QuantFiTech Pound and Euro

Trade Forex using QuantumFinancialTech with confidence instead of with some expensive random number generator that gobbles up lots of your money with nothing to show for it at the end of the day.                                          

QuantumFinancialTech is a FOREX trading tool that places automatic trades in the market based on established cause as resolved from immediate asset price characteristics. 

QuantumFinancialTech was designed to trade EURUSD and GBPUSD on M1(1 minute) timeframe.  That is Two Symbols with one EA, other EA in the market are designed to trade only one symbol, so with QuantumFinancialTech you are effectively getting two EA in one neat package.

The over-arching concern involved in the development of QuantumFinancialTech is high predictive accuracy.  QuantumFinancialTech involved gaining a deep understanding of how as well as why certain immediate asset price behavior is related to strong future price action.  Predictive accuracy is an absolute must-have for any successful FOREX trading tool and no combination of money-management/loss-control schemes can make up for poor predictive accuracy.  Co-incidentally, building a trend model with good predictive accuracy also happens to be the most difficult part of the construction of a successful FOREX trading tool.   Other expert advisors simply integrate indicators of dubious value with some martingale/hedge type money management scheme, such systems typically feature over-reliance on risky money-management schemes and because there is no real price action prediction being performed, such expert advisors are akin to a ticking time bomb, eventually blowing out accounts. 

Some other systems substitute A.I. in place of good analytical work, as if A.I. is some sort of panacea.  The trouble with most A.I. based E.A. is over-fitting.  Such E.A. often feature back-test results that promise impossible returns only to show up dead-on-arrival in live trading.

QuantumFinancialTech on the other hand depends on a high accuracy predictive model that has been in development for more than 4 years and tested in live market for more than one year.

QuantumFinancialTech features a unique loss recovery system that takes effect in the event that positions enter loss.  In the loss recovery system, a number of possible systems are exploited. 

Indicator Based Loss Recovery

The first system is based on the likelihood that the underlying indicator is still accurate, in which case, the indicator constitutes the basis of loss recovery, on this likelihood, when a position moves into loss by a sufficient amount, the indicator based loss recovery is initiated which involves holding the losing position and opening new positions according to the signals that are issued by the trade indicator, only in this case the lot size of new positions are doubled as long as the loss recovery group is still opened.  When the price of the asset moves in such a way that the net profit of the loss recovery group surpasses a threshold profit then the recovery group is closed.  The advantage of performing loss recovery in this way instead of choosing some arbitrary "distance" to open loss recovery positions, which most loss recovery systems employ, is that the loss recovery system would be exploiting the predictive power of the indicator to recover from loss.  If the indicator is indeed accurate, which we have with QuantumFinancialTech, then loss recovery occurs comparatively quickly and the associated draw-down is minimized.

Pathology Based Loss Recovery

The second system is based on the likelihood that the market has entered into unusually volatile period, mainly caused by unfavorable news events. In situations like this, the pathology based loss recovery is activated. When the EA detects price patterns that are consistent with news events then the indicator based loss recovery is terminated and subsequent position, sized to the maximum lots in the indicator based loss recovery group, are opened along with the trend.  The advantage of this method is reduced risk in recovery along with the exploitation of news driven price action.

 

Recommendations:

·       Currency Pairs:  EURUSD, GBPUSD

·       Timeframe: M1(1 minute)

·       Minimum Deposit: $1000

·       Account Type: ECN, very low spreads.

·       Account Type: Hedge

·       Recommended Brokers: IC Markets or FP Markets

·       Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7

 

 

An on-chart panel is available to enable the trader to close positions manually, depending on the position type.

 

Contact us through private message for any questions or issues on setting up the expert advisor.


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Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a selective, fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who prioritize controlled exposure and drawdown protection over constant market activity. It trades XAUUSD, EURUSD and EURJPY on the H1 timeframe, with a maximum of one qualified trade per day, percentage-based position sizing and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry.
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (2)
Experts
Gold Trend X  Live Signal  (trading 1.5% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio   for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timefra
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QuantFiTech Gold
QFT L.L.C-FZ
5 (1)
Experts
The key to trading Gold is with good entry/exit points.   Unfortunately, the most difficult part of trading Gold is in determining when good entry/exit points arise.   This is where QuantumFinancialTech Gold renders service.                               QuantumFinancialTech Gold is a Commodity trading tool that places automatic trades on XAUUSD chart buy studying various price actions that predict the likely movement of its price. QuantumFinancialTech Gold was designed for the 1 minute(M1) XAUU
QuantFiTech Scalp Gold
QFT L.L.C-FZ
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QFT Scalp Gold is a XAUUSD scalping Robot designed for the M1 timeframe.  The trading system is designed to identify high probability market action and  capitalize on such information.  The trouble with most scalping systems is the general lack of a credible response when the market makes very large moves against a huge number of open trades, often relying on very low reward to risk ratio.  QFT Scalp Gold solves this problem with a unique recovery system that uses the unfavorable market  mov
QFT Gold M5
QFT L.L.C-FZ
Experts
QFT Gold M5 is a XAUUSD levels and trend robot designed for the M5 timeframe.   The trading system uses a sophisticated approach, in addition to other indicators to identify high probability levels where entries are to be placed.     QFT Gold M5 solves the problem of how to integrate range and trend strategies especially strategies that are based on ranging. Markets often suffer during strong trends while those based on trending markets will suffer during ranging market periods. QFT Gold M5 is
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