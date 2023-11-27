Adx Rvi Signals

The indicator for Forex and Binary options is based on 2 standard indicators in MT4: ADX and RVI.

The signals are received when the lines of both indicators intersect simultaneously. But the reverse of the signals is also written into the codes. This is when the signals are converted in the opposite direction. You can also enable and disable each of the indicators. And also 2 types of signals can be used in RVI: 1) Just when one line is above/below the other (this is good to use as a recoilless trend price movement); and 2) It is when 2 lines intersect with each other.

You can also enable the built-in statistics panel in the settings with instructions on how many bars to recalculate statistics and after how many bars to update it. 

In the filter_bar variable, you can change the type of signals as well as in the reverse.

In the alert_bar variable, you can set which candle the alert will be triggered on: 0 - on the signal candle, 1 - on the opening of a new one.

Well, at the bottom of the settings section you can change:

1) arrows gap - the distance of the arrows from the candles (bars)

2) arrow_width - the size of the arrows

3)arrow_codUP and arrow_codDN - arrow code

4)arrowa_colorUP and arrowa_colorDN are the colors of the arrows.

All arrows and signals don't draw at all!!! Even when changing time frames. If the arrows are fixed on the chart, they will not disappear anywhere after!
Recommended products
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
MA on Fractals
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
MA on Fractals is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4 . It builds a moving average using Bill Williams' fractals. We believe that MA on Fractals is much more efficient than a standard moving average. Its combination with other indicators allows receiving more accurate trading signals. It is most suitable for M15, M30, H1 and H4. Advantages Unique indicator. Generates minimum false signals. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Simple and easy indicator configurat
Relative Drawdown Display md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Relative Drawdown Display" for MT4, useful trading tool. This is MUST HAVE indicator for traders who use grid trading systems!!! - Relative Drawdown Display indicator shows   current Relative DD   or   Floating Profit in %   on your account.  - PC and Mobile Alerts are built-in with adjustable Trigger level. - Indicator also indicates account   Balance and Equity. - It is possible to locate indicator values in   any corner of the chart . - It   is possible to set up colo
Flag Pattern
Harun Celik
Indicators
Flag Pattern indicator is an indicator designed to find flag patterns. Bullish and bear find flag patterns. It finds these patterns by its own algorithm. The display is easy to use and simple. Features Bullish and bear find flag patterns. Draw patterns on the graphic screen. invalid flag patterns. alert the user with the alert feature. Flag patterns have the ability to change colors. Parameters MinSplashHeight -  Min. height of splash setting MaxBarsDuration -  Max bars before crossing setting
Chaser
Thebo Junior Mahlangu
Indicators
Introduction  This Indicator Is Based On Average Price/Maximum Price Moves, And Using Moving Bollinger Bands And Moving Averages. The Advantage Of Using It With YOUR own Analysis Will Confirm Potential Supports And Resistances While it Compliments With Your Analysis  The Indicator Is Non-Repainting AND Along With Our Special Trend METRE that Changes With The Conditions OF A Bullish Or Bearish Trend....  Recommend Time-Frames: H1  H4 M15 Usage: The Indicator Is Very Profitable If Use
FREE
Mother Candle Insidebar as Supply and Demand MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Mother Candle Inside Bar - Advanced Supply and Demand System Mastering price action has never been this simple.   The Mother Candle Inside Bar is a powerful,   fully automated charting tool   specifically designed to locate high-probability Supply and Demand zones using proven Inside Bar formations. The Problem   Most traders struggle in the market because their analysis is   subjective and inconsistent . You likely spend hours staring at charts, manually drawing support and resistance lines, tr
EurUsd Binary Options
Daniel Joseph Kibe Wangewa -
Indicators
YOU CAN ONLY FOWARD TEST THIS INDICATOR. USE DEMO FOR THIS AND SHARE YOUR RESULTS This indicator is a combination of different strategies that in theory drive the market.  Multi-Currency - Using the separate currencies; Euro and Dollar. RSI - from the separate currencies I get two different RSI values that are used to measure the market strength and direction It is important to note that this is not the Holy Grail and you should use a good money management system.  Two signals will appear from
Professional Profiter
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
it is an indicator for trading on the forex market and binary options, it is a trend tool with which you can take it most often when the first signal appears, open a trade in the indicated direction stop loss set above the arrow if the signal is lower or below the arrow if the buy signal when signals appear in the same direction where the transaction is open, you can enter into additional stop loss orders; we also set up trading without take profit; you need to close the transaction when a signa
Renko Scalping M1
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
