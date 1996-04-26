Gold Liquidity Fib Zones

Gold Zones Liquidity

Wick Zones Liquidity is a visual support and resistance zone indicator designed to help traders identify important reaction areas created from swing highs, swing lows, wick zones, and liquidity candle clusters.



Instead of drawing random horizontal levels, the indicator studies the most important visible swing high and swing low on your chart using ZigZag structure. From those swing points, it automatically builds clean 38.2 and 61.8 liquidity zones that can act as reaction areas, pullback zones, continuation zones, or possible reversal areas.

This tool is designed for traders who want a cleaner way to read where price may return, reject, pause, or continue after a strong move.

Main Features

 Automatic Visible Swing Detection
The indicator scans the visible chart and finds the highest visible swing high and the lowest visible swing low. This makes the zones adapt to the section of the market you are currently analyzing.

 Buy Wick Zones
For swing lows, the indicator measures the lower wick area and draws the 38.2 and 61.8 wick zone. These levels can help identify where buyers may defend price again.

 Sell Wick Zones
For swing highs, the indicator measures the upper wick area and draws the 38.2 and 61.8 wick zone. These levels can help identify where sellers may defend price again.

 Main Buy Liquidity Zone
The buy liquidity zone is calculated from the swing low area and the first bullish candle cluster after that swing low. It measures from the bottom wick to the top of the candle body, helping traders identify the key bullish liquidity zone.

 Main Sell Liquidity Zone
The sell liquidity zone is calculated from the swing high area and the first bearish candle cluster after that swing high. It measures from the top wick to the bottom of the candle body, helping traders identify the key bearish liquidity zone.

 Upper Sell Liquidity Zone
The indicator can also draw an upper sell liquidity zone between the swing high and the main sell liquidity area, giving traders an additional upper reaction band.

 Lower Buy Liquidity Zone
The indicator can draw a lower buy liquidity zone between the swing low and the main buy liquidity area, giving traders an additional lower reaction band.

 Middle Liquidity Zone
A middle liquidity zone is calculated between the lower sell liquidity area and the upper buy liquidity area. This helps traders identify the central reaction area between buyer and seller zones.

 Connector Zones
Upper and lower connector zones help bridge the space between the main liquidity zones and the middle liquidity zone. These connector levels can be useful when price is moving from one zone area to another.

 Zone Alerts
The indicator includes alerts when price touches or enters selected zones. Alerts can be enabled or disabled separately for each zone type.

 Flexible Alert Options
Supports popup alerts, push notifications, email alerts, sound alerts, once-per-bar control, buffer distance, and cooldown timing.

 Clean Forward-Only Lines
Zone lines start from the original swing area and extend only to the right side of the chart. They are not endless rays, keeping the chart cleaner and easier to read.

 Performance Friendly
The indicator includes refresh controls such as timer refresh, new-bar refresh, and chart-change refresh. Zone lines are updated without constantly deleting and recreating objects, helping reduce flicker and CPU usage.

How Traders Can Use It

Wick Zones Liquidity can help traders:

  • Identify important reaction zones from visible swing highs and lows

  • Watch where price may reject from upper wick or lower wick areas

  • Find possible buy zones after a swing low

  • Find possible sell zones after a swing high

  • Track the space between buyer and seller liquidity areas

  • Use 38.2 and 61.8 zones for pullback, continuation, or reversal planning

  • Receive alerts when price returns to important liquidity zones

  • Keep the chart clean while still seeing the most important levels

This makes the indicator useful for scalping, intraday trading, swing trading, support and resistance analysis, liquidity-zone trading, and market-structure analysis.

Best Used For

Wick Zones Liquidity can be used on:

  • Gold

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Crypto

  • Oil and commodities

  • Any MetaTrader symbol with clear swing movement

It works on multiple timeframes and is especially useful for traders who analyze price reactions around previous swing highs, swing lows, wick zones, and liquidity areas.

Important Note

This indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee profitable trades. The zones should be used together with your own trading plan, risk management, and market confirmation rules.

The indicator uses chart structure and available price data from your MetaTrader platform. Results may vary depending on broker data, symbol, timeframe, and chart history.


