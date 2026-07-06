Lines of Resistence and Support Pro

  • 指标
  • Christopher Calmerin
    Christopher Calmerin

    Christopher Calmerin

    5 (1)
    十多年来，我一直致力于软件开发，并通过技术解决现实世界中的各种挑战。我的职业历程涵盖了企业系统、医疗解决方案以及金融市场智能工具的开发。
    如今，我专注于开发 MetaTrader 5 指标，帮助交易者更清晰、更自信地分析市场。我将传统的软件工程实践与现代 AI 辅助开发相结合，打造可靠、高效且易于使用的交易工具。
    我相信，优秀的指标应该简化交易决策，而不是增加复杂性。因此，我始终专注于简洁的设计、有价值的信号以及适合日常交易的实用功能。
    16 产品
  • 版本: 1.10
  • 更新: 21 七月 2026
Professional Support & Resistance PRO

Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You.

Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react.

Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader, this indicator helps you identify key decision zones within seconds—eliminating guesswork and saving valuable analysis time.

Key Features

✔ Automatically detects strong Support & Resistance levels

✔ Smart filtering to remove weak and insignificant levels

✔ Merges nearby levels into cleaner, more reliable zones

✔ Displays level strength based on multiple price touches

✔ Clean, professional, and non-cluttered chart appearance

✔ Fully customizable colors, line styles, and sensitivity

✔ Lightweight and optimized for fast performance

✔ Works on all symbols including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, Commodities, and Stocks

✔ Compatible with all MT5 timeframes from M1 to MN

Why Choose This Indicator?

Many Support & Resistance indicators flood the chart with dozens of lines that quickly become unusable.

Professional Support & Resistance PRO focuses only on the levels that matter.

Its intelligent filtering algorithm highlights significant market structure, allowing traders to:

  • Identify high-probability reversal areas

  • Plan entries with greater confidence

  • Locate logical Take Profit targets

  • Place Stop Loss levels more effectively

  • Confirm trend continuation and breakout opportunities

  • Improve overall trade timing

Perfect For

  • Price Action Traders

  • Smart Money Traders

  • Supply & Demand Traders

  • Breakout Traders

  • Scalpers

  • Swing Traders

  • Position Traders

Recommended Use

For the highest-probability setups, combine Professional Support & Resistance PRO with:

  • Trend confirmation (EMA, ADX, SuperTrend)

  • Momentum indicators (RSI, MACD)

  • Candlestick patterns

  • Volume analysis

This combination helps filter false signals while increasing trade confidence.

Fully Customizable

Adjust every important parameter to match your trading style, including:

  • Lookback period

  • Swing sensitivity

  • Maximum displayed levels

  • Minimum touches required

  • Zone thickness

  • Merge distance

  • Colors and visual appearance

Suitable Markets

  • Forex

  • US30, NASDAQ, S&P500

  • Stocks

Designed for Professionals

Professional Support & Resistance PRO was built with one objective:

Provide clean, accurate, and reliable Support & Resistance levels without overwhelming your chart.

Spend less time drawing lines and more time executing high-quality trading opportunities.

See the market structure. Trade with confidence.

