EA Copy Telegram Signal

# CopyTele WebRequest EA - The Ultimate Telegram Signal Copier





Are you looking for a reliable, ultra-fast, and secure way to copy signals directly from Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal without installing complex software, extensions, or risky external DLLs?





**CopyTele WebRequest EA** is a professional and fully automated utility that fetches trading signals from PUBLIC Telegram channels using standard HTTP requests (WebRequest) directly from t.me/s/ websites. It is engineered with robust risk management tools, consensus filters, and dynamic order execution models.





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### Key Features

* **No External DLLs Required**: 100% safe, fast, and compliant with MQL5 security standards. Uses MetaTrader's native WebRequest.

* **Consensus Signal Aggregation**: Follow up to 10 Telegram channels simultaneously. The EA can require a custom consensus ratio (e.g., 60% agreement) before executing a trade, filtering out noise and low-probability signals.

* **Smart DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging)**: Manage trades that go against you with a customizable grid, lot multipliers, and automated Take Profit synchronization across the entire basket (crucial for hedging accounts).

* **Advanced Trailing Stop**: Protect your profits dynamically with trailing stops that activate based on entry price, TP1, or TP2 levels.

* **Broker Suffix Compatibility**: Automatically maps standard symbol names (like EURUSD, XAUUSD) to your broker's specific suffix (e.g., EURUSD.m, EURUSD+), requiring zero manual prefix/suffix setup.

* **Cross-Label Isolation & Precision**: State-of-the-art text parsing engine with integrated word-breakers prevents entry prices from being corrupted by adjacent SL/TP labels in compact signals.

* **Time Filtering**: Restrict trading hours to specific sessions, supporting overnight ranges (e.g., 22:00 to 02:00 next day).

* **Strategy Tester Mock Generator**: Seamlessly passes MQL5 Market automatic validation and allows backtesting of the trailing stop/DCA logics in the Strategy Tester.





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### How It Works (The WebRequest Method)

Unlike traditional copiers that run background scripts or require a Telegram API Bot token (which can be blocked or lag), CopyTele reads public channel pages directly.

1. The channel must be **PUBLIC** (e.g., `t.me/BoBotfx`).

2. Add ` https://t.me ` to the allowed URLs in MetaTrader 5: `Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL`.

3. Configure the labels your channel uses to identify entry, stop loss, and take profit (e.g., `ET:`, `SL:`, `TP:`).

4. The EA polls the channels every N seconds, parses the messages, and executes trades instantly.





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### Parameters Guide





#### === Telegram Channels ===

* **InpChannel1 to 10**: The channel usernames to monitor (e.g., enter `BoBotfx` instead of `@BoBotfx` or full URL).





#### === Signal Identification ===

* **InpEntryLabel / InpSLLabel / InpTPLabel**: The prefix markers used by your signal providers (default: `ET:`, `SL:`, `TP:`).

* **InpSymbolsCopy**: Filter symbols to trade (e.g., `All` or `XAUUSD,EURUSD`).





#### === Signal Aggregation ===

* **InpMinRatio**: Minimum consensus percentage required to execute (0.0 = disable filter, enter immediately).

* **InpMinChannels**: Minimum channels that must publish the same signal to trigger trade.





#### === Order Management ===

* **InpMoneyRisk**: Percentage of account balance to risk per trade based on SL size (0.0 = use Fixed Lots).

* **InpFixLots**: Lot size if Money Risk is disabled (default: 0.01).

* **InpTPMode**: The target TP level to execute (TP1 / TP2 / TP3).

* **InpFixTPpips**: Set a fixed TP in pips instead of using the signal's TP.

* **InpAutoSL**: Enable to apply a fixed SL if the signal is missing an SL.

* **InpFixSLpips**: Fixed SL size in pips (default: 50.0).





#### === Trailing Stop ===

* **InpUseTrailing**: Enable/disable trailing.

* **InpTrailWhen**: Condition to activate trailing (OPEN = immediately, TP1 = once price hits TP1, TP2 = once price hits TP2).

* **InpTrailPips**: Trailing distance in pips.

* **InpTrailStep**: Minimum step size to modify SL.





#### === DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) ===

* **InpUseDCA**: Enable grid cost averaging.

* **InpDCAMaxOrders**: Max additional layers to open (default: 2).

* **InpDCAStep**: Grid spacing in pips (default: 50.0).

* **InpDCAMulti**: Lot multiplier for next layer (default: 2.0).

* **InpDCATpPips**: Take Profit of the entire basket from the last DCA entry.





#### === Technical Settings ===

* **InpMagicNumber**: Unique ID for trades managed by this EA.

* **InpPollSeconds**: Scan frequency in seconds (default: 30s).





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### Recommendations & Setup Tips

1. **VPS**: Run this EA on a VPS (Virtual Private Server) with low latency for continuous 24/7 scanning.

2. **Channel Structure**: Ensure the Telegram channels you monitor are public and copy-pasteable online.

3. **Testing**: Run the EA in a demo account first to calibrate labels (`ET:`, `SL:`, `TP:`) to match your provider's exact signal format.



