Power Arrow Indicator Pro MT5

Best indicator for MT5 providing accurate and sniper signals to enter a trade without repainting!

It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, synthetic, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices

It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it.

Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of the Power Indicator Pro.


Benefits of the  Power Indicator Pro

  • Entry signals without repainting
    • If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it.
  • Error-free opening of trades
    • The indicator algorithms allow you to find the ideal moments to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it.
  • Power Indicator Pro  works with any asset
    • It allows you to trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, metals, indices, commodities, and currencies with any broker using the MT5 platform.
  • Provides signals for any direction
    • The  Power Indicator Pro provides signals to enter a trade at any price movement - up, down, or flat (sideways).
  • Potential for maximum profit
    • Exit signals are provided for demo purpose only, since you can often close a trade later and earn much more.
  • Detailed statistics and analytics
    • The indicator displays the earning potential and statistics for the previous period, so that you can better understand where and how you could earn more.
  • Does not affect the functioning of the terminal
    • The  Power Indicator Pro has a lightweight and optimized codebase, so it does not overload the terminal and does not cause it to freeze.
  • Any chart timeframes will do
    • The  Power Indicator Pro works on all timeframes - from minute (M1) to daily (D1).
  • Visual and sound alerts
    • You'll not miss another signals because each of them is displayed on the screen and comes with a sound notification.
  • Minimal risks
    • Extra settings and filters makes it possible to filter out false signals, signals against the trend and other risky trades.


What are the ideal entry points?

The best point to enter a trade is the beginning or continuation of the price movement in a certain direction.

In such a situation, it is always clear where to place a protective stop-loss order in order to avoid unnecessary losses.

It is these points at the beginning of the trend that our indicator helps to find in order to minimize risks and increase profits.


How do I trade with the  Power Indicator Pro?

  1. Buy and install the indicator in your terminal
  2. Start trading by receiving signals from the indicator telling you about the ideal moment to enter a trade.
  3. Enter a trade according to the indicator signals and set a stop loss above the signal candlestick to limit potential losses.
  4. After the trade is open, try to defend it by resetting the stop-loss order to the breakeven level and avoid any losses if the price goes against you later on.
  5. If the asset price has gone in the direction we need, we wait and fix the profit.

Attention! All my products can be bought only here, on the official MQL5 website. Beware of scammers!

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, and use of the indicator - pm, please.



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Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Daniel Stein
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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