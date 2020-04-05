Amazing AI Edge EA Scalping
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 24.11
- Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Amazing AI Edge Scalping EA - MT5
Product Summary
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (compatible with other symbols)
Account Types: Standard and Cent accounts
Overview
Amazing AI Edge Scalping EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading using multiple technical indicators, AI-weighted signal generation, and comprehensive risk management. While optimized for XAUUSD, it can be configured to trade other instruments supported by your broker.
The EA offers flexible entry and exit logic, optional grid trading, pyramiding, and extensive trade management settings that allow traders to customize the strategy according to their preferences.
Key Features
Entry System
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Configurable entry filters using:
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Bollinger Bands
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RSI
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SMA, EMA, and WMA
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MACD
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CCI
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VWAP
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ATR
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Volume analysis
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AI-weighted entry mode with adjustable indicator weights.
Trading Modes
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Rule-based trading
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AI-weighted signal trading
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Optional grid trading module
Risk Management
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Fixed lot or percentage-based position sizing
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ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Maximum profit and loss limits
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Spread filter
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Trade cooldown period
Exit Strategies
Supports multiple exit methods, including:
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Trailing Stop
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Breakeven
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Bollinger Bands exit
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Parabolic SAR exit
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Indicator-based exit conditions
Pyramiding and Grid
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Up to 10 configurable pyramiding levels
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Optional grid trading
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Adjustable lot sizing and grid distance
Additional Filters
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EMA 34/89 trend filter
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RSI filter
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Volume filter
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Trading time filter
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Weekday filter
Recommendations
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Test the EA thoroughly using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before live trading.
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Use a demo account to verify settings with your broker.
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Optimize parameters according to your broker's execution speed, spread, and trading conditions.
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Use appropriate risk management based on your account size and trading objectives.