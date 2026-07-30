Quantum Volumes Profiles

Quantum Volumes Profiles

Quantum Volumes Profiles is a professional volume analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify key price levels, reveal areas of institutional interest, and provide a clear understanding of volume distribution within any selected trading range.

The indicator combines two of the most powerful volume analysis tools into a single product:

  • Global Volume Profile – displays volume distribution over a user-defined historical period.
  • Session Volume Profile – shows the volume profile for the current trading session or any selected session range.

This combination allows traders to analyze both the long-term market structure and the current session simultaneously, making it easier to identify where significant trading activity is concentrated.

Supports Both Tick and Real Volumes

Quantum Volumes Profiles works with two different volume sources:

  • Tick Volume – available with virtually every Forex broker and suitable for most trading instruments.
  • Real Volume – supported whenever your broker provides exchange-traded volume data.

This flexibility allows the indicator to be used across virtually any market while taking full advantage of real exchange volume whenever it is available.

What the Indicator Shows

Quantum Volumes Profiles helps traders identify:

✔ High-volume price areas (areas of strong market interest)

✔ Accumulation and distribution zones

✔ Strong support and resistance levels

✔ Price levels where reversals are most likely

✔ Areas where the market spent the most trading activity

✔ High-probability continuation and reversal zones

Unlike traditional technical indicators that focus only on price movement, Quantum Volumes Profiles reveals the true volume interest across the analyzed range, helping traders understand where buyers and sellers were actually most active.

Main Features

  • Global Volume Profile
  • Session Volume Profile
  • Supports Tick Volume
  • Supports Real Volume (when provided by the broker)
  • Automatic Point of Control (POC) calculation
  • Automatic Value Area (VAH/VAL) calculation
  • Adjustable profile width
  • Multiple display styles
  • Fully customizable colors
  • High-performance rendering engine
  • Optimized calculation algorithms
  • Smooth operation even with large historical datasets
  • Stable display during chart zooming and scaling

Who Is It For?

Quantum Volumes Profiles is an excellent tool for traders using:

  • Price Action
  • Smart Money Concept (SMC)
  • ICT
  • Volume Trading
  • Order Flow
  • Support & Resistance trading
  • Intraday trading
  • Swing trading

Supported Markets

The indicator can be used on virtually any financial instrument, including:

  • Forex
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Silver
  • Stock Indices
  • Crude Oil
  • Stocks
  • Futures
  • Cryptocurrencies

Why Choose Quantum Volumes Profiles?

Unlike many similar indicators, Quantum Volumes Profiles is designed with both accuracy and performance in mind. Its optimized algorithms process large amounts of historical data efficiently, allowing smooth operation even when building extensive Global Volume Profiles.

If you are looking for a fast, reliable, and feature-rich volume analysis tool that combines Global and Session Volume Profiles in one indicator while supporting both Tick Volume and Real Volume, Quantum Volumes Profiles will become an essential part of your trading toolbox.


