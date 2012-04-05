Management position light ea

Position Management EA Light (FREE)

The Position Management EA Light is a simplified and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate basic trade management functions effectively on MetaTrader 5. This free version is perfect for traders who want automated market or stop order execution with straightforward risk management features.

Main Features:

  • Order Types Supported:

    • Market Orders (Buy & Sell)
    • Stop Orders (Buy Stop & Sell Stop)

  • Static Stop Loss & Take Profit:

    • Predefined SL and TP values in pips for precise risk management.

  • Fixed Lot Size:

    • Simplified money management through fixed lots.

  • Margin Check:

    • Automatic calculation and verification of required margin to ensure sufficient account funds before placing orders.

  • Trailing Stop:

    • Option to activate trailing stop functionality to secure profits dynamically.

  • Instrument Mode Detection:

    • Automatic recognition of trading instruments (Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto) for accurate pip calculation.

Limitations (Compared to PRO Version):

  • No dynamic risk-based lot calculation.
  • No pending limit orders (Buy Limit/Sell Limit).
  • No breakeven functionality.
  • No partial position closures.
  • No risk splitting or advanced money management.


Get the PRO version: Position Management EA  on MQL5 Market

Upgrade to PRO Version:

The Position Management EA PRO offers enhanced features tailored for advanced traders who require comprehensive risk management and trade automation capabilities:

  • Advanced Order Types:

    • Includes limit orders (Buy Limit & Sell Limit).

  • Dynamic Risk Management:

    • Lot calculation based on percentage risk of account balance.
    • Risk splitting between market and pending orders.

  • Breakeven Management:

    • Automatically move stop loss to breakeven at customizable profit levels.

  • Partial Position Closure:

    • Automatic partial closure of positions at specified profit targets.

  • Customizable Risk-Reward Ratios:

    • Dynamic calculation of Take Profit based on predefined Risk-Reward ratios (1:1, 1:2).

  • Advanced Trailing Stop:

    • Improved trailing stop settings with customizable trigger thresholds and step increments.

Get the PRO version: Position Management EA  on MQL5 Market

This free "Light" version provides essential functionality ideal for traders beginning their automated trading journey. For traders looking to scale up their strategy with professional-grade risk management and advanced features, consider upgrading to the Position Management EA PRO.

🚨 Important Notice:Price Increase! 🚨

Future Price Schedule:

  • $49 USD (after reaching 10 positive reviews)

  • $69 USD (planned future increase)

We encourage you to take advantage of the current introductory pricing before these adjustments take effect.

Secure your license now and benefit from a lifetime of updates and improvements at the current lower price:

 Thank you for your trust and happy trading!


