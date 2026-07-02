Bullish 3 Candle Sell Indicator

Bullish 3-Candle FVG Sell Indicator is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading indicator designed to identify Bearish Sell Zones created after a Bullish Fair Value Gap (FVG). The indicator automatically detects a valid Bullish FVG formed by three consecutive bullish candles, highlights the imbalance zone, and allows traders to use it as a potential SELL entry area when price retraces into the FVG.

This indicator is intended for SELL trades only and is ideal for traders who follow ICT, SMC, institutional order flow, and price action strategies.

Features

  • Automatically detects Bullish 3-Candle Fair Value Gaps
  • Designed exclusively for SELL opportunities
  • Draws Bullish FVG zones automatically
  • Adjustable FVG extension length
  • Custom FVG zone color
  • Limit historical scanning for improved performance
  • Option to automatically remove filled FVGs
  • Option to delete expired FVGs
  • Lightweight and optimized for MT5
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

Detection Logic

The indicator searches for:

  • Three consecutive bullish candles.
  • The Low of the third candle is above the High of the first candle.
  • A Bullish Fair Value Gap (price imbalance) is created.
  • The imbalance zone is drawn automatically.

After the FVG forms, traders wait for price to retrace back into the Bullish FVG. This area can act as a potential SELL Zone when combined with market structure confirmation.

How to Trade

  1. Wait for a Bullish 3-Candle FVG to form.
  2. Allow price to retrace into the highlighted FVG zone.
  3. Look for bearish confirmation before entering a SELL trade.
  4. Place the Stop Loss above the recent swing high or above the FVG.
  5. Target a minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1:2, 1:3, or higher based on your trading plan.

Note: The indicator identifies potential SELL zones only. Trade execution and confirmation remain the trader's responsibility.

Input Parameters

Bull FVG Color
Select the color used for the Bullish FVG zones.

Extend Bars
Specifies how many candles the FVG zone extends into the future.

History Bars
Limits the number of historical candles scanned to improve performance.

Remove When Filled
Automatically removes the FVG once price completely fills the imbalance.

Delete Expired
Deletes FVG zones after the selected extension period has expired.

Best Used With

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
  • ICT Trading Strategy
  • Market Structure (BOS / CHoCH)
  • Liquidity Sweeps
  • Order Blocks
  • Premium & Discount Zones
  • Risk Management

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Forex
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Indices
  • Commodities
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Stocks
  • All Timeframes

Disclaimer

This indicator is an analytical tool that highlights Bullish Fair Value Gaps as potential SELL zones. It does not open trades automatically or guarantee profitable results. Always combine the indicator with proper market analysis, confirmation, and sound risk management.

