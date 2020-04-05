Guardian DAX Cockpit

  • Experts
  • Brahim Ben Abla
    Brahim Ben Abla

    Brahim Ben Abla

    Developer of risk-management and account-protection tools for
    MetaTrader 5. My focus: helping traders enforce their own discipline -
    daily loss limits, drawdown brakes and weekend protection - with honest,
    no-hype software that never promises profits.
  • Version: 6.0
  • Activations: 5

Guardian DAX Cockpit — the signal and risk cockpit for GER40. It does not trade for you. It tells you what the plan is.

Most DAX products sell you an automatic profit machine. Guardian DAX Cockpit deliberately does the opposite: it never sends an order. It reads the GER40 / DAX M5 chart, scores every setup from 0 to 100, and puts a finished trade plan on your screen — entry, stop loss, two targets, reward-to-risk and the lot size that matches your risk percentage. You decide. You click. You stay in charge of your account.

Please read this before you buy:

  • Guardian DAX Cockpit does NOT execute orders. There is no auto-trading input and no hidden execution switch — the order-routing code is simply not in the product. Every position is opened, moved and closed by you, manually.
  • It is a decision-support and discipline tool for discretionary traders. It is not a promise of profit, and no signal is a guarantee.
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down, no lot multiplication after a loss — there is no order routing at all.
  • In the Strategy Tester the product performs one single minimal validation trade, so that the automated Market check has a trading operation to verify. A tester run demonstrates the panel and the signal flow; it is not a trading strategy and its result is not a performance claim.
  • On-chart panel language: English or German (selectable input).

What you see on the chart:

  • Signal quality 0-100 for both directions, from a multi-timeframe trend model (H1 and M15 bias, M5 timing), session VWAP, ADX/DI strength, candle body quality and breakout or pullback triggers. Two thresholds: setup in preparation, and confirmed A-setup.
  • The complete trade plan for the current signal: entry, structural ATR-bounded stop loss, TP1 and TP2, and the resulting reward-to-risk ratio — drawn as lines on the chart and written out in the panel and in the alert text.
  • Lot recommendation calculated from your risk percentage, the real stop distance and the tick value of your symbol. A number for you to check and type in — never an order.
  • Protection status at a glance: German session windows (morning and US open), spread guard, high-impact news status from the built-in economic calendar, ATR/ADX market-regime filter, and a daily counter for trades taken and loss realised on the symbol.
  • Manual trade companion: if you hold a position on the symbol, the cockpit tells you when the break-even zone is reached, where the trailing level would sit, how many bars are left until the time exit, and when an opposite signal appears. Hints only — the cockpit never touches your position. Alerts for these hints can be switched on or off.
  • Alerts for confirmed signals via popup and push notification, including the full trade plan text.

Built for prop-firm and funded traders: challenge accounts are rarely lost on strategy — they are lost on discipline. The cockpit puts your own rules in front of you before the click: how many trades you have already taken today, how much of your daily loss budget is used, whether session, spread and news calendar allow this trade at all, and what the honest reward-to-risk of this setup really is. It enforces nothing — that is what the Guardian guards are for — but it removes every excuse for not knowing.

Quick setup:

  • Attach the EA to a GER40 / DAX chart on M5. Accepted symbol names are configurable (GER40, DE40, DAX40, GERMANY40 by default).
  • Group 1 — cockpit mode: management hints on/off, hint alerts, trades per day, daily loss percent.
  • Group 2 — signal engine: EMAs, ATR and ADX periods, higher timeframes, the two quality thresholds, breakout and volume settings, signal cooldown.
  • Group 3 — market regime: ATR ratio band and DI confirmation.
  • Group 4 — risk and plan: risk percent, maximum spread, stop bounds in ATR, reward-to-risk target, break-even and trailing levels, time exit.
  • Group 5 — German trading windows: automatic server-to-Germany time offset, morning session, US session, VWAP start.
  • Group 6 — news protection: minutes before and after, EUR and USD high impact.
  • Group 7 — symbol and interface: symbol aliases, panel position, plan lines, alerts.
  • The defaults are set for GER40 on M5. Use the free demo in the Strategy Tester to see the panel and the signal flow before you buy.

The Guardian Family — honest tools for prop traders:

  • Prop Risk Meter (free) — live risk dashboard: mql5.com/en/market/product/184895
  • Account Guardian — equity protection: mql5.com/en/market/product/184153
  • Challenge Guardian — challenge rule enforcement: mql5.com/en/market/product/184478
  • Guardian Copier — multi-account copier: mql5.com/en/market/product/184704
  • Guardian Coordinator — portfolio risk control: mql5.com/en/market/product/184851
  • Guardian Trade Manager — execution panel: mql5.com/en/market/product/185893
  • Guardian Signal — non-repainting signal indicator: mql5.com/en/market/product/187005
  • Guardian News Guard — news window protection, closes trades opened inside: mql5.com/en/market/product/189162

No DLLs, no external network access, no account data leaves your terminal. The only external source is the economic calendar built into MetaTrader 5.

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4.86 (507)
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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