Volume Profile ASA

Volume Profile ASA

Professional Volume Profile Indicator for MetaTrader 4

Volume Profile ASA is a modern professional Volume Profile indicator designed for traders who make trading decisions based on real market activity rather than price movement alone.

The indicator builds a Volume Profile directly on the chart, displaying the distribution of trading volume across price levels and helping traders quickly identify the most important market areas.

Volume Profile ASA automatically calculates and displays:

  • Point of Control (POC)
  • Value Area (VA)
  • Low Volume Nodes (LVN)
  • Global Volume Profile
  • Session Volume Profile

The indicator is suitable for trading Forex, CFDs, Metals, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, and any financial instrument available in MetaTrader 4.

Main Features

📊 Global Volume Profile

Build a complete Volume Profile for the selected period.

Analyze:

✔ Current day

✔ Multiple days

✔ Weekly periods

✔ Multiple weeks

✔ Any custom range

The Global Profile helps identify major volume concentration areas and the most significant market price levels.

⏰ Session Volume Profile

The indicator can automatically build an independent Volume Profile for each trading session.

Optionally displays:

✔ Session Profile

✔ Session Point of Control (POC)

✔ Session Value Area

✔ Session Value Area Zone

This feature is especially useful for intraday traders who analyze market behavior during different trading sessions.

🎯 Point of Control (POC)

The Point of Control (POC) is the price level where the highest trading volume occurred during the selected period.

This level often acts as:

• Strong support

• Strong resistance

• Market equilibrium

• Price magnet

The indicator automatically detects and highlights the POC on the chart.

📈 Value Area (VA)

Volume Profile ASA automatically calculates the Value Area — the price range containing the majority of traded volume.

The default setting is 70%, but the percentage can be freely customized.

The indicator displays:

✔ Value Area High (VAH)

✔ Value Area Low (VAL)

✔ Value Area boundaries

This allows traders to quickly identify fair value zones and the areas of highest market participation.

⚡ Low Volume Nodes (LVN)

The indicator automatically detects Low Volume Nodes (LVN) — price areas with very low trading activity.

LVNs are commonly used to identify:

✔ Breakout zones

✔ Fast-moving price areas

✔ Low liquidity regions

✔ Potential impulse movements

The LVN detection threshold is fully customizable.

Flexible Settings

Almost every element of the indicator can be customized to match your personal trading style.

Available settings include:

📊 Data Source

• Volume type

• Calculation source

📈 Histogram

• Display style

• Primary color

• Secondary color

• Histogram thickness

• Line width

🎯 Point of Control

• Enable / Disable

• Color

• Line width

📊 Value Area

• Enable / Disable

• Value Area percentage

• Color

• Line style

• Line width

⚡ Low Volume Nodes

• Enable / Disable

• Detection threshold

• Color

• Line style

• Line width

🌍 Global Profile

• Profile position

• Calculation period

• Number of analyzed periods

⏰ Session Profile

• Enable Session Profile

• Session POC

• Session Value Area

• Session Value Area Zone

• Session Profile width

Advantages of Volume Profile ASA

✅ Fast Volume Profile calculation.

✅ High-performance optimized algorithm.

✅ Low CPU usage.

✅ Fully customizable appearance.

✅ Professional volume distribution analysis.

✅ Supports both Global and Session Volume Profiles.

✅ Automatic calculation of POC, Value Area, and LVN.

Suitable Markets

✔ Forex

✔ Gold (XAUUSD)

✔ Silver (XAGUSD)

✔ Indices

✔ CFDs

✔ Cryptocurrencies

✔ Any instrument available in MetaTrader 4

Suitable Trading Styles

✔ Scalping

✔ Intraday Trading

✔ Swing Trading

✔ Volume Trading

✔ Price Action

✔ Smart Money Concept (SMC)

✔ Support & Resistance

✔ Supply & Demand

✔ Breakout Trading

Why Use Volume Profile?

Traditional indicators only show where the price moved.

Volume Profile shows where the market actually traded, revealing the real areas of interest for buyers and sellers.

Using Point of Control (POC), Value Area (VA), and Low Volume Nodes (LVN) helps traders identify key support and resistance levels, accumulation and distribution zones, as well as potential breakout and reversal areas.

Volume Profile analysis is widely used by professional traders because it provides valuable insight into the market structure that cannot be obtained from price action alone.

