Tma Bands scalping

TMA Bands

Professional Triangular Moving Average (TMA) Bands Indicator for MetaTrader 5

TMA Bands is a smooth volatility channel indicator that plots dynamic upper and lower bands around a Triangular Moving Average (TMA). The bands automatically expand and contract according to market volatility using an ATR-based calculation, helping traders identify overextended price movements and potential reversal zones.

This indicator is designed with a clean and lightweight interface, making it suitable for scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading.

Features

Smooth Triangular Moving Average (TMA)

Dynamic Upper and Lower Bands

ATR-based adaptive band width

Optional Middle TMA Line

Adjustable Half Length

Adjustable ATR Period

Adjustable ATR Multiplier

Lightweight and fast calculations

Clean chart appearance

Compatible with all MT5 brokers

Inputs

Half Length

Applied Price

ATR Period

ATR Multiplier

Show/Hide Middle Line

Suitable Markets

XAUUSD (Gold)

Forex

Indices

Commodities

Cryptocurrencies

Stocks

Recommended Timeframes

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

How to Use

The TMA Bands help traders visualize market volatility.

When price approaches the upper band , the market may be overextended to the upside.

, the market may be overextended to the upside. When price approaches the lower band , the market may be overextended to the downside.

, the market may be overextended to the downside. The middle TMA line can be used as a dynamic trend reference when enabled.

can be used as a dynamic trend reference when enabled. Expanding bands indicate increasing volatility, while contracting bands suggest decreasing volatility.

The indicator works well when combined with price action, support and resistance, or other confirmation tools.

Advantages

Smooth and easy-to-read bands

Adaptive to changing market volatility

Minimal CPU usage

Fully customizable settings

Clean professional design

Suitable for manual trading and market analysis

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Version: 2.23

Developer: ASTIK JAURA

Disclaimer: This indicator is intended as a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profitable trades. Always apply proper risk management and test your strategy before using it on a live account.