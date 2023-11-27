Adx Rvi Signals

The indicator for Forex and Binary options is based on 2 standard indicators in MT4: ADX and RVI.





The signals are received when the lines of both indicators intersect simultaneously. But the reverse of the signals is also written into the codes. This is when the signals are converted in the opposite direction. You can also enable and disable each of the indicators. And also 2 types of signals can be used in RVI: 1) Just when one line is above/below the other (this is good to use as a recoilless trend price movement); and 2) It is when 2 lines intersect with each other.





You can also enable the built-in statistics panel in the settings with instructions on how many bars to recalculate statistics and after how many bars to update it.





In the filter_bar variable, you can change the type of signals as well as in the reverse.





In the alert_bar variable, you can set which candle the alert will be triggered on: 0 - on the signal candle, 1 - on the opening of a new one.





Well, at the bottom of the settings section you can change:





1) arrows gap - the distance of the arrows from the candles (bars)





2) arrow_width - the size of the arrows





3)arrow_codUP and arrow_codDN - arrow code





4)arrowa_colorUP and arrowa_colorDN are the colors of the arrows.





All arrows and signals don't draw at all!!! Even when changing time frames. If the arrows are fixed on the chart, they will not disappear anywhere after!