Key Features

✔ Global Volume Profile

✔ Session Volume Profile

✔ Point of Control (POC)

✔ Value Area (VA)

✔ Low Volume Nodes (LVN)

✔ Adjustable Profile Width

✔ Fully Customizable Colors

✔ High Performance

✔ Easy Configuration

✔ Professional Volume Analysis

Volume Profile ASA is a professional Volume Profile indicator for MetaTrader 4, combining high calculation speed, accurate volume analysis, and extensive customization options. It is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders who rely on Volume Profile, Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Order Flow, and professional Volume Analysis to make informed trading decisions.


推荐产品
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal
Ziggy Janssen
4.72 (153)
指标
BlueDigitsFx 官方生态系统入口 获取基础设施更新、交易资源、产品发布信息以及 BlueDigitsFx 官方生态系统访问权限。 Telegram 生态系统 官方网站 MT5 版本 BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT4 —— 用于市场反转与动量分析的复合振荡指标 BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal 是一款复合振荡指标，通过结合多个技术指标信号，帮助交易者识别潜在市场反转、动量变化以及趋势衰竭条件。 该指标整合了多种分析组件，包括基于振荡器的确认机制，并直接在图表上显示可视化信号，以支持结构化的市场反转分析。 Spike And Strike 专为希望在市场反转、回调和动量转换过程中获得额外确认的交易者而设计，适用于各种市场环境。 主要特点 基于振荡器的可视化反转分析 信号仅在K线收盘后确认，提高稳定性 适用于所有交易品种和时间周期 常用于 H1 及更高时间框架 内置提醒功能：弹窗、电子邮件、推送通知和声音提醒 可作为趋势和市场结构分析之外的额外确认层 如何使用 BlueDig
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
指标
我们为您提供一个指标"蜡烛收盘台"，它将成为您在贸易领域不可或缺的助手。 这就是为什么知道蜡烛何时关闭会有所帮助的原因： 如果你喜欢使用蜡烛花纹进行交易，你就会知道蜡烛何时关闭。 此指标将允许您检查是否形成了已知模式以及是否存在交易的可能性。 该指标将帮助您做好市场开放和市场关闭的准备。 可以设置一个计时器来创建计划新闻的预览，这样就可以检查市场对此的反应。 您可以设置指示灯,以便在蜡烛关闭前几秒钟发送警报/警告。 通知/警报/警报可以发送到： 屏幕警报 电子邮件 移动应用 MT4烛台计时器指示器为什么有用 那么烛台计时器什么时候有用呢?如果你长期交易，你可能不需要蜡烛计时器指示器，因为你的参赛不会受到一分钟或一小时的太大影响。但是，如果你在短时间内是黄牛或交易员，那么你知道时机非常重要。 外汇市场24小时开放，只在周末关门，有些策略可能会受到您入仓时出现错误时机的严重影响。 MT4蜡烛计时器指示器可以显示当前蜡烛中的剩余时间,以便为下一次蜡烛打开做好准备。 可以从这一指标中受益的一些情况例子有： 预定消息传出 地理市场开闭 预定发生的事件,通常是金融、经济或政治事件
Max LotSize
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (2)
指标
LotSize Indicator Discover the appropriate lot size to use in your trades based on the available margin. This indicator provides valuable information for risk management. If the indicator shows a value of 0, it means that your balance or available margin is insufficient for trading. It is important to maintain adequate margin levels for safe trading practices. This indicator is exclusively designed for the MT4 platform, a popular and reliable trading platform in the market. With the LotSize Indi
FREE
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
专家
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
指标
VR Cub 这是获得高质量切入点的指标。该指标的开发是为了促进数学计算并简化对仓位入场点的搜索。多年来，该指标所针对的交易策略已被证明其有效性。交易策略的简单性是其巨大的优势，即使是新手交易者也能成功进行交易。 VR Cub 计算开仓点以及获利和止损目标水平，这显着提高了效率和易用性。查看使用以下策略进行交易的屏幕截图，了解简单的交易规则。 设置、设置文件、演示版本、说明、问题解决，可以从以下位置获取 [博客] 您可以在以下位置阅读或撰写评论 [关联] 版本为 [MetaTrader 5] 计算入场点的规则 开仓 要计算入场点，您需要将 VR Cub 工具从最后一个高点拉伸到最后一个低点。 如果第一个点在时间上早于第二个点，交易者等待柱线收于中线上方。 如果第一个点在时间上晚于第二个点，交易者等待柱线收于中线下方。 根据上述条件，严格在 柱线收盘 后建仓。 换句话说，如果我们在小时图上进行交易，那么从最高点到最低点的时间距离必须超过24小时，最高点和最低点之间的点数必须大于或等于平均价格变动每天。 维持和改变市场地位 可以有多个未平仓头寸；每个头寸都可以单独修改。 VR Cub
ProEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.5 (2)
指标
