Guardian News Guard – Survive the news. Keep your account.

One economic release can undo weeks of disciplined trading. A spike, a slippage, a stop that never filled where you thought it would. Guardian News Guard watches the economic calendar for you and shuts the door before the door slams on you.

WHAT IT DOES

- Reads the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar directly — no external servers, no web requests, no subscriptions

- Builds a protection window around every relevant event: X minutes before, X minutes after

- Early warning at a configurable lead time so you can flatten on your own terms

- Inside the window: alerts you, closes positions opened in the window, optionally deletes pending orders

- Cockpit panel on the chart: live status, current or next event, countdown, and the next events in queue

FOUR PROTECTION WINDOWS

Standard 2 / 2 min (High impact) · Conservative 5 / 5 min (High + Medium) · Wide 15 / 15 min (High impact) · Custom — your own minutes and your own importance filter.

CURRENCY SELECTION

Auto mode reads the currencies of your chart symbol and always adds USD, because USD moves everything. Or set your own list. Or watch all eight majors.

THREE ACTION LEVELS

You decide how hard it acts. Alert only — the tool touches nothing, it just tells you. Standard — it closes what was opened inside the window and leaves your existing positions alone. Flat — it closes every position in scope when the window opens. Scope is either the chart symbol or the whole account.

ALERTS

Popup, sound, and optional push notification to your phone (MetaQuotes ID).

FOR WHOM

- Traders in prop firm challenges with news restrictions in their rulebook

- Funded traders protecting a payout account

- Manual traders who keep getting caught by a release they forgot about

- Anyone running EAs that have no news awareness of their own

IMPORTANT NOTES

Guardian News Guard is a utility, not a trading strategy. It opens no trades. It cannot physically prevent an order from being placed — MetaTrader 5 does not allow any expert to do that. What it does is close a position that was opened inside a news window, immediately. That is the honest description of the mechanism, and you should know it before you buy.

The calendar is unavailable inside the Strategy Tester, so the tool runs in passive mode there. Always verify the exact news rules of your prop firm — only their official terms are binding.

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THE GUARDIAN FAMILY — honest protection tools. No trading, no profit promises:

Prop Risk Meter (FREE) — live distance to your limits

Account Guardian — whole-account limits including weekly loss

Challenge Guardian — full prop firm rule enforcer with firm presets

Guardian Copier — local copier with a protection layer on every receiver

Guardian Coordinator — stops multiple EAs from stacking risk unnoticed

Guardian Trade Manager — manual trade management with hard risk caps

Guardian Signal — read-only signal and risk dashboard

Guardian DAX Cockpit — GER40 M5 signal and risk cockpit, executes no orders