Cripton
- Indicators
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Yerzhan SatovI am a trader in the Forex and Binary options market with many years of experience. Since 2020, he began writing and creating his own indicators, Expert Advisors and various trading robots for MT4.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The arrow indicator for Binary Options and Forex is a reversal indicator. Created and written on the basis of reversal patterns. It is recommended for Binary Options to put it on the M5 chart. Enter into transactions for 1-3 bars. Depending on the trading sessions, you need to select your expiration time for a different asset.
You can change settings in external variables. Thus, you can both increase and decrease the frequency of signals. The arrows of the indicator do not draw at all. So you can believe the story. Which can be viewed in the statistics panel. By default, both alert and statistics are disabled.
Also, in the external variables in the time filter section, you can allow or prohibit signals for the specified hours of the day.
GOOD LUCK to all!!!