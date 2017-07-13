Monitor spread pro

The indciator helps you find a broker with the best spread. This is a tool for monitoring a spread continuously on the chart. The tool records the spread value on each bar and re-draws the chart line in the bottom window. The best feature of the tool is that it recalculates the percentage and re-draws the bar chart of each spread value to identify the spread values that appear most during the monitoring period. In addition, the tool saves the diary into the csv file. Please watch the instruction video on how to choose broker with the best spread.

Note: Each bar on chart will have a spread value. The spread value of a bar is the spread value appearing most in the time of this bar.

Tips: Choose M1 to increase the accuracy in statistics.

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Show drawdown on chart
Kim Hoang
Utilities
This is a risk management tool for your account. It shows the drawdown information on the chart. You can change the size and color of the text on the chart. You can install it on many charts at the same time. Please contact me if you have any problems with it and you can request some other essential features. Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23781 Parameters Size - Size font. Color - Color char.
AI Chat Bot Trade Builder
Kim Hoang
Experts
AI Chat Bot Trade Builder Build any trading strategy just by chatting — no coding required. AI Chat Trade Builder is a next-generation Expert Advisor powered by AI. Instead of programming complex indicators and conditions, simply describe your strategy in plain language and the AI builds it for you automatically — in seconds. How It Works Open the chat panel directly inside MetaTrader 4 Describe your strategy in your own words (any language) AI parses and deploys the strategy to a dedicated char
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