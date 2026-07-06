Lines of Resistence and Support Pro
- Индикаторы
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Christopher CalmerinБолее 10 лет я занимаюсь разработкой программного обеспечения и решением реальных задач с помощью технологий. Мой путь прошёл от создания бизнес- и медицинских систем до разработки интеллектуальных инструментов для финансовых рынков.
- Версия: 1.10
- Обновлено: 21 июля 2026
Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You.
Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react.
Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader, this indicator helps you identify key decision zones within seconds—eliminating guesswork and saving valuable analysis time.
Key Features
✔ Automatically detects strong Support & Resistance levels
✔ Smart filtering to remove weak and insignificant levels
✔ Merges nearby levels into cleaner, more reliable zones
✔ Displays level strength based on multiple price touches
✔ Clean, professional, and non-cluttered chart appearance
✔ Fully customizable colors, line styles, and sensitivity
✔ Lightweight and optimized for fast performance
✔ Works on all symbols including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, Commodities, and Stocks
✔ Compatible with all MT5 timeframes from M1 to MN
Why Choose This Indicator?
Many Support & Resistance indicators flood the chart with dozens of lines that quickly become unusable.
Professional Support & Resistance PRO focuses only on the levels that matter.
Its intelligent filtering algorithm highlights significant market structure, allowing traders to:
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Identify high-probability reversal areas
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Plan entries with greater confidence
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Locate logical Take Profit targets
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Place Stop Loss levels more effectively
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Confirm trend continuation and breakout opportunities
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Improve overall trade timing
Perfect For
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Price Action Traders
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Smart Money Traders
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Supply & Demand Traders
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Breakout Traders
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Scalpers
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Swing Traders
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Position Traders
Recommended Use
For the highest-probability setups, combine Professional Support & Resistance PRO with:
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Trend confirmation (EMA, ADX, SuperTrend)
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Momentum indicators (RSI, MACD)
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Candlestick patterns
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Volume analysis
This combination helps filter false signals while increasing trade confidence.
Fully Customizable
Adjust every important parameter to match your trading style, including:
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Lookback period
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Swing sensitivity
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Maximum displayed levels
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Minimum touches required
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Zone thickness
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Merge distance
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Colors and visual appearance
Suitable Markets
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Forex
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US30, NASDAQ, S&P500
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Stocks
Designed for Professionals
Professional Support & Resistance PRO was built with one objective:
Provide clean, accurate, and reliable Support & Resistance levels without overwhelming your chart.
Spend less time drawing lines and more time executing high-quality trading opportunities.
See the market structure. Trade with confidence.