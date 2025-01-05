Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf
- Indicators
- Yerzhan Satov
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 5 January 2025
- Activations: 5
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf for MT5
Description: The "Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf" is a unique indicator developed for volume analysis. It is suitable for both real volumes (on futures contracts) and tick volumes (on the Forex market). The indicator is a channel tool consisting of three lines that dynamically change depending on the selected timeframe:
-
Middle Line: the main dynamic Point of Control (POC), which reflects the average volume price.
-
Upper Line: the maximum of the selected timeframe.
-
Lower Line: the minimum of the selected timeframe.
Key Features and Benefits:
-
Dynamic Display: The indicator automatically adapts to changing market conditions, providing up-to-date data for making trading decisions.
-
Flexible Settings: The user can choose any higher timeframe for calculating the dynamic average volume price, as well as the bar period and calculation start (day, week, month).
-
Visual Clarity: Color schemes and graphical elements ensure ease of perception and data analysis.
Entry Conditions:
-
POC Breakout:
-
If the price breaks through the POC from below, open buy positions.
-
If the price breaks through the POC from above, open sell positions.
-
-
Stop-Loss:
-
Set the stop-loss above/below the POC line or below the nearest high/low of the current timeframe.
-
-
Take-Profit:
-
Set the take-profit on the upper/lower lines of the indicator.
-
Partially close positions at these levels to reduce risks.
-
Recommended Settings:
-
By default, the indicator is set to the M5 chart with calculations based on the H1 higher timeframe.
-
For trading on the M15 chart, it is recommended to set the higher timeframe to H4 or D1 for the most accurate and useful data.
Advantages of Using "Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf":
-
Improved Trading Results: The indicator helps to determine key support and resistance levels, allowing for more informed trading decisions.
-
Risk Reduction: Accurate signals for opening and closing positions help to minimize risks and increase profits.
-
Ease of Use: Simple and intuitive settings make the indicator accessible to traders of any level.