Version: 1.08
Developer: Astik Jaura
YouTube: Greed Signals

Рекомендуем также
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Индикаторы
Основное назначение:   "Pin Bars"   предназначен для автоматического обнаружения пин-баров на графиках финансовых рынках. Пин-бар – это свеча с характерным телом и длинным хвостом, которая может сигнализировать о развороте тренда или коррекции. Принцип работы:   Индикатор анализирует каждую свечу на графике, определяя размер тела, хвоста и носа свечи. При обнаружении пин-бара, соответствующего заранее определенным параметрам, индикатор отмечает его на графике стрелкой вверх или вниз, в зависимос
FREE
Rule Plotter Scanner
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Вы когда-нибудь задумывались о наличии сканера, который анализирует все стратегии и показывает точки покупки и продажи для всех таймфреймов этого актива одновременно? Вот что именно делает этот сканер. Он предназначен для отображения сигналов покупки и продажи, которые вы создали в Rule Plotter: создатель стратегий без программирования , и их запуска внутри этого сканера на различных активах и различных таймфреймах. Стратегия Rule Plotter по умолчанию представляет собой только восходящие и нисхо
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
Индикаторы
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Hammer Star
Arkadii Zagorulko
Индикаторы
Этот мощный инструмент предназначен для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам идентифицировать на своих графиках ключевые модели разворота, в том числе фигуры «молот» и «звезда». С помощью этого индикатора вы можете быстро и легко обнаруживать эти модели по мере их формирования, что позволяет вам совершать хорошо информированные сделки и потенциально увеличивать свою прибыль. Индикатор Hammer Start настраивается, что позволяет вам устанавливать собственные параметры для выявления паттернов и предупреж
FREE
LC Reference Level Structure Visualizer
Juergen Jakob Preusse
Индикаторы
Визуализатор структуры опорных уровней (Reference Level Structure Visualizer) Reference Level Structure Visualizer — это индикатор технического анализа для платформы MetaTrader 5. Он предназначен для анализа внутридневных графиков и визуализирует уровни предыдущих торговых сессий, дневные уровни, снятие ликвидности (sweeps), последующий возврат цены за уровень (reclaims), а также рыночную структуру на основе таймфрейма M1 непосредственно на графике. Индикатор не открывает сделки, не размещает о
FREE
Trading Session MT5
Kevin Schneider
3 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Торговых Сессий Индикатор Торговых Сессий отображает максимумы и минимумы, а также время начала и окончания азиатских, лондонских и нью-йоркских торговых сессий прямо на вашем графике. Функции: Визуализация основных торговых сессий Подсветка максимумов и минимумов Отображение времени начала и окончания каждой сессии Настраиваемое время сессий Удобство использования и эффективность Настраиваемость: Каждая торговая сессия (Азиатская, Лондонская, Нью-Йоркская) может быть индивидуально нас
FREE
Moving Average Cross Engulfing Alert Mt5
Paul Conrad Carlson
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This Mt5 Indicator Signals when there is two opposite direction bars engulfed by current bar.  has a recent Exponential Moving Average Cross and past bar was oversold/bought Expert Advisor Available in Comments  Free Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110114?source=Site&nbsp ; Full Alerts for mt5 terminal , phone , email, print to file, print to journal  Buy Signal ( blue line ) Past ema cross ( set at 30 bars back ) Past bar rsi is oversold ( level 40  ) Engulfing bar closes
FREE
Hammer and Shooting Star
Andreas Metzner
Индикаторы
Hammer & Shooting Star — Precise Pattern Detector Detects hammer and shooting star patterns with full control over body size, wicks, ratios, candle color, Bollinger Band filter, and N-candle confirmation. All symbols and timeframes. Full Description Hammer & Shooting Star is a professional candlestick pattern indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects bullish hammers and shooting stars using a multi-layer filter system that provides precise control over every structural component of the candle — far
FREE
Trend Range Indicator
Claudius Marius Walter
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introduction Poppsir is a trend-range indicator for metatrader 5 (for now), which distinguishes sideways phases from trend phases. With this tool it is possible to design a trend following-, meanreversion-, as well as a breakout strategy. This indicator does not repaint! The signal of the Poppsir indicator is quite easy to determine. As soon as the RSI and Popsir change their respective color to gray, a breakout takes place or in other words, the sideways phase has ended. Interpretation
FREE
The 3 Bar Break
Stephen Reynolds
Индикаторы
Three Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the 1st bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the 1st bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. This then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. It should be used mainly on the daily chart to help spot potential moves in the coming days. Features : A simple meth
FREE
Envolventes con alertas
