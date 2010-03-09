EA Copy Telegram Signal

# CopyTele WebRequest EA - The Ultimate Telegram Signal Copier

Are you looking for a reliable, ultra-fast, and secure way to copy signals directly from Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal without installing complex software, extensions, or risky external DLLs? 

**CopyTele WebRequest EA** is a professional and fully automated utility that fetches trading signals from PUBLIC Telegram channels using standard HTTP requests (WebRequest) directly from t.me/s/ websites. It is engineered with robust risk management tools, consensus filters, and dynamic order execution models.

---

### Key Features
*   **No External DLLs Required**: 100% safe, fast, and compliant with MQL5 security standards. Uses MetaTrader's native WebRequest.
*   **Consensus Signal Aggregation**: Follow up to 10 Telegram channels simultaneously. The EA can require a custom consensus ratio (e.g., 60% agreement) before executing a trade, filtering out noise and low-probability signals.
*   **Smart DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging)**: Manage trades that go against you with a customizable grid, lot multipliers, and automated Take Profit synchronization across the entire basket (crucial for hedging accounts).
*   **Advanced Trailing Stop**: Protect your profits dynamically with trailing stops that activate based on entry price, TP1, or TP2 levels.
*   **Broker Suffix Compatibility**: Automatically maps standard symbol names (like EURUSD, XAUUSD) to your broker's specific suffix (e.g., EURUSD.m, EURUSD+), requiring zero manual prefix/suffix setup.
*   **Cross-Label Isolation & Precision**: State-of-the-art text parsing engine with integrated word-breakers prevents entry prices from being corrupted by adjacent SL/TP labels in compact signals.
*   **Time Filtering**: Restrict trading hours to specific sessions, supporting overnight ranges (e.g., 22:00 to 02:00 next day).
*   **Strategy Tester Mock Generator**: Seamlessly passes MQL5 Market automatic validation and allows backtesting of the trailing stop/DCA logics in the Strategy Tester.

---

### How It Works (The WebRequest Method)
Unlike traditional copiers that run background scripts or require a Telegram API Bot token (which can be blocked or lag), CopyTele reads public channel pages directly. 
1. The channel must be **PUBLIC** (e.g., `t.me/BoBotfx`).
2. Add `https://t.me` to the allowed URLs in MetaTrader 5: `Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL`.
3. Configure the labels your channel uses to identify entry, stop loss, and take profit (e.g., `ET:`, `SL:`, `TP:`).
4. The EA polls the channels every N seconds, parses the messages, and executes trades instantly.

---

### Parameters Guide

#### === Telegram Channels ===
*   **InpChannel1 to 10**: The channel usernames to monitor (e.g., enter `BoBotfx` instead of `@BoBotfx` or full URL).

#### === Signal Identification ===
*   **InpEntryLabel / InpSLLabel / InpTPLabel**: The prefix markers used by your signal providers (default: `ET:`, `SL:`, `TP:`).
*   **InpSymbolsCopy**: Filter symbols to trade (e.g., `All` or `XAUUSD,EURUSD`).

#### === Signal Aggregation ===
*   **InpMinRatio**: Minimum consensus percentage required to execute (0.0 = disable filter, enter immediately).
*   **InpMinChannels**: Minimum channels that must publish the same signal to trigger trade.

#### === Order Management ===
*   **InpMoneyRisk**: Percentage of account balance to risk per trade based on SL size (0.0 = use Fixed Lots).
*   **InpFixLots**: Lot size if Money Risk is disabled (default: 0.01).
*   **InpTPMode**: The target TP level to execute (TP1 / TP2 / TP3).
*   **InpFixTPpips**: Set a fixed TP in pips instead of using the signal's TP.
*   **InpAutoSL**: Enable to apply a fixed SL if the signal is missing an SL.
*   **InpFixSLpips**: Fixed SL size in pips (default: 50.0).

