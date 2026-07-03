Gold XauUsd Dark Levels

Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels helps traders read key Gold market zones faster. It displays dynamic support and resistance levels, ATR reaction zones, BUY / SELL signal support and a clear mini panel with trend, nearest level, distance, support, resistance and signal status.
Use it as a clean level indicator, a bounce signal-support tool or a breakout / trend-following assistant.


Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels is a MetaTrader 5 support and resistance indicator designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders.

The indicator helps traders identify important market zones faster by displaying dynamic support and resistance levels directly on the chart. It is built to support manual analysis by showing where price may react, where the nearest market level is located and whether the current market context favors a possible bounce or breakout scenario.

Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels includes three working modes:

Levels Only — displays clean support and resistance levels without trade arrows.

Bounce — looks for possible reactions from support or resistance zones.

Breakout / Trend Following — focuses on possible continuation after price breaks through an important level.

The indicator also includes ATR-based reaction zones, which can help traders better understand the area around each level instead of relying on one exact price line only.

A built-in mini panel gives a fast overview of the current market situation. The panel displays trend direction, selected mode, nearest level, distance to level, main support and resistance values, current signal status and ATR zone information.

BUY and SELL arrows can be displayed on the chart when the selected mode detects a possible trading opportunity. Alerts are also included for new signals, with support for popup alerts, sound alerts, push notifications and email alerts.

The menu is kept simple and practical, so traders can focus on the chart instead of adjusting too many advanced settings.

This is a visual indicator only. It does not open, close or manage trades automatically. It is designed to support manual market analysis and trading decisions.

Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD. It can also be tested on Forex pairs and BTCUSD, depending on broker conditions, spread, volatility and trader preferences.

Main benefits:

Faster support and resistance analysis

Clear visual market levels

Bounce and breakout signal support

ATR reaction zones

Mini panel with live market context

Optional BUY / SELL arrows

Popup, sound, push and email alerts

Clean and simple Market-ready input menu

Important: This indicator is not a trading robot and does not guarantee profits. Always test it on a demo account before using it on a live account.


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Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Quantum Xau Princes EA — Premium Multi-Market Trading Assistant for MT5 Quantum Xau Princes EA is a premium trading assistant designed for traders who want clean automation, strong market direction filtering, and simple control without spending hours adjusting complicated settings. This Expert Advisor is built mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but it can also be used on Forex pairs and BTCUSD , making it a flexible solution for traders who want one professional system across different markets. The va
Gold Phantom Entry EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Gold Phantom Entry EA Flagship Premium Expert Advisor for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD Gold Phantom Entry EA is a high-end automated trading system designed for traders who want structured execution, advanced risk control and a professional Virtual-to-Real trading model. Created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, the EA focuses on selective liquidity-rejection style entries, hidden trade management and strong protection layers. It is not built to open random trades. It is designed to wait, confirm and execu
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automatic trading around important market zones. Gold / XAUUSD is the main recommended market. The EA can also be tested on major Forex pairs and BTCUSD, but settings such as spread filter, grid distance, lot size and risk controls should be adjusted to the symbol’s volatility and broker conditions. The EA focuses on market reaction areas, trade management
MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro
Artur Danowski
Утилиты
Professional MT5 manual trading panel with BUY/SELL controls, Close tools, Break Even, trailing stop, basket management, risk-based lot calculation and live multi-currency account preview. MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster trade execution, cleaner position control and easier risk management directly from the chart. This is not an automatic signal robot. The panel does not try to predict the market. I
Quantum Gold Algos 5K
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Quantum Gold Algos 5K is a premium AI-style AutoPilot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automated execution, clean risk control and professional position management. The EA is built around a locked AutoPilot engine. The internal logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses profile-based control, allowing the trader to choose the preferred t
BTC Speed Alpha EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Free companion indicator available: BTC Speed Alpha Indicator can be downloaded for free from my MQL5 profile and used together with this EA for additional visual BTC market context. BTC Speed Alpha EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want automated BTC trading with clean risk control, structured trade management and a modern chart dashboard. The EA is built around a locked Alpha Engine. The internal signal logic is hidden to keep the setu
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 is a premium Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want automated execution, intelligent trade filtering and professional risk control in one clean trading system. The EA is built around a locked Quantum Gate Engine. The internal decision logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses a clean control menu, signal scoring and risk-based execution
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Solomon David
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Solomon David 2026.07.24 11:59 
 

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