推荐产品
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
指标
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro Introduction Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart. The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration withou
FREE
Smart Support And Resistance
Jad Abou Ltaif
指标
Support & Resistance MT5 Description Support & Resistance MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws support and resistance levels on the chart. The indicator helps traders quickly locate important price levels that may act as areas of buying or selling interest, reducing the need to draw levels manually. It is suitable for traders who use support and resistance as part of their technical analysis. Features Automatic support level detection Automatic resistance level
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
指标
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Nexus Pivot Points
Mohammed Kaddour
指标
Pivot Points are used by Forex traders to find support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action. There are various ways to calculate pivot points, including averaging the open, high, low, and close of the previous day's chart price. Forex Traders use a combination of pivot points with moving averages to find trading opportunities in the currency markets. Pivot points are very useful tools that use the previous bars' highs, lows and closings to project support and resist
FREE
PivotForge
Alexandre Vincent Traber
指标
概述 PivotForge 直接在图表上计算并绘制日线或周线枢轴点，支持经典或斐波那契方法。每个新周期开始时自动更新水平线。 工作原理 选取上一个完整的日线或周线蜡烛作为参考周期 使用经典或斐波那契公式计算枢轴点(PP)、阻力位(R1-R3)和支撑位(S1-S3) 绘制贯穿当前周期的水平线，并标注价格 每个新周期(日或周)自动重绘 输入参数 Pivot_Timeframe: 日线或周线计算周期 Pivot_Method: 经典或斐波那契 Show_S3_R3: 显示外部水平线 Line_Style: 线型 Line_Width: 线宽 Show_Price_Labels: 在标签旁显示价格 Color_PP: 枢轴线颜色 Color_R1 / Color_R2 / Color_R3: 阻力线颜色 Color_S1 / Color_S2 / Color_S3: 支撑线颜色 推荐设置 适用于任何品种和周期。日线枢轴适合日内交易(M15-H1)，周线枢轴适合波段交易(H4-D1)。该指标无需VPS。 截图 截图展示了使用默认经典设置的实盘图表，以及推荐参数的输入面板。 免责声明 仅供
FREE
Dynamic Key Levels
Rodrigo Ivan Ahumada Pena
指标
Key Levels S/R — Dynamic Support & Resistance Structure Key Levels S/R is a precise and reliable indicator that identifies true Support and Resistance levels based on confirmed swing structure. Instead of guessing or repainting, it waits for market validation before marking any level — giving traders clean, trustworthy zones to work with. This tool is ideal for breakout traders, pullback traders, and anyone who uses pending orders at structurally meaningful price levels. How the Logic Works The
FREE
TS Time Remaining
Aurelio Manuel Peral Garcia
指标
TS Time Remaining - Indicador de Cuenta Regresiva para Velas en MetaTrader 5 El TS Time Remaining es un indicador gratuito diseñado para la plataforma MetaTrader 5 que permite a los traders visualizar en tiempo real el tiempo restante de la vela actual. Esta herramienta es especialmente útil para aquellos operadores que trabajan con estrategias basadas en la acción del precio y patrones de velas japonesas, ya que les permite anticiparse al cierre de la vela y tomar decisiones con mayor precisión
FREE
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
指标
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
Demand and Supply Support and Resistance
Norest Nyamhunga
4 (5)
指标
Demand and supply zones Support and Resistance areas Show broken zones Show tested and untested zones Show weak zones Fractal factors Notifications when price reaches point of Interest with Push notifications and pop ups Customizable History Clickable Works on all Timeframes Works on all pairs. Free for a while till further notice and changes. The demand and supply bot coming soon
FREE
Forex Time Ext
Yuriy Ponyatov
指标
An extended version of the indicator for visualizing the time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European and American. The main advantage of this indicator is the automatic construction of a price profile for a trading session. The indicator has the functionality to set the start and end time of each trading session, as well as automatically determine the time zone of the trading server. The indicators include the ability to work with minimal CPU usage and save RAM. In addition, the option
FREE
Pivot MT5
Dmitrij Isaenko
指标
The indicator draws daily support and resistance lines on the chart, as well as the Pivot level (reversal level). Adapted to work in MT5 The standard timeframe for calculating support and resistance levels is D1. You can choose other timeframes according to your strategy (for example, for M1-M15, the optimal timeframe for calculations is H1) The function for calculating support and resistance levels has been updated; in this calculation option, fibonacci levels are taken into account, respec