The Renko indicator is a technical analysis tool used in the forex market to visualize price movements and trends by eliminating market "noise." Unlike traditional candlestick or bar charts, Renko is built based on price changes of a specified number of points, called the "brick size." When the price moves by this amount of points, a new "brick" is added to the chart. This indicator ignores time and volume, focusing exclusively on price changes. The main features of the Renko indicator include:
KT Renko Live Chart MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Utilities
KT Renko Live Chart utility creates the Renko charts on MT4 that can be further used for speculation or live trading. The Renko chart created by this utility supports most of the custom indicators and automated Expert Advisors. Fully compatible with our Renko Patterns indicator and Renko Patterns EA . To use an Expert Advisor on the generated Renko chart, make sure to untick the "Offline Chart" in the chart properties.  Features A simple and straightforward Renko utility that provides the Renko
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (2)
Indicators
Delta Fusion Pro – Advanced Order Flow Analysis for Intraday Trading Delta Fusion Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4 that reveals aggressive order flow, showing the intensity and direction of institutional pressure in real time. Unlike traditional volume indicators, it analyzes the delta between Ask and Bid volumes to anticipate reversals, confirm trends, and identify professional interest zones. Key Features Intelligent Auto-Tuning System Automatically adjusts all parameters ba
Un stop pab
Luong Quang Nguyen
Indicators
Lợi nhuận từ ngoại hối không thể bị ngăn chặn – hiển thị các tín hiệu mua/bán thông minh    Bạn có thể làm được điều đó không?   Lợi nhuận từ Forex là không thể ngăn cản - Giai đoạn 9 - Yếu tố 2.   Các tính năng chính   Tín hiệu mua – Mũi tên xanh   Tín hiệu bán – Mũi tên màu cam   Tín hiệu thị trường – Đánh dấu trên biểu đồ   Tín hiệu được hiển thị trực tiếp trên biểu đồ   Các pha và yếu tố có thể điều chỉnh   Hỗ trợ kiểm thử ngược dữ liệu lịch sử   Hệ thống báo độn
Real Range Bar and Custom Time Charts
Simon Pavlin
Utilities
RRBCTC uses real Tick data to create custom Range, Time, Renko and Volume bar charts for MT4. Tick data use is RRBCTC unique feature, which allows highest quality charting of current and historical price movement. Custom inputs provide option to create range bars with sizes from 0.1 pip all the way to 100+ pip and time bars periods from second all the way to a month. Charts are updated with new data in real time, allowing user use of MT4 indicators and advisors (EA). RRBCTC greatly extends MT4 c
Smart algoritmik destek direnc kanal indikatoru
Omer Turkmen
Indicators
Teknolojide ki yüksek gelişim, üretim, e ticaret, lojistik vb tüm sektörlerde kullanıma başlandığı gibi artık finansal piyasalarda da “ yapay zeka ve algoritma” kullanılmaya başlandı. Smart Algoritma indikatörü; kaynak kodu içinde yer alan algoritma ve yapay zekası ile hiçbir analize ihtiyaç duyulmadan gün içi bütün forex enstrümanları için size buy ve sell sinyalleri yanında hedef kanal (gün içi en yüksek ve en düşük seviyeler) verir. İndikatör texti aşağıda ki bölümlerden oluşur ve herkesin a
Macro Kill Boxer
Sinan Durkan
5 (1)
Indicators
What is Macro Kill Boxer? Macro Kill Boxer is a technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader platform. It visualizes market movements during specific time intervals (e.g., Asia, London Open/Close, New York AM/PM) by drawing colored boxes on the chart. Each box represents the high and low price levels within the defined time period, often associated with macroeconomic events or high-volatility sessions. What Does It Do? Time-Based Analysis : Displays price movements as boxes for 58 c
FREE
PipMaster Indicator
Guan Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
PipMaster is built using a powerful trend + momentum following algorithm. Made after years of testing and with market noise filtering built-in.  Aggressive traders can enter a trade as soon as an arrow appear. Conservative traders should wait for a visual alert after a closed candle bar. This indicator is a great tool to be used with your most trusted trend/momentum trading strategy and with solid money management rules. Key Benefits: -Super easy to use by following color coded arrow pointing t
Fractal Advanced MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
Indicators
Fractal Advanced - displays Fractal and Alligator indicators on the price chart. Has wide options for settings and customization. It is also equipped with alerts and a hotkey system. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT 5 Advantages 1. The indicator does not fill the entire chart with fractals, but allows you to display only relevant signals. 2. The number of fractals is adjusted by scrolling the mouse while holding down the Shift key. 3. Instantly show/hide the Alligator
Momentum Breakout Envelope
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Momentum Breakout Envelope is a momentum-analysis indicator designed to highlight potential breakout phases and shifts in market strength. It runs in a separate window and displays three main elements: an upper band , a lower band , and a momentum core line . Together they form a dynamic envelope that expands or contracts as market momentum changes. The bands act as a structured range that helps visualize momentum pressure, while the core line represents the underlying strength of the current mo
Abiroid Darvas Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicators
This strategy is best used for Trend based trading. While market is trending, price still makes smaller ranges. Darvas boxes show breakouts from these small ranges, while still following the original market trend. Detailed Description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747919 Features: Darvas - Check Darvas Box Breakout -   Check Price Above/Below MA or Darvas Box has crossed MA -   Min, Max Box Height -   Max Distance Between Entry Price and Darvas Box Other Indicators: - NRTR Trend Check
Barry Hood
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Barry Hood's leading trend indicator is designed to more accurately determine the direction of the trend in financial markets. Here are the main characteristics and operating principles of this indicator: Adaptive Four-Level Smoothing: The indicator uses a mechanism that allows it to effectively adapt to changing market conditions. This allows you to more accurately determine the current trend. Characteristics and features: Redraws only on the zero candle: This means that the indicator is red
Wisteria Trend
Volodymyr Zubov
Indicators
Indicator for working with a Trend. Trend is your friend! The digital indicator helps to find the optimal points of entry into the market, to stay in the trend as much as possible. If the trend and direction change, exit the position in time. The indicator is recommended for use on timeframes H4 and higher. Works on any trading instrument. The indicator menu contains options for fine tuning the signals and color gamut. Happy trading!
Demark mtf
Sergey Fionin
Indicators
The indicator shows De Mark patterns and gives trading signals in the form of arrows and alerts. Shows De Mark lines on the history of quotes. Has a multiframe., Can show DeMark patterns of higher timeframes on lower timeframes. Has a switchable function for displaying fractals. Trading signals are accompanied by sound alerts, as well as sending them to mail and mobile devices.
Pattern Detector Indicator
Kitts Capital
Indicators
Pattern Detector Indicator: Your Competitive Edge in Market Analysis - MetaTrader 4 Elevate your trading strategy with the Pattern Detector Indicator , a high-performance tool specifically engineered for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Designed for both precision and ease of use, this indicator streamlines technical analysis by identifying high-probability market setups in real-time. Key Features Automated Pattern Scanning: Eliminate the manual effort of hunting for formations; our algorithm sc
Venom
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Venom indicator is a new type of indicator for scalping with high accuracy of correct predictions in the indicator you can select the indicator signal does not redraw, does not disappear, you can trust it 100% When a red blue arrow appears under the candlestick, an UP option is purchased. When red arrows appear, the DOWN option is purchased. the indicator is based on our new development, if there is an order with a large amount that opens in the direction we need, according to the analysis of th
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Vortex MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
The Vortex Indicator was first presented by Douglas Siepman and Etienne Botes in January 2010 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities. Despite its based on a complex implosion phenomenon, the vortex is quite simple to interpret. A bullish signal is generated when +VI line cross above the -VI line and vice versa. The indicator is mostly used as a confirmation for trend trading strategies. The Vortex was inspired by the work of Viktor Schauberger, who studied the flow of water in tur
Find and fill Gaps
Leandro Oliveira
Indicators
This indicator shows the gaps on the current chart with a rectangle shape and indicates when the gap is filled by closing the shape. Gaps are considered over the shadows. Allows sending alerts by e-mail or push notifications when a gap is found. Parameters SizeGAP - Size of the gap that you want to indicate; HGcolor1 - Color of the gap in an upward movement; HGcolor2 - Color of the gap in a downward movement; HGstyle - The style of rectangle to be drawn; StartCalculationFromBar - How many candl
SX Price Action Patterns MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
SX Price Action Patterns is a comprehensive indicator which shows various price action patterns on the chart for those who are interested in price action trading. These patterns are as follows: A Pin Bar is a candlestick price bar, which has a long wick on one side and a small body. It is a powerful signal of price reversal in a currency trading strategy. An Inside Bar is characterized by a bar or candle that is entirely ‘inside’ the range of the preceding one and represents the consolidation o
FREE
Abiroid PinBar Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicators
This is a Pinbar Arrows which will check for reversal pin bars.  They are best when an ongoing trend ends and they signal a reversal. Free Scanner and Detailed Post with Extra Downloads: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758569 Features: PinBar Body, Nose and Tail, Left Eye Options Engulfing Bar After Pin Bar Overbought/Oversold with CCI or Stochastic or RSI Distance of Pin bar body from nearest Quarter Point (Option to use Majors, halfpoints, quarters) Volatility Check
RaysFX Candlestick Signals
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Candlestick Signals RaysFX Candlestick Signals è un potente strumento progettato per migliorare la tua esperienza di trading su MT4. Questo indicatore personalizzato è stato sviluppato con l’obiettivo di fornire segnali di trading precisi e tempestivi basati su specifiche configurazioni di candele e l’indicatore RSI. Caratteristiche principali : Segnali di acquisto e vendita : L’indicatore genera segnali di acquisto e vendita basati su specifiche configurazioni di candele e valori dell’i
