Lines of Resistence and Support Pro
- 指标
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Christopher Calmerin十多年来，我一直致力于软件开发，并通过技术解决现实世界中的各种挑战。我的职业历程涵盖了企业系统、医疗解决方案以及金融市场智能工具的开发。
如今，我专注于开发 MetaTrader 5 指标，帮助交易者更清晰、更自信地分析市场。我将传统的软件工程实践与现代 AI 辅助开发相结合，打造可靠、高效且易于使用的交易工具。
我相信，优秀的指标应该简化交易决策，而不是增加复杂性。因此，我始终专注于简洁的设计、有价值的信号以及适合日常交易的实用功能。
- 版本: 1.10
- 更新: 21 七月 2026
Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You.
Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react.
Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader, this indicator helps you identify key decision zones within seconds—eliminating guesswork and saving valuable analysis time.
Key Features
✔ Automatically detects strong Support & Resistance levels
✔ Smart filtering to remove weak and insignificant levels
✔ Merges nearby levels into cleaner, more reliable zones
✔ Displays level strength based on multiple price touches
✔ Clean, professional, and non-cluttered chart appearance
✔ Fully customizable colors, line styles, and sensitivity
✔ Lightweight and optimized for fast performance
✔ Works on all symbols including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, Commodities, and Stocks
✔ Compatible with all MT5 timeframes from M1 to MN
Why Choose This Indicator?
Many Support & Resistance indicators flood the chart with dozens of lines that quickly become unusable.
Professional Support & Resistance PRO focuses only on the levels that matter.
Its intelligent filtering algorithm highlights significant market structure, allowing traders to:
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Identify high-probability reversal areas
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Plan entries with greater confidence
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Locate logical Take Profit targets
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Place Stop Loss levels more effectively
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Confirm trend continuation and breakout opportunities
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Improve overall trade timing
Perfect For
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Price Action Traders
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Smart Money Traders
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Supply & Demand Traders
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Breakout Traders
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Scalpers
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Swing Traders
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Position Traders
Recommended Use
For the highest-probability setups, combine Professional Support & Resistance PRO with:
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Trend confirmation (EMA, ADX, SuperTrend)
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Momentum indicators (RSI, MACD)
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Candlestick patterns
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Volume analysis
This combination helps filter false signals while increasing trade confidence.
Fully Customizable
Adjust every important parameter to match your trading style, including:
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Lookback period
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Swing sensitivity
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Maximum displayed levels
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Minimum touches required
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Zone thickness
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Merge distance
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Colors and visual appearance
Suitable Markets
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Forex
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US30, NASDAQ, S&P500
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Stocks
Designed for Professionals
Professional Support & Resistance PRO was built with one objective:
Provide clean, accurate, and reliable Support & Resistance levels without overwhelming your chart.
Spend less time drawing lines and more time executing high-quality trading opportunities.
See the market structure. Trade with confidence.