#### === Trailing Stop ===
*   **InpUseTrailing**: Enable/disable trailing.
*   **InpTrailWhen**: Condition to activate trailing (OPEN = immediately, TP1 = once price hits TP1, TP2 = once price hits TP2).
*   **InpTrailPips**: Trailing distance in pips.
*   **InpTrailStep**: Minimum step size to modify SL.

#### === DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) ===
*   **InpUseDCA**: Enable grid cost averaging.
*   **InpDCAMaxOrders**: Max additional layers to open (default: 2).
*   **InpDCAStep**: Grid spacing in pips (default: 50.0).
*   **InpDCAMulti**: Lot multiplier for next layer (default: 2.0).
*   **InpDCATpPips**: Take Profit of the entire basket from the last DCA entry.

#### === Technical Settings ===
*   **InpMagicNumber**: Unique ID for trades managed by this EA.
*   **InpPollSeconds**: Scan frequency in seconds (default: 30s).

---

### Recommendations & Setup Tips
1. **VPS**: Run this EA on a VPS (Virtual Private Server) with low latency for continuous 24/7 scanning.
2. **Channel Structure**: Ensure the Telegram channels you monitor are public and copy-pasteable online.
3. **Testing**: Run the EA in a demo account first to calibrate labels (`ET:`, `SL:`, `TP:`) to match your provider's exact signal format.