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
4.33 (3)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
More from author
Super volumes
Yerzhan Satov
4 (1)
Indicators
The arrow indicator for Forex and Binary options is based on tick volumes. Unlike many volume indicators, the "Super volumes" indicator calculates bullish and bearish volumes and gives signals based on the predominance of any of them. If, say, there was an advantage of bullish volumes in this range at the moment, then the signal will be on Buy. Or if the predominance was bearish volumes, then, accordingly, the signal will be on Sell. In the indicator settings in the "volumes" variable, you can
Anaconda LD
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The arrow indicator "Anaconda LD" is a reversal indicator for the Forex market and mainly for Binary options. The algorithm is written on the basis of reversal patterns. It is better to use it together with other indicators to filter signals. Even with the standard ones in MT4, even with other custom ones. Any channel indicators or level indicators are especially suitable... You need to select your expiration time for different assets. Which are 1-5 bars on different pairs.
Cripton
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The arrow indicator for Binary Options and Forex is a reversal indicator. Created and written on the basis of reversal patterns. It is recommended for Binary Options to put it on the M5 chart. Enter into transactions for 1-3 bars. Depending on the trading sessions, you need to select your expiration time for a different asset.  You can change settings in external variables. Thus, you can both increase and decrease the frequency of signals. The arrows of the indicator do not draw at all. So you
Create a cool signal
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The arrow indicator "Create a cool signal" for the Binary options and Forex market is a kind of constructor of its signals! In which you can choose your own signal conditions based on 10 standard MT4 indicators prescribed in it, plus another third-party buffer indicator that you can add to the "buffer indicators" variable. This is done simply! Prescribe the name of your indicator and prescribe its numbers (you will find them in the colors section where the numbers up to the buffer color are in
Highway pro
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The indicator for Binary options and Forex "Highway profits" is based on the principle of finding the price behind the channel lines. After the price leaves the channel and gradually begins to return to it, then the signals will appear. It is very easy and convenient to trade such an indicator. And even a novice trader or a trader with many years of experience can trade it. You need to select your own settings for each asset. For example, the period for calculating bars for a trend, which is s
Cool volumes
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The arrow indicator "Cool volumes" is based on tick volumes on Mt4. The indicator itself tracks the number of volumes to buy or sell in a certain period of time (timeframe selection). And when there is an abnormal excess of the volume of sellers or buyers, it gives a signal to sell or buy. Colored histograms are drawn in the lower window, where the green color shows the predominance of buyers at the moment, which means a potential immediate reversal to increase in this price range. The red co
Space signals
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The Space signals signal indicator is my new development for trading on the Forex and Binary options markets. The algorithm of the indicator is written so that it tracks the trend and gives signals for the end of the corrective price movement. In the settings, you can set the signal period yourself. The higher the value in the "period" variable, the less frequent the signals will be. But they will naturally be of higher quality.  You can also choose the arrow codes on the chart, the distance
GoGo Trend signals
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The indicator for Forex and Binary Options trading is based on the standard Mt4 Simple Moving Average indicator. But the difference from the standard indicator is that its lines are repainted in different colors depending on the state of the trend. If the color is green, then the trend is to buy. If it's red, then it's for sale. During a trend phase change, an audio alert appears along with a buffer on the chart in the middle of the lines. Thus, it is possible to determine the state of the trend
Dynamic POC Hi Tf
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The new Dynamic PACK Hi Tf indicator is based on tick volumes. The middle line shows the average price for the selected period of the selected senior timeframe. The upper and lower lines show the maximum/minimum of the same selected period of the same timeframe. In the settings, the user can optionally choose which timeframe and bar calculation period he needs. You can also change the style, thickness, and color of each of the lines.  In the "StsrtBars" parameter, you can select the start peri
Level Delta
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The Level DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Level DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT4 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distributed over d
Volume Poc Wvap
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The "Volume POC WVAP" Indicator is a revolutionary tool for traders seeking in-depth analysis across various financial markets. This unique indicator, based on tick volumes in the MT4 terminal, provides indispensable information for making informed trading decisions in the following markets: Forex, binary options, cryptocurrency, spot, futures, and indices. Key Features: WVAP Line: Weighted Volume Average Price: The WVAP calculates the weighted volume average price on the selected timeframe, all
