Highway pro

The indicator for Binary options and Forex "Highway profits" is based on the principle of finding the price behind the channel lines. After the price leaves the channel and gradually begins to return to it, then the signals will appear. It is very easy and convenient to trade such an indicator. And even a novice trader or a trader with many years of experience can trade it.





You need to select your own settings for each asset. For example, the period for calculating bars for a trend, which is set in the variable "A_Period". The trend is indicated by the middle line in the channel. The green color means purchases, the red color means sales.





You also need to adjust the channel width at different trading sessions, which is set in the "Range" variable. The higher the digital value in it, the wider the channel.





Well, in the lower variables, you can select your convenient arrow and line parameters. The thickness, the distance of the arrows from the bars, their codes and colors.





Arrows are not drawn in real time. They don't jump from bar to bar and disappear. But after switching timestamps, they change their values...





GOOD LUCK to all!!!