推荐产品
RBM Trader Painel
Renato Brendim Medici
专家
RBM Trade Panel - Automatic Lot Calculator and Order Management Fast execution panel for MetaTrader 5 featuring automatic dollar-based risk calculation, chart-based partial exits, one-click breakeven, and complete order management. Full Description Doing manual math or switching to external position calculators while price moves rapidly usually leads to missed entries or oversized positions. The RBM Trade Panel fixes this directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart by handling all risk calculations a
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
专家
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
CustomBreakout
Vincent Jose Proenca
专家
Range Breakout EA – Simple Description Concept An automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that exploits range breakouts with two key periods: Features Automatic market hours management Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Trailing Stop Built-in testing mode for simulation Detailed logs for monitoring How It Works Records extreme prices at the start of the day Waits for a breakout of the secondary range Opens a position in the breakout direction Automatically manages the trade (SL/TP/Tr
FREE
Range Auto TP SL
Dilwyn Tng
4.57 (46)
专家
Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
FREE
AureliusQuantum
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
VERSIONE INGLESE (ENGLISH VERSION) ️ ATTENTION: IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT THE VERSION AND STRATEGY TESTER RESULTS Due to the strict restrictions and memory limitations imposed by the MQL5 automatic validator, which often rejects algorithms with highly complex protection logics, the version downloadable directly here from the Market serves as a validation/demo setup. To download the FULL, UNRESTRICTED, and REAL production version of the algorithm (.ex5 file), please connect to our official GitHub re
FREE
Silent Wave
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
专家
Silent Wave EA – Free Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Designed specifically for USDJPY on the 15‑minute timeframe, Silent Wave EA is a unique trading system that captures hidden market rhythms when volume fades. Unlike conventional strategies that rely on heavy filters or lagging indicators, Silent Wave listens to the “quiet moments” of the market. When trading activity contracts, the market often prepares for its next decisive move. This EA is engineered to detect those silent pulses and turn
FREE
EV Adaptative Stack Trader
Enrique Valeros Muriana
5 (2)
专家
RSI Weighted Scaler Pro 2.8 is a controlled multi-entry trading system designed to exploit RSI-based reversal and exhaustion points with stable, fixed-lot scaling. The EA adds positions only when market conditions remain favorable, without increasing lot sizes or applying aggressive risk models. The strategy uses RSI overbought and oversold levels to generate high-probability entry zones. Traders can enable new-bar confirmation to reduce noise and limit entries using a configurable maximum numbe
FREE
EA Agulhada do Didi
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
专家
该智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）旨在通过 Didi Index 指标逻辑，在 MetaTrader 5 平台上实现交易自动化，用于识别市场入场点。 EA 会根据用户设定的规则和参数，在图表上自动执行所有交易操作。 该系统的设计理念是采用清晰、客观的入场与管理逻辑，使交易者能够直观地监控交易执行过程，无需使用任何外部集成或附加库。 主要功能 自动交易 交易基于 Didi Index 指标逻辑自动执行。 可配置交易时间 允许设置 EA 允许交易的时间段，在该时间范围之外不会开启新的交易。 移动止损（Trailing Stop） 止损会根据设定参数自动跟随价格走势。 自动保本（Breakeven） 当满足设定条件时，可自动将止损移动至入场价。 图表信息面板 在图表上显示 EA 的运行信息，便于实时监控交易和系统状态。 兼容性 MetaTrader 5 模拟账户或真实账户 适用于平台支持的所有交易品种 重要说明 本产品仅以编译格式提供，不使用 DLL 调用，不收集用户数据，也不与第三方服务集成，完全符合 MQL5 市场规范。
FREE
Apex Predator X
Daisuke Arimizu
专家
Apex Predator 专为 USDJPY 设计的周一跳空交易 EA Apex Predator 是一款适用于 MT5 的自动交易 EA，专门针对每周开盘时常见的“跳空回补”行情进行交易。 在周末市场休市期间，全球可能会发生各种新闻和重大事件。 因此，在周一早晨市场重新开盘时，价格可能会与周五收盘价出现明显差距。 这种价格差被称为“跳空（Gap）”。 Apex Predator 会在跳空幅度处于特定范围内时，利用价格回归周五收盘价的倾向进行交易。 EA 的特点 Apex Predator 专门为 USDJPY（美元兑日元）设计。 不适用于 EURUSD、GBPUSD 或 XAUUSD 等其他交易品种。 这是有意为之，而不是程序限制。 EA 针对 USDJPY 在周一开盘时的价格行为进行了优化，因此限制在未经验证的品种上交易。 推荐设置为 USDJPY 的 M15（15分钟）周期。 交易逻辑 Apex Predator 仅在周一早晨寻找交易机会。 EA 不会在市场刚开盘时立即进场。 相反，它会先等待 15 分钟。 这样可以避免周初常见的点差扩大和价格波动不稳定的问题。 随后，EA 会
FREE
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
专家
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
Best Candlestick Pattern Lot Size Calculator
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
专家
