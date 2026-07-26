RBM Trader Painel

RBM Trade Panel - Automatic Lot Calculator and Order Management



Fast execution panel for MetaTrader 5 featuring automatic dollar-based risk calculation, chart-based partial exits, one-click breakeven, and complete order management.



Full Description

Doing manual math or switching to external position calculators while price moves rapidly usually leads to missed entries or oversized positions. The RBM Trade Panel fixes this directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart by handling all risk calculations and order management automatically.

You just set the exact amount in dollars you are willing to risk and your stop loss distance in points. The panel calculates the precise lot size instantly, adjusting for specific contract specifications across Bitcoin, Crypto, Forex, and Indices.

Key Features

Automatic Lot Calculation: Change your dollar risk or stop distance, and the volume recalculates instantly on the screen.

Fast Execution: Dedicated buttons for Buy, Sell, Close Buy, Close Sell, and Close All without complex submenus.

One-Click Breakeven: Move your stop loss to the entry price as soon as the trade goes in your favor.

Smart Partials: Take a 50% partial exit with a single click, or place visual target lines (P1 and P2) on the chart so the panel triggers partial exits automatically when price hits those levels.

Clear Dashboard Data: Track open PnL in real time, spread, account equity, and your current SL and TP converted directly into dollars.

Compact Interface: Retractable panel that can be minimized anytime to keep your chart clean for technical analysis.

How It Works

1. Attach the RBM Trade Panel to your active chart.

2. Set your preferred default risk amount and stop distance in the input parameters.

3. Adjust risk or point parameters directly inside the panel fields whenever your setup requires it.

4. Click Buy or Sell. The order enters the market with the calculated lot size and protective levels already set.

Built specifically for day traders and scalpers who need split-second execution while keeping risk strictly under control.