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AXIOM MATRIX MT5 LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive gift bonus. Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watch, analyzes multiple timeframes, reads multiple evidence engines, compares the strongest opport
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
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# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
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A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
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The arrow indicator for Forex and Binary options is based on tick volumes. Unlike many volume indicators, the "Super volumes" indicator calculates bullish and bearish volumes and gives signals based on the predominance of any of them. If, say, there was an advantage of bullish volumes in this range at the moment, then the signal will be on Buy. Or if the predominance was bearish volumes, then, accordingly, the signal will be on Sell. In the indicator settings in the "volumes" variable, you can
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The indicator for Forex and Binary options is based on 2 standard indicators in MT4: ADX and RVI. The signals are received when the lines of both indicators intersect simultaneously. But the reverse of the signals is also written into the codes. This is when the signals are converted in the opposite direction. You can also enable and disable each of the indicators. And also 2 types of signals can be used in RVI: 1) Just when one line is above/below the other (this is good to use as a recoilles
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The arrow indicator "Anaconda LD" is a reversal indicator for the Forex market and mainly for Binary options. The algorithm is written on the basis of reversal patterns. It is better to use it together with other indicators to filter signals. Even with the standard ones in MT4, even with other custom ones. Any channel indicators or level indicators are especially suitable... You need to select your expiration time for different assets. Which are 1-5 bars on different pairs.
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The arrow indicator for Binary Options and Forex is a reversal indicator. Created and written on the basis of reversal patterns. It is recommended for Binary Options to put it on the M5 chart. Enter into transactions for 1-3 bars. Depending on the trading sessions, you need to select your expiration time for a different asset.  You can change settings in external variables. Thus, you can both increase and decrease the frequency of signals. The arrows of the indicator do not draw at all. So you
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The arrow indicator "Create a cool signal" for the Binary options and Forex market is a kind of constructor of its signals! In which you can choose your own signal conditions based on 10 standard MT4 indicators prescribed in it, plus another third-party buffer indicator that you can add to the "buffer indicators" variable. This is done simply! Prescribe the name of your indicator and prescribe its numbers (you will find them in the colors section where the numbers up to the buffer color are in
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The indicator for Binary options and Forex "Highway profits" is based on the principle of finding the price behind the channel lines. After the price leaves the channel and gradually begins to return to it, then the signals will appear. It is very easy and convenient to trade such an indicator. And even a novice trader or a trader with many years of experience can trade it. You need to select your own settings for each asset. For example, the period for calculating bars for a trend, which is s
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The arrow indicator "Cool volumes" is based on tick volumes on Mt4. The indicator itself tracks the number of volumes to buy or sell in a certain period of time (timeframe selection). And when there is an abnormal excess of the volume of sellers or buyers, it gives a signal to sell or buy. Colored histograms are drawn in the lower window, where the green color shows the predominance of buyers at the moment, which means a potential immediate reversal to increase in this price range. The red co
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The Space signals signal indicator is my new development for trading on the Forex and Binary options markets. The algorithm of the indicator is written so that it tracks the trend and gives signals for the end of the corrective price movement. In the settings, you can set the signal period yourself. The higher the value in the "period" variable, the less frequent the signals will be. But they will naturally be of higher quality.  You can also choose the arrow codes on the chart, the distance
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The indicator for Forex and Binary Options trading is based on the standard Mt4 Simple Moving Average indicator. But the difference from the standard indicator is that its lines are repainted in different colors depending on the state of the trend. If the color is green, then the trend is to buy. If it's red, then it's for sale. During a trend phase change, an audio alert appears along with a buffer on the chart in the middle of the lines. Thus, it is possible to determine the state of the trend
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The new Dynamic PACK Hi Tf indicator is based on tick volumes. The middle line shows the average price for the selected period of the selected senior timeframe. The upper and lower lines show the maximum/minimum of the same selected period of the same timeframe. In the settings, the user can optionally choose which timeframe and bar calculation period he needs. You can also change the style, thickness, and color of each of the lines.  In the "StsrtBars" parameter, you can select the start peri
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The Level DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Level DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT4 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distributed over d
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The "Volume POC WVAP" Indicator is a revolutionary tool for traders seeking in-depth analysis across various financial markets. This unique indicator, based on tick volumes in the MT4 terminal, provides indispensable information for making informed trading decisions in the following markets: Forex, binary options, cryptocurrency, spot, futures, and indices. Key Features: WVAP Line: Weighted Volume Average Price: The WVAP calculates the weighted volume average price on the selected timeframe, all
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POC, Volume Profile, Market Profile, Volume Indicator, Dynamic POC, Tick Volume, Forex Volume The Dynamic POC Hi Tf Arrow indicator is a reliable volume analysis tool (volume profile, market profile, tick volume) for accurately determining POC levels and price reactions. Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow for MT4 Description Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow is a professional volume analysis indicator designed to accurately identify key price levels and market direction. It is built on tick volume data and displ
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Quantum Empire GRID PRO - Next Generation Trading System Revolutionary Trading Technology Quantum Empire GRID PRO represents a breakthrough in automated trading, combining intelligent grid strategy with averaging system and signal filtering. After 2+ years of real-market testing, this EA has proven its stability and profitability across various asset classes. Key Features: Smart Averaging System : When closing a series of trades, profit averages 3:1 relative to losses 4 Signal Mode
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Golden Rush Robot Pro Professional Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) An advanced intelligent Grid Expert Advisor specifically designed and optimized for trading Gold (XAUUSD). Why Choose Golden Rush Robot Pro? Most Grid Expert Advisors follow the same simple principle: when the market moves against an open position, another order is opened, then another one, and so on. The entire strategy relies on the expectation that the market will eventually reverse. While this approach can generate profit
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Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf for MT5 Description: The "Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf" is a unique indicator developed for volume analysis. It is suitable for both real volumes (on futures contracts) and tick volumes (on the Forex market). The indicator is a channel tool consisting of three lines that dynamically change depending on the selected timeframe: Middle Line : the main dynamic Point of Control (POC), which reflects the average volume price. Upper Line : the maximum of the selected timeframe. L
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The Quantum   DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Quantum   DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT5 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distribute
MACD Signals LTF
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Title: MACD Signals Discover the MACD Signals indicator – your reliable assistant in the world of trading! Description: The "MACD Signals" indicator is designed to make your trading more successful and efficient. It displays signals on the main chart as bright vertical lines that are easy to spot. You can customize the color and thickness of these lines to perfectly match your style and preferences. Features: Signals: Vertical lines on the main chart that stand out among other elements.
Quantum Delta VWAP
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