Prop Risk Manager Visual

Prop Risk Manager Visual  for MT5

Trading with a Prop Firm? Protect your account and bypass strict Expert Advisor restrictions with this 100% compliant risk management tool.

This is NOT an auto-trading bot. It is a powerful on-chart visual assistant that calculates your exact lot size based on your initial account balance and displays a dynamic Visual Stop Loss line when you enter a trade.

  • 100% Prop Firm Compliant: It does not open, modify, or close trades. Your broker only sees manual execution.
  • Fixed Initial Capital Calculation: Calculates lot sizes based on your starting balance, completely ignoring equity fluctuations for maximum precision.
  • Dynamic Visual Stop Loss: Automatically draws a strict visual SL line (e.g., 0.2% risk) on your chart the moment you open a manual position.
  • Works on All Assets: Perfectly adapts to Forex, Indices, Crypto, and Commodities using native MT5 tick value formulas. Take control of your drawdown and trade with absolute mathematical precision.

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Manipolatio regis
Simone Degl Innocenti
Indicators
Manipulatio Regis — Scanner di Simmetria Istituzionale Manipulatio Regis rileva le manipolazioni dei Market Maker leggendo i Trading Ranges e i progetti obiettivi simmetrici da Price Action istituzionale. Non prevede il Future: legge una manipolazione già avvenuta e progetti in cui Il prezzo tende a tornare a ribilanciarsi. Come funziona: • Evento significativo (SI): rileva un impulso anomalo ad alta efficienza (rapporto ATR). • Gamba e Candela #1: isola la gamba di ritracciamento controdirezion
Fifty Shades of a Doji
Simone Degl Innocenti
Utilities
Fifty Shades of a Doji - Analytical Level Journal & Tracker The "Fifty Shades of a Doji" is a professional, non-trading analytical utility designed for traders who base their strategies on Daily, Weekly, and Monthly static support and resistance levels, combined with price action compression patterns. This tool does not execute automatic market orders. Instead, it functions as a high-level visual analyzer, virtual trade simulator, and statistical logger. It identifies high-probability setups,
Congestion scanner
Simone Degl Innocenti
Indicators
Scanner di congestione Panoramica Vuoi padroneggiare il breakout trading e identificare con precisione i range di consolidamento? Congestion Scanner è un'utilità interattiva e ad alte prestazioni per MetaTrader 5, ispirata ai classici modelli di congestione descritti dal leggendario trader Joe Ross . Nella teoria del trading, i mercati trascorrono una parte significativa del tempo nelle fasi di consolidamento. Identificare questi range stretti è la chiave per catturare mosse di breakout ad alto
Gold Drake
Simone Degl Innocenti
Experts
Gold-Drake - Gold H1 Breakout Utility (Inspired by Ross Congestion) Gold-Drake   is a professional visual utility and trading assistant   inspired by the legendary Joe Ross Congestion Breakout strategy   [2]. This software has been   specifically researched, developed, and optimized to perform exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 (1-Hour) timeframe   [2]. Due to the unique volatility, liquidity, and average range dynamics of Gold, the mathematical ratios of this strategy are tailored strictly
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