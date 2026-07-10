Fifty Shades of a Doji

Fifty Shades of a Doji - Analytical Level Journal & Tracker

The "Fifty Shades of a Doji" is a professional, non-trading analytical utility designed for traders who base their strategies on Daily, Weekly, and Monthly static support and resistance levels, combined with price action compression patterns.

This tool does not execute automatic market orders. Instead, it functions as a high-level visual analyzer, virtual trade simulator, and statistical logger. It identifies high-probability setups, simulates entries/exits, and exports every detail into a clean, standardized, Excel-friendly CSV file for deep performance analysis.

--- KEY FEATURES ---

1. AUTOMATIC STATIC LEVELS DRAWING
The utility continuously scans and plots major daily, weekly, and monthly key levels directly on your charts, complete with clear, non-intrusive text labels:
- H1 / L1 Yesterday (Daily High and Low)
- H2 / L2 (High and Low from 2 days ago)
- H3 / L3 (High and Low from 3 days ago)
- HW / LW (High and Low of Last Week)
- HM / LM (High and Low of Last Month)

2. COMPRESSION PATTERN DETECTION (DOJI + SIGNAL CANDLE)
The tool monitors the chart for the classic price action compression setup:
- A compression candle (Doji) indicating equilibrium.
- A strong, directional breakout candle ("Signal Candle") confirming momentum.

3. SMART PROXIMITY FILTER
Signals are only validated if the price action pattern occurs in close proximity to one of the automatically plotted key levels. This ensures you only focus on setups with institutional interest. The proximity threshold is dynamically optimized (20 points for DAX and US100, 5 points for S&P500, 5.0 for Gold, and auto-adjusted to 3 pips for Forex pairs).

4. MULTI-CHANNEL NOTIFICATION SYSTEM
Never miss a setup again. The tool includes a centralized notification engine that can be configured to alert you instantly when a setup is detected or when simulated targets (TP1, SL, Trailing Stop) are reached:
- Classic MetaTrader 5 Pop-up Alerts on your PC with sound.
- Instant Mobile Push Notifications sent directly to your smartphone (iOS & Android) via the MetaTrader 5 mobile app.
- Automated Email Alerts sent straight to your inbox.

5. ADVANCED VIRTUAL TRADE SIMULATION & LOGGING
Once a breakout setup is confirmed near a key level, the utility simulates the trade virtual lifecycle:
- Tracks virtual pending orders with a customizable bar expiration limit (e.g., max 3 bars).
- Simulates Partial Close (TP1) at 50% (customizable) of the signal candle size.
- Runs a highly responsive, tick-by-tick trailing stop based on Average True Range (ATR).

6. EXCEL-FRIENDLY AUTOMATED JOURNAL
All virtual trades, outcomes (TP1 Hit, Stop Loss, Breakeven, Trailing Win), exact entry/exit prices, and financial statistics (Net Profit/Loss, Cumulative P&L, Max Drawdown) are exported automatically into a clean CSV file inside your MT5 Common folder. This allows you to open your journal directly in Excel with standard regional decimal settings (comma decimal separator) for professional tracking.

--- INPUT PARAMETERS ---

- Doji Body % Max: Maximum ratio of the body to the range of the candle to define a Doji.
- Use Signal Candle for Stop Loss: Choose whether to place the Stop Loss on the breakout candle's extreme or the Doji's extreme.
- Line Length (Bars): Visual length of the static level lines on the chart.
- Enable Proximity Filter: Enable or disable the proximity filter near static levels.
- Max Distance from Level (Points/Pips): Maximum distance allowed from a level to trigger a setup (defaults to 20.0 points for DAX/US100, 5.0 points for S&P500, 5.0 dollars for Gold, and auto-optimizes to 3.0 pips for forex).
- Partial Close % (TP1): The percentage of position closed at TP1.
- ATR Period: Average True Range period for trailing stop calculation.
- ATR Trailing Multiplier: Multiplier for ATR trailing stop distance.
- Max Bars for Breakout (Pending): Maximum number of bars the breakout pending signal remains valid before expiring.
- Enable MT5 Pop-up Alerts: Turn on/off visual and sound alerts in the MetaTrader 5 PC terminal.
- Enable Mobile Push Notifications: Turn on/off push notifications sent to your MT5 mobile app.
- Enable Email Alerts: Turn on/off email alerts.

Optimize your trading systems, track your statistical edge, and journal your setups like a professional with the Fifty Shades of a Doji.
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