeat monitoring.
Pricing
- Master Copy Trade Pro → Paid Version (Signal Broadcaster) https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185085?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
- Slave Copy Trade Pro → Free (Receiver)
Complete Professional System = 1 Master (Paid) + Unlimited Slaves (Free)
Why Traders Love Copy Trade PRO:
- Works even with different broker symbol names
- Professional-grade dashboard
- Easy to use for both signal providers and followers
- Highly reliable and lightweight
Ready to use in minutes. Attach Master EA on your main account and Slave EA on receiving accounts.
Short Subtitle (for MQL5):
Professional Master + Free Slave Copy Trading System with Auto Symbol Matching | MT4