介绍ProEngulfing - 您的专业MT4 Engulf模式指标 解锁精准力量，使用ProEngulfing，一款先进的指标，旨在识别和突出外汇市场上的合格的吞没模式。为MetaTrader 4开发，ProEngulfing提供了一种细致入微的吞没模式识别方法，确保您只收到最可靠的交易决策信号。 ProEngulfing的工作原理： ProEngulfing采用先进的算法分析吞没模式，不仅仅是简单地识别模式，还确保这些模式确实是合格的。以下是它的工作原理： 资格标准：该指标评估实体百分比与整个蜡烛大小的关系，并考虑影子百分比与蜡烛大小的比较。这种细致入微的评估确保只有高概率的吞没模式引起您的注意。 连续确认：ProEngulfing在吞没模式之前寻找足够数量的连续反向条，提供对模式可靠性的额外确认。 双向信号：ProEngulfing提供两种不同的信号模式 - 在方向和反向方向。用户可以通过图表上的按钮轻松切换这些模式。 在方向模式中：在触及或回溯移动平均线时显示吞没模式。 反向方向模式：显示在移动平均线上方一定距离处发生的熊市合格吞没模式，表明市场可能发生逆转。 回测功能：P
KT Double Top Bottom MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
The double top bottom pattern is arguably one of the technical analysis's most popular chart patterns. These patterns are used to capitalize on recurring patterns and identify trend reversal patterns, thereby creating well-placed entry and exit levels. The KT Double Top Bottom is based on these patterns and fine-tunes the trade signal development process for traders. Features It's based on one of the most reliable trading patterns and brings some fine-tuning and automation to the process. Also
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
指标
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
指标
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Supply and Demand Indicator MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
指标
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and seller
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“Auto FIBO Pro” Crypto_Forex 指标 - 是交易中的绝佳辅助工具！ - 指标自动计算并放置在图表斐波那契水平和局部趋势线（红色）上。 - 斐波那契水平指示价格可能反转的关键区域。 - 最重要的水平是 23.6%、38.2%、50% 和 61.8%。 - 您可以将其用于反转剥头皮或区域网格交易。 - 还有很多机会可以使用 Auto FIBO Pro 指标来改进您当前的系统。 - 它具有信息价差掉期显示 - 它显示所连接的外汇对的当前价差和掉期。 - 显示屏还显示账户余额、净值和保证金。 - 可以将信息价差掉期显示定位在图表的任何角落 . 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。 ...............................................
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
指标
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
指标
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
指标
Smart FVG 指标 MT4 – MetaTrader 4 高级公平价值缺口检测 Smart FVG 指标为 MetaTrader 4 提供专业的公平价值缺口（Fair Value Gap，FVG）检测、监控和告警功能，所有信息都直接显示在图表上。它将基于 ATR 的过滤与结构感知逻辑相结合，帮助你去除噪音、适应流动性，并只保留最关键的不平衡区域，从而做出更加精确的交易决策。 主要优势 精准的 FVG 检测：识别真正的市场低效，而不仅仅是简单的 K 线价格跳空。 基于 ATR 的自适应精度：根据不同市场与周期自动过滤低质量信号。 实时有效性跟踪：当价格填补或突破缺口时，相关区域会被自动延伸、调整或删除。 高度可视化与自定义：可根据任何模板自定义颜色、线型和填充样式。 实用告警功能：对新出现、被填补或被突破的 FVG 提供实时通知。 性能优化：轻量化设计，适合多品种、多周期同时扫描。 工作原理 将指标加载到任意 MT4 品种与时间周期图表上。 算法会扫描历史与实时 K 线，标出当前有效的 FVG 区域。 ATR 逻辑会根据当前波动率和流动性动态调整检测条件。 当价格完全回补缺口
FREE
Fisher Yur4ik Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
Fisher Yur4ik MT4 是一种先进的交易指标，利用技术分析的力量为交易者提供对市场趋势的精准洞察。专为 MetaTrader 4 设计，这个指标非常适合希望提升决策过程和改善交易结果的交易者。 通过使用 Fisher Yur4ik MT4，交易者可以获得竞争优势，实时警报和清晰的视觉信号使他们能够抓住各种金融市场中的盈利交易机会。 MQL 产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的 MQL 产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值暴露为可访问的缓冲区，使 Expert Advisor 能够利用基于信号的交易策略。 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的原生 OnCalculate() 引擎构建，快速计算并与策略测试器完全兼容。 弹出警报：在信号事件上触发 MetaTrader 警报弹出，确保您不会错过任何交易设置。 推送通知：实时推送通知发送到您的 MetaTrader 移动应用，便于随时监控市场情况。 电子邮件警报：在信号事件上提供电子邮件通知，允许您在离开交易终端时进行远程监控。 图表上的仪表板：在图表上直接显示
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Fibo Engulfing MA Plus Changer TS Indie
Opengates Success International
指标
