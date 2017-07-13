Monitor spread pro

The indciator helps you find a broker with the best spread. This is a tool for monitoring a spread continuously on the chart. The tool records the spread value on each bar and re-draws the chart line in the bottom window. The best feature of the tool is that it recalculates the percentage and re-draws the bar chart of each spread value to identify the spread values that appear most during the monitoring period. In addition, the tool saves the diary into the csv file. Please watch the instruction video on how to choose broker with the best spread.

Note: Each bar on chart will have a spread value. The spread value of a bar is the spread value appearing most in the time of this bar.