Juan Manuel Rojas Perez
Индикаторы
MT5 Enveloping Pattern Detector: Your competitive advantage in trading Are you looking for a tool to help you accurately identify the best trading opportunities in the forex market? Our Engulfing Pattern Detector provides you with a highly reliable buy or sell signal, based on one of the most recognized and effective Japanese candlestick patterns: the engulfing pattern. With an average success rate of 70%, this indicator will allow you to make safer and more profitable investment decisions. Don'
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3 (1)
Индикаторы
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
AZ session scalper
Yurii Shvechikov
Индикаторы
AZ session scalper A small but useful session indicator, designed primarily for scalping. Enable the session you plan to trade, watch the reaction of the M5/M15 candlesticks to the level of the previous trading session, and enter. We always look at the reaction of the current session to the previous one. For example, if you trade the Americas, enable the European session, and watch how one session takes away liquidity from another. Important: adjust the time to your broker's time zone in the i
FREE
MYTabogFX Supply and Demand
Nemesio Jr Reyes
Индикаторы
MYTabogFX Supply & Demand is a powerful price action indicator designed to automatically identify high-probability supply and demand zones in the market. This tool helps traders visualize institutional zones where price is likely to react, reverse, or continue. Built for precision and simplicity, it highlights clean zones based on market structure and price behavior. Key Features: • Automatic Supply and Demand Zone Detection   • Clean and Easy-to-Read Zones   • Multi-Timeframe Support   • Zone
FREE
Phoenix Candlestick Pattern Monitor
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Индикаторы
Монитор свечных паттернов Phoenix (MT5) Инструмент для обнаружения и мониторинга свечных паттернов в реальном времени для MetaTrader 5. Автоматически идентифицирует классические свечные паттерны по нескольким символам и отображает комплексную статистику паттернов на визуальной панели инструментов. Обзор Монитор свечных паттернов Phoenix обнаруживает и отслеживает паттерны Доджи, Молот, Падающая звезда, Бычий поглощающий, Медвежий поглощающий, Утренняя звезда, Вечерняя звезда, Три белых солдат
FREE
Japan CandleStick Patterns
Nguyen Duc Quy
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Japanese candlestick analysis has been in existence for hundreds of years and is a valid form of technical analysis. Candlestick charting has its roots in the militaristic culture that was prevalent in Japan in the 1700s. One sees many terms throughout the Japanese literature on this topic that reference military analogies, such as the Three White Soldiers pattern Unlike more conventional charting methods, candlestick charting gives a deeper look into the mind-set of investors, helping to establ
FREE
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
Индикаторы
Squeeze Momentum Force is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Based on John Carter's original concept, this enhanced version incorporates: Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis. Divergence detection. Volume weighting. Modern user interface for quick market interpretation. The indicator identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that typically precede si
Telegram Notify Activator MT5
Narashimman N
Индикаторы
️ Important Note This indicator   "Telegram Notify Activator"   unlocks the full functionality of  "Telegram Notify EA" . Try out " Telegram Notify EA" b efore making purchase   (comp l ete  details are given beow) Telegram Notify EA – Never Miss  MT5 Alerts Forward MT5 popup alerts and trade events with chart screenshots to Telegram instantly — works with any EA, indicator, or script. Reduce screen time and stay connected with real-time notifications. Universal Alert Capture Captur
FREE
Time Session OHLC Mt5
Hiren Parekh
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Time Session OPEN-HIGH-LOW-CLOSE This Indicator Will Draw Lines Of OHLC Levels Of Time Session Defined By User. It Will Plot Floating Lines On Current Day Chart. Time Session Can Of Current Day Or Previous Day. You Can Plot Multiple Session Lines By Giving Unique ID To Each Session. It Can Even Show Historical Levels Of Time Session Selected By User On Chart To Do Backdating Test. You Can Write Text To Describe The Lines.
FREE
SC MTF Rsi MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Индекса Относительной Силы (RSI) с поддержкой мульти-таймфрейма, настраиваемыми визуальными сигналами и конфигурируемой системой оповещений. Услуги фриланс-программирования, обновления и другие продукты TrueTL доступны в моём профиле MQL5 . Отзывы и оценки очень приветствуются! Что такое RSI? Индекс Относительной Силы (RSI) — это моментум-осциллятор, измеряющий скорость и величину изменений цены. Индикатор осциллирует между 0 и 100, сравнивая величину недавних прибылей с недавними у
FREE
PZ Three Drives MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Индикаторы
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It impl
FREE
SMC Compass MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
5 (2)
Индикаторы
