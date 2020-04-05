Amazing AI Edge EA Scalping

Amazing AI Edge Scalping EA - MT5

Product Summary

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (compatible with other symbols)

Account Types: Standard and Cent accounts

Overview

Amazing AI Edge Scalping EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading using multiple technical indicators, AI-weighted signal generation, and comprehensive risk management. While optimized for XAUUSD, it can be configured to trade other instruments supported by your broker.

The EA offers flexible entry and exit logic, optional grid trading, pyramiding, and extensive trade management settings that allow traders to customize the strategy according to their preferences.

Key Features

Entry System

  • Configurable entry filters using:

    • Bollinger Bands

    • RSI

    • SMA, EMA, and WMA

    • MACD

    • CCI

    • VWAP

    • ATR

    • Volume analysis

  • AI-weighted entry mode with adjustable indicator weights.

Trading Modes

  • Rule-based trading

  • AI-weighted signal trading

  • Optional grid trading module

Risk Management

  • Fixed lot or percentage-based position sizing

  • ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Maximum profit and loss limits

  • Spread filter

  • Trade cooldown period

Exit Strategies

Supports multiple exit methods, including:

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Breakeven

  • Bollinger Bands exit

  • Parabolic SAR exit

  • Indicator-based exit conditions

Pyramiding and Grid

  • Up to 10 configurable pyramiding levels

  • Optional grid trading

  • Adjustable lot sizing and grid distance

Additional Filters

  • EMA 34/89 trend filter

  • RSI filter

  • Volume filter

  • Trading time filter

  • Weekday filter

Recommendations

  • Test the EA thoroughly using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before live trading.

  • Use a demo account to verify settings with your broker.

  • Optimize parameters according to your broker's execution speed, spread, and trading conditions.

  • Use appropriate risk management based on your account size and trading objectives.



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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (8)
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
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Vladimir Mametov
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5 (7)
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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