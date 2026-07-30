Quantum Volumes Profiles

Quantum Volumes Profiles is a professional volume analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify key price levels, reveal areas of institutional interest, and provide a clear understanding of volume distribution within any selected trading range.

The indicator combines two of the most powerful volume analysis tools into a single product:

Global Volume Profile – displays volume distribution over a user-defined historical period.

– displays volume distribution over a user-defined historical period. Session Volume Profile – shows the volume profile for the current trading session or any selected session range.

This combination allows traders to analyze both the long-term market structure and the current session simultaneously, making it easier to identify where significant trading activity is concentrated.

Supports Both Tick and Real Volumes

Quantum Volumes Profiles works with two different volume sources:

Tick Volume – available with virtually every Forex broker and suitable for most trading instruments.

– available with virtually every Forex broker and suitable for most trading instruments. Real Volume – supported whenever your broker provides exchange-traded volume data.

This flexibility allows the indicator to be used across virtually any market while taking full advantage of real exchange volume whenever it is available.

What the Indicator Shows

Quantum Volumes Profiles helps traders identify:

✔ High-volume price areas (areas of strong market interest)

✔ Accumulation and distribution zones

✔ Strong support and resistance levels

✔ Price levels where reversals are most likely

✔ Areas where the market spent the most trading activity

✔ High-probability continuation and reversal zones

Unlike traditional technical indicators that focus only on price movement, Quantum Volumes Profiles reveals the true volume interest across the analyzed range, helping traders understand where buyers and sellers were actually most active.

Main Features

Global Volume Profile

Session Volume Profile

Supports Tick Volume

Supports Real Volume (when provided by the broker)

Automatic Point of Control (POC) calculation

Automatic Value Area (VAH/VAL) calculation

Adjustable profile width

Multiple display styles

Fully customizable colors

High-performance rendering engine

Optimized calculation algorithms

Smooth operation even with large historical datasets

Stable display during chart zooming and scaling

Who Is It For?

Quantum Volumes Profiles is an excellent tool for traders using:

Price Action

Smart Money Concept (SMC)

ICT

Volume Trading

Order Flow

Support & Resistance trading

Intraday trading

Swing trading

Supported Markets

The indicator can be used on virtually any financial instrument, including:

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Silver

Stock Indices

Crude Oil

Stocks

Futures

Cryptocurrencies

Why Choose Quantum Volumes Profiles?

Unlike many similar indicators, Quantum Volumes Profiles is designed with both accuracy and performance in mind. Its optimized algorithms process large amounts of historical data efficiently, allowing smooth operation even when building extensive Global Volume Profiles.

If you are looking for a fast, reliable, and feature-rich volume analysis tool that combines Global and Session Volume Profiles in one indicator while supporting both Tick Volume and Real Volume, Quantum Volumes Profiles will become an essential part of your trading toolbox.