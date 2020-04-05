Guardian DAX Cockpit — the signal and risk cockpit for GER40. It does not trade for you. It tells you what the plan is.

Most DAX products sell you an automatic profit machine. Guardian DAX Cockpit deliberately does the opposite: it never sends an order. It reads the GER40 / DAX M5 chart, scores every setup from 0 to 100, and puts a finished trade plan on your screen — entry, stop loss, two targets, reward-to-risk and the lot size that matches your risk percentage. You decide. You click. You stay in charge of your account.

Please read this before you buy:

Guardian DAX Cockpit does NOT execute orders. There is no auto-trading input and no hidden execution switch — the order-routing code is simply not in the product. Every position is opened, moved and closed by you, manually.

It is a decision-support and discipline tool for discretionary traders. It is not a promise of profit, and no signal is a guarantee.

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down, no lot multiplication after a loss — there is no order routing at all.

In the Strategy Tester the product performs one single minimal validation trade, so that the automated Market check has a trading operation to verify. A tester run demonstrates the panel and the signal flow; it is not a trading strategy and its result is not a performance claim.

On-chart panel language: English or German (selectable input).

What you see on the chart:

Signal quality 0-100 for both directions, from a multi-timeframe trend model (H1 and M15 bias, M5 timing), session VWAP, ADX/DI strength, candle body quality and breakout or pullback triggers. Two thresholds: setup in preparation, and confirmed A-setup.

for both directions, from a multi-timeframe trend model (H1 and M15 bias, M5 timing), session VWAP, ADX/DI strength, candle body quality and breakout or pullback triggers. Two thresholds: setup in preparation, and confirmed A-setup. The complete trade plan for the current signal: entry, structural ATR-bounded stop loss, TP1 and TP2, and the resulting reward-to-risk ratio — drawn as lines on the chart and written out in the panel and in the alert text.

for the current signal: entry, structural ATR-bounded stop loss, TP1 and TP2, and the resulting reward-to-risk ratio — drawn as lines on the chart and written out in the panel and in the alert text. Lot recommendation calculated from your risk percentage, the real stop distance and the tick value of your symbol. A number for you to check and type in — never an order.

calculated from your risk percentage, the real stop distance and the tick value of your symbol. A number for you to check and type in — never an order. Protection status at a glance: German session windows (morning and US open), spread guard, high-impact news status from the built-in economic calendar, ATR/ADX market-regime filter, and a daily counter for trades taken and loss realised on the symbol.

German session windows (morning and US open), spread guard, high-impact news status from the built-in economic calendar, ATR/ADX market-regime filter, and a daily counter for trades taken and loss realised on the symbol. Manual trade companion: if you hold a position on the symbol, the cockpit tells you when the break-even zone is reached, where the trailing level would sit, how many bars are left until the time exit, and when an opposite signal appears. Hints only — the cockpit never touches your position. Alerts for these hints can be switched on or off.

if you hold a position on the symbol, the cockpit tells you when the break-even zone is reached, where the trailing level would sit, how many bars are left until the time exit, and when an opposite signal appears. Hints only — the cockpit never touches your position. Alerts for these hints can be switched on or off. Alerts for confirmed signals via popup and push notification, including the full trade plan text.

Built for prop-firm and funded traders: challenge accounts are rarely lost on strategy — they are lost on discipline. The cockpit puts your own rules in front of you before the click: how many trades you have already taken today, how much of your daily loss budget is used, whether session, spread and news calendar allow this trade at all, and what the honest reward-to-risk of this setup really is. It enforces nothing — that is what the Guardian guards are for — but it removes every excuse for not knowing.

Quick setup:

Attach the EA to a GER40 / DAX chart on M5. Accepted symbol names are configurable (GER40, DE40, DAX40, GERMANY40 by default).

Group 1 — cockpit mode: management hints on/off, hint alerts, trades per day, daily loss percent.

Group 2 — signal engine: EMAs, ATR and ADX periods, higher timeframes, the two quality thresholds, breakout and volume settings, signal cooldown.

Group 3 — market regime: ATR ratio band and DI confirmation.

Group 4 — risk and plan: risk percent, maximum spread, stop bounds in ATR, reward-to-risk target, break-even and trailing levels, time exit.

Group 5 — German trading windows: automatic server-to-Germany time offset, morning session, US session, VWAP start.

Group 6 — news protection: minutes before and after, EUR and USD high impact.

Group 7 — symbol and interface: symbol aliases, panel position, plan lines, alerts.

The defaults are set for GER40 on M5. Use the free demo in the Strategy Tester to see the panel and the signal flow before you buy.

The Guardian Family — honest tools for prop traders:

Prop Risk Meter (free) — live risk dashboard: mql5.com/en/market/product/184895

Account Guardian — equity protection: mql5.com/en/market/product/184153

Challenge Guardian — challenge rule enforcement: mql5.com/en/market/product/184478

Guardian Copier — multi-account copier: mql5.com/en/market/product/184704

Guardian Coordinator — portfolio risk control: mql5.com/en/market/product/184851

Guardian Trade Manager — execution panel: mql5.com/en/market/product/185893

Guardian Signal — non-repainting signal indicator: mql5.com/en/market/product/187005

Guardian News Guard — news window protection, closes trades opened inside: mql5.com/en/market/product/189162

No DLLs, no external network access, no account data leaves your terminal. The only external source is the economic calendar built into MetaTrader 5.