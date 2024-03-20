GoGo Trend signals

The indicator for Forex and Binary Options trading is based on the standard Mt4 Simple Moving Average indicator. But the difference from the standard indicator is that its lines are repainted in different colors depending on the state of the trend. If the color is green, then the trend is to buy. If it's red, then it's for sale. During a trend phase change, an audio alert appears along with a buffer on the chart in the middle of the lines. Thus, it is possible to determine the state of the trend on the selected instrument and timeframe. But still, for real trading, it is recommended to filter the signals of this indicator with another indicator.