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This tool monitors CCI indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of s
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Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Индикаторы
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4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
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5 (26)
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4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
Scalper Inside PRO помогает читать внутридневной тренд и планировать сделку до входа в рынок. Индикатор использует эксклюзивные встроенные алгоритмы для оценки направления рынка и расчёта ключевых целевых уровней в момент появления сигнала, поэтому вы всегда заранее видите потенциальный вход, стоп-лосс и цели по прибыли. Индикатор также показывает подробную статистику эффективности на исторических данных, чтобы вы могли увидеть, как вели себя разные инструменты и стратегии, и выбрать то, что под
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4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
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5 (11)
Индикаторы
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
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Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
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Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
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Paulo Rocha
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
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4.71 (7)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (37)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Индикаторы
Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
Atomic Analyst
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5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
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Эта информационная панель представляет собой инструмент оповещения для использования с индикатором разворота структуры рынка. Его основная цель - предупредить вас о возможностях разворота на определенных временных рамках, а также о повторных проверках предупреждений (подтверждении), как это делает индикатор. Панель инструментов предназначена для самостоятельного размещения на графике и работы в фоновом режиме, чтобы отправлять вам оповещения о выбранных вами парах и таймфреймах. Он был разработ
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Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Weekly High Trap Zones Weekly High Trap Zones   is a clean MT4 weekly range-mapping indicator designed to help traders identify the key trap zone created around the current week’s high. The indicator finds the current weekly high, identifies the session range connected to that high, and then projects a structured trap-zone ladder from that range. It displays the important weekly high origin level, trap zone top and bottom, 100 level, 161.8 target, 261.8 target, and optional higher extensio
Gold Smart ADR Multizones
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
SmartADR v2.80 SmartADR v2.80   is an advanced Average Daily Range mapping indicator for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders build a clear intraday range map using the Daily Open, ADR high/low projections, Fibonacci reaction levels, ADR zones, and previous unbroken ADR targets. Instead of showing only a simple ADR high and ADR low, SmartADR creates a full visual structure around the market open. This allows traders to see where price may expand, pause, reject, pull back, or complete it
Gold Regime Divergence
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
GC Regime Divergence Panel GC Regime Divergence Panel   is a compact multi-timeframe market condition dashboard for MT4. It is designed to help traders quickly read trend regime, pullback conditions, and RSI divergence across multiple timeframes without switching charts. The indicator displays a clean on-chart panel showing each timeframe, the current market regime, and any detected RSI divergence. It combines moving average structure, MA gap behavior, RSI pressure, RSI 34SMA comparison, and s
Gold RSI 34 Last Range Tracker
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
RSI 34 Last Range Tracker RSI 34 Last Range Tracker   is a visual range-tracking indicator for MT4 that helps traders identify the most recent RSI momentum shift and project the important reaction zone from that candle. The indicator tracks crosses between RSI and its 34-period RSI moving average. When a bullish or bearish RSI cross occurs, the indicator marks the cross candle with a dot and draws the related price range, including the candle high, candle low, and the important 38.2 / 61.8 mi
Gold Volume Profile Levels
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
GC Volume Profile GC Volume Profile   is a professional MT4 volume profile indicator designed to help traders see where market activity is concentrated, where buyers and sellers are positioned, and where important volume-based reaction zones may exist. The indicator builds a horizontal tick-volume profile directly on the chart using either a fixed lookback range or the visible chart area. It separates bullish and bearish volume, highlights important volume nodes, shows the Point of Control, di
Gold Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map   is a clean price-level mapping indicator for MT4 that helps traders track important open-price levels across the daily, weekly, and monthly market structure. If you purchase this indicator i will give you a free 40 minute zoom session one to one on how to use this. Many markets repeatedly react around previous daily, weekly, and monthly open prices. These levels can act as support, resistance, liquidity targets, unfinished-business a
Gold Mtf Phase Engine Dashboard
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard   is a compact multi-timeframe market condition panel designed for traders who want to read trend phase, RSI pressure, moving average structure, and momentum strength quickly across multiple timeframes. Instead of loading several indicators or switching between charts, this dashboard displays the key condition data for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN in one clean on-chart panel. The indicator combines 5/13 moving average
