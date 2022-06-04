Demand and Supply Support and Resistance

4
  • Demand and supply zones
  • Support and Resistance areas
  • Show broken zones
  • Show tested and untested zones
  • Show weak zones
  • Fractal factors
  • Notifications when price reaches point of Interest with Push notifications and pop ups
  • Customizable
  • History Clickable
  • Works on all Timeframes
  • Works on all pairs.


Free for a while till further notice and changes. The demand and supply bot coming soon



Reviews 7
johnphilip3333
34
johnphilip3333 2026.07.03 21:15 
 

I just changed the colors.

Antón̈io Lopés
18
Antón̈io Lopés 2023.11.08 20:43 
 

incredibile

Ard Sluis
169
Ard Sluis 2022.11.05 23:44 
 

I'm still a bit up in the air on this one. The default colors are wild, but that is easily fixable. Any zone can be added or omitted, with is great. I'd like the parameters of the zones to be tightly connected to their candles compared to what they are now. It's close to being really good and practical, but not quite tight enough yet.

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
More from author
PBMas
Norest Nyamhunga
Indicators
3 Moving averages crossover , with customizable Notifications and pop ups. Comment for any ideas. Its a demo version , could use some work, hope you at least find it useful. Hit me up with anything or any ideas you feel might be helpful and i will try and add them in if i get the time. Thank you. This version is free as of now . I can't promise anything about the future. But enjoy and have fun. Truly PVRPLE BLVCK. PS don't forget to share and like.
FREE
Multi Time Frame Demand and Supply
Norest Nyamhunga
Indicators
This is a multi time frame demand and supply indicator for MT4 platform.  You can use multi time frame demand and supply levels on smaller time frames.  Additionally you can choose to kill every level has has been tested. you have narrow bands that is you can select the whole demand and supply level or just a narrow section Finally, you also get price range for the zones. Awesome
FREE
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johnphilip3333
34
johnphilip3333 2026.07.03 21:15 
 

I just changed the colors.

Annie Smart
85
Annie Smart 2025.02.07 19:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Antón̈io Lopés
18
Antón̈io Lopés 2023.11.08 20:43 
 

incredibile

samircpatil
64
samircpatil 2023.03.21 05:34 
 

I am unable to use the indicator since I purchased as there is no Indian market feed on MT5. I had asked to port/move the purchased indicator on MT4 or but I am not getting any help. Service desk does not allow me to raise the service ticket as it shows one time installation.

hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2023.01.07 12:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ard Sluis
169
Ard Sluis 2022.11.05 23:44 
 

I'm still a bit up in the air on this one. The default colors are wild, but that is easily fixable. Any zone can be added or omitted, with is great. I'd like the parameters of the zones to be tightly connected to their candles compared to what they are now. It's close to being really good and practical, but not quite tight enough yet.

marcosrp
54
marcosrp 2022.10.27 01:21 
 

Estava buscando um indicador gratuito de Supply e Demand. Gostei bastante. Talvez poucas melhorias nas configurações das plotagens. Mas por ser gratuito, valeu a pena. Parabéns.

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