FREE
VWAP Daily Clean
Bambang Nugroho
指标
English VWAP Daily (Clean) is a simple and lightweight indicator that plots the classic Daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) directly on your MT5 chart. Features: Classic Daily VWAP calculation Supports real volume (if available) or tick volume Timezone offset option to match your broker’s server time Weekend merge option (merge Saturday/Sunday data into Friday) Clean version → no arrows, no alerts, only VWAP line VWAP is widely used by institutional traders to identify fair value, su
FREE
SmartPullback
Samuel Jesus Fidalgo Lopez
指标
Smart Pullback Pro v4 High-Probability Pullback Indicator for MT5 Smart Pullback Pro v4 is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability pullback entries in real time. It automatically plots entry zones, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, giving traders a complete visual trading plan with every signal. How It Works Smart Pullback Pro v4 combines multiple confluence filters to eliminate low-quality signals and focus only on va
FREE
Smc Session Killzone and Breakout
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
指标
Smc Session Killzone and Breakout The Smc Session Killzone and Breakout indicator automates the institutional session trading model for MetaTrader 5. It draws the Asian, London, and New York session ranges as labelled boxes on the chart, detects when price sweeps beyond the Asian session high or low, and fires a non-repainting entry signal after a Market Structure Shift is confirmed. All signals are based on closed bars and do not repaint. The underlying model follows the sequence that institut
FREE
Dynamic Pivot Zones
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
FREE
Automatic Trendlines
Pasi Hakamaki
4.68 (50)
指标
该指标在图表上绘制趋势线。该指标有六个输入。用户可以为这两行指定替代标签。如果使用了指标的多个实例，则标签必须不同。用户可以设置线条的宽度和颜色以及深度，以指定应使用哪些显着的峰。例如，“深度= 10”使用当前的峰和谷设置趋势线，这些峰和谷在右侧和左侧至少有10条，并且高/低比峰值的高/低小/大。指标还绘制以前的高峰和低谷。指示器还具有警报功能，当价格与支撑线/阻力线相距预设距离时，可用于通知用户。警报距离以点为单位设置。.............................................................................................
FREE
Quantum Edge Oscillator limited
Laith
指标
Overview QuantumEdge Oscillator is a professional-grade trading indicator that combines advanced momentum analysis with sophisticated trend detection algorithms. This 30-day trial version provides full access to all features, allowing you to thoroughly test its capabilities in live market conditions before making a purchase decision. Key Features Dual-Signal System : Combines RSI moving average with smoothed ATR-based volatility bands Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Built-in support for higher timefr
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
指标
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Totz FVG SupplyDemand Liquidity Indicator
Dominador Bantillo Saturno
指标
Totz Smart Money Concepts (FVG + Supply/Demand + Liquidity) Totz SMC is an all-in-one Smart Money Concepts (SMC) visual indicator engineered to clean up your charts, standardise market structure identification, and highlight high-probability institutional entry zones automatically. Key Features Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Automatically plots bullish and bearish imbalance zones with custom opacity and minimum size filtering. Supply & Demand Zones: Pinpoints explosive institutional displacement b
FREE
MP Woodie Pivot Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
指标
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Woodie Pivots. Woodie’s pivot points are made up of multiple key levels, calculated from past price points, in order to frame trades in a simplistic manner. The key levels include the ‘pivot’ itself, and multiple support and resistance levels (usually up to three each). Traders use these levels as a guide for future price movements when setting up trades. The pivot : (Previous high + previous low + 2 x previous
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
4.92 (12)
指标
"Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   指标可帮助交易者在图表上将关键水平可视化。它会自动标记以下水平： DO (Daily Open)   — 每日开盘价。 NYM (New York Midnight)   — 纽约午夜价。 PDH (Previous Day High)   — 前一日最高价。 PDL (Previous Day Low)   — 前一日最低价。 WO (Weekly Open)   — 每周开盘价。 MO (Monthly Open)   — 每月开盘价。 PWH (Previous Week High)   — 前一周最高价。 PWL (Previous Week Low)   — 前一周最低价。 CMH (Current Month High)   — 当月最高价。 CML (Current Month Low)   — 当月最低价。 PMH (Previous Month High)   — 上一月最高价。 PML (Previous Month Low)   — 上一月最低价。 其他产品 ->  点击这里 。 自定义功能： 选择线条颜
FREE
Resistance and Support Indicator
David Muriithi
4.5 (2)
指标