The Best Candlestick Pattern EA is a powerful trading tool designed to detect high-probability candlestick reversal patterns while automatically calculating the optimal lot size based on your account balance and a 2% risk per stop loss. This expert advisor combines classic candlestick strategy with precise money management, making it ideal for traders who want consistency and discipline in their trading approach. Key Features: Detects reliable candlestick reversal patterns (Pin Bars, Engulfing
FREE
Phoenix Trade Planner
Nigel Nii Darku Narnor Darko
专家
This EA turns your chart into a   tactical command centre . It’s built for the trader who wants   precision, speed, and safety   without the "messy" code of standard indicators. Phoenix Trade Planner. This isn't just a basic script; it's a high-performance Visual Execution Engine designed to bridge the gap between "drawing a plan" and "hitting the button." Here are the core qualities and the "trader-first" benefits we’ve baked into it: 1. Zero-Friction Risk Management The Quality: Dynamic Auto-
FREE
EA Smile 3 MT5
Luis Enrique Ricales
专家
Working with pending orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. A channel of two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA). Input parameters Take Profit   - Take Profit; Trailing Stop   - trailing; Trailing Step   - trailing step; Lots   - lot size is set manually (a NECESSARY CONDITION:   Risk   must be equal to zero!); Risk   - lot size is calculated automatically, in risk percents per trade (a NECESSARY CONDITION: "Lots" must be equal to zero!); Difference   - offsets from the channel borders; Expert Every Ti
FREE
Management position light ea
Cristian Baglini
专家
Position Management EA Light (FREE) The Position Management EA Light is a simplified and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate basic trade management functions effectively on MetaTrader 5. This free version is perfect for traders who want automated market or stop order execution with straightforward risk management features. Main Features: Order Types Supported: Market Orders (Buy & Sell) Stop Orders (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) Static Stop Loss & Take Profit: Predefined SL and TP val
FREE
MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi EA
Som Prakash Gehlot
专家
MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA Overview MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on a Triple EMA alignment methodology. The Expert Advisor evaluates trend direction using three Exponential Moving Averages and can optionally apply a higher-timeframe trend filter before opening positions. The EA is intended for users who wish to study and evaluate an EMA-based trend-following approach under live or demo market conditions. Trading Logic The trading engine monitors three Ex
FREE
Gridney Spears
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
4.67 (3)
专家
Using Grids with Efficacity and Style Gridney Spears EA is a dynamic Martin Girl Expert Advisor designed to navigate the AUDCAD market with smart ADR based logic combined with trend confirmation from Moving Averages. > TRY our full Version EA for gold:   Gold Slayer  (the future leader of the market) Try our top tier indicator: Reversion King (TELEGRAM SIGNAL SENDER and MANAGER- auto runs your telegram signal channel) >GET OUR HIGH% WINRATE INDICATOR HERE<   Current Status: TESTING PERIOD -  Lea
FREE
Pump Liquidity Refueling
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
专家
PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"? Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.  When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."  The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.   Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped"
FREE
RexIIClaw vs ClusterIIEA MT5
Niklas Templin
专家
THE>>>>>>___IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII___<<<<<< Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200-500, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  TakeProfit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk,   Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000,  3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” R
FREE
Hedging Star
Pran Gobinda Basak
专家
介绍一下 Hedging Star - 一个强大的专家顾问，旨在通过内置的止损保护来保障您的投资。在实盘交易之前，强烈建议在模拟环境中进行彻底的测试。从保守的 0.01 手开始，以评估其表现。该专家顾问经过优化，适用于 GBPUSD 和 USDJPY 货币对的交易。 Hedging Star 的一个突出特点是其追踪止损功能，可以动态调整以最大化利润并最小化风险。此外，用户可以灵活调整参数，如手数、止损、获利等，使他们能够根据自己的偏好和风险承受能力定制策略。 放心，有了 Hedging Star，您的资金就安全了，因为它采取了全面的风险管理措施。如有任何疑问或需要帮助，请随时通过私信与我联系。您的成功是我的首要任务。感谢您选择 Hedging Star。 #套保 #剃头 #交易 #机器人 #PranGoninda
FREE
Bybit BTC Scalper
STANTON ROUX
3.9 (10)
专家
BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success. Key Features: Fully Automated Trading : Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 2
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (5)
专家
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
StatsCandleDNA
Budyawan
专家
StatsCandleDNA: The Quantitative Risk Engine What is StatsCandleDNA?   StatsCandleDNA Pro is not a traditional indicator-based EA. It is a   Quantitative Analysis & Risk Management Engine   that treats market movements as "DNA" patterns. Unlike standard EAs that trade based on visual shapes, this engine calculates the   Statistical Probability of Success   by comparing current market volatility against years of historical data. The Methodology: Data over Intuition   Most EAs trade a "Pinbar" sim
FREE
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
指标
Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
3.67 (3)
专家
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
MultiSecondStudio SecondChartGenerator
Kazutaka Okuno
专家
MultiSecondStudio is a next‑generation charting tool that combines real second‑based charts, synchronized standard charts, UI controls, and automatic template application — all in one EA. ️ This EA does not execute trades. It is not designed for automated trading. It only generates custom second‑based charts, and contains no trading logic of any kind. If you’ve ever wanted to use second‑based charts but struggled with complex setup, custom symbol creation, template issues, or manual resets, Mu
FREE
Manual Trade Strategy Tester
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
专家
Gives you a trading environment where you can do forward testing without the use of a live trading account. You will be able to trade the same Market without having to wait for the next day, but by just fast forwarding  on the strategy tester and going straight to that session. You can trade it over and over again without having to just look at the charts and have a bias analysis when  back testing on a chart that is not moving
FREE
Ronex Gold
Santhosh M
专家
MILESTONE: 100+ Downloads in Week 1! From an explosive community launch to a premium trading asset. Thank you to the trading community! Within just 7 days of release, Ronex Gold surpassed 100+ downloads . The live feedback has been unanimous: "This algorithm is too accurate to be free." To protect the strategy from broker tracking, prevent market crowding (which causes bad slippage), and fund dedicated premium support, the free public beta is now officially closed. Ronex Gold has transitioned
FREE
Breakout Master trader EA
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
An amazing EA will help you to make fast profits you can use for any pair and gold and any frame also you can use for scalping and m1 frame for fast results or any frame you like also it has many features you can control take profits and stop loss also you can control risk and number of trades if you keep inputs as it . it will open fast trades you can check on gold frame 1 minute with the original parameters it will make for you so good profits   or you can adjust tp and sl as you wish
FREE
Aegis BTC Aggressive Edition
Koji Kuboyama
专家
Aegis BTC Aggressive Edition Overview Aegis BTC Aggressive Edition is engineered for traders who prioritize aggressive capital growth over low drawdown. Unlike the Standard and Balanced Editions, this version is specifically optimized to capture larger market moves by accepting a higher level of risk in exchange for significantly higher return potential.  If your goal is substantial growth and you are fully comfortable with higher volatility and drawdowns, this EA is designed for you. Aegis
Hedge Copier Pro Master
Federico Urbinelli
专家
Hedge Copier Pro — Master EA   is the control unit of a high-speed, LOCAL trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It monitors your prop firm account and instantly broadcasts every trade event to the paired Slave EA — with ZERO latency and NO internet dependency. Designed specifically for prop firm traders, it includes a unique   REVERSE HEDGE mode : the Slave (sold separately) opens the OPPOSITE direction of every Master trade, allowing you to hedge across two accounts simultaneously and protect your fu
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
TrianglePatternGannEA Pro Standalone
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
专家
TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 独立版 - 完整分析与优化指南 概述 TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 是一款先进的全方位专家顾问，它结合了甘氏三角形模式检测与智能反极端过滤系统。该EA完全独立运行，无需外部指标，使其成为自动化交易的效率和可靠性之选。 核心功能分析 1. 模式检测系统 甘氏三角形识别 EA识别由三个枢轴点（P1-P2-P3）形成的经典甘氏三角形模式： 看涨模式：低-高-低形态 看跌模式：高-低-高形态 关键检测参数： 左柱和右柱：定义枢轴点敏感度 点之间的最小柱数：确保模式有效性 P3 回撤范围：验证模式结构（38.2%至78.6%） 最小三角形高度：过滤不重要的模式 信号质量评分（1-5星）： EA根据以下因素评估每个信号： 趋势对齐确认 成交量激增检测 RSI定位 最佳P3回撤比率（50-61.8%） 多时间框架确认 2. 智能反极端过滤器 v7.0 这是EA最具创新性的功能，旨在防止在危险的市场极端点进行交易。 基于结构的顶部/底部检测： 使用可配置的强度参数识别真实的摆动高/低 计算到最近极端点的距离百
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (2)
专家
三角形态甘氏EA v3.4 - 像传奇交易大师W.D. Gann一样交易 驾驭几何价格形态和神圣比例的力量 准备好使用有史以来最强大的模式识别系统之一进行交易了吗？三角形态甘氏EA v3.4将W.D. Gann的传奇智慧带入现代算法交易时代。 这款EA的卓越之处是什么？ 基于久经考验的甘氏方法论 W.D. Gann是历史上最成功的交易员之一，他运用几何形态和自然比例实现了超过90%的准确率。这款EA精准地自动执行三角形形态策略： 自动三角形检测 - 识别推动（看涨）和回调（看跌）形态 黄金分割目标 - 使用斐波那契比例（61.8%、100%、161.8%）进行最佳入场和出场 摆动点分析 - 先进的枢轴点检测算法，找到关键的市场转折点 实时形态识别 - 扫描每根K线，寻找高概率的交易设置 高级资金管理 - v3.4 的优势 以美元计价的智能仓位管理 与使用点数或点数的基本EA不同，v3.4以美元为单位进行计算——这才是对您的账户至关重要的货币： 盈亏平衡系统 当仓位盈利达到10美元时激活（可自定义） 自动锁定1美元盈
FREE
Radar Signal EA
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
RadarSignal EA — Multi-Timeframe S/R Breakout & Range Engine with Grok AI Co-Pilot RadarSignal EA is a fully automated trading system built around a multi-timeframe Support/Resistance zone engine. Instead of firing market orders on a simple crossover, it maps out real S/R zones across three chained timeframes (e.g. M15 → M30 → H1, or higher, depending on your chart period), waits for price to approach those zones at the right distance — not too early, not too late — and then chooses between a Li
FREE
Radar Signals
Nguyen Van Kien
指标
RadarSignal XAUUSD — Multi-Timeframe Radar Dashboard for Gold Trading Stop guessing where Gold is heading. Let the Radar scan it for you. RadarSignal XAUUSD is a multi-timeframe technical dashboard built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want a single, clean, visual answer to three questions every trade requires: Where do I enter? Where is my safe invalidation zone? Where is my realistic target? Instead of flipping between five indicators on three charts, RadarSignal fuses ADX, RSI, CCI
FREE
Radar Signal MT4
Nguyen Van Kien
指标
RadarSignal XAUUSD — Multi-Timeframe Radar Dashboard for Gold Trading Stop guessing where Gold is heading. Let the Radar scan it for you. RadarSignal XAUUSD is a multi-timeframe technical dashboard built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want a single, clean, visual answer to three questions every trade requires: Where do I enter? Where is my safe invalidation zone? Where is my realistic target? Instead of flipping between five indicators on three charts, RadarSignal fuses ADX, RSI, CCI
FREE
Supper Trend
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Supertrend Hybrid EA — Trend Following + Sideway Scalping (AI-Assisted Regime Filter) A multi-strategy EA that automatically switches between trend-following via Supertrend and scalping during sideways markets, with an optional AI confirmation layer. Overview Most trend-following EAs (including the original Supertrend) share the same weakness: they perform great in a clear trending market but bleed losses repeatedly during sideways conditions , because reversal signals get whipsawed back and fo
FREE
Gold Easy Professional
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
GoldEasy MT5 - Professional DCA & Hedging Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview GoldEasy MT5 is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD). This Expert Advisor combines intelligent entry signals with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) and optional hedging strategies to manage risk while maximizing profit potential in the volatile gold market. Key Features Smart Entry System Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) with 1.618 extension for precise overbought/ov
FREE
Harmonacci Pattern AI
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Harmonacci Pattern EA — Review & Parameter Guide Overview Harmonacci Pattern EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automates harmonic (XABCD) price pattern trading. It scans price swings using a faithful port of MetaQuotes’ own ZigZag indicator, matches the swing points against 19 harmonic pattern templates (Fibonacci ratio tables), constructs a Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) for each candidate, and only opens a trade after price breaks out of that zone in the expected direction
FREE
X AI Gold
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
(X AI Gold) Grok Gold EA: Revolutionary XAUUSD Trading with xAI Artificial Intelligence & Real-Time Macroeconomic Calendar Greetings to traders and developers on MQL5, The gold market (XAUUSD) has always been one of the most fiercely contested battlefields in the Forex world. Extreme volatility, high liquidity, and absolute sensitivity to macroeconomic news make traditional Expert Advisors (EAs) based on rigid technical rules (if-else) very susceptible to Stop Loss triggers when the market cha
FREE
Pattern Zone AutoTrading Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro - Complete Analysis & Marketing Guide Professional EA Analysis Core Functionality Overview PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro v3.00 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced candlestick pattern recognition with dynamic support/resistance zone analysis and an intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. This EA represents a comprehensive automated trading solution designed for both novice and experienced traders. Key Technical Features 1
FREE
Reversal Detection Ea
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
REVERSAL DETECTION EA v1.2 - PROFESSIONAL MARKET REVERSAL TRADING SYSTEM CAPTURE MARKET TURNING POINTS WITH PRECISION AND CONFIDENCE In the dynamic world of financial markets, identifying reversal points before they fully develop can be the difference between consistent profitability and missed opportunities. The Reversal Detection EA v1.2 represents a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution engineered to detect, confirm, and execute trades at critical market reversal zones with institutio
Reversal Detection Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
指标
Reversal Detection Pro - Professional Trading Indicator REVERSAL DETECTION PRO Advanced Market Turning Point Indicator for MetaTrader 5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Reversal Detection Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability market reversal points with exceptional precision. Built on advanced ZigZag methodology combined with dynamic ATR-based calculations and multiple EMA filters, this professional-grade tool provides traders with acti
Legacy Of Gann Multi Ai Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
3 (2)
专家
Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor Revolutionary AI-Powered Trading System for MT5 Transform your XAUUSD (Gold) trading with the most advanced multi-AI Expert Advisor available. Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 combines classical Gann pattern recognition with cutting-edge artificial intelligence from multiple providers, creating a powerful automated trading solution that adapts to market conditions in real-time. CORE FEATURES Multi-AI Integration with A
FREE
Advanced Gann Pattern
Nguyen Van Kien
指标
高级甘氏形态指标 - 彻底改变您的交易方式 揭秘胜率高达 70-95% 的专业交易员不愿让您知道的秘密交易系统！ 您是否厌倦了那些会重绘、发出错误信号或让您对入场和出场时机感到困惑的指标？高级甘氏形态指标将彻底改变这一切。该指标基于 W.D. Gann 传奇的 123 形态理论——正是这套系统帮助他实现了超过 90% 的交易准确率——将百年智慧融入现代自动化交易。 为什么高级甘氏形态指标能彻底改变交易格局 大多数指标的问题： 错误信号过多 没有清晰的入场/出场点 目标位模糊不清 频繁重绘 没有真实的胜率数据 使用复杂 高级甘氏形态指标的解决方案： 初步目标位准确率高达 95% 主要盈利区域胜率高达 70-80% 清晰的买入/卖出箭头 自动计算精准的止盈/止损位 实时绩效统计 设置后即可自动运行 颠覆性功能 1. 自动识别 123 形态 无需手动绘制！该指标可自动识别图表上 W.D. Gann 强大的 123 形态。当出现高概率交易机会时，您将立即知晓。 您将获得： 自动
Gann Triangle Pro Multi Layer Filter System
Nguyen Van Kien
4 (1)
指标
GANN TRIANGLE PRO v4.0 - OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS REPORT CURRENT VERSION ASSESSMENT (v3.8) Strengths Feature Evaluation Swing Point Detection Clear logic using Left/Right bars Fibonacci/Gann Ratios Properly applied 61.8%, 100%, 161.8% Dashboard Real-time updates with visual indicators Code Structure Clean, maintainable architecture Critical Limitations Issue Impact Win Rate Effect No Trend Filter Signals against major trend -20% to -30% Missing Volume Confirmation False breakouts not filt
FREE
Smart Recovery EA Ultimate
Nguyen Van Kien
实用工具
SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate: Revolutionizing Forex Gold Trading with Intelligent Recovery and Risk Mastery Introduction: Elevate Your Gold Trading Game in the Volatile Forex Arena In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, particularly on the gold market (XAUUSD), where volatility reigns supreme and price swings can make or break fortunes in minutes, having a robust Expert Advisor (EA) is not just an advantage—it's a necessity. Enter SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate v1.0 , a cutting-edge MT5 EA meticulously
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann Ea Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
专家
三角形形态加恩EA专业版 v5.2.5 - 专家分析 专业概述 经过彻底的源代码分析，三角形形态加恩EA专业版 v5.2.5 被评估为一款专业构建的专家顾问（Expert Advisor），具有坚实的代码架构和科学严谨的交易逻辑。 显著优势 1. 智能形态识别系统 使用摆动点（Swing Point）算法识别枢轴点（P1, P2, P3）。 计算斐波那契回撤比率（0.382–0.786）以验证形态。 具备基于最小高度和柱状图数量的形态过滤功能。 2. 多重过滤系统 - 防止买在顶部/卖在底部 EA集成了8个关键过滤层： 趋势过滤器：EMA、多时间框架（Multi-Timeframe）、ADX - 确保趋势跟随交易。 RSI过滤器：当RSI超过65（超买）时避免买入，或当RSI低于35（超卖）时避免卖出。 极端距离过滤器：检查当前价格与近期高点/低点在M15、H1、H4时间框架上的距离。 成交量确认：仅当成交量超过平均值时才入场。 价格行为质量：检测拒绝影线和反转蜡烛图。 动量过滤器：在入场前验证价格动量。 风险回报比：最小1.5:1（可自定义）。 动态点差过滤器：根据波动性自动调
Quantum Price Advanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Professional Analysis: QuantumPriceAdvancedEA - A Critical Evaluation Executive Summary The QuantumPriceAdvancedEA represents an attempt to integrate quantum computing concepts into forex trading automation. While the implementation demonstrates technical competence in MQL5 programming, this analysis reveals significant discrepancies between the marketed quantum computing features and the actual algorithmic implementation. This review provides an objective assessment from both technical and prac
FREE
Legacy of Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision. KEY FEATURES Advanced Pattern Recognition Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator Identifies impulse moves and co
FREE
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA v4.0 AI-Powered Trading System with Groq Integration Overview Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines classical Gann trading principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This revolutionary trading system uses the proven Pattern 123 methodology enhanced with Groq AI analysis and economic news filtering to identify high-probability trade setups. What Makes This EA Special? AI-Powered Decision Making - Integ
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann For EA
Nguyen Van Kien
指标
Triangle Pattern Gann v3.1 - Complete Feature Documentation Core Functionality OverviewTriangle Pattern Gann v3.1 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines W.D. Gann's geometric trading principles with advanced triangle pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals. Primary Features1. Triangle Pattern Detection SystemAscending Triangle Recognition Function: Automatically identifies bullish continuation patterns Detection Criteria: Flat horizontal resistance line
AI Smart Trader Smart Entry
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Professional Analysis: AI Smart Trader v6.0 EA - A Comprehensive Technical Review Executive Summary After extensive evaluation of the AI Smart Trader v6.0 Expert Advisor, I can confidently say this represents a sophisticated approach to automated forex trading that addresses one of the most critical challenges traders face: recovery from drawdown situations. Having analyzed hundreds of trading systems over my career, this EA stands out for its intelligent state machine architecture and multi-lay
PZ Penta O Pro EA AutoTrader
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
PZ PENTA-O PRO EA AUTOTRADER - PROFESSIONAL HARMONIC PATTERN TRADING SYSTEM PRODUCT OVERVIEW PZ Penta-O Pro EA AutoTrader is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5 platform, specializing in the detection and execution of six classical harmonic pattern formations. This sophisticated system combines advanced pattern recognition algorithms with professional-grade money management and comprehensive position management capabilities to deliver consistent trading oppo
Pattern123
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Pattern123 EA — Reversal Trading on the Classic "1-2-3" Price Formation Introduction The "1-2-3" pattern is one of the oldest and most reliable reversal formations in technical analysis: it marks the point where an existing trend runs out of steam and a new one begins. Pattern123 EA automates the detection of this formation and manages the full trade lifecycle around it — from signal recognition to entry, stop-loss placement, take-profit, and an optional loss-recovery mechanism for advanced tra
筛选:
无评论
回复评论