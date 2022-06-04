Demand and Supply Support and Resistance
- Indicators
-
Norest NyamhungaJust learning
- Version: 1.0
- Demand and supply zones
- Support and Resistance areas
- Show broken zones
- Show tested and untested zones
- Show weak zones
- Fractal factors
- Notifications when price reaches point of Interest with Push notifications and pop ups
- Customizable
- History Clickable
- Works on all Timeframes
- Works on all pairs.
Free for a while till further notice and changes. The demand and supply bot coming soon
I just changed the colors.