Fibo Engulfing Changer Trading System Fibo Engulfing Changer Trading System is a great indicator created to locate an engulfing candle on the Chart with the aid of an Arrow and Popup alerts system. For accurate working of an engulfing candle based on market structure, it must be used with an Moving Average but we discovered that Moving average is subjected to individual trader's preferences, therefore it has been coded in a way that the Trader can choose MA he/she desires with a preferred PERIO
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
专家
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
指标
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
No Skam
Abdulkarim Karazon
指标
无SKAM箭头指示器 无SKAM箭头指示器是一款自我优化的交易指标，旨在根据您的表现目标自动微调信号生成和TP/SL水平。 该指标无需手动测试数百个参数组合，而是搜索最适合你优化目标的设置，例如： 最低胜率 最大连败 最低交易次数 正净利润 这可以为交易者节省数小时甚至数天的手动优化时间。 该指标结合了成交量分析和价格行为，生成高质量的入场信号，同时在不同市场条件下保持一致性。 功能 > 自我优化参数 根据您的优化（TWEAK）目标自动调整信号和TP/SL设置。 >高概率条目 结合成交量和价格行为，实现可靠的交易设置。 > 自动TP和SL水平 每个信号都包含建议的止损和止损水平。 > 详细统计面板 跟踪重要表现指标，包括： 胜率 连胜 连败 总交易量 利润因子 平均RR 等...... > 100% 禁止重新涂装 信号在蜡烛关闭后永远不会移动、消失或改变。 如何使用 等待箭头信号。 指示器会自动绘制推荐的TP和SL水平。 这行就在这里。 在建议的止损和获利点设置。 等交易完成。 为什么选择NO SKAM？ 节省了无数小时的手动优化。 自动搜索更好的参数组合。
Volume Profile Multi Period Profile MT4
Cesar Sebastian Rosales Ibarra
指标
Volume Profile  Stop guessing where the real money traded. See it. Volume Profile — multi-mode, multi-profile, with POC / Value Area / Peaks & Valleys drawn directly on your chart. Most volume tools dump a histogram at the bottom of your screen and make you guess which price level actually carried the volume. Volume Profile puts the volume where the price is — on the chart, at the price levels where money actually changed hands. You see the value area, the control point, the rejection tails, an
SX Supply Demand Zones MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
指标
SX Supply Demand Zones accurately identifies and draws high-probability Supply and Demand zones using a sophisticated algorithm. Unlike traditional indicators that clutter your chart, this indicator is designed with a focus on performance and a clean user experience. New Unique Feature: Interactive Legend System What truly sets this indicator apart from everything else is the Interactive Control Legend. You have a professional dashboard directly on your chart that allows you to: Show/Hide: Ins
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
指标
我们的 Basic Support and Resistance 指示器是提高技术分析所需的解决方案。该指标允许您在图表/ MT5版本 功能 斐波那契水平的集成： 可以选择显示斐波那契水平以及支持和阻力水平，我们的指标使您对市场行为和可能的逆转区域有更深入的了解。 性能优化： 只能在每个栏的打开时更新扩展线，我们的指标可确保最佳性能，而无需牺牲支持和阻力级别的准确性。 输入 主设置 Timeframe:   通过此输入，您可以选择在图表上显示较高时间范围的支撑线和阻力线。 Support/Resistance Strength [Number of Bars]:  使用此输入，您可以确定支撑和电阻的强度。数量越高，支持/阻力越强。 Price mode: 此参数允许您选择哪种价格将用于计算支持和电阻水平。它可以是收盘价，最高价格，最低价格等。取决于您的策略和偏好，您可以选择最适合您需求的价格。 显示设置 Display Fibonacci levels: 此参数确定是否将显示斐波那契水平以及图表上的支持和电阻级别。斐波那契水平是技术分析中使用的关键水平，并使用斐波那契序列进行计算
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
指标
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
指标
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
指标
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Delta Pairs
Anatolii Zainchkovskii
指标
Delta Pairs is an indicator for pair trading, it displays the divergence of two currency pairs. Does not redraw. A useful tool for the analysis of the behavior of two currency pairs relative to each other. Purpose The Delta Pairs indicator is designed for determining the divergences in the movements of two currency pairs. This indicator is displayed as two line charts and the difference (delta) between these charts in the form of a histogram. The Delta Pairs indicator will be useful for those w
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
指标
专业累计德尔塔与成交量中位线指标 通过这款强大的成交量分析工具，追踪 真实的买卖压力 。 成交量比较指标 (Volume Compare Indicator) 结合了 累计德尔塔 (Cumulative Delta) 和 成交量中位线 (Volume Medians) ，帮助您识别机构活动、失衡以及潜在的反转。  主要特点：  累计德尔塔直方图 – 实时可视化净买入成交量与净卖出成交量。  买入/卖出成交量中位线 – 显示平均买入和卖出成交量水平的水平线。  智能成交量分类 – 分隔： 强劲买入（绿色） – 看涨压力。 强劲卖出（红色） – 看跌压力。 买入成交量中位线（蓝色线） – 典型买入量的参考。 卖出成交量中位线（橙色线） – 典型卖出量的参考。  可自定义参数 – 调整 CDIPeriod 和 CDIRange 以设置敏感度。  EMA 平滑成交量 – 减少噪音，使信号更清晰。  如何帮助交易者： 发现机构活动 – 异常的成交量尖峰指示大玩家进场。 确认突破/反转 – 强烈的德尔塔背离警告假动作。 基于成交量的支撑/阻力 – 中位线充当动态参考水平。 日内交
该产品的买家也购买
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity 是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
指标
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT4）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
指标
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO 是一款先进的交易指标，它结合了约翰·埃勒斯 (John Ehlers) 的 Laguerre 滤波器与强大的自动优化引擎。该指标不依赖固定的参数，而是根据最新的市场状况自动搜寻最佳设置，帮助您在无需手动调整的情况下适应不断变化的市场波动。 该指标可生成清晰的买入 (BUY) 和卖出 (SELL) 信号，并提供根据当前市场波动率计算得出的自适应止损 (Stop Loss) 和止盈 (Take Profit) 水平。内置的趋势、效率系数 (Efficiency Ratio)、波动率和蜡烛图过滤功能，有助于剔除低质量的交易设置，从而提高信号的准确性。 实时性能面板会显示当前已优化的设置、利润因子 (Profit Factor)、胜率 (Win Rate)、回撤 (Drawdown) 以及其他交易统计数据。DayTrader PRO 还支持弹出窗口、推送、邮件和声音提醒，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 主要功能 全自动参数优化 自适应买入与卖出信号 基于 ATR 的动态止损与止盈 支持每日、每周或每月重新优化 内置趋势与市场过滤功能 性能统
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.      &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
指标
限时折扣价！ 仅售99美元！ 购买后请联系我以获取奖励的 ORB Seeker EA 和个人优化设置文件。 自信地捕捉干净利落的比赛片段！ ORB Seeker 是一款专业的开盘区间突破 (ORB) 指标，专为追求准确性、简洁性、灵活性和清晰图表结构的交易者而设计。 它能自动绘制任何交易品种的盘前或自定义交易时段区间，然后给出清晰的突破信号，包括入场点、止损点、止盈点以及可选的50%部分止盈位。所有数据均实时计算并直接显示在图表上。 您可以选择交易伦敦开盘、纽约交易时段、亚洲交易时段，或者您自定义的交易时段。ORB Seeker 会根据您选择的交易时段自动调整，让您精准掌握市场波动范围、突破位和交易位的位置。 每次购买均免费赠送 ORB Seeker EA 智能交易系统。该 EA 系统读取指标的突破信号并可自动下单，您可以选择手动交易，也可以让 EA 系统根据指标的信号逻辑自动处理入场。   为什么选择 ORB Seeker 支持多个交易时段 - 您可以自行设置伦敦、纽约、亚洲或自定义交易时段的盘前交易时间和交易时段。 完整的突破视觉效果 - 交易最高点和最低点线、范围框、突破箭头
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
指标
现在优惠 30%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
指标
AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
指标
Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
指标
成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
指标
Forex Breath System 它是一个基于趋势的交易系统，可用于任何市场。您可以将此系统用于货币、金属、商品、指数、加密货币甚至股票。它也可以在任何时间范围内使用。该系统是通用的。它显示趋势并提供趋势箭头信号。当信号出现在趋势方向时，该指标还可以为您提供特殊类型的警报，从而使趋势交易成为一项简单的任务。 该指标非常易于使用，因为它根本不需要处理任何难以理解的设置。 您只需将其附加到图表中即可开始交易。无论您喜欢哪种交易风格，系统都会帮助您了解市场的方向以及趋势方向上可能的入场点。 该系统将对所有交易者有所帮助，无论他们的交易经验水平如何。 该指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我以获得交易说明和丰厚奖金！ 祝您交易愉快、盈利！
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
作者的更多信息
Super volumes
Yerzhan Satov
4 (1)
指标
外汇和二元期权的箭头指示器是基于蜱数量. 与许多交易量指标不同，"超级交易量"指标计算看涨和看跌交易量，并根据其中任何一个交易量的优势给出信号。 如果，比如说，目前在这个范围内有看涨的优势，那么信号将是买入。 或者，如果占主导地位的是看跌量，那么，相应地，信号将是卖出。 在"成交量"变量的指标设置中，您可以增加或减少信号的频率。 值越高，信号越少。 默认情况下，剩下"2"。 在"HistoryBars"变量中，您可以增加历史记录上的信号数量。 默认情况下留下500。 不建议留下超过这个数字。 因为更大的数字将加载终端。 那么，在设置的最后一部分中，您可以选择更改箭头与蜡烛的距离，箭头的厚度，代码和颜色。 信号和箭头根本不画！!! 即使在改变时间框架之后。 严格建议在固定图表上的箭头后使用指标信号进行交易。 信号蜡烛关闭后,它们被彻底固定.
Adx Rvi Signals
Yerzhan Satov
指标