This indicators automatically draws the   support and resistances   levels (key levels) for you once you've dropped it on a chart. It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analyse prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is drop it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest. But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free! For more information:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY For more free stuff visit:  https:
FREE
Sc MTF Average True Range ATR MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
指标
具有多时间框架支持、可自定义视觉信号和可配置警报系统的平均真实波幅（ATR）指标。 免费编程服务、更新及其他 TrueTL 产品请访问 MQL5 个人主页 。 非常感谢您的反馈和评价！ 什么是 ATR？ 平均真实波幅（ATR）由 J. Welles Wilder 开发，是一种用于衡量市场波动性的技术指标。它计算指定周期内真实波幅（True Range）的平均值。真实波幅是以下三个值中的最大值：当前最高价与当前最低价之间的距离、前一收盘价与当前最高价之间的距离，或前一收盘价与当前最低价之间的距离。 ATR 不显示价格方向 — 它仅衡量波动性。ATR 上升表示波动性增加，ATR 下降则表示波动性减少。交易者使用 ATR 来评估市场状况、设置动态止损（例如基于 ATR 的追踪止损）、确定仓位大小以及识别潜在的突破行情。ATR 值偏高通常出现在快速波动或新闻驱动的市场中，而 ATR 值偏低则表明市场处于平静的整理阶段。 功能特点： 带箭头标记和垂直线的视觉信号标记 具有可配置触发条件的三个独立信号缓冲区 信号检测选项：方向变化、峰值/谷值 每个信号可配置警报功能（邮件、推送、声音、弹窗）
FREE
Super Trend Premiun
Hery Soenarto
指标
Supertrend Premium Institutional Edition   is an advanced ATR-based trend-following indicator designed to identify market direction, generate entry signals, and provide real-time trading information. The indicator automatically detects   bullish and bearish trends , displays   buy and sell signals   when trend reversals occur, and includes a professional dashboard showing current trend status, ATR value, active trend band, and signal direction. Key features include: Automatic trend detection usi
FREE
GDS Renko Ghost
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Ghost Free Renko Market Memory Visualization Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Ghost is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want to study how similar Renko structures behaved in the past. The indicator visualizes historical Renko memory: similar past structures, continuation paths, consensus behavior and uncertainty zones. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual research and context tool for manual Renko
FREE
AutomaticZigZag
Stanislav Korotky
4.5 (2)
指标
This is a non-parametric ZigZag providing 4 different methods of calculation. Upward edge continues on new bars while their `highs` are above highest `low` among previous bars, downward edge continues on next bars while their `lows` are below lowest `high` among previous; Gann swing: upward edge continues while `highs` and `lows` are higher than on the left adjacent bar, downward edge continues while `highs` and `lows` are lower than on the left adjacent bar. Inside bars (with lower `high` and
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
指标
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
VIP Support Resistance
Manh Toan Do
指标
The Advanced Support and Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader 5 leverages sophisticated pivot point detection algorithms to autonomously identify and visualize critical price levels on the chart. Utilizing a configurable pivot period (default: 20 bars) and data source (High/Low or Open/Close), it intelligently scans historical price action within a user-defined loopback window (default: 290 bars) to pinpoint pivot highs and lows with strict validation criteria for enhanced precision. Pivots are d
FREE
Nexora EA Monitoring System
Eric Valentin
指标
Nexora EA Monitoring System — Free Remote Position Monitor for MetaTrader 5 (VPS-Friendly) Nexora Monitor is a free, read-only MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays a live dashboard of your open positions — designed for traders who run an Expert Advisor on a VPS and want to check its status from a separate MT5 desktop terminal without remoting into the VPS itself. Attach it to a chart on any MT5 desktop terminal (Windows or Mac) logged into the same trading account and it reconstructs a clear s
FREE
Trend Lines v2 MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
指标
Trend Lines v2 MT5 is an intelligent auto trendline indicator that instantly detects key dynamic support and resistance zones. Built on pivot high/low structure, it delivers a clear and accurate view of market trends across all timeframes. Features Fully automatic trendline drawing based on precise pivot points. Filters out noise – only clean and reliable trendlines are shown. Control the number of lines to keep your chart neat and easy to read. Flexible customization: colors, line thickness, ra
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
指标
GoldenX Entry 是一款用于 MT5 的指标，包含自适应 Smart Entry Trend 算法、信号评分系统、市场状态识别器以及波动率过滤器。每个信号都包含计算得出的入场位、三个止盈位（TP1、TP2、TP3）以及止损位。它基于多个分析层构建，旨在适应不同市场条件，将多层分析系统与内置优化器及统计跟踪系统相结合。该指标基于风险收益比（RR）指标和历史交易行为提供量化分析。 开始使用非常简单——在所选时间周期上运行优化器，然后在图表上开始使用该指标。 核心功能 GoldenX Entry 将信号引擎与内置交易管理及历史统计跟踪整合在同一图表中： - 内置优化器： 优化器可在图表上单击运行。它通过两阶段搜索流程测试200种参数组合——先进行探索，再进行优化——并在完成后自动应用选定配置。结果会按时间周期缓存，因此当返回已优化的周期时，会立即恢复相同设置。 - 黄金品种自动周期识别： 将指标加载到任何 XAUUSD 图表（M1 到月线）。系统会自动识别当前周期并加载对应预设。共包含9个时间周期配置文件，专为黄金在标准周期上优化设计。切换周期时，参数会自动调整。 - 资金参考面
