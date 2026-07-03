Prop Risk Manager Visual
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 2.31
- 更新: 10 七月 2026
- 激活: 10
Prop Risk Manager Visual for MT5
Trading with a Prop Firm? Protect your account and bypass strict Expert Advisor restrictions with this 100% compliant risk management tool.
This is NOT an auto-trading bot. It is a powerful on-chart visual assistant that calculates your exact lot size based on your initial account balance and displays a dynamic Visual Stop Loss line when you enter a trade.
- 100% Prop Firm Compliant: It does not open, modify, or close trades. Your broker only sees manual execution.
- Fixed Initial Capital Calculation: Calculates lot sizes based on your starting balance, completely ignoring equity fluctuations for maximum precision.
- Dynamic Visual Stop Loss: Automatically draws a strict visual SL line (e.g., 0.2% risk) on your chart the moment you open a manual position.
- Works on All Assets: Perfectly adapts to Forex, Indices, Crypto, and Commodities using native MT5 tick value formulas. Take control of your drawdown and trade with absolute mathematical precision.