Aegis BTC Aggressive Edition

Aegis BTC Aggressive Edition


Overview

Aegis BTC Aggressive Edition is engineered for traders who prioritize aggressive capital growth over low drawdown. Unlike the Standard and Balanced Editions, this version is specifically optimized to capture larger market moves by accepting a higher level of risk in exchange for significantly higher return potential. 

If your goal is substantial growth and you are fully comfortable with higher volatility and drawdowns, this EA is designed for you.

Aegis Edition Lineup

The Aegis EA Series consists of multiple editions, each tailored to a specific trading style. Choose the one that matches your risk tolerance:
⚪ Standard Edition: Designed for general trading with balanced default settings.
🔵 Stable Edition (Planned): Focused on long-term stability and minimal drawdown.
🟢 Balanced Edition: Optimized for an optimal balance between profit and drawdown.
🔴 Aggressive Edition ⭐ (This Product): Optimized for maximum profit potential with higher risk tolerance.
⚫ Professional Edition (Planned): Advanced version for experienced traders.

Key Features

- Asset & Timeframe: Optimized exclusively for BTCUSD on the H4 timeframe.
- Strategy: Trend-following logic utilizing multiple technical indicators to capture major crypto market swings.
- Rigorous Testing: Developed using extensive historical data and validated with approximately 2 years of forward testing.
- Target Audience: Suited for medium- to high-risk portfolios and experienced crypto traders.

Recommended Settings & Risk Management

To achieve results consistent with our tests, please use the following parameters:
- Symbol: BTCUSD
- Timeframe: H4
- Minimum Deposit: USD 5,000 (Recommended for proper risk management with the default lot size)
- Recommended Lot (Standard Setting): 1.41
- Aggressive Lot Setting (For higher risk/return): 2.30

⚠️ Important Risk Disclaimer:

- High Drawdown Warning: The Aggressive setting involves a substantial level of risk and higher drawdowns. Ensure your account balance can withstand potential consecutive losses.
- Lot Sizing: Adjust the lot size strictly according to your personal risk tolerance and account equity. 
- Environment: A stable VPS (Virtual Private Server) with low latency is strongly recommended for 24/5 or 24/7 uninterrupted operation.
- Testing: Always thoroughly test the EA on a demo account under live market conditions before deploying real capital.
- No Guarantee: Past performance (including backtests and forward tests) does not guarantee future results. Crypto markets are highly volatile.

Performance Results (Backtest / Forward Test Data)
The strategy has been validated through rigorous long-term testing. 

[Recommended Settings (Lot 1.41)]
- Profit Factor: 1.51
- Maximum Drawdown: 32.42%
- Total Trades: 137
- Net Profit / Test Return: $70,946

[Aggressive Settings (Lot 2.30)]
- Profit Factor: 1.49
- Maximum Drawdown: 35.03%
- Total Trades: 137
- Net Profit / Test Return: $111,811

Thank You
Thank you for your interest in the Aegis EA Series. 

If you have any questions, encounter issues, or need setup assistance, please feel free to contact us via MQL5 Private Message BEFORE leaving a neutral or negative review. We are always here to help.
If you are satisfied with your results, your honest rating and review would be greatly appreciated and will support future developments.

We wish you successful trading!


Launch Promotion
 This EA starts with a special introductory price.
As the number of downloads increases, the price will gradually increase.

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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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