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
指标
Gold Entry Sniper – 专业多周期ATR黄金交易仪表盘，适合黄金剥头皮与波段交易 Gold Entry Sniper 是一款先进的 MetaTrader 5 指标，旨在为 XAUUSD 及其他品种提供精准的 买/卖信号 。基于 ATR 移动止损逻辑 和 多周期分析仪表盘 ，适合剥头皮交易者与波段交易者，帮助识别 高概率黄金入场点 。 主要功能与优势 多周期信号分析 – 同时显示 M1、M5、M15 趋势方向。 基于ATR的动态止损 – 根据波动性自动调整。 专业图表仪表盘 – 展示信号状态、ATR水平、线性回归中线和交易方向。 清晰买卖标记 – 自动箭头与文字标签提示。 离场提示与交易管理 – 自动检测离场信号锁定利润。 全面自定义 – 调整仪表盘位置、颜色、字体及参数。 专为黄金优化 – 适用于 M1至M15 黄金剥头皮 ，也适合外汇、指数与加密货币。 为什么选择 Gold Entry Sniper？ 为追求 快速、精准、可视化交易决策 的交易者打造，ATR 与多周期确认结合，帮助你抓住 最佳黄金入场点
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
作者的更多信息
Reversal Radar Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
指标
Multi-Timeframe Reversal Confirmation Dashboard TAGLINE Detect when a reversal is forming—and when confirmation is becoming stronger. PRODUCT OVERVIEW ReversalRadar Navigator MT5 is a multi-factor reversal analysis dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It searches for a combination of technical conditions that may accompany bullish or bearish market reversals. Instead of declaring a reversal because one oscillator reaches an extreme, ReversalRadar Navigator MT5 uses a weighted confirmation model bas
FREE
Strategy Matrix Builder
Christopher Calmerin
专家
Strategy Matrix Builder MT5 is a highly customizable Expert Advisor created for traders who want to build, test, and automate their own trading strategies without programming. Instead of forcing traders to use one fixed strategy, this EA provides a flexible modular system where users can combine multiple indicators, timeframes, entry conditions, filters, risk-management methods, and trade-management tools. The EA includes popular indicators such as Moving Averages, RSI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic, Bo
FREE
Gold Pressure Matrix
Christopher Calmerin
指标
OVERVIEW -------- Gold Pressure Matrix MTF is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to estimate bullish and bearish pressure in the gold market. Instead of relying on one signal, the indicator combines five analytical modules across five configurable timeframes. It then displays Buy Pressure, Sell Pressure, timeframe alignment, signal quality, market condition, and a final directional signal inside a clear black dashboard. The indicator is primarily designed for XAUUSD and can be used a
FREE
VolumePressure Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
指标
VOLUMEPRESSURE NAVIGATOR MT5 Buying and Selling Pressure Dashboard TAGLINE Measure who is in control—buyers or sellers. PRODUCT OVERVIEW VolumePressure Navigator MT5 is a multi-timeframe pressure-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It estimates whether buyers or sellers are dominating current market behavior by analyzing the relationship between tick volume and candle direction. The indicator is designed to simplify market-participation analysis for traders who want more information than
FREE
RSI Pro Pulse
Christopher Calmerin
指标
Professional Momentum Analysis Made Simple RSI Pro Pulse MT5 is a modern, professional, and beginner-friendly Relative Strength Index indicator designed to help traders understand market momentum, identify potential reversal zones, and spot high-quality trading opportunities with greater clarity. Unlike a basic RSI indicator, RSI Pro Pulse combines intelligent color changes, customizable signal logic, visual trading zones, alerts, signal arrows, and a compact information dashboard—all inside one
FREE
StructureMap Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
指标
STRUCTUREMAP NAVIGATOR MT5 Multi-Timeframe Market Structure Dashboard TAGLINE Read the market like a structure trader. PRODUCT OVERVIEW StructureMap Navigator MT5 is a multi-timeframe market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders understand how price is behaving through swing points and structure events rather than relying only on traditional buy/sell arrows. The indicator analyzes recent swing highs and swing lows, classifies them as HH, HL, LH, or LL, and th
FREE
Smart Trend Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
5 (1)
指标
SmartTrend Navigator MT5 is a clean, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe trend dashboard designed to help traders understand market direction quickly and clearly. Instead of switching between several indicators and timeframes manually, SmartTrend Navigator MT5 combines multiple popular technical tools into one simple dashboard. It analyzes the market using EMA, ADX, MACD, and RSI , then displays an easy-to-read final result: BUY , SELL , or WAIT . The indicator is built for traders who want a sim