外汇和二元期权的指标基于MT4中的2个标准指标：ADX和RVI。 当两个指示器的线同时相交时，信号被接收。 但信号的反面也被写入代码中。 这是当信号被转换在相反的方向。 您还可以启用和禁用每个指标。 在RVI中也可以使用两种类型的信号：1）当一条线高于/低于另一条线时（这很适合用作无后坐力趋势价格走势）;和2）当2条线彼此相交时。 您还可以在设置中启用内置的统计面板，其中包含有关重新计算统计信息的条数以及更新统计信息的条数后的说明。  在filter_bar变量中，您可以更改信号的类型以及相反的类型。 在alert_bar变量中，您可以设置警报将在哪个蜡烛上触发：0-在信号蜡烛上，1-在新蜡烛的打开上。 那么，在设置部分的底部，您可以更改: 1）箭头间隙-箭头从蜡烛（酒吧）的距离 2）arrow_width-箭头的大小 3）arrow_codUP和arrow_codDN-箭头代码 4）arrowa_colorUP和arrowa_colorDN是箭头的颜色。 所有的箭头和信号根本不画！!! 即使在改变时间框架。 如果箭头固定在图表上，它们不会在任何地方消失！
Anaconda LD
Yerzhan Satov
指标
The arrow indicator "Anaconda LD" is a reversal indicator for the Forex market and mainly for Binary options. The algorithm is written on the basis of reversal patterns. It is better to use it together with other indicators to filter signals. Even with the standard ones in MT4, even with other custom ones. Any channel indicators or level indicators are especially suitable... You need to select your expiration time for different assets. Which are 1-5 bars on different pairs.
Cripton
Yerzhan Satov
指标
The arrow indicator for Binary Options and Forex is a reversal indicator. Created and written on the basis of reversal patterns. It is recommended for Binary Options to put it on the M5 chart. Enter into transactions for 1-3 bars. Depending on the trading sessions, you need to select your expiration time for a different asset.  You can change settings in external variables. Thus, you can both increase and decrease the frequency of signals. The arrows of the indicator do not draw at all. So you
Create a cool signal
Yerzhan Satov
指标
箭头指标"创建一个很酷的信号"为二元期权和外汇市场是一种构造它的信号！ 您可以根据其中规定的10个标准MT4指标选择自己的信号条件，再加上另一个第三方缓冲指标，您可以添加到"缓冲指标"变量中。 这是简单的！ 规定您的指示器的名称并规定它的数字（您将在颜色部分找到它们，其中显示缓冲颜色的数字）。 在屏幕截图中，我展示了一个示例，说明如果第三方指标的缓冲区不是箭头缓冲区，而是例如线条，则如何创建箭头。 他在Keltner通道的例子中显示了2种类型的信号。 1)通道线的交点。      首先要做的是找出缓冲区编号。 这里，通道的上一行是缓冲器no.0，下缓冲器No.2。 因此，为了在穿过通道的较低线时获得信号到顶部，我们写入2>o2<c，其中o打开，c关闭。 为了得到信号，我们规定一切完全相同，只有字符从多到少于2<o2>c。 2）价格落后于通道线。 一切的拼写方式完全相同，只有Open(o)和Close(c)中的字符"more(>)"/"less(<)"的拼写方向相同。 （请参阅屏幕截图中的示例。) 通过这种方式，您可以从绝对任何第三方指标输出信号。 箭头和线条。 进一步。
Highway pro
Yerzhan Satov
指标
二元期权和外汇"公路利润"的指标是基于在通道线后面找到价格的原则。 价格离开通道并逐渐开始回到通道后，信号就会出现。 交易这样的指标非常容易和方便。 即使是新手交易者或具有多年经验的交易者也可以交易它。 您需要为每个资产选择自己的设置。 例如，在变量"A_Period"中设置的计算趋势柱的周期。 趋势由通道中的中线指示。 绿色意味着购买，红色意味着销售。 您还需要在不同的交易时段调整通道宽度，这是在"范围"变量中设置的。 其中的数字值越高，通道越宽。 那么，在较低的变量中，您可以选择您方便的箭头和线条参数。 厚度，箭头与条形的距离，它们的代码和颜色。 箭头不是实时绘制的。 他们不会从一个酒吧跳到另一个酒吧然后消失。 但是在切换时间戳之后，它们会更改它们的值。.. 祝大家好运！!!
Cool volumes
Yerzhan Satov
指标
箭头指示器"冷量"是基于mt4上的滴答量。 指标本身跟踪在一段时间内买入或卖出的数量（时间框架选择）。 当卖家或买家的交易量出现异常过剩时，它会发出卖出或买入的信号。 在较低的窗口中绘制彩色直方图，其中绿色显示了当时买家的主导地位，这意味着在这个价格范围内可能立即逆转增加。 相反，红色表示卖方的优势，这意味着潜在的立即向下逆转。 此外，为了方便视觉感知，箭头已直接添加到主图表窗口。 为了方便用户，外部变量包含信号频率及其在历史记录（HistoryBars）上的编号的设置变量。 但不建议将值设置为1000以上。 更多的这将减慢您的终端的性能。 同样在"===<<箭头设置>>>==="部分中，您可以自己设置任何箭头和直方图参数。 直方图的厚度，箭头与蜡烛的距离，箭头代码及其颜色。 或者您可以完全禁用主图表窗口上的箭头。 箭头和信号根本不画。 即使在更改时间框架和更新终端之后。 但有必要在固定直方图和箭头后进入交易！ 祝大家好运！!!
Space signals
Yerzhan Satov
指标
The Space signals signal indicator is my new development for trading on the Forex and Binary options markets. The algorithm of the indicator is written so that it tracks the trend and gives signals for the end of the corrective price movement. In the settings, you can set the signal period yourself. The higher the value in the "period" variable, the less frequent the signals will be. But they will naturally be of higher quality.  You can also choose the arrow codes on the chart, the distance