SMC Compass MT5 Многомодульный индикатор Smart Money Concepts для MetaTrader 5, объединяющий анализ рыночной структуры, блоки ордеров на нескольких таймфреймах, зоны справедливой стоимости, определение ликвидности и паттерны неудачных пробоев в единый аналитический инструментарий. SMC Compass MT5 — это комплексный индикатор ценового действия, построенный на основе институциональной торговой методологии. Он анализирует рынок через призму концепций Smart Money, выявляя структурные следы, которые о
FREE
KS Candle Patterns Detector
Kulvinder Singh
Индикаторы
Индикатор KS Pattern для MetaTrader 5 Этот индикатор автоматически распознает свечные паттерны и паттерны Price Action на любом графике и таймфрейме. Распознаваемые свечные паттерны (включаются параметром ShowCandlestick = true): Doji – Нейтральный паттерн, указывающий на нерешительность рынка («Doji») Bullish Engulfing – Бычий сигнал разворота («Bullish Engulfing») Bearish Engulfing – Медвежий сигнал разворота («Bearish Engulfing») Hammer – Бычий разворот, часто формируется на потенциальных мин
FREE
Day Trading Price Pattern MT5
Tran Ky Phat
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The  Day Trading Price Pattern  indicator is an indicator of entry points that searches for and displays Price Action system patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all standard time frames: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn).  Show all the main Price Patterns are introduced in the Ebook  Day Trading With Price Action - Galen Wood You won't never miss any potential trading setup. Want to send all the signals to your Telegram Channel? Checkout this guide Advantages 1. Patterns: Tre
FREE
MSX SuperTrend Advanced
Som Prakash Gehlot
Индикаторы
MSX SuperTrend Visual Indicator Overview MSX SuperTrend Visual Indicator is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display trend direction and market structure using a SuperTrend-based calculation with optional filtering components. The indicator combines trend visualization, volatility measurement and optional EMA-based filtering to provide a clear graphical representation of market conditions. Features • SuperTrend-based trend visualization • ATR-based volatility calculation • Optional Heikin A
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Индикаторы
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Engulfing Detector by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Индикаторы
Engulfing Detector by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting engulfing pattern detector for MetaTrader 5 that finds BOTH kinds of engulfing: the classic 2-candle Regular Engulfing and the extended multi-candle E-Regular Engulfing that most indicators miss. Every pattern is marked as a clear zone box on the chart — all from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator detects 4 pattern types by CLOSE-based engulfing (a candle must CLOSE beyond the base candle's range — wicks alone
FREE
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
Индикаторы
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (FREE) – Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini – это бесплатный индикатор для MetaTrader 5 , который в реальном времени показывает относительную силу 8 основных валют (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) в виде понятной и быстрой к чтению панели. Цель: за несколько секунд определить сильные и слабые валюты, чтобы сформировать целевой watchlist (например, выбрать пары, где сильная валюта противостоит слабой). Что
FREE
SMC Analytics MT5
Lim Wei Liang
5 (28)
Индикаторы
SMC All-in-One: Институциональная структура рынка и ликвидность Индикатор SMC (Smart Money Concept) — это комплексный инструмент для автоматизации вашего графического анализа. Забудьте о ручной разметке: индикатор в реальном времени определяет внутреннюю и внешнюю структуру рынка, разворотные паттерны и зоны интереса. С помощью этого инструмента вы сможете видеть, где институциональные игроки размещают свои ордера, что позволит вам находить оптимальные точки входа (POI) с высокой точностью. Преи
FREE
VolumeLeaders Levels
David Iommi
Индикаторы
================================================================================               VL LEVELS INDICATOR - USER GUIDE               VolumeLeaders Institutional Trade Levels for MetaTrader 5 ================================================================================ WHAT IS THIS INDICATOR? ----------------------- This indicator displays VolumeLeaders institutional  dark pools trade levels on your MT5 charts. These levels represent price points where significant institutional trad
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Другие продукты этого автора
ZigZag Higher High Lower Low
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
ZigZag++ is a MetaTrader 5 indicator for market structure analysis using ZigZag logic with pivot detection and swing labeling. The indicator identifies swing highs and lows and marks basic market structure on the chart. FEATURES ZigZag calculation with adjustable parameters (Depth, Deviation, Backstep) Pivot detection for swing highs and lows Market structure labels: HH (Higher High) HL (Higher Low) LH (Lower High) LL (Lower Low) Optional current candle pivot detection Configurable displa
