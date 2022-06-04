Demand and Supply Support and Resistance

PBMas Norest Nyamhunga Indicators

3 Moving averages crossover , with customizable Notifications and pop ups. Comment for any ideas. Its a demo version , could use some work, hope you at least find it useful. Hit me up with anything or any ideas you feel might be helpful and i will try and add them in if i get the time. Thank you. This version is free as of now . I can't promise anything about the future. But enjoy and have fun. Truly PVRPLE BLVCK. PS don't forget to share and like.