Dynamic Poc Hi Tf arrow
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
POC, Volume Profile, Market Profile, Volume Indicator, Dynamic POC, Tick Volume, Forex Volume The Dynamic POC Hi Tf Arrow indicator is a reliable volume analysis tool (volume profile, market profile, tick volume) for accurately determining POC levels and price reactions. Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow for MT4 Description Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow is a professional volume analysis indicator designed to accurately identify key price levels and market direction. It is built on tick volume data and displ
Quantum Empire Grid Pro
Yerzhan Satov
Experts
Quantum Empire GRID PRO - Next Generation Trading System Revolutionary Trading Technology Quantum Empire GRID PRO represents a breakthrough in automated trading, combining intelligent grid strategy with averaging system and signal filtering. After 2+ years of real-market testing, this EA has proven its stability and profitability across various asset classes. Key Features: Smart Averaging System : When closing a series of trades, profit averages 3:1 relative to losses 4 Signal Mode
Volume Profile ASA
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
Volume Profile ASA Professional Volume Profile Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Volume Profile ASA is a modern professional Volume Profile indicator designed for traders who make trading decisions based on real market activity rather than price movement alone. The indicator builds a Volume Profile directly on the chart, displaying the distribution of trading volume across price levels and helping traders quickly identify the most important market areas. Volume Profile ASA automatically calculates and
Golden Rush Robot Pro
Yerzhan Satov
Experts
Golden Rush Robot Pro Professional Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) An advanced intelligent Grid Expert Advisor specifically designed and optimized for trading Gold (XAUUSD). Why Choose Golden Rush Robot Pro? Most Grid Expert Advisors follow the same simple principle: when the market moves against an open position, another order is opened, then another one, and so on. The entire strategy relies on the expectation that the market will eventually reverse. While this approach can generate profit
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf for MT5 Description: The "Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf" is a unique indicator developed for volume analysis. It is suitable for both real volumes (on futures contracts) and tick volumes (on the Forex market). The indicator is a channel tool consisting of three lines that dynamically change depending on the selected timeframe: Middle Line : the main dynamic Point of Control (POC), which reflects the average volume price. Upper Line : the maximum of the selected timeframe. L
Quqntum Delta
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The Quantum   DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Quantum   DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT5 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distribute
MACD Signals LTF
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
Title: MACD Signals Discover the MACD Signals indicator – your reliable assistant in the world of trading! Description: The "MACD Signals" indicator is designed to make your trading more successful and efficient. It displays signals on the main chart as bright vertical lines that are easy to spot. You can customize the color and thickness of these lines to perfectly match your style and preferences. Features: Signals: Vertical lines on the main chart that stand out among other elements.
Quantum Volumes Profiles
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
Quantum Volumes Profiles Quantum Volumes Profiles is a professional volume analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify key price levels, reveal areas of institutional interest, and provide a clear understanding of volume distribution within any selected trading range. The indicator combines two of the most powerful volume analysis tools into a single product: Global Volume Profile – displays volume distribution over a user-defined historical period. Session Volume Profile – shows th
Quantum Delta VWAP
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
Quantum Delta VWAP — Профессиональный Анализ Объемов и Order Flow Quantum Delta VWAP — это мощный индикатор нового поколения для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для интрадей-скальпинга и систем Smart Money (SMC/ICT). Благодаря скоростному движку Canvas с двойным шлюзом кэширования, он выводит объемы на экран в реальном времени без задержек, лагов и мерцания . Индикатор идеально подходит для торговли золотом (XAUUSD), валютами, индексами и криптой, позволяя наглядно видеть действия крупных игроко
Quantum Futprint Delta VWAP
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
Quantum Footprint Delta VWAP is a powerful, expert-level trading and analytical suite for MetaTrader 5, combining 4 professional volume, delta, and liquidity analysis tools into a single interface. Designed for high-speed, real-time performance, it efficiently processes large datasets without slowing down your trading terminal. 4 Analytical Complexes in 1 Indicator: Per-Bar Horizontal Profile (Footprint) : Clearly displays the internal volume structure of each candlestick. The volume relief
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review