Fta Tma Automated Trading System
Astik Jaura
Эксперты
All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password is in telegram group. Professional XAUUSD Trading Robot Based on TMA Reversal, Adaptive Trend Filtering & Intelligent Baske FTA TMA V7 is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple confirmation systems into a single intelligent trading engine designed to identify high-probability reversal opportunities while filtering out weak market conditions. Unlike traditional T
Live trades Charts
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
LIVE TRADES CHARTS – MQL5 INDICATOR DESCRIPTION Live Trades Charts is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays active trading positions directly on the chart. The indicator reads open trades and shows basic trade and account information in real time. It updates on every tick. FUNCTIONS Displays open trades on chart Per trade information: Symbol Lot size Direction (Buy or Sell) Floating profit or loss Trade duration Account information: Total floating profit/loss Number of open trades Balanc
Xauusd tma bands Grid Scalper
Astik Jaura
Эксперты
XAUUSD TMA BANDS GRID SCALPER EA All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password is in telegram group. OVERVIEW XAUUSD TMA Bands Grid Scalper is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trading of Gold (XAUUSD). It uses TMA Bands, EMA 200 trend filter, and grid recovery system. The EA calculates TMA Bands internally and does not require external indicators. MAIN FEATURES Internal TMA Bands calculation EMA 200 trend filter Automatic buy and sell entries Grid recovery system Lot mult
Tma Bands scalping
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
TMA Bands Professional Triangular Moving Average (TMA) Bands Indicator for MetaTrader 5 TMA Bands is a smooth volatility channel indicator that plots dynamic upper and lower bands around a Triangular Moving Average (TMA). The bands automatically expand and contract according to market volatility using an ATR-based calculation, helping traders identify overextended price movements and potential reversal zones. This indicator is designed with a clean and lightweight interface, making it suitable f
Adaptive Trend Finder v2
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
Adaptive Trend Finder v2 Professional Automatic Trend Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Adaptive Trend Finder v2 is an advanced trend analysis indicator that automatically detects and draws the strongest price channels using statistical regression analysis. Unlike traditional trendline tools, it intelligently scans multiple lookback periods to identify the most reliable short-term and long-term trends without requiring manual adjustments. Designed for traders who value precision and simplicity
Smart Structure Zones ict
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
Smart Structure Zones ICT Smart Structure Zones ICT is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator for structure-based price analysis. It displays market structure, BOS, CHoCH, order block zones, fair value gaps, equal highs and lows, premium/discount areas, and higher-timeframe highs and lows directly on the chart. The indicator is made for traders who use price action, structure analysis, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and multi-timeframe levels as part of their chart study. Main Features
Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator MT5 Suggested indicators used with Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator: Tma Bands scalping (Free) -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184262?source=Site +Profile Smart Structure Zones ict (30$ per month) -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184928?source=Site +Profile Short Description Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator MT5 is a clean order-flow style indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays footprint volume, buy/sell pressure, candl
Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents
Astik Jaura
Эксперты
МИНИМАЛЬНЫЙ ДЕПОЗИТ: 150 000 USC Счета с балансом ниже 150 000 USC считаются СЧЕТАМИ С ВЫСОКИМ РИСКОМ. Рекомендуемый минимальный депозит не устраняет торговые риски. Используйте консервативные настройки и обязательно протестируйте советник на демо-счёте перед торговлей на реальных средствах. SMART SAFE GOLD GRID CENTS Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents — это полностью автоматический торговый советник для торговли GOLD/XAUUSD на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник разработан преимущественно для центовых сче
Balance And Equity Monitor Pro
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
Balance And Equity Monitor Pro for MetaTrader 5 Overview Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is an advanced account-performance visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays a professional Strategy Tester-style balance and equity graph directly inside the main chart window. The indicator reads the trading account’s deal history, reconstructs historical open positions, calculates historical floating profit and drawdown, and combines this information with real equity values recorded while the i
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв