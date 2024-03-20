GoGo Trend signals

The indicator for Forex and Binary Options trading is based on the standard Mt4 Simple Moving Average indicator. But the difference from the standard indicator is that its lines are repainted in different colors depending on the state of the trend. If the color is green, then the trend is to buy. If it's red, then it's for sale. During a trend phase change, an audio alert appears along with a buffer on the chart in the middle of the lines. Thus, it is possible to determine the state of the trend on the selected instrument and timeframe. But still, for real trading, it is recommended to filter the signals of this indicator with another indicator.
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4 (1)
Indicators
The arrow indicator for Forex and Binary options is based on tick volumes. Unlike many volume indicators, the "Super volumes" indicator calculates bullish and bearish volumes and gives signals based on the predominance of any of them. If, say, there was an advantage of bullish volumes in this range at the moment, then the signal will be on Buy. Or if the predominance was bearish volumes, then, accordingly, the signal will be on Sell. In the indicator settings in the "volumes" variable, you can
Adx Rvi Signals
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The indicator for Forex and Binary options is based on 2 standard indicators in MT4: ADX and RVI. The signals are received when the lines of both indicators intersect simultaneously. But the reverse of the signals is also written into the codes. This is when the signals are converted in the opposite direction. You can also enable and disable each of the indicators. And also 2 types of signals can be used in RVI: 1) Just when one line is above/below the other (this is good to use as a recoilles
Anaconda LD
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The arrow indicator "Anaconda LD" is a reversal indicator for the Forex market and mainly for Binary options. The algorithm is written on the basis of reversal patterns. It is better to use it together with other indicators to filter signals. Even with the standard ones in MT4, even with other custom ones. Any channel indicators or level indicators are especially suitable... You need to select your expiration time for different assets. Which are 1-5 bars on different pairs.
Cripton
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The arrow indicator for Binary Options and Forex is a reversal indicator. Created and written on the basis of reversal patterns. It is recommended for Binary Options to put it on the M5 chart. Enter into transactions for 1-3 bars. Depending on the trading sessions, you need to select your expiration time for a different asset.  You can change settings in external variables. Thus, you can both increase and decrease the frequency of signals. The arrows of the indicator do not draw at all. So you
Create a cool signal
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The arrow indicator "Create a cool signal" for the Binary options and Forex market is a kind of constructor of its signals! In which you can choose your own signal conditions based on 10 standard MT4 indicators prescribed in it, plus another third-party buffer indicator that you can add to the "buffer indicators" variable. This is done simply! Prescribe the name of your indicator and prescribe its numbers (you will find them in the colors section where the numbers up to the buffer color are in
Highway pro
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The indicator for Binary options and Forex "Highway profits" is based on the principle of finding the price behind the channel lines. After the price leaves the channel and gradually begins to return to it, then the signals will appear. It is very easy and convenient to trade such an indicator. And even a novice trader or a trader with many years of experience can trade it. You need to select your own settings for each asset. For example, the period for calculating bars for a trend, which is s
Cool volumes
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The arrow indicator "Cool volumes" is based on tick volumes on Mt4. The indicator itself tracks the number of volumes to buy or sell in a certain period of time (timeframe selection). And when there is an abnormal excess of the volume of sellers or buyers, it gives a signal to sell or buy. Colored histograms are drawn in the lower window, where the green color shows the predominance of buyers at the moment, which means a potential immediate reversal to increase in this price range. The red co
Space signals
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The Space signals signal indicator is my new development for trading on the Forex and Binary options markets. The algorithm of the indicator is written so that it tracks the trend and gives signals for the end of the corrective price movement. In the settings, you can set the signal period yourself. The higher the value in the "period" variable, the less frequent the signals will be. But they will naturally be of higher quality.  You can also choose the arrow codes on the chart, the distance
Dynamic POC Hi Tf
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The new Dynamic PACK Hi Tf indicator is based on tick volumes. The middle line shows the average price for the selected period of the selected senior timeframe. The upper and lower lines show the maximum/minimum of the same selected period of the same timeframe. In the settings, the user can optionally choose which timeframe and bar calculation period he needs. You can also change the style, thickness, and color of each of the lines.  In the "StsrtBars" parameter, you can select the start peri
Level Delta
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The Level DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Level DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT4 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distributed over d
