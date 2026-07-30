Quantum Volumes Profiles
- Indicators
-
Yerzhan SatovI am a trader in the Forex and Binary options market with many years of experience. Since 2020, he began writing and creating his own indicators, Expert Advisors and various trading robots for MT4.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Quantum Volumes Profiles is a professional volume analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify key price levels, reveal areas of institutional interest, and provide a clear understanding of volume distribution within any selected trading range.
The indicator combines two of the most powerful volume analysis tools into a single product:
- Global Volume Profile – displays volume distribution over a user-defined historical period.
- Session Volume Profile – shows the volume profile for the current trading session or any selected session range.
This combination allows traders to analyze both the long-term market structure and the current session simultaneously, making it easier to identify where significant trading activity is concentrated.
Supports Both Tick and Real Volumes
Quantum Volumes Profiles works with two different volume sources:
- Tick Volume – available with virtually every Forex broker and suitable for most trading instruments.
- Real Volume – supported whenever your broker provides exchange-traded volume data.
This flexibility allows the indicator to be used across virtually any market while taking full advantage of real exchange volume whenever it is available.
What the Indicator Shows
Quantum Volumes Profiles helps traders identify:
✔ High-volume price areas (areas of strong market interest)
✔ Accumulation and distribution zones
✔ Strong support and resistance levels
✔ Price levels where reversals are most likely
✔ Areas where the market spent the most trading activity
✔ High-probability continuation and reversal zones
Unlike traditional technical indicators that focus only on price movement, Quantum Volumes Profiles reveals the true volume interest across the analyzed range, helping traders understand where buyers and sellers were actually most active.
Main Features
- Global Volume Profile
- Session Volume Profile
- Supports Tick Volume
- Supports Real Volume (when provided by the broker)
- Automatic Point of Control (POC) calculation
- Automatic Value Area (VAH/VAL) calculation
- Adjustable profile width
- Multiple display styles
- Fully customizable colors
- High-performance rendering engine
- Optimized calculation algorithms
- Smooth operation even with large historical datasets
- Stable display during chart zooming and scaling
Who Is It For?
Quantum Volumes Profiles is an excellent tool for traders using:
- Price Action
- Smart Money Concept (SMC)
- ICT
- Volume Trading
- Order Flow
- Support & Resistance trading
- Intraday trading
- Swing trading
Supported Markets
The indicator can be used on virtually any financial instrument, including:
- Forex
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Silver
- Stock Indices
- Crude Oil
- Stocks
- Futures
- Cryptocurrencies
Why Choose Quantum Volumes Profiles?
Unlike many similar indicators, Quantum Volumes Profiles is designed with both accuracy and performance in mind. Its optimized algorithms process large amounts of historical data efficiently, allowing smooth operation even when building extensive Global Volume Profiles.
If you are looking for a fast, reliable, and feature-rich volume analysis tool that combines Global and Session Volume Profiles in one indicator while supporting both Tick Volume and Real Volume, Quantum Volumes Profiles will become an essential part of your trading toolbox.