Gold Daily Open Mirror Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Daily Open Mirror Engine — Wick & Body Mirror Levels for MT4 Daily Open Mirror Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project mirrored price levels from the current daily open. Many intraday moves react strongly around the daily open. This indicator uses the daily open as the central reference point and automatically projects mirrored levels from important wick and body extremes, helping traders identify possible reaction zones, liquidity targets, support, resistance, an
Gold Swing Volume Phase
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Swing Volume Phase Swing Volume Phase   is a visual market-structure and volume-pressure indicator designed to help traders quickly understand who is controlling the current move:   buyers or sellers . Instead of looking at candles alone, this tool focuses on the volume behind important swing highs, swing lows, and completed price legs. It helps identify whether the current market phase is being supported by stronger buying pressure, stronger selling pressure, or a possible shift in control. T
Gold Moving Average Tracker
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
MA Gap Tracker Engine — Multi-Timeframe 5/13 SMMA Distance & Trend Panel for MT4 MA Gap Tracker Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to track the live relationship between price, the 5 SMMA, and the 13 SMMA across multiple timeframes. This tool helps traders quickly see whether price is above or below the moving averages, whether the 5/13 MA structure is bullish or bearish, and most importantly, whether the moving average gap is   expanding, shrinking, or flat . Instead of
Gold Session Liquidity Map Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Session Liquidity Map Engine — Sydney, Asia, German, UK & US Range Structure for MT4 Session Liquidity Map Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to map the most important intraday trading sessions directly on your chart. The indicator automatically draws key session boxes, tracks session highs and lows, identifies active and taken liquidity levels, and displays a compact real-time information panel so traders can quickly understand where price is in relation to the major ma
Gold Asia Weekly Fib Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine — Weekly Session Projection Levels for MT4 Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine   is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project key weekly Fibonacci levels from the   Monday Asia trading session range . If you purchase this indicator i will give you a free 40 minute zoom session one to one on how to use this. Many weekly moves begin with a clear liquidity range during the early Asia session. This indicator automatically identifies that Monday Asia range and projects F
Gold multi timeframe panel
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
This dashboard shows you what is happening on all timeframes at the sametime. State - tells you what state that timeframe is currently in. R34 - tells you how many candles have closed above or below the 34sma G5 - tells you how far the price is from the 5sma moving average G13 - tells you how far the price is from the 13sma moving average RD - this tells you how far RSI is from the 34sma 34v50 - this tells you how far the 34sma is from 50 Gap - this tells you the current gap between the 5sma a
Dynamic Gap Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
GapZone Pro – Dynamic Gap Trading Engine for MT4 The Gap That Evolves with the Market Most gap indicators detect a gap once, draw a box, and never change it again. GapZone Pro is different. Its proprietary Dynamic Gap Engine continuously recalculates the active market gap as price evolves. As the size of the gap expands or contracts, every Fibonacci level, retracement zone, and distance calculation updates automatically in real time. Instead of trading yesterday's gap, you're trading the marke
Gold Session Trap Distance Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Session Trap Distance Map Gold Session Trap Distance Map is a clean intraday liquidity-mapping indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want to track where price still has unfinished business from major trading sessions. Instead of filling the chart with random support and resistance, this indicator focuses on one simple idea: unbroken session trap zones can act like future liquidity magnets. The indicator tracks key session trap areas from the major trading periods and displays live dista
Gold Fuel
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Fuel  is a professional MT4 chart-mapping indicator designed for traders who study price-leg movement, candle structure, reaction zones, and 161.8 completion targets. The indicator uses a selected market leg as the active structure, then automatically projects the working direction and displays the relevant zone and target map. It shows only the active directional zone, helping keep the chart clean and focused. When the selected leg projects downward, the indicator displays the active sell
Gold Swing Break Target Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Swing Break Target Map is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to display projected target levels after a confirmed swing high or swing low is broken. The indicator is intended to help traders answer a common chart question: If price breaks this swing high, where could it continue upward? If price breaks this swing low, where could it continue downward? The tool does not open, close, or manage trades. It is designed for chart analysis and discretionary trading decisions. Main Purpose Gold Swin
CrossMap MTF MA Zones
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Stop switching between charts just to understand the moving-average structure. CrossMap MTF MA Zones brings every important crossover, gap, age, and origin zone onto one chart. CrossMap MTF MA Zones is a clean, fully adjustable multi-timeframe moving-average indicator designed to show where each crossover began, how mature it is, and whether the distance between the averages is expanding or shrinking. The indicator can monitor every standard timeframe from M1 to MN1 while displaying only the ti
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