GoGo Trend signals
Yerzhan Satov
指标
The indicator for Forex and Binary Options trading is based on the standard Mt4 Simple Moving Average indicator. But the difference from the standard indicator is that its lines are repainted in different colors depending on the state of the trend. If the color is green, then the trend is to buy. If it's red, then it's for sale. During a trend phase change, an audio alert appears along with a buffer on the chart in the middle of the lines. Thus, it is possible to determine the state of the trend
Dynamic POC Hi Tf
Yerzhan Satov
指标
The new Dynamic PACK Hi Tf indicator is based on tick volumes. The middle line shows the average price for the selected period of the selected senior timeframe. The upper and lower lines show the maximum/minimum of the same selected period of the same timeframe. In the settings, the user can optionally choose which timeframe and bar calculation period he needs. You can also change the style, thickness, and color of each of the lines.  In the "StsrtBars" parameter, you can select the start peri
Level Delta
Yerzhan Satov
指标
The Level DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Level DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT4 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distributed over d
Volume Poc Wvap
Yerzhan Satov
指标
The "Volume POC WVAP" Indicator is a revolutionary tool for traders seeking in-depth analysis across various financial markets. This unique indicator, based on tick volumes in the MT4 terminal, provides indispensable information for making informed trading decisions in the following markets: Forex, binary options, cryptocurrency, spot, futures, and indices. Key Features: WVAP Line: Weighted Volume Average Price: The WVAP calculates the weighted volume average price on the selected timeframe, all
Dynamic Poc Hi Tf arrow
Yerzhan Satov
指标
POC, Volume Profile, Market Profile, Volume Indicator, Dynamic POC, Tick Volume, Forex Volume The Dynamic POC Hi Tf Arrow indicator is a reliable volume analysis tool (volume profile, market profile, tick volume) for accurately determining POC levels and price reactions. Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow for MT4 Description Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow is a professional volume analysis indicator designed to accurately identify key price levels and market direction. It is built on tick volume data and displ
Quantum Empire Grid Pro
Yerzhan Satov
专家
Quantum Empire GRID PRO - Next Generation Trading System Revolutionary Trading Technology Quantum Empire GRID PRO represents a breakthrough in automated trading, combining intelligent grid strategy with averaging system and signal filtering. After 2+ years of real-market testing, this EA has proven its stability and profitability across various asset classes. Key Features: Smart Averaging System : When closing a series of trades, profit averages 3:1 relative to losses 4 Signal Mode
Golden Rush Robot Pro
Yerzhan Satov
专家
Golden Rush Robot Pro Professional Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) An advanced intelligent Grid Expert Advisor specifically designed and optimized for trading Gold (XAUUSD). Why Choose Golden Rush Robot Pro? Most Grid Expert Advisors follow the same simple principle: when the market moves against an open position, another order is opened, then another one, and so on. The entire strategy relies on the expectation that the market will eventually reverse. While this approach can generate profit
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf
Yerzhan Satov
指标
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf for MT5 Description: The "Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf" is a unique indicator developed for volume analysis. It is suitable for both real volumes (on futures contracts) and tick volumes (on the Forex market). The indicator is a channel tool consisting of three lines that dynamically change depending on the selected timeframe: Middle Line : the main dynamic Point of Control (POC), which reflects the average volume price. Upper Line : the maximum of the selected timeframe. L
Quqntum Delta
Yerzhan Satov
指标
The Quantum   DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Quantum   DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT5 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distribute
MACD Signals LTF
Yerzhan Satov
指标
Title: MACD Signals Discover the MACD Signals indicator – your reliable assistant in the world of trading! Description: The "MACD Signals" indicator is designed to make your trading more successful and efficient. It displays signals on the main chart as bright vertical lines that are easy to spot. You can customize the color and thickness of these lines to perfectly match your style and preferences. Features: Signals: Vertical lines on the main chart that stand out among other elements.
Quantum Volumes Profiles
Yerzhan Satov
指标
Quantum Volumes Profiles Quantum Volumes Profiles is a professional volume analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify key price levels, reveal areas of institutional interest, and provide a clear understanding of volume distribution within any selected trading range. The indicator combines two of the most powerful volume analysis tools into a single product: Global Volume Profile – displays volume distribution over a user-defined historical period. Session Volume Profile – shows th
Quantum Delta VWAP
Yerzhan Satov
指标
Quantum Delta VWAP — Профессиональный Анализ Объемов и Order Flow Quantum Delta VWAP — это мощный индикатор нового поколения для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для интрадей-скальпинга и систем Smart Money (SMC/ICT). Благодаря скоростному движку Canvas с двойным шлюзом кэширования, он выводит объемы на экран в реальном времени без задержек, лагов и мерцания . Индикатор идеально подходит для торговли золотом (XAUUSD), валютами, индексами и криптой, позволяя наглядно видеть действия крупных игроко
Quantum Futprint Delta VWAP
Yerzhan Satov
指标
Quantum Footprint Delta VWAP is a powerful, expert-level trading and analytical suite for MetaTrader 5, combining 4 professional volume, delta, and liquidity analysis tools into a single interface. Designed for high-speed, real-time performance, it efficiently processes large datasets without slowing down your trading terminal. 4 Analytical Complexes in 1 Indicator: Per-Bar Horizontal Profile (Footprint) : Clearly displays the internal volume structure of each candlestick. The volume relief
筛选:
无评论
回复评论