FREE
CurrencyPower Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
指标
CURRENCYPOWER NAVIGATOR MT5 Currency Strength Ranking Dashboard TAGLINE See the strongest and weakest currencies before choosing the pair. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 is a currency-strength indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of focusing on one chart only, it evaluates a basket of major Forex pairs and estimates the relative strength of individual currencies. The indicator then ranks the main currencies and helps identify stronger-versus-weaker combinations that may offer
FREE
Breakout Pulse Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
指标
Multi-Timeframe Breakout Pressure and Confirmation Dashboard TAGLINE Track compression, stored pressure, breakout direction, and confirmation in one dashboard. PRODUCT OVERVIEW BreakoutPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe breakout dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to detect two different stages of a breakout: 1. Pressure building before the breakout 2. Directional confirmation after price leaves the channel The indicator combines: - Bollinger Band squeeze - ATR
FREE
SessionEdge Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
指标
Trading Session Activity Dashboard TAGLINE Trade the session, not just the candle. PRODUCT OVERVIEW SessionEdge Navigator MT5 is a session-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It tracks the major trading sessions and provides a practical dashboard showing whether a session is active, how much range it has produced, how that range compares with its recent average, and whether current session behavior is bullish, bearish, or range-like. Covered sessions: - Sydney - Tokyo / Asian - London - N
FREE
Momentum Pulse Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
指标
Multi-Timeframe Momentum Strength Dashboard TAGLINE See the force behind the move—not only its direction. PRODUCT OVERVIEW MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It combines five respected momentum measurements into one clear visual assessment, helping traders identify whether bullish or bearish pressure is strong, weak, mixed, or neutral. Instead of requiring the trader to open several indicator windows and com
FREE
Volatility Guard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
指标
Multi-Timeframe Market Activity and Risk Dashboard TAGLINE Know when the market is calm, active, or dangerously volatile. PRODUCT OVERVIEW VolatilityGuard Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe market-activity dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It measures current volatility relative to the instrument's own recent baseline and classifies conditions as: - VERY LOW - LOW - NORMAL - HIGH - EXTREME The indicator is not designed to predict whether price will rise or fall. Its purpose is to s
FREE
CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
指标
Multi-Symbol Correlation and Exposure Dashboard TAGLINE Avoid stacking the same risk without realizing it. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5 is a correlation and exposure-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders monitor how closely the current chart symbol is moving relative to a custom watchlist of other symbols. Instead of using the indicator to find an entry directly, the trader uses it to manage risk concentration and avoid duplicate exposure.
FREE
Trade Commander Ultimate
Christopher Calmerin
实用工具
TRADE COMMANDER ULTIMATE MT5 Professional Trading, Risk Management and Account Protection Panel Trade Commander Ultimate MT5 is an all-in-one utility designed to help manual traders and Expert Advisor users execute, manage and protect trades from one professional black dashboard. It does not provide trading signals. It focuses on disciplined execution, position management and account-level risk control. IMPORTANT BEFORE USING ACCOUNT PROTECTION The Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limit must
FREE
Oscillator Fusion Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
指标
Multi-Timeframe Overbought and Oversold Confluence Dashboard TAGLINE Five oscillators. One clear market-extreme dashboard. PRODUCT OVERVIEW OscillatorFusion Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe oscillator dashboard created to identify overbought, oversold, neutral, and extreme market zones. It combines five popular oscillators and measures how many of them agree at the same time. The indicator analyzes: - Relative Strength Index - Stochastic Oscillator - Williams Percent Range
FREE
筛选:
无评论
回复评论