Volume Poc Wvap
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The "Volume POC WVAP" Indicator is a revolutionary tool for traders seeking in-depth analysis across various financial markets. This unique indicator, based on tick volumes in the MT4 terminal, provides indispensable information for making informed trading decisions in the following markets: Forex, binary options, cryptocurrency, spot, futures, and indices. Key Features: WVAP Line: Weighted Volume Average Price: The WVAP calculates the weighted volume average price on the selected timeframe, all
Dynamic Poc Hi Tf arrow
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
POC, Volume Profile, Market Profile, Volume Indicator, Dynamic POC, Tick Volume, Forex Volume The Dynamic POC Hi Tf Arrow indicator is a reliable volume analysis tool (volume profile, market profile, tick volume) for accurately determining POC levels and price reactions. Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow for MT4 Description Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow is a professional volume analysis indicator designed to accurately identify key price levels and market direction. It is built on tick volume data and displ
Quantum Empire Grid Pro
Yerzhan Satov
Experts
Quantum Empire GRID PRO - Next Generation Trading System Revolutionary Trading Technology Quantum Empire GRID PRO represents a breakthrough in automated trading, combining intelligent grid strategy with averaging system and signal filtering. After 2+ years of real-market testing, this EA has proven its stability and profitability across various asset classes. Key Features: Smart Averaging System : When closing a series of trades, profit averages 3:1 relative to losses 4 Signal Mode
Volume Profile ASA
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
Volume Profile ASA Professional Volume Profile Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Volume Profile ASA is a modern professional Volume Profile indicator designed for traders who make trading decisions based on real market activity rather than price movement alone. The indicator builds a Volume Profile directly on the chart, displaying the distribution of trading volume across price levels and helping traders quickly identify the most important market areas. Volume Profile ASA automatically calculates and
Golden Rush Robot Pro
Yerzhan Satov
Experts
Golden Rush Robot Pro Professional Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) An advanced intelligent Grid Expert Advisor specifically designed and optimized for trading Gold (XAUUSD). Why Choose Golden Rush Robot Pro? Most Grid Expert Advisors follow the same simple principle: when the market moves against an open position, another order is opened, then another one, and so on. The entire strategy relies on the expectation that the market will eventually reverse. While this approach can generate profit
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf for MT5 Description: The "Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf" is a unique indicator developed for volume analysis. It is suitable for both real volumes (on futures contracts) and tick volumes (on the Forex market). The indicator is a channel tool consisting of three lines that dynamically change depending on the selected timeframe: Middle Line : the main dynamic Point of Control (POC), which reflects the average volume price. Upper Line : the maximum of the selected timeframe. L
Quqntum Delta
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The Quantum   DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Quantum   DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT5 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distribute
MACD Signals LTF
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
Title: MACD Signals Discover the MACD Signals indicator – your reliable assistant in the world of trading! Description: The "MACD Signals" indicator is designed to make your trading more successful and efficient. It displays signals on the main chart as bright vertical lines that are easy to spot. You can customize the color and thickness of these lines to perfectly match your style and preferences. Features: Signals: Vertical lines on the main chart that stand out among other elements.
Quantum Volumes Profiles
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
Quantum Volumes Profiles Quantum Volumes Profiles is a professional volume analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify key price levels, reveal areas of institutional interest, and provide a clear understanding of volume distribution within any selected trading range. The indicator combines two of the most powerful volume analysis tools into a single product: Global Volume Profile – displays volume distribution over a user-defined historical period. Session Volume Profile – shows th
Quantum Delta VWAP
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
Quantum Delta VWAP — Профессиональный Анализ Объемов и Order Flow Quantum Delta VWAP — это мощный индикатор нового поколения для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для интрадей-скальпинга и систем Smart Money (SMC/ICT). Благодаря скоростному движку Canvas с двойным шлюзом кэширования, он выводит объемы на экран в реальном времени без задержек, лагов и мерцания . Индикатор идеально подходит для торговли золотом (XAUUSD), валютами, индексами и криптой, позволяя наглядно видеть действия крупных игроко
Quantum Futprint Delta VWAP
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
Quantum Footprint Delta VWAP is a powerful, expert-level trading and analytical suite for MetaTrader 5, combining 4 professional volume, delta, and liquidity analysis tools into a single interface. Designed for high-speed, real-time performance, it efficiently processes large datasets without slowing down your trading terminal. 4 Analytical Complexes in 1 Indicator: Per-Bar Horizontal Profile (Footprint) : Clearly displays the internal